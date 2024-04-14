Best Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe (2024)

This thick Texas-style chili is filled with traditional smoky seasonings and a touch of heat, then topped with cheddar cheese. The question is, beans or no beans?
A cool, crisp evening calls for a big bowl of red chili, and this Texas Roadhouse copycat chili recipe will be perfect for a family dinner, a small gathering of friends for dinner or while watching thebig gameon TV.
This was absolutely delicious. My new favorite chili recipe. I will be making for any future chili events. —Amelia
This turned out really great. I say the more beans, the better. —Katie
If you like making restaurant copycat-style chili, then checkout mycopycat Wendy’s chili. Both chili recipes pair well with thisamazing beer bread recipe.If you like your chile with some heat, then top your bowl of chili with myCowboy Candy.It’s the perfect sweet heat to top your big bowl of chili with.
History Of Texas Roadhouse and It’s Chili
Texas Roadhouse is a chain of casual dining restaurants headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. It was founded in 1993 by Kent Taylor and is known for its Western-themed Texas atmosphere and commitment to serving great food to their customers.
When it comes to chili, the Roadhouse serves a great bowl of red chili. However, if you want to make a copycat version, be aware The Texas Roadhouse chili recipe is a closely guarded secret, and the exact recipe used by the restaurant chain has not been publicly disclosed.
I have carefully looked through the restaurant’s ingredents listed on their website for their chili. I have also eaten countless bowls to create this Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe. Their chili is a hearty, savory blend of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and spices, creating a warm and satisfying meal. Also, be sure to note the exact recipe details may vary between locations. Read about the bean wars below.
Why Make Your Own Copycat Chili Recipe
- Location: If you don’t have a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in your area, you won’t miss out eating their great red chili when you make this amazing Texas Roadhouse copycat chili.
- Budget: It’s cheaper to make this great chili at home than to take the whole family out to eat.
- Variety: This homemade chili recipe is easy to spice up, or add your family’s favorite beans or not.
- Easy Freezer Meal: It’s a great recipe to make a double batch and freeze for a quick dinner on a busy night.
Dinner Party Chili Bar Ideas
Texas Roadhouse’s chili recipe is the perfect chili to serve when hosting a chili dinner party. Hosting a chili bar is a fun and delicious way to gather friends and family for a hearty meal. Plus, it makes entertaining easy for you. Head over to my Chili Dinner Ideas: Easy Party Food Bar Inspiration.
I share chili bar dinner ideas, make-ahead tips, decor ideas, and topping recipes. By setting up a chili food bar, you create a customizable experience where guests can build their own bowls of chili with a variety of toppings and sides.
Texas Roadhouse Chili Ingredients
- Lean ground beef – 80%/20% ground beef has just enough fat to give this chili its great flavor.
- Garlic – only use fresh diced
- Onion – yellow onion or white onion would be good
- Tomatoes – Do not use fresh but canned tomatoes
- Red kidney beans – A true Texas chili does not have beans. However, beans are served in the restaurant in Georgia. The beans are optional if you want a true Texas red chili.
- Brown sugar – Sweet and spicy makes this a great bowl of chili.
- Seasonings: For the savory flavor in this chili, you will need cumin, mild chili powder, smoked paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
- Heat: To infuse a spicy flavor in your chili, you will need to have some crushed red pepper flakes for one layer of heat and then fresh diced jalapenos. You can add a little or a bunch, depending on how hot you like your chili.
- Masa harina – (secret ingredient) This is just traditional corn tortilla flour. It acts as a thickening agent and gives this chile a thick stew-like consistency, just like the chili served at Texas Roadhouse.
- Toppings: Cheddar cheese, diced red onions andpickled jalapenos (aka Cowboy Candy)
📝 Note: You can find the full recipe with ingredients and measurements in the recipe card located at the bottom of this post.
🌶 Chili Tips
Why do you put brown sugar in chili?
There are a lot of savory and spicy ingredients in a good bowl of chili, so adding a touch of sweetness balances the flavor profile of a great bowl of chili.
What is Masa Harina and what does it do for chili?
Masa harina is a type of flour made from dried and ground hominy, which is corn that has been treated with an alkali solution, usually lime or lye. This process is called nixtamalization and it helps to remove the outer hull of the corn and make the nutrients more bioavailable.
In the context of chili, masa harina can be used to thicken the chili and add a subtle corn flavor. It acts as a thickening agent similar to cornstarch or flour.
