Best Crepe Recipe (with VIDEO) - I Heart Naptime (2024)

This is the best crepe recipe to make for any occasion! These crepes are nice and thin with a buttery crisp edge and are super easy to make in your blender. Not only are they great for breakfast, but dessert too!

Love crepes? Don’t miss my crepe filling, savory crepes and crepes with pancake mix!

Best Crepe Recipe Ever

Crepes are one of my favorite things to enjoy for breakfast or brunch. They seem so fancy, but they are really super easy! We love making all types, like strawberry crepes, lemon crepes,apple crepes, or even one of our crepe cakes.

This is, in my opinion, the best crepe recipe ever! I’ve tried so many different recipes over the years and have finally created the perfect one. The batter allows you to get the thin crepe without them breaking. They are perfect for breakfast or dessert (sometimes we’ll even do them for dinner)!

You can make them sweet and add delicious crepe fillings like berries, cream and powdered sugar. You can even make sweet variations like chocolate crepesor nutella crepes.

Ingredients

The full printable recipe below. Substitutions are not recommended for this batter.

Butter: Melted butter is key in these crepes. I like to let it cool for a few minutes before adding to the batter so it doesn’t scramble the batter.

Melted butter is key in these crepes. I like to let it cool for a few minutes before adding to the batter so it doesn’t scramble the batter. Milk: I use 2% milk, but you could also use whole milk for a richer flavor.

I use 2% milk, but you could also use whole milk for a richer flavor. Eggs: The eggs will provide the perfect structure, so make sure they are fresh.

The eggs will provide the perfect structure, so make sure they are fresh. Sugar: I use plain granulated sugar for this recipe. It adds just a little bit of sweetness to the batter.

I use plain granulated sugar for this recipe. It adds just a little bit of sweetness to the batter. Vanilla: I love to use pure vanilla extract. If making savory crepes, you can omit this.

I love to use pure vanilla extract. If making savory crepes, you can omit this. Flour: An all-purpose flour will work perfectly in this recipe.

An Easy Hack To use even less ingredients, try making these easy crepes with pancake mix. All you need is your favorite box mix (or homemade pancake mix), milk, eggs, vanilla and salt!

How To Make Crepes

It takes less than a minute to make the batter and only a couple of minutes for them to cook. Just follow the simple steps below to get started.

Combine ingredients in blender: Mix until batter is smooth (about 15-20 seconds). You could also whisk in a bowl. Refrigerate batter for at least 30 minutes, or overnight. Cook on small skillet: Spray non-stick cooking spray onto an 8-inch frying pan. Pour about 1/4 cup crepe batter into the pan and cook over medium-low heat. Turn pan immediately from side to side to form an even circle. Cook for about 1-2 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 1-2 minutes, or until the crepes are lightly browned. Stack. Stack on a plate until ready to serve. You can also place in the oven on a baking sheet to keep warm if you prefer. Serve with favorite toppings: The topping choices are endless (see below). We love making them sweet and savory.

Chill the Batter It’s important to let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes, or longer if you can. I like to make the batter the night before and let it chill in the fridge overnight. This allows the gluten time to rest, which gives your crepes a light and airy consistency.

Crepe Fillings

You can customize these crepes with all your favorite toppings and go savory or sweet. My favorite way to eat them is with a little nutella, bananas and berries! Oh and can’t forget the whipped cream on top!

Sweet

Cream cheese filling and chopped strawberries or strawberry sauce

and chopped strawberries or Ricotta or mascarpone with fresh berries

Whipped cream , fresh berries and powdered sugar

, fresh berries and powdered sugar Peach pie filling and cream

and cream Strawberry jam , fresh strawberries and powdered sugar

, fresh strawberries and powdered sugar Caramelized bananas , nutella and peanut butter

, nutella and peanut butter Lemon curd , blueberries (or blueberry sauce ) and powdered sugar

, blueberries (or ) and powdered sugar Apple pie filling , salted caramel and vanilla ice cream

, and Marshmallow fluff, crushed graham crackers and chocolate sauce

Maple syrup , buttermilk syrup or cinnamon pancake syrup

Savory

Sautéed vegetables and eggs

Caprese (mozzarella, tomato and basil)

Ham and cheese crepes

Scrambled eggs and bacon

and Spinach, mushroom and parmesan

Pesto , chicken and mozzarella

, chicken and mozzarella Sausage and apples or apple butter

Perfect for the Holidays This easy crepe recipe is super customizable, meaning you can add a little holiday flare just by adding a few spices and fillings. In the fall, mix some pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice into the batter for delicious pumpkin crepes.

