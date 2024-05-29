Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (2024)

Table of Contents
This is the Best Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe What is corned beef? What is the best way to cook Corned Beef? What you need for this Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe What cut of meat is best for Corned Beef and Cabbage? How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage (Slow Cooker Version) How long to cook Corned Beef in Crock Pot How do you cut cabbage for corned beef and cabbage? How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage in the Oven How long to cook corned beef in oven How to serve this Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage How to slice Corned beef against the grain Sides for the Best Corned Beef Recipe Corned Beef Recipe storage How to reheat corned beef and cabbage Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe FAQs More St. Patrick’s Day Recipes you are going to love! Best Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition You May Also Like... Laura’s Meatball Sub Recipe Strawberry Spinach Salad The Chicken Fajitas Recipe That Changed My Mind My Favorite Guacamole is EASY FAQs

My absolute favorite recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage! This easy dinner is made in the slow cooker or in the oven, you can just set it and forget it! (Crock pot to the rescue, right?) This method gives you the most tender and juicy corned beef you’ve ever had. Serve it with Roasted Red Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day meal! Originally posted March 12, 2012.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (1)
Table of Contents
  1. This is the Best Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe
  2. What is the best way to cook Corned Beef?
  3. What you need for this Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe
  4. How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage (Slow Cooker Version)
  5. How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage in the Oven
  6. How to serve this Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage
  7. Corned Beef Recipe storage
  8. Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe FAQs
  9. More St. Patrick’s Day Recipes you are going to love!
  10. Best Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Isn’t St. Patrick’s Day the best? When you were a kid, didn’t you just love the shamrocks and rainbows everywhere, the pinching galore, and the green milk in the morning?

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (2)

Okay so maybe my mom was the only one who claimed on the morning of every St. Patrick’s Day that leprechauns had come in the night and magicked our milk an intense shade of green. Let me tell you, it is quite a shock early in the morning to pour greenness all over your Honey Bunches of Oats instead of whiteness. (We always used cardboard cartons of milk, not see-through jugs, so it really was surprising enough to accidentally knock your entire bowl of now-green cereal off the table.)

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (3)

My mom was very into eating St. Patrick’s Day food on the holiday. Don’t be deceived by the large pictures of Corned Beef on this post. That is not St. Patrick’s Day food, according to my mom. Instead she would serve broccoli, green mashed potatoes, and even green beef gravy. Beef gravy of course starts out brown, so adding copious amounts of green dye to it merely achieves a color that should not be discussed in pleasant company.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (4)

The best St. Patrick’s Day meal ever though was the year she managed to dye even the pork chops green. No I am not kidding. My mom makes these awesome Saucy Pork Chops that are a family classic; we have been using the recipe forever, it’s straight outta Better Homes and Gardens I think. You cook the chops in a special sauce on the stove. The main ingredient of this sauce is ketchup. Do you remember back in the day when they started marketing green ketchup? Oh yes, she did.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (5)

If you thought it was impossible to dye meat green, think again. It still tasted fabulous, of course; I just had to close my eyes for every bite. I think that was the year I stopped believing that leprechauns were causing the mischief. Only my mom would be crazy enough for such antics.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (6)

This is the Best Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

I like to serve Corned Beef and Cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day. Does anyone else go all in on this tradition?? I love it so much! Corned beef, when done right, is incredibly flavorful and oh-so-tender. After hours of cooking low and slow, it falls apart and just melts in your mouth. I love the salty, briny flavor. It’s just so unique and well, Irish! Ish. More on that later. In any case, we are talking about some serious comfort food.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (7)

Corned beef can go very wrong though, have you been there? Often it is too tough (if boiled too quickly!), too salty, or just plain boring from lack of flavor. And don’t even get me started on disgustingly overcooked carrots, cabbage, and potatoes. SAY NO. I’m here to show you all the steps to get the PERFECT tender, juicy Corned Beef, with veggies on the side that are appetizingly fresh instead of droopy sad brown. But first let’s go back to the basics:

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (8)

What is corned beef?

