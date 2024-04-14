Best Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe (2024)

This thick Texas-style chili is filled with traditional smoky seasonings and a touch of heat, then topped with cheddar cheese. The question is, beans or no beans?

A cool, crisp evening calls for a big bowl of red chili, and this Texas Roadhouse copycat chili recipe will be perfect for a family dinner, a small gathering of friends for dinner or while watching thebig gameon TV.

This was absolutely delicious. My new favorite chili recipe. I will be making for any future chili events. —Amelia This turned out really great. I say the more beans, the better. —Katie

If you like making restaurant copycat-style chili, then checkout mycopycat Wendy’s chili. Both chili recipes pair well with thisamazing beer bread recipe.If you like your chile with some heat, then top your bowl of chili with myCowboy Candy.It’s the perfect sweet heat to top your big bowl of chili with.

History Of Texas Roadhouse and It’s Chili

Texas Roadhouse is a chain of casual dining restaurants headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. It was founded in 1993 by Kent Taylor and is known for its Western-themed Texas atmosphere and commitment to serving great food to their customers.

When it comes to chili, the Roadhouse serves a great bowl of red chili. However, if you want to make a copycat version, be aware The Texas Roadhouse chili recipe is a closely guarded secret, and the exact recipe used by the restaurant chain has not been publicly disclosed.

I have carefully looked through the restaurant’s ingredents listed on their website for their chili. I have also eaten countless bowls to create this Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe. Their chili is a hearty, savory blend of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and spices, creating a warm and satisfying meal. Also, be sure to note the exact recipe details may vary between locations. Read about the bean wars below.

Why Make Your Own Copycat Chili Recipe

Location: If you don’t have a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in your area, you won’t miss out eating their great red chili when you make this amazing Texas Roadhouse copycat chili.

This homemade chili recipe is easy to spice up, or add your family’s favorite beans or not. Easy Freezer Meal: It’s a great recipe to make a double batch and freeze for a quick dinner on a busy night.

Dinner Party Chili Bar Ideas Texas Roadhouse’s chili recipe is the perfect chili to serve when hosting a chili dinner party. Hosting a chili bar is a fun and delicious way to gather friends and family for a hearty meal. Plus, it makes entertaining easy for you. Head over to my Chili Dinner Ideas: Easy Party Food Bar Inspiration. I share chili bar dinner ideas, make-ahead tips, decor ideas, and topping recipes. By setting up a chili food bar, you create a customizable experience where guests can build their own bowls of chili with a variety of toppings and sides.

Texas Roadhouse Chili Ingredients Lean ground beef – 80%/20% ground beef has just enough fat to give this chili its great flavor.

Garlic – only use fresh diced

Onion – yellow onion or white onion would be good

Tomatoes – Do not use fresh but canned tomatoes

Red kidney beans – A true Texas chili does not have beans. However, beans are served in the restaurant in Georgia. The beans are optional if you want a true Texas red chili.

Brown sugar – Sweet and spicy makes this a great bowl of chili.

Seasonings: For the savory flavor in this chili, you will need cumin, mild chili powder, smoked paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Heat: To infuse a spicy flavor in your chili, you will need to have some crushed red pepper flakes for one layer of heat and then fresh diced jalapenos. You can add a little or a bunch, depending on how hot you like your chili.

Masa harina – (secret ingredient) This is just traditional corn tortilla flour. It acts as a thickening agent and gives this chile a thick stew-like consistency, just like the chili served at Texas Roadhouse.

Toppings: Cheddar cheese, diced red onions and pickled jalapenos (aka Cowboy Candy ) 📝 Note: You can find the full recipe with ingredients and measurements in the recipe card located at the bottom of this post.

🌶 Chili Tips Why do you put brown sugar in chili? There are a lot of savory and spicy ingredients in a good bowl of chili, so adding a touch of sweetness balances the flavor profile of a great bowl of chili.

What is Masa Harina and what does it do for chili? Masa harina is a type of flour made from dried and ground hominy, which is corn that has been treated with an alkali solution, usually lime or lye. This process is called nixtamalization and it helps to remove the outer hull of the corn and make the nutrients more bioavailable. In the context of chili, masa harina can be used to thicken the chili and add a subtle corn flavor. It acts as a thickening agent similar to cornstarch or flour.

How To Make Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe: Step-by-Step In a Dutch oven or large pot on medium-high heat, cook the beef. Stir often to help break it apart. After all the pink is gone from the meat, turn off the heat and tip the pan to one side to drain fat. Scoop fat out with a large spoon and then dab up any excess with paper towels. Return cooked ground beef to the heat. Stir in onions, garlic, chili powder, cumin powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, salt, Italian seasoning blend, and brown sugar. Cook for two minutes, stirring often. Stir in crushed tomatoes, kidney beans, vinegar, chili flakes, and diced jalapenos.