How To Make Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe: Step-by-Step
- In a Dutch oven or large pot on medium-high heat, cook the beef. Stir often to help break it apart. After all the pink is gone from the meat, turn off the heat and tip the pan to one side to drain fat. Scoop fat out with a large spoon and then dab up any excess with paper towels.
- Return cooked ground beef to the heat. Stir in onions, garlic, chili powder, cumin powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, salt, Italian seasoning blend, and brown sugar. Cook for two minutes, stirring often.
- Stir in crushed tomatoes, kidney beans, vinegar, chili flakes, and diced jalapenos.
- Reduce heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes.
- In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 3/4 cup of beef broth and the masa harina. Place the lid on tightly and shake until ingredents are smooth. Stir in the masa harina mixture and cook for 10 more minutes so the chili will thicken. Tip* You could substitute the beef broth for a beef bullion cube dissolved in 3/4 cup of water.
- Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions.
Red Chili Variation Ideas
- Instead of ground meat, substitute beef stew meat such as chuck beef cubes that have been cut into 1/2 inch pieces.
- You don’t have to use beef base meat. Ground turkey or chicken.
- Try fire-roasted crushed tomatoes instead of plain canned tomatoes.
- Change up your beans. Try pinto, navy beans, or black beans.
- Make the chili vegan by skipping the meat and adding a variety of beans.
- Have a bean hater in the family? Add in diced sweet potatoes and sautéed mushrooms instead of beans.
Serving Ideas
- Top your chili with Cowboy Candy and a side of cornbread.
- Sever over Air Fryer Baked Potatoes and top with cheese.
- Serve over steak fries and top with cheese for a hearty chili cheese fries meal.
- Pour over tortilla chips, and add melted cheese and toppings typically found on nachos.
- Make a sourdough bread bowl filled with chili and toppings.
- Serve topped with saltine crackers, onions, a dollop of sour cream, and hot sauce.
- Add macaroni noodles instead of beans for a great chili mac dinner.
Basic Chili Recipe Tips
There are a few basic tips to follow if you want to make the best copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili.
- Always start with quality ingredients such as grass-feed hamburger meat. Also, be sure your seasonings are fresh. They keep in your pantry for 6 months but then lose some of their flavor.
- To drain the fat off the hamburger, I like to take the pan off the heat and set it on hot pads, so one side is a bit higher than the other. After a few minutes, I place a few wadded-up pieces of paper towel in the lower end of the pan to soak up the grease. Discard the paper towel and repeat.
- If your chili is too watery, here are some great tips forhow to thicken chiliin a slow cooker or Crock-Pot. Here you will find a variety of ideas that use everyday pantry items to thicken the chili.
- If you have leftovers, be sure to freeze them in an airtight container. Place in your freezer for up to 3 months.
Does Texas Roadhouse have beans in their restaurant chili?
The restaurant serves its chili with beans. With this in mind, the restaurant was not originated in Texas. Its founder, W. Kent Taylor, started the restaurant in Clarksville, IN. Texas is in the restaurant’s name, but the menu was created for a broad clientele.
Chili Dinner Menu Idea
Let’s make thisCopycat Texas Roadhouse Chili a meal. We are going to make this menu authentic. Each item is on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
- Caesar Salad:Crisp romaine lettuce tossed inhomemade caesar dressingand then tossed with grated Parmesan cheese andhomemade croutons.
- Baked Potato:Let me teach you how to make theperfect baked potato! These potatoes have a creamy center and very crisp, salty skin on the outside.
- Applesauce:Roadhouse serves applesauce as a side on their menu. I share with you how to makeHomemade Applesauce In An Instant Pot.No sugar and ready in less than 20 minutes.
- Creamy Thick Mashed Potatoes:This recipe has no daily, yet they are super creamy, so nobody will know.
- Portobello Mushroom Chicken Recipes Texas Roadhouse copycat.
- Texas Roadhouse Herb Crusted Chicken copycat ( my personal favorite)
What To Do With Left Over Chili
- Chili Toppings: Use it on air fryer baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, nachos, tacos, burritos, or in any other of your favorite Mexican Dinner.
- Chili Dogs or Chili Burgers: Top hot dogs or burgers with it.
- Chili Mac and Cheese: Mix with macaroni and cheese, bake.
- Chili Stuffed Peppers: Fill bell peppers, bake until tender.
- Chili Pie: Pour in a dish, top with cornbread batter, bake.