Corned Beef is a cut of beef, usually brisket, that has been cured in a salt brine. The phrase “corned beef” actually refers to the corn-kernel-sized salt crystals used in Ireland in the 17th century to brine the beef. The brisket was then boiled or braised long and slow until tender. This process turns a finicky, tough piece of meat into an extremely tender and juicy corned beef that has killer flavor.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (9)

What is the best way to cook Corned Beef?

Slow cooker (or oven). Set it and forget it is my mantra, people. Cooking it slow means we end up with super tender slices of juicy briny heaven. Here’s everything you need!

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (10)

What you need for this Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Here’s a quick ingredient list you can take shopping with you. For full ingredients and instructions, scroll down to the recipe card below!

  • corned beef brisket
  • oil
  • beef broth
  • whole grain mustard
  • garlic
  • onion
  • whole peppercorns
  • fresh thyme
  • bay leaves
  • carrots
  • butter
  • green cabbage
  • kosher salt
  • Roasted red potatoes
  • Horseradish Sauce
  • parsley and or chives to garnish

What cut of meat is best for Corned Beef and Cabbage?

The first thing you need to do is choose your corned beef at the store. Usually they have Flat Cut brisket, Point Cut Brisket, or Bottom Round. Any of them are going to work great, but look for one that has lots of fat and marbling. Fat = flavor.

How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage (Slow Cooker Version)

  1. Sear beef
  2. Add to slow cooker for 5-7 hours
  3. Add carrots and cook for another 1-2 hours
  4. Saute cabbage in butter, then slow cook 30-60 minutes
  5. Roast potatoes in the oven
  6. Serve with Horseradish sauce!

Now for the details!

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (11)

You can see here on my package that there is no spice packet; the spices are just included as part of the brine. If yours has a packet, hang onto it. Drain all the brine down the sink, it has done its salty job.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (12)

This is the only time I will ever tell you not to salt the heck out of your meat before searing! The brine has thoroughly salted this hunk of beef, so don’t add more. Make sure you get a nice brown edge on each side, don’t skimp on that Maillard crispy goodness!

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (13)

Toss it in your crock pot with a bit of beef broth, some whole grain mustard, bay leaves, garlic, onions, thyme, peppercorns, all the good stuff. Now is the time to add in that spice packet if it wasn’t mixed in with your brine.

How long to cook Corned Beef in Crock Pot

And settle in for the long haul. This brisket needs a good 8-10 hours on low in the crock pot. So many recipes will tell you you can cheat, crank the heat up to high, and get this done in half the time. But in my experience, this only results in chewy meat. Brisket has a lot of collagen, and it needs a good deal of time to break down and turn into gelatin (which then saturates the meat, making it tender and juicy.)

Please don’t ruin your vegetables

Now listen here. Don’t go adding your carrots in right away.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (14)

CAN you add your carrots in the beginning along with your corned beef? I mean, sure, if you like over-cooked-to-the-point-of-disintegrating carrots that are a sad vestige of their former selves. I prefer to taste and chew my carrots, personally. Carrots are delicate okay? Give them some respect. They only need 2 hours in the crock pot, 3 hours max.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (15)

I am absolutely drawing the line with the cabbage though. You MUST add the cabbage at the end of the cook time, and only for a max of 1 hour.

How do you cut cabbage for corned beef and cabbage?

I like nice generous pieces of cabbage, so here’s what I do: I start by cutting the cabbage in half, removing the core by cutting it out in a triangular shape on each half. Then I turn my cabbage so the cut side is face down on a cutting board and slice into it about every ¾ to 1 inch.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (16)
Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (17)

And if you really know what’s good for you, saute your cabbage in butter first. Yes, a whole stick-aroo. I mean, you COULD just add straight up raw cabbage to your slow cooker and it would soften just fine. Edible enough. But you are passing up the opportunity to cook your cabbage in a stick of butter, here. Don’t be a fool.It makes the cabbage so rich and flavorful. I love the little browned edges.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (18)

Technically, you could stop after the sauteing step and just serve your buttery cabbage straight from the pan, skipping a soak in the crock pot altogether. But I actually love adding it in. The cabbage takes on the briny, corned beefy flavor, even from just 30-60 minutes in the pot. It’s absolutely delicious.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (19)

Be aware that it will turn your cabbage rather yellow. Cabbage is a little more green and pretty if you stop at sautéing in butter, but you miss all the beefy flavor. I saved out some of the sauteed-only cabbage for the final photos, just being upfront about looks and presentation! And now one last thing:

See Also
38 Easy Japanese Recipes with Kitchen PantryVintage Recipes from the 1910s Worth Trying TodayThe Best Christmas Recipe in Every StateCaramelized Roasted Turnips Recipe

Potatoes don’t belong in a Crock pot. Ever.