Reduce heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes. In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 3/4 cup of beef broth and the masa harina. Place the lid on tightly and shake until ingredents are smooth. Stir in the masa harina mixture and cook for 10 more minutes so the chili will thicken. Tip* You could substitute the beef broth for a beef bullion cube dissolved in 3/4 cup of water.

Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions. Red Chili Variation Ideas Instead of ground meat, substitute beef stew meat such as chuck beef cubes that have been cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

You don’t have to use beef base meat. Ground turkey or chicken.

Try fire-roasted crushed tomatoes instead of plain canned tomatoes.

Change up your beans. Try pinto, navy beans, or black beans.

Make the chili vegan by skipping the meat and adding a variety of beans.

Have a bean hater in the family? Add in diced sweet potatoes and sautéed mushrooms instead of beans.

Serving Ideas Top your chili with Cowboy Candy and a side of cornbread.

and a side of cornbread. Sever over Air Fryer Baked Potatoes and top with cheese.

and top with cheese. Serve over steak fries and top with cheese for a hearty chili cheese fries meal.

Pour over tortilla chips, and add melted cheese and toppings typically found on nachos.

Make a sourdough bread bowl filled with chili and toppings.

Serve topped with saltine crackers, onions, a dollop of sour cream, and hot sauce.

Add macaroni noodles instead of beans for a great chili mac dinner.

Basic Chili Recipe Tips There are a few basic tips to follow if you want to make the best copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili. Always start with quality ingredients such as grass-feed hamburger meat. Also, be sure your seasonings are fresh. They keep in your pantry for 6 months but then lose some of their flavor.

To drain the fat off the hamburger, I like to take the pan off the heat and set it on hot pads, so one side is a bit higher than the other. After a few minutes, I place a few wadded-up pieces of paper towel in the lower end of the pan to soak up the grease. Discard the paper towel and repeat.

If your chili is too watery, here are some great tips for how to thicken chili in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot. Here you will find a variety of ideas that use everyday pantry items to thicken the chili.

in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot. Here you will find a variety of ideas that use everyday pantry items to thicken the chili. If you have leftovers, be sure to freeze them in an airtight container. Place in your freezer for up to 3 months.

Does Texas Roadhouse have beans in their restaurant chili? The restaurant serves its chili with beans. With this in mind, the restaurant was not originated in Texas. Its founder, W. Kent Taylor, started the restaurant in Clarksville, IN. Texas is in the restaurant’s name, but the menu was created for a broad clientele.

Chili Dinner Menu Idea Let’s make thisCopycat Texas Roadhouse Chili a meal. We are going to make this menu authentic. Each item is on the Texas Roadhouse menu.

Caesar Salad: Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homemade caesar dressing and then tossed with grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons .

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in and then tossed with grated Parmesan cheese and . Baked Potato: Let me teach you how to make the perfect baked potato ! These potatoes have a creamy center and very crisp, salty skin on the outside.

Let me teach you how to make the ! These potatoes have a creamy center and very crisp, salty skin on the outside. Applesauce : Roadhouse serves applesauce as a side on their menu. I share with you how to make Homemade Applesauce In An Instant Pot. No sugar and ready in less than 20 minutes.

Roadhouse serves applesauce as a side on their menu. I share with you how to make No sugar and ready in less than 20 minutes. Creamy Thick Mashed Potatoes: This recipe has no daily, yet they are super creamy, so nobody will know.

This recipe has no daily, yet they are super creamy, so nobody will know. Portobello Mushroom Chicken Recipes Texas Roadhouse copycat.

copycat. Texas Roadhouse Herb Crusted Chicken copycat ( my personal favorite)

What To Do With Left Over Chili

Chili Toppings: Use it on air fryer baked potatoes , sweet potatoes, nachos, tacos, burritos, or in any other of your favorite Mexican Dinner. Chili Dogs or Chili Burgers: Top hot dogs or burgers with it. Chili Mac and Cheese: Mix with macaroni and cheese, bake. Chili Stuffed Peppers: Fill bell peppers, bake until tender. Chili Pie: Pour in a dish, top with cornbread batter, bake. Chili Soup: Add broth, simmer until desired consistency. Chili Omelette or Breakfast Burrito: Use as a filling. Freezing for Later: Portion and freeze for future use. Chili Fries: Top French fries or tater tots with chili and cheese. Chili Dip: Mix with cream cheese, sour cream, and cheese, heat, serve with tortilla chips.

Need to make a big batch?I can help. In the recipe card below, all you have to do is tap 2X to double or 3x to triple this recipe. The amounts for each ingredient will change, then hit the print button. Here is another tip: slide over the sleep mode tab in the recipe card to prevent your phone screen from going dark while you are making the recipe. It’s that easy!