- Chili Soup: Add broth, simmer until desired consistency.
- Chili Omelette or Breakfast Burrito: Use as a filling.
- Freezing for Later: Portion and freeze for future use.
- Chili Fries: Top French fries or tater tots with chili and cheese.
- Chili Dip: Mix with cream cheese, sour cream, and cheese, heat, serve with tortilla chips.
Need to make a big batch?I can help. In the recipe card below, all you have to do is tap 2X to double or 3x to triple this recipe. The amounts for each ingredient will change, then hit the print button. Here is another tip: slide over the sleep mode tab in the recipe card to prevent your phone screen from going dark while you are making the recipe. It’s that easy!
Do you have a question about this recipe❓ I will answer in the comment form below👇🏼 the recipe card. Did you make this recipe? If so, could you be a gem and leave a comment and rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ below? This helps others find yummy 😋 recipes to make for their family and friends.
4.86 from 48 ratings
by Gina Dickson
Best Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 25 minutes mins
Total Time: 40 minutes mins
Servings: 6
If you want to serve thick Texas-style red chili, then you need to make theBest Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe.It’s one of my reader's favorite recipes on Intentional Hospitality. They have tested it, and declare it'sthe best copycatTexas Roadhouse Chile you can make at home, hands down!
Note: Be sure to read through the recipe’s post for tips and details about this recipe.
Print RecipePin RecipeLeave a Review
Ingredients
- 2 lbs Ground beef , Use lean ground beef 80%/20% – You could also use beef chuck cut into 1/2 inch cubes instead.
- 2 tablespoons Garlic, Use fresh diced cloves garlic, not the kind already chopped in a jar.
- 1 cup Onion , Diced – yellow onion or white onion would be good
- 2 tablespoons Jalapenos , Diced small. Use a little or a lot depending on you your taste buds tolerance to spicy food
- 2 teaspoons Cumin powder
- 2 teaspoons Chili powder, mild
- 1 tablespoon Smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper
- 2 teaspoons Salt
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon Crushed red pepper flakes , These add another layer of heat to your chili, a little or a lot
- 1 tablespoon Brown sugar
- 2 14 oz Tomatoes , Canned crushed tomatoes. Do not use fresh but canned tomatoes
- 1 14 oz Kidney beans , Canned, rinsed, and drained
- 1 tablespoon Vinegar, White
Thickener
- 3/4 cup Beef broth, You could substitute the beef broth for a beef boullion cube dissolved in 3/4 cup of water.
- 2 tablespoons Masa harina , This is just traditional corn tortilla flour. It acts as a thickening agent and gives this chile a thick stew-like consistency.
Instructions
In a Dutch oven or large pot on medium-high heat, cook the beef. Stir often to help break it apart.
2 lbs Ground beef
After all the pink is gone from the meat, turn off the heat and tip the pan to one side to drain fat. Scoop fat out with a large spoon and then dab up any excess with paper towels.
Return cooked ground beef to the heat. Stir in onions, garlic, and fresh jalapenos. Cook for two minutes, stirring often.
2 tablespoons Garlic, 1 cup Onion, 2 tablespoons Jalapenos
Add the seasonings. Cook for two minutes, stirring often.
2 teaspoons Cumin powder, 2 teaspoons Chili powder, 1 tablespoon Smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper, 2 teaspoons Salt, 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, 1 tablespoon Brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon Crushed red pepper flakes
Stir in crushed tomatoes, kidney beans, and vinegar. Reduce heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes.
2 14 oz Tomatoes, 1 14 oz Kidney beans, 1 tablespoon Vinegar
Thickener
In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 3/4 cup of beef bullion and the masa harina. Place the lid on tightly and shake until the ingredients are smooth.
3/4 cup Beef broth, 2 tablespoons Masa harina
Stir in the masa harina mixture and cook for 10 more minutes so the chili will thicken.
Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions.
Equipment
Notes
Basic Chili Recipe Tips
There are a few basic tips to follow if you want to make the best copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili.
- Always start with quality ingredients such as grass-feed hamburger meat. Also, be sure your seasonings are fresh. They keep in your pantry for 6 months but then lose some of their flavor.
- To drain the fat off the hamburger, I like to take the pan off the heat and set it on hot pads so one side is a bit higher than the other. After a few minutes, I place a few wadded-up pieces of paper towel in the lower end of the pan to soak up the grease. Discard the paper towel and repeat.