I said what I said you guys. Just as I explain in my favorite Fall-Apart Pot Roast and Carrots recipe, potatoes were meant for higher planes.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (20)

If you like brown, mushy, over saturated potatoes, by all means, add them to your crock pot (alongside the carrots.) However, if you like crisp, brown, and tender potatoes, take the time to roast them in the oven. I’m sorry I’m being so bossy. But potatoes deserve better. Take a stand.

How to cook Corned Beef and Cabbage in the Oven

Here are the basic steps you’ll take to cook corned beef in the oven. Scroll down to the recipe card for the complete instructions.

  1. Sear the meat in a large dutch oven. Remove to a plate and set aside. Add the beef broth and mustard, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
  2. Return the meat to the pot and add garlic, onion, peppercorns, thyme, bay leaves, and the spice packet. Cover with the lid and roast for about 2 hours.
  3. Add sliced carrots, cover, and cook for 1 hour. Add the sautéed cabbage and cook for another 30-60 minutes until done.

How long to cook corned beef in oven

Corned beef needs to be cooked until it’s about 200 degrees; at this temperature, the connective tissues will have broken down, the fat will have rendered, and the meat will be juicy and tender. In the oven, this takes about 4 hours. As noted above, you’ll want to add veggies, like carrots and cabbage, at different points in the process to ensure that they don’t turn into a pile of mush.

How to serve this Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage

Honestly, Corned Beef can sometimes look like a hot plate of garbage if it’s not presented well, haha! I only speak the truth! We always eat with our eyes first, so we’re going to doll it up a bit. Bust out one of your nice BIG platters. Separate all the veggies from each other and drain off all the briny broth. (It’s too salty to make a gravy out of it.)

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (21)

Add the carrots to one corner of the platter, cabbage to another, roasted potatoes in another. Discard all the broth and the cooked garlic and onions. I mean you can eat them if you want but I don’t think they are great; they have already served their purpose of enhancing flavor. (This is just me though, don’t let some food blogger tell you what to do!)

After the meat has rested, slice it thinly against the grain and place in the middle of all the veggies. Sprinkle with some freshly chopped parsley or chives, and serve with a bowl of spicy Horseradish sauce. These few simple steps make this meal look totally irresistible, instead of like sad steamy brown mush. Just bein real here my friends. It’s going to taste amazing no matter how you serve it of course!

How to slice Corned beef against the grain

Once your beef is fall apart tender (stick a fork in it!) let it rest for a few minutes out of the crock pot before slicing, so you don’t let all the juices run out.

Can you see the lines running along the meat? Cut it the other way. It’s a lot easier to see the grain of the meat in a photo when it’s raw, so here is another photo of searing the meat:

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (22)

Cutting against the grain is an essential step in achieving incredibly tender meat. You should get slices of meat with a crosshatch pattern, not long lines. You are saving your jaw from chewing through long strips of muscle by neatly cutting them with a knife beforehand. Slice thinly to get super tender, fall apart corned beef!

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (23)

Sides for the Best Corned Beef Recipe

Horseradish Sauce is the perfect condiment to go with Corned beef, don’t skip it! It takes just a few minutes to whip up. It is the perfect tangy, creamy sauce to pull it all together.

As far as sides though, Corned Beef and Cabbage just isn’t right without the carrots and (roasted) potatoes. It’s kind of a meal all on its own! Serve it with a nice big green salad and call it good. Here are some other ideas if you want to skip adding potatoes and carrots to the corned beef:

  • Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
  • Gruyere-Crisped Potatoes Au Gratin
  • Apple Cider Roasted Carrots

And you can never go wrong with a side of bread!

  • Irish Soda Bread is of course a classic!
  • Buttery Dinner Rolls
  • Parker House Rolls

Leftover ideas!

