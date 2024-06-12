Best chocolate brownie recipes (2024)

Rich, fudgy and deliciously moreish, nothing beats a brownie.
Whether it’s a traditional brownie from the Hummingbird Bakery, studded with fruit and nuts, or a blonde version made with creamy white chocolate, they make the perfect afternoon tea treat or dinner party dessert served with a good scoop of vanilla ice cream.
The brilliant thing about brownies is how easy they are to make, using just a few store cupboard ingredients you can whip up a dreamy batch of chocolate brownies in mere minutes.
Dedicated to the pursuit of everyday perfect as we are, we've tried a lot of chocolate brownie recipes here at Red HQ (it's a hard job...) and after much deliberation we have created our edit of the best chocolate brownie recipes.
Browse and get baking...
1
Cheesecake Brownies
The combination of cheesecake swirled through the dark chocolate brownies is delicious. They look fabulous and the rich, strong flavour of the chocolate is nicely complemented by the slight tang of the cream cheese. These are perfect for those times when a standard brownie just doesn’t seem indulgent enough.
Try Rachel Allen’s cheesecake brownies recipe
2
Lily Vanilli's fudge brownie
Rich, fudgy, and deliciously indulgent, nothing beats a chocolate brownie. The perfect afternoon tea treat or weekend baking activity with children, they are delicious eaten warm with a good scoop of vanilla ice cream. They will keep wrapped airtight for a week
Try Lily Vanilli’s chocolate brownie recipe
3
Hummingbird Bakery brownies
Traditional chocolate brownies must be chewy, chocolatey and dense. Nuts aren’t included in this traditional recipe, but you can add walnuts or pecan nuts if you like. For an extra-chocolatey taste, you can put chocolate chips into the mixture before baking.
Try the Hummingbird Bakery’s traditional brownie recipe
4
Chocolate and Raspberry Brownies
Rich and fudgy brownies studded with juicy raspberries, nuts and white chocolate chunks are perfect served with a cup of tea.
Try this chocolate and raspberry brownies recipe
5
White Chocolate Blondies
This blonde version of the brownie is made with melted white chocolate for a really good taste, chunks of chocolate and nuts are mixed in for texture and fresh blueberries scattered on top act as a contrast to the sweet white chocolate.
Try this white chocolate blondie with blueberries and macadamia nuts recipe
6
Cream Cheese Brownies
This takes the best of a rich, traditional brownie, but gives it a twist: the soft cream cheese adds a soft touch as well as a fresh sour-zesty taste.
Try Eric Lanlard’s cream cheese brownie recipe
7
Cherry and coconut chocolate brownies
Master chocolatier Paul A Young's brownies are surprisingly simple to make, but less surprisingly moreish to eat. Really gooey, they're just what you want a brownie to be.
Try Paul A Young's cherry and coconut brownie recipe
8
Chocolate and Almond Brownies
We've tried a lot of brownies here at Red, and these ones from the Food Stork are our all-time favourites.
Try this chocolate and almond brownie recipe
9
Pecan Brownies
Rich, dark and seriously chocolatey, these tasty brownies are easy to make and keep for several days in an airtight container. Michel Roux likes to serve them with crème anglaise or a spoonful of crème fraiche.
Try Michel Roux’s pecan nut brownie recipe
10
Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies
What better combination than cheesecake and brownies? We know you’ll love these rich, squidgy squares.
Try this chocolate cheesecake brownie recipe
11
White Chocolate Brownies
This sweet and moist recipe is a real crowd pleaser, perfect as a dinner party dessert. Wrap these moreish white chocolate brownies in cling film and keep for a day to improve the texture.
Try this white chocolate brownie recipe
12
Chocolate Brownies with Salted Milk Jam
Deliciously rich, these chocolate brownies with a salted milk jam topping will make the perfect addition to your afternoon cuppa.
Try this chocolate brownie with salt milk jam recipe
13
Gluten-Free Chocolate fudgy brownies
Dense, dark and pretty impossible-to-resist, these chocolate brownies will go down well with children and adults. Completely free from gluten, they’re great for people with an intolerance. Serve for dessert with a generous scoop of ice cream.
Try this chocolate fudge brownies recipe
14
Beetroot Brownie
These tasty bites have a surprise healthy ingredient – beetroot – so you can feel a little less guilty about indulging your sweet.
Try this chocolate and beetroot brownies recipe
15
Coffee Brownies
Chocolate and coffee make for a heavenly after-dinner treat. In this simple recipe, the coffee enhances the taste of the chocolate and gives the brownie a sophisticated depth of flavour
Try this coffee brownies recipe
16
Fruit and nut brownies
Gorgeously gooey brownies filled with fruity, nutty deliciousness. The perfect chocolate snack to whip up as a treat for the kids or an indulgent dessert served with hazelnut ice cream at a dinner party.
Try this fruit and nut brownies recipe
17
Bitter Cherry Brownies
This is a very grown up brownie recipe that’s rich and indulgent and capitalises on chocolate’s earthy tones with the cherries bringing out a lovely sweetness. Bake up a batch of these and serve with a scoop of ice cream for dessert.
Try this bitter cherry brownies recipe
18
Brownie with rich chocolate sauce and ice cream
Rich, sticky, and with a beautifully indulgent sauce, this chocolate brownie is pure comfort food. The rich, warm chocolate sauce makes this dessert really decadent.
Try this rich chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce recipe