- If you have leftovers, refrigerate them in an airtight container for up to 3 days. You could also freeze leftovers in an airtight freezer-safe container. Place in your freezer for up to 3 months.
Serving: 1cup, Calories: 431kcal, Carbohydrates: 10g, Protein: 27g, Fat: 31g, Saturated Fat: 12g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 13g, Trans Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 107mg, Sodium: 882mg, Potassium: 537mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 642IU, Vitamin C: 6mg, Calcium: 70mg, Iron: 4mg
Cuisine: American
Course: Soup
Author: Gina Dickson
⭐️ One last thing, please leave a rating and comment letting me know how you liked making this recipe. This helps me provide more free, high-quality recipes for everyone.
Join Us!Our tables are a gathering place where we can relax, show love, and encourage others while enjoying a meal together. Be sure to Sign Up to get the newest recipes and easy entertaining tips.
Leave a Comment & Rate this Recipe
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
56 comments on “Best Copycat Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe”
Leave a comment »
-
Mark — Reply
Uhm, your recipe forgot the chili powder ingredient measurement. Kinda important. Should be 1 tsp
-
Gina — Reply
Yep, I sure did, thank you. I corrected the recipe card. :)
-
Frenchie L'Noir — Reply
I’m sure you mean well and all, but I spent 13 of my years in Texas and I will never add beans to my chili. That’s more on par with those folks from Cincinnati!
-
Gina — Reply
I love this comment! My husband is going to judge a chili contest today and we were just saying the true test in the end if he has some that are tied will be if there are no beans, rice, or macaroni. I agree, no beans are best but on the menu, at Roadhouse you can order with beans or without. Oh, and I do love my 5 way Cincinnati chili, best place to put beans.
-
Pam Kohart — Reply
I have made this recipe two times, and I love it because it’s so close to the recipe my mother used to make chili when I was growing up. A pot of chili fed five hungry kids! Only, we didn’t know what jalapenos were then in a small town in Ohio. LOL. Also she did not use masa to think of hers, but she let it simmer on low on the stove for a long time and we would use saltine crackers in it at the table. When I make it now, I use the masa, but I mix in some water with it to make kind of a paste. Then I pretty much don’t have any lumps. It stirs in much better. Now you have made me hungry for chili even though it’s going to be 95° today.
-
Gina —
Pam, I grew up in northern Indiana and never knew about jalapenos until we moved to GA. I also grew up calling green peppers in our garden, mangos. What a surprise when we vacationed in Florida and asked for mangos. I like your tip for the mesa. I will add that to the post. Thank you.
-
-
Patricia — Reply
I laughed reading about you mom calling green peppers mangos..I’m from s. Indiana too..my Mom always called them mangos too…first time I went to the Caribbean the ask me if I wanted a mango cooler I thought ” what the heck”!!!! I tried it and discovered I love mangos..lol
-
Gina Dickson —
You are the first person that has heard them called mangoes except our family! Love it! Thanks for sharing, our quirky Hoosier word.
-
Sarah —
Yep! Northern Indiana here and my grandma called them mangos. She also called every type of melon “musk melon”
-
Gina Dickson —
Sarah, your right! My grandma called them musk melons too! Ok, here is a fun question, did she put pepper on her cantaloupe? I grew up doing that not knowing it was weird until I moved to GA. Oh, and maple syrup on my cottage cheese was my favorite way to eat it as a kid. Guess the Hoosier taste pallet is unique …… it’s a dosie!
-
-
-
Don — Reply
Your are 1000percent correct Texas Chill never has beans in it. They will be served on the side though
-
-
-
Jay from Texas — Reply
Beans… sigh. Texas Roadhouse is from Kentucky. Beans… in chili… not in Texas. It is known. Putting beans in Texas chili is like putting tofu clumps in haggis… it’s no longer what it was. That said. This chili flavored beefy bean stew looks tasty and I’ll try it.
-
Gina — Reply
I love the comments I’m getting about beans! The restaurant menu has beans and no beans so I did do beans in this recipe. But I agree a true Texas chili means no beans. I hope you enjoy the recipe. I would like to hear what you think if some tweaking needs to be done to make it more authentic. :)
-
-
Melissa — Reply
Recipe sounds delicious but what kind of vinegar? Wasn’t sure what kind to use in chili. Thanks
-
Gina — Reply
Melissa, I used white vinegar. I will go edit the recipe card to say that. Thanks for pointing it out. Hope you enjoy the recipe!
