Best chocolate brownie recipes (2024)

Rich, fudgy and deliciously moreish, nothing beats a brownie.

Whether it’s a traditional brownie from the Hummingbird Bakery, studded with fruit and nuts, or a blonde version made with creamy white chocolate, they make the perfect afternoon tea treat or dinner party dessert served with a good scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The brilliant thing about brownies is how easy they are to make, using just a few store cupboard ingredients you can whip up a dreamy batch of chocolate brownies in mere minutes.

Dedicated to the pursuit of everyday perfect as we are, we've tried a lot of chocolate brownie recipes here at Red HQ (it's a hard job...) and after much deliberation we have created our edit of the best chocolate brownie recipes.

Browse and get baking...