If you make corned beef, you HAVE to make a Reuben Sandwich. It’s a classic! You can also try

  • Reuben-Stuffed Crescent Rolls or
  • Reuben-Stuffed Twice Baked Potatoes!

Corned Beef Recipe storage

It’s best to store the vegetables and beef separately in airtight containers. Both will last in the refrigerator for about 4-6 days. The beef in particular freezes very well. Simply add the meat to a freezer ziplock bag after cooling completely, and remove as much air as possible from the bag. It will last in the freezer for 4-6 months. If you want to freeze the vegetables as well, follow the same steps as the beef but use a separate ziplock. Let thaw in the fridge.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (24)

How to reheat corned beef and cabbage

The trick to reheating Corned Beef is keeping it from drying out. If you’re planning to reheat a good amount of beef, transfer (thawed) meat to a 9×13 pan, sprinkle 2 or 3 tablespoons water over the top, cover well with foil, and put in a 350 degree oven until the meat is warmed up to 165 degrees F. If it’s already sliced, this should only take 5 minutes or so. If it’s not sliced, I recommend a meat thermometer to make sure it doesn’t overcook and get tough.

If you just want to warm a single serving in the microwave, sprinkle the meat with a small bit of water and warm it at 50% power til heated through. I recommend sauteeing the cabbage in a nonstick pan on the stove with a bit of butter or nonstick spray. Corned beef makes for excellent leftover lunches. It’s also never a bad idea to repurpose: add meat and veggies to a saute pan and crack an egg on top. Yum!

Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe FAQs

Why do we eat Corned Beef and Cabbage?

Get this though: Americans don’t eat Corned Beef on St. Patrick’s Day because that’s what’s on the menu in Ireland. The Irish are usually eating lamb or bacon or Shepherd’s Pie, maybe a Rhubarb pie to finish off, not a dyed green cupcake in sight. Can you believe it? The lies we have been fed!!

So why are Americans eating Corned Beef? It’s an Irish-American thing. The Irish who immigrated to the United States eventually made enough money to be able to buy meat for the first time, cheap meat anyway. And brisket was definitely cheap back then since it was so tough (I wish it was still so cheap! It’s way too trendy now!) And they prepared it just the same way rich people did back in the homeland, brining and braising it into tender submission. Cabbage was the cheapest vegetable around (and probably all they could afford after splurging on meat!) so cabbage and corned beef eventually became two peas in a pod. History!! So fun, right?

Is it better to boil or slow cook corned beef?

Back in the day they boiled Corned Beef for hours on the stove top. The only problem is that unless you’re paying attention, it’s easy to over-boil the meat and make it horribly tough instead of tender. No thank you! So instead we’re making it in the slow cooker (or oven).

Do you need to rinse corned beef before cooking?

No, there’s no need to rinse corned beef. The idea behind rinsing is that the meat is too salty, and that by rinsing it you’re removing the “extra salt.” But the corned beef has already absorbed salt during the curing process, and rinsing it won’t make a significant difference.

How do you know when corned beef is done?

See Also
One-Pot Rustic Homemade German Goulash Recipe

Corned beef should be tested for doneness the same way you would test a roast. When the meat is fork tender, it’s done. You can stick a fork into the corned beef, gently twist, and pull the fork toward you. If a piece easily comes away, it’s done! If the meat is still one hom*ogenous piece that can’t be sampled with a fork, then the connective tissues haven’t broken down yet. Broken connective tissues = tender meat you won’t spend all year chewing.

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (25)

Just for kicks, here is the photo from the first time I posted this recipe back in 2012! Yes, that is a fuzzy white blanket that I thought would make a decent photo backdrop. Oh dear. Hey at least I didn’t try to dye it green you guys. We are evolving! Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!

More St. Patrick’s Day Recipes you are going to love!