-
Robin — Reply
This recipe is fine. People from texas should maybe not choose a recipe from Texas Roadhouse (from Kentucky). I used diced tomatoes and needed a little extra liquid so i used water.
-
Gina — Reply
Excellent point Robin! I’m always on the search for a good chili recipe so maybe some of those Texas chili lovers need to send me theirs to try. ;)
-
Katie —
This turned out really great. I say the more beans, the better. I added a can of black beans with the kidney beans. Loved this recipe!
-
Gina Dickson —
Oh, great idea adding the black beans Katie! Thanks for sharing.
-
-
-
-
-
Dee — Reply
So this recipe does not even come close to Texas Roadhouse chili, I am a prep cook there, and information is false, there are no beans in our chili.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Texas Roadhouse puts beans in their chili at the Augusta, GA, location. We can not get it without beans. I am attaching an image of the Texas Roadhouse app page for the Augusta, Georgia location. The recipe ingredients are taken directly from the nutrition and allergy facts sheet.
-
ahmom — Reply
I just had chili in Texas Roadhouse in State College PA July 28, 2023. It had many kidney beans in it.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
I have had Texas Roadhouse Employees tell me they do not have beans in their chili at the restaurant they work in. It seems to be optional in some areas of our country. However, Texas Roadhouse was founded in Clarksville, Indiana not Texas. https://www.texasroadhouse.com/about-us
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Dee, I am finding that some states do not put beans in the chili according to employees. However it seems that most restaurants Across America have beans in theirs. It’s funny did you know that the Texas Roadhouse started in Clarksville Indiana not in Texas where they don’t put beans in their chili. https://www.texasroadhouse.com/about-us
-
-
Sasha Williams — Reply
Hi! If I’m making this vegan, can I use vegetable broth in place of the beef broth with the masa?
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
I make it vegan also. This chili is great when I use vegetable broth. I do add a few more kinds of beans. Also, I saute my garlic and onions in a tiny bit of cold pressed avocado oil first.
-
-
-
Renee J — Reply
I just came across this recipe – used chuck instead of gr beef & doubled the chili power (used hot), and put a ton more jalapanos in it. I have asbestos mouth people in my house & it STILL wasn’t hot enough!
I have to laugh at the beans vs no beans…. just because its Texasroad House, doesn’t mean its Texas-style chili…
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Renee, Exactly! Texas Roadhouse’s first restaurant was in Indiana. Also, isn’t chuck used in a typical Texas chile? If you like jalapenos, be sure to check out my Cowboy Candy Recipe!
-
-
Del Warb — Reply
I have made this chili several times. We are in Michigan and it seems that Texas Roadhouse chili has a bit different of a taste. I didn’t like the taste of Italian seasoning in it. So it just put a teaspoon instead of a tablespoon. Somehow it seems like our Roadhouse chili is a bit spicier. But I don’t know what the spice is. Any idea what it might be?
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Del, this recipe is the most controversial one on my site. Texans are passionate about not having beans in their chili. However, Texas Road House was started in your neighbor below you, Indiana. (Go IU) Anyway, I have talked to employees across the states that wook at TRH. Some states do not have beans in the chili they serve. Did you see my pinterest pin on the subject within the post? So, I am wondering if they also serve different levels of spiciness. I’m so ready for chili season!
-
-
Jan — Reply
I can’t wait to try this recipe… years ago, my brother was at Bama and when it was cold I made chili. He would come over and eat and take any leftovers back with him… fast forward.. my son was at college and asked if I would cook for his frat brothers.. Sunday my house was the koolaid house.. never knew how many people would come… so I made extra large pots of chili… one pot had beans the other had no beans… 20 young men plus my family… I put leftover chili in plastic containers and they took them home with them… When it was cold it became Chili Sunday and those boys would bring their containers with them… taped “with” or “without “ beans… thank you for the memory
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Jan, I live that they brought their own plastic containers! Chili Sunday, that sounds like a great party idea to add to my website! Thanks for sharing.
-
Jami McLamb — Reply
I bet they loved a hint cooked meal and fellowship in a home, I also bet it’s a fave memory of your son from college too! How special!
-
-
Lori — Reply
Made this 2 days ago, finished it today. It just got better the longer it sat and it was delish on day 1! I followed the recipe except had no masa harina. I’m not exaggerating when I say we love chili. I’m always trying out new recipes to find the ONE. My husband says this is IT! For those people poo-pooing the bean addition…go find a beanless recipe and stop your complaining. I’m from Kentucky and am just fine either way.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
You crack me up Lori! I’m so glad y’all like it! There are some passionate people when it comes to beans in chili!