Ways to Fold Crepes

Fold in half: This is an easy option for beginners! Simply fold in half, similar to folding an omelette . To add fillings, you can either add before folding in half or add on top of your folded crepe. Make triangles: I love how elegant this looks! Gently fold in half, then fold in half again. Stack the folded crepes on top of each other to serve. Fillings can be added before folding or on top. Roll the crepes: This is a fun way to sneak extra filling inside. :) Before rolling, add the filling evenly on top of crepe, leaving about 1/4 inch from the edges. Then fold one side over the filling towards the middle. Fold the other side all the way over the already folded side to make the shape of a burrito. Feel free to add extra toppings once they’re rolled.

Frequently Asked Questions Are crepes the same as pancakes? Crepes are much thinner than pancakes. They do not have baking powder, so the batter will not rise and be as fluffy. What exactly is a crepe? It is a French pancake that is very thin, yet sturdy. This crepe recipe consists of milk, eggs, butter, sugar and flour. You can also add vanilla and salt for flavor. How do you know crepes are cooked? You’ll know the crepe is done when little bubbles appear on top and the edges turn golden brown. What texture should crepes be? Crepes will be soft in texture and a little bit crispy around the edges.

Keep Warm, Storage and Freezing Tips

To keep warm: You can keep your cooked crepes warm by placing them on a baking sheet in the oven at 175°F until ready to serve.

You can keep your cooked crepes warm by placing them on a baking sheet in the oven at 175°F until ready to serve. Leftovers: Add to a zip top bag and layer parchment or wax paper in between each crepe. Place in fridge until ready to enjoy.

Add to a zip top bag and layer parchment or wax paper in between each crepe. Place in fridge until ready to enjoy. To freeze: Crepes surprisingly freeze really well, so feel free to double the batch and stick half in the freezer for about 1-2 months.

Crepes surprisingly freeze really well, so feel free to double the batch and stick half in the freezer for about 1-2 months. Reheating: Heat in microwave or skillet until warm. You can also enjoy cold if you prefer!

Crepe Recipe 4.99 from 671 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye The best crepe recipe to make for any occasion and completely delicious! These crepes is they are super easy and can be made right in your blender. Not only are they great for breakfast, but dessert too! Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 5 minutes mins Refrigerate: 30 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Servings: 14 crepes Print Rate Pin Video Ingredients ▢ 2 cups milk , I use 2%

▢ 4 large eggs

▢ 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter , melted and slightly cooled

▢ 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ½ teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt

▢ 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour , sifted if desired For serving: berries, syrup, nutella, bananas Instructions In a blender, blend milk, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, and flour 15 to 20 seconds, or until batter is smooth. You could also whisk in a bowl. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Heat an 8-inch frying pan over medium-low heat. Pour about 1/4 cup batter into the pan, tilting pan immediately from side to side to form an even circle. Cook about 1 minute per side, or until lightly browned. Remove from heat and stack until ready to serve. Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve with your favorite toppings. Fresh fruit, jams, pudding, nutella, whipped topping and nuts are a few of our favorites. Notes Make ahead instructions: The batter can be made up to 24 hours in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to cook. The crepes can be made up to 3 days in advance. Storage: Add to a zip-top bag or covered container and layer parchment in between each crepe. Store up to 3 days in the fridge and up to 3 months in the freezer. If freezing, I like to line a piece of wax paper or parchment paper in between. Reheating: Heat in the microwave or on the skillet over low heat until warm. You can also place on a baking sheet in the oven at 175°F for 5 minutes, or until warm. Nutrition Serving: 1crepe | Calories: 107kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 55mg | Sodium: 137mg | Potassium: 82mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 209IU | Calcium: 52mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Breakfast, Dessert Cuisine: French Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!