  • Irish Soda Bread << this is the perfect side dish to go with your Corned Beef!
  • Classic Shepherd’s Pie with Crispy Cheddar << 100x better than the lunchlady special you had growing up!
  • One Skillet Shepherd’s Pot Pie << minus the potatoes, plus flaky pie crust! Yum.
  • Mini Chicken Pot Pie << these are stupid easy and great for kids!
  • Beef Stroganoff Recipe << just like from a restaurant, no ground beef in sight.
  • Salisbury Steak << comfort food, come to mama!
  • Mom’s Saucy Pork Chops << okay so maybe me and my siblings are the only ones who will associate this 50s classic with St. Patrick’s Day. Do NOT use green ketchup!!
  • Authentic Irish Colcannon Recipe from Boulder Locavore
  • Slow Cooker Beef Stew from Kristine’s Kitchen
  • Kielbasa and Cabbage Skillet from BellyFull
  • Make these Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies for dessert, or these Mint Chocolate Brownies!

Facebook|Pinterest|Instagram

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (26)

Best Recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage

5 from 80 votes

Prep: 20 minutes mins

Cook: 9 hours hrs

Total: 9 hours hrs 20 minutes mins

Servings: 8

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (27)

My absolute favorite recipe for Corned Beef and Cabbage! This easy dinner is made in the slow cooker or in the oven, you can just set it and forget it! Crock pot to the rescue, right? This method gives you the most tender and juicy corned beef you've ever had. Serve it with Roasted Red Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce for the perfect St. Patrick's Day meal!

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds corned beef brisket, flat or point cut, with spice packet*
  • 2 tablespoons oil, for searing
  • 1 & 1/2 cups beef broth**
  • 3 tablespoons whole grain mustard
  • 6 cloves garlic, smashed and left whole
  • 1 large onion, sliced into wedges
  • 15-20 whole peppercorns, or fresh cracked pepper to taste
  • 8-10 sprigs fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 pounds carrots, peeled and quartered (8-10 carrots)
  • 1/2 cup butter, (1 stick)
  • 1 large head green cabbage, sliced into wedges
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 batch Roasted Red Potatoes, (2 pounds red potatoes needed)
  • 1 batch Horseradish Sauce, for serving
  • parsley and or chives , to garnish

Instructions

  • Heat a large 12 inch skillet over medium high heat for at least 2 minutes. Open your package of corned beef and drain the brine into the sink. There is no need to rinse the corned beef.

    Some corned beef brands include a packet of spices*, but sometimes the spices are mixed into the brine. Save the spice packet if there is one.

  • Add 2 tablespoons oil to the hot skillet; it should shimmer immediately. Swirl to coat, then add the drained corned beef. Sear for 2-4 minutes on one side until golden brown, then carefully flip with tongs and sear the other side for another 2-3 minutes.

  • Place the seared corned beef in your crock pot, fat side up, but don't put the skillet in the sink yet.

  • In a glass measuring cup, combine 1 and 1/2 cups beef broth with 3 tablespoons whole grain mustard. (I always use Better Than Bouillon Beef Base and water to make my broth.)

  • Add the liquid to the pan that you seared the beef in, and turn the heat to medium high. Let the mixture bubble as you scrape up the browned bits. Pour the mixture over your corned beef into the crock pot.

  • Smash 6 cloves of garlic with the side of a chef's knife, peel, and add to the crock pot. Roughly slice an onion into wedges and add to the pot. Add about 15-20 whole peppercorns. Add 8-10 sprigs of fresh thyme and 2 bay leaves, tucking them into the liquid. Sprinkle the spice packet* over everything.

  • Cover with the lid and cook on low for about 6-7 hours.

  • Prepare your carrots. Peel them and slice each carrot into thirds, slicing any large segments in half lengthwise. I actually prefer the larger carrots myself, so don't break your back here.

  • Add the carrots on top of the beef, cover again and cook for another 1-2 hours.

  • Prepare the cabbage. Slice the cabbage in half, then cut out the stem. Slice the cabbage into large wedges. Melt 1/2 cup butter in a 12 inch skillet over medium high heat. Add all the cabbage (it looks like it won't fit, shove it all in!) and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Saute, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes, until the cabbage is slightly wilted but not quite to the point that you would snag a bite yet. Add the cabbage on top of the carrots, and continue cooking on low for another 30-60 minutes, until the cabbage is softened and has absorbed some of the corned beef flavor.

  • Meanwhile, make a batch of Roasted Red Potatoes in the oven. Potatoes do not belong in the crock pot. (Of course you can do it if you want. Add them with the carrots, they need 2-3 hours to cook. But don't blame me when you get smooshy mooshy gray potatoes.)