-
-
Steve — Reply
This is on my list for this week!! Thank you so much for all of the tips too:)
Steve S. Detroit
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
I hope you enjoy the recipe and it becomes a favorite go to chili recipe.
-
-
Amelia Davis — Reply
This was absolutely delicious. My new favorite chili recipe. I will be making for any future chili events.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Thank you Amelia! I want to add your review to the top of this post.
-
-
Mike — Reply
At every location I’ve been to in Texas (most frequently San Marcos) they do NOT put beans in their chili, and they don’t use ground beef-they use chunks…Beans?? NOOO!!
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
At the bottom of the post is a picture of Texas Roadhouse takeout app. They serve with ground beef and beans in Georgia. There is no choice to order without beans. No problem though, leave out the beans and change your cut of meat. Using the spices from their nutrition list will get you a great bowl of chili.
-
-
DeAnn — Reply
My husband loves Texas Roadhouse chili and has been asking me to recreate it forever. I don’t know what made me decide to use your recipe but we both absolutely loved it! We both got seconds and he said it was even better than Roadhouse! I used regular flour, red wine vinegar, and chicken broth because that’s what I had on hand but it was still amazing! Thanks for posting!
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
DeAnn, thanks for sharing, I appreciate you taking the time to let me know. Makes my day :)
-
-
Sandy — Reply
This is the best copycst recipe of Texas Roadhouse Chili. I have tried others that were good but this one is the best!
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Bless you Sandy! Thanks for sharing.
-
-
Meg — Reply
Best recipe! We have been making this every other week since we first made it!
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Meg, I’m so glad you are enjoying the chili! Thanks for sharing
-
-
Katt Barnes — Reply
You forgot to add beef bullion to ingredients list. So u add bullion to beef broth cause it doesnt say this in steps of recipe. Thanks
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Katt, Your are right. I went in and corrected the text under the image step and in the recipe card. The bullion was a substitution idea because someone might not want to open a can of beef broth and not use the whole amount since we only need 3/4 cup. I noted, “You could substitute the beef broth for a beef bullion cube dissolved in 3/4 cup of water” Also, I updated the recipe card to include the measurements of each ingredient in the steps. This makes it easier to follow now. Thank you, I appreciate you telling me. I like it when my readers help make my site better!
-
-
RYAN KIBLINGER — Reply
Chili.
Americans are quite confused over what chili is. This likely has to do with the midwestern copycat of chili debuting in the US at the Columbian World Exposition in Chicago in 1893. Folks didn’t know how it was red, so they added tomatoes. But chili doesn’t have tomatoes. They also added beans to make it go further not knowing that while often served alongside beans, chili never has beams.
This is a copycat of a copycat that isn’t really chili.
Come to Texas, and not a northern Kentucky chain restaurant and we will fix ya a hot bowl of good on Texas Red.
-
C Miller — Reply
Delicious and flavorful and very easy to make, thank you so much!
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
So glad you enjoyed it! Thanks for sharing.
-
-
Britt — Reply
I was searching for a copycat Texas Roadhouse chili recipe because I love that it is a no bean recipe. For some reason, this page and recipe say Texas Roadhouse uses beans in their chili, but they do not.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
Pop back and read through the post. I have a picture of the menu on their app that says chili with beans. While it seems most locations have beans I have heard rumors that some locations do not. I would like for others to chime in and share their local menu pictures where it shows no beans. It would be interesting to know which states do not have beans.
-
-
Katy — Reply
I gave this a 2 star until I actually make it………….of course minus the “BEANS”. Not sure what Texas Roadhouse you eat at but the ones in our Dallas/Ft. Worth area do NOT have beans. A true Texas chili never has beans.
That aside I will still try the recipe as we love Texas Roadhouse.
-
Gina Dickson — Reply
I find it interesting that regions have beans and others don’t. I shared a screen shot in the post from my Georgia Texas Roadhouse app showing beans. Katy, let me know how you like it after you cook it.
-
Soup
posted by Gina Dickson on October 11, 2022 (last updated Feb 9, 2024)
56 comments Leave a comment »
« Previous Post25 Easy Substitutes For Beef Broth In A Slow Cooker
Next Post »Perfect Copycat Wendy’s Frosty Recipe at Home