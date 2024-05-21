Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (2024)

Wonderfully sweet, delightfully gooey, this is without question the best chocolate fudge recipe made without condensed milk (and sugar!) you’re ever going to have! Feel free to indulge yourself with this vegan fudge without any guilt or second guessing.

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (1)

Despite the face that traditional fudge is delightfully sweet, it comes with a few problems.

First, it can be slightly complicated and messy to make – especially if you don’t have a candy thermometer. Cooking it for too long, or too hot can result in a horrible mess.

Second, since the primary ingredients in fudge are typically sugar, butter, milk, or in some cases condensed milk, it is not a vegan friendly treat, nor is the enormous sugar content going to do your body much good.

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (2)

This vegan fudge recipe is a fantastic and satisfying alternative to a traditional chocolate fudge.

  • It is 100% plant-based (if you are careful to use vegan chocolate).
  • Instead of using cups and cups of processed white sugar, you’ll be using healthy, nutritious and oh so tasty Medjool dates, thus reaping the healthy rewards of a whole food.
  • Instead of feeling a sugar low after a sugar high, this fudge will boost your energy!

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (3)

Ingredients for the Best Healthy Chocolate Fudge

To make the best chocolate fudge you’ve ever tried, gather the following ingredients:

  • dairy-free chocolate chips, or your choice of chocolate chopped up into small pieces,
  • chopped Medjool dates,
  • tahini paste,
  • coconut oil,
  • coconut milk (the solid part),
  • vanilla extract,
  • sea salt

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthy fudge treat! What makes this simple fudge recipe wonderfully delicious and nutritious are the medjool dates, coconut oil and a surprising ingredient: tahini paste.

Though perhaps not the first ingredient you’d think about including when making fudge, tahini gives this vegan fudge recipe a very creamy, and slightly nutty flavor.

Like coconut oil, tahini is highly nutritious, full of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and is rich in antioxidants.

Medjool dates differ from regular dates in that they are sweeter, softer, and squishier. They’re also chock-full of dietary fiber, vitamins, and key minerals such as calcium and potassium.

Because of their sweetness and texture they work perfectly for healthy fudge with the added bonus of an instant energy boost.

For another quick, energy boosting treat, try these vegan peanut butter energy balls.

Since they are also made with Medjool dates, they are packed with the perfect amount of sweetness to satisfy a craving, are gluten-free, and are a perfectly chewy on-the-go snack.

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (4)

How to Make the Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe

This is such a simple fudge recipe you’ll be able to whip it up in a matter of minutes (check the chocolate fudge web story for quick step-by-step instructions).

Make sure everything is at room temperature and then combine all the ingredients into a pot and cook on low heat until the chocolate is melted.

Keep in mind that the heat is not too high, nor cook the mixture for too long otherwise it will curdle.

Line a 12 x 7 baking dish, evenly distribute the chocolate mixture and sprinkle with sea salt. Depending on how quickly you’d like to enjoy chocolate fudge you have two options:

  • Place the pan in the freezer for about 30 minutes,

or

  • Place the pan in the fridge for two hours.

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (5)

If you’re feeling generous, slice up the chocolate fudge, wrap it in a bit of wax paper and gift it to somebody precious to you. I assure you they’re going to feel loved!

Another yummy Christmas gift idea are these three decadent and creamy chocolate truffle variations or healthy no-bake granola bars or flavorful salted caramel candied walnuts.

Why This Recipe Works

Here are some great reasons why this is the best chocolate fudge recipe:

  • It’s an easy fudge recipe without condensed milk.
  • Thanks to Medjool dates, it’s low in sugar and full of energy.
  • You have no need for a candy thermometer.
  • 100% plant-based.
  • Healthy and nutritious.
  • Quick and easy to prepare.
  • There are minimal ingredients.
  • Enjoy a guilt-free, energy boosting snack.
  • It contains healthy fats that can even help you burn fat!
  • Chocolate fudge is a wonderful chocolate lover gift idea.

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (6)

Cook’s Tips

  • This vegan fudge makes for a great holiday dessert, along with vegan truffles, candied walnuts and German Christmas cookies.
  • Before you start making the fudge, make sure all the ingredients are are at room temperature.
  • Cook the mixture on low to medium heat stirring constantly and remove it from the stove when the chocolate is fully melted. Don’t overcook it!
  • For quicker cooling, place in the freezer for 30 minutes.
  • You can freeze this vegan fudge for up to 1 month or refrigerate for up to 7 days.
  • Use a smaller dish if you want your chocolate fudge to be thicker.
  • For another quick and nutritious treat try these vegan chocolate peanut butter energy balls.

Recipe Variations

  • Replace sea salt topping with dried lavender, chopped nuts or more chocolate chips.
  • Add chopped walnuts or pecans after the mixture is cooked for a little crunch.
  • Peanut butter can be substituted for tahini paste.

I hope you enjoyed this recipe, and if so, make sure to give it a 5-star rating! I really appreciate your feedback!

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe • Happy Kitchen (7)

4.77 from 13 votes

Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe

This sweet and gooey chocolate fudge recipe is made without condensed milk or sugar and is 100% guilt-free, vegan, easy to make and packed with nutrients!

Course Dessert

Cuisine American, European

Prep Time 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes minutes

Cooling time 30 minutes minutes

Total Time 50 minutes minutes

Servings 10 servings

Calories 242kcal

Author Elena Szeliga

Ingredients

  • 14 oz or 400 g 70% dairy-free chocolate chips or chocolate, chopped into small pieces
  • 8 medjool dates pitted and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons tahini paste
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • ½ cup coconut milk the solid part
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Sea salt to garnish

Instructions

  • In a medium pot, add chopped chocolate or chocolate chips, pitted dates, tahini paste, coconut oil, coconut milk and vanilla extract. All the ingredients should be at a room temperature. Cook over low heat until all the chocolate is melted. Don’t overcook the mixture, otherwise it will curdle.

  • Line a 12x7 baking dish or equivalent with parchment paper and evenly distribute the chocolate mixture. Sprinkle with sea salt. Freeze for 30 minutes or refrigerate for 2 hours. Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Notes

  • Chocolate fudge is a wonderful chocolate lover gift idea.

Cook’s Tips

  • Before you start making the fudge, make sure all the ingredients are are at room temperature.
  • Cook the mixture on low to medium heat stirring constantly and remove it from the stove when the chocolate is fully melted. Don't overcook it!
  • For quicker cooling, place in the freezer for 30 minutes.
  • You can freeze this vegan fudge for up to 1 month or refrigerate for up to 7 days.
  • Use a smaller dish if you want your chocolate fudge to be thicker.
  • For another quick and nutritious treat try these vegan chocolate peanut butter energy balls.

Recipe Variations

  • Replace sea salt topping with dried lavender, chopped nuts or more chocolate chips.
  • Add chopped walnuts or pecans after the mixture is cooked for a little crunch.
  • Peanut butter can be substituted for tahini paste.

Nutrition

Calories: 242kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Sodium: 3mg | Potassium: 179mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 29IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 46mg | Iron: 2mg