  • To serve: I like to serve corned beef on a large platter. I think it looks best when the ingredients are presented separately. Use a slotted spoon to remove all the cabbage to a colander to drain slightly. Place all the carrots together on the platter. Add the drained cabbage to the platter next to the carrots. Remove the corned beef to a cutting board and let rest for about 10 minutes. Slice against the grain, then add to the platter. Leave all the broth, onions, garlic, thyme stems, and bay leaves behind. (You can eat the onions and garlic if you want, I find them to be so overcooked that they are unappetizing. We add them to help flavor the other ingredients.)

    Add the roasted potatoes to the platter. Garnish with chopped parsley and chopped chives.

  • Serve with a batch of homemade Horseradish Sauce! It's super easy to whip up, and compliments the corned beef perfectly. Don't skip it!

Oven Instructions:

  • Sear the meat in a large oven-going dutch oven. Remove to a plate and set aside. Add the beef broth and mustard, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

  • Return the meat to the pot and add garlic, onion, peppercorns, thyme, bay leaves, and spice packet. Cover with a lid and roast at 300 degrees F for about 2 hours.

  • Add sliced carrots, cover, and cook 1 hour. Add the sautéed cabbage and cook another 30-60 minutes. The meat should register about 200 degrees F on a meat thermometer.

Notes

*Every brand of corned beef is going to have a different spice blend, and you might be worried that it’s not going to be flavorful enough.

If you want to beef up your corned beef with extra spices, these are more or less the spices included: broken bay leaves, coriander, peppercorns, mustard seeds, anise, crushed red pepper, dill seeds, and fennel seeds.

It also might include a small pinch of cloves, allspice, nutmeg, cardamom, or cinnamon, but definitely go easy on these, a little bit goes a long way. If I were to pick one I would choose cloves.

**I like to use 1 and 1/2 cups water mixed with 1 and 1/2 teaspoonsBetter Than Bouillon Beef Base.

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving | Calories: 767kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 40g | Fat: 50g | Saturated Fat: 18g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 22g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 153mg | Sodium: 3512mg | Potassium: 1900mg | Fiber: 10g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 19528IU | Vitamin C: 139mg | Calcium: 152mg | Iron: 6mg

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Calories: 767

Keyword: cabbage, corned beef

Did you make this? I’d love to see it!Mention @thefoodcharlatan or tag #thefoodcharlatan!

Categorized as Beef Recipes, Dinner, Easter Recipes, , , Slow Cooker!, St. Patrick's Day

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Hi! I'm Karen

Isn't eating just so much fun?
But listen, I'm no chef.
Fake it til you make it, I say!

Click on my nose to read more!

You May Also Like...

Quick and Easy Dinners

Laura’s Meatball Sub Recipe

Salad Recipes

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Quick and Easy Dinners

The Chicken Fajitas Recipe That Changed My Mind

Appetizers, Dips & Snacks

My Favorite Guacamole is EASY

Best Corned Beef Recipe (Crockpot or Oven) from The Food Charlatan (2024)

FAQs

What is the secret to the best corned beef? ›

Simmering corned beef on the stovetop is a tried-and-true method that results in very tender beef. One of the keys to simmering corned beef correctly is the amount of water in the pot. When there's not ample liquid to cover the meat, your dreams of tender corned beef may be replaced by a tough, chewy result.

View More
What cooking method is best for corned beef? ›

It's a very lean cut of beef, hence why the slow cooker or braising in the oven are the best cooking methods for a tender finished product. While mostly associated with Ireland, Corned Beef gained its popularity in the United States during the 19th century.

Get More Info Here
Is corned beef better in oven or boiled? ›

Should You Boil or Bake Corned Beef? Really, it's up to you. Both methods create a juicy, tender corned beef when done properly. Traditional recipes, like our corned beef and cabbage or glazed corned beef, call for simmering corned beef in spiced water for about three hours.

Discover More Details
Does corned beef have to be covered in water in a slow cooker? ›

Add enough water to almost cover meat (4 to 6 cups). Cover and cook on high until corned beef is tender, 4 1/4 hours (or 8 1/2 hours on low).

View Details
What not to do when cooking corned beef? ›

Not rinsing the meat before cooking.

Do this instead: Whether you bought a ready-to-cook corned beef or you cured your own, rinse the meat several times under cool water to remove any excess salt. But don't think this means you're rinsing away all the flavor; by this point, the meat is fully infused with it.

Discover More Details
What makes corned beef taste good? ›

Corned beef is typically made from beef brisket – a relatively inexpensive cut of beef – cured in salt brine, with some pickling spices: bay leaf, peppercorns, mustard seed, juniper berries, coriander seeds, and whole cloves. Corned beef gets its characteristic sweet and tart taste from the brine.

Learn More
Does corned beef go fat side up or down in slow cooker? ›

Place corned beef brisket, fat side up, into a slow cooker; sprinkle with pickling spice. Place whole cloves throughout the brisket. Add garlic, bay leaves and 2 cups water, or more water as needed to cover the brisket by at least 1 inch. Cover and cook on low heat for 4-5 hours.

Keep Reading
Can you overcook corned beef in a slow cooker? ›

You can overcook corned beef in a Crock-Pot if it's cooked for too long at too high of a temperature. Overcooked corned beef can taste tough and stringy. It's best to follow the recommended cook time and temperature within the recipe.

Learn More Now
Should you use the juice in the corned beef package? ›

To make the corned beef, open the sealed package right over the slow cooker, because you want to include the brine in the cooking liquid. Don't discard the brine.

Show Me More
What are the secrets to cooking corned beef? ›

Because corned beef comes from brisket, a tough cut of meat. You need its connective tissue to break down so you can have tender results. Some like to braise their corned beef in an all-water liquid, with various spices and salt; others add beer to the mix to further tenderize the meat.

Learn More Now

How long does it take to cook a 3 lb corned beef in the oven? ›

Then cover the Dutch oven with a lid and transfer the corned beef to a 300 degrees F oven. Braise the corned beef until it's very tender when you pierce it with a paring knife, just under four hours for a three-pound piece of brisket.

Learn More
Should you cover corned beef when baking? ›

Bake, unwrapped, for 2 hours. After 2 hours, wrap the brisket tightly and tenting the foil but sealing it for the remainder of the time, an additional 2 hours. Feel free to check and make sure there is moisture in the foil, re-wrap and continue baking.

Read More
What happens if you don't rinse corned beef? ›

Depending on the pickling solution used for the meat, you may be in for a saltier meal than you bargained for if you cook the meat without rinsing it. And don't worry: Rinsing won't make the beef taste bland! The flavor is infused deep into the beef during the curing process.

Discover More
Does corned beef get more tender the longer you cook it? ›

Corned beef is safe once the internal temperature has reached at least 145 °F, with a three minute rest time, but cooking it longer will make it fork-tender. Corned beef may still be pink in color after cooking. This does not mean it is not done. Nitrite is used in the curing process.

Get More Info
What is the red liquid in corned beef package? ›

Blood is removed from beef during slaughter and only a small amount remains within the muscle tissue. Since beef is about 3/4 water, this natural moisture combined with protein is the source of the liquid in the package.

View More
Does corned beef get more tender the longer it is cooked? ›

Corned beef is made from one of several less tender cuts of beef like the brisket, rump, or round. Therefore, it requires long, moist cooking. Corned beef is safe once the internal temperature has reached at least 145 °F, with a three minute rest time, but cooking it longer will make it fork-tender.

Discover More Details
What makes corned beef taste like corned beef? ›

Corned beef is most often made from beef brisket (a relatively inexpensive, tough cut of beef) that's been cured in a salt brine with a mix of spices, like bay leaf, peppercorns, mustard seed, juniper berries, coriander seed, and whole cloves.

Read On
Top Articles
A laptop stand is the neck-saving gizmo your WFH setup needs
Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: Top models for great sound
Comedian Paul Smith: From online clips to filling arenas
Pilita Clark: I’m thinking of setting up a permanent out-of-office email reply. Lots of people are
Latest Posts
Crunchy Sourdough Starter Discard Biscotti Recipe
JBL Boombox 3 review
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5819

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.