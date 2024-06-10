Best Crockpot Stuffing Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Crockpot Stuffing is so simple to make and will be everyone’s favorite side dish during the holidays. The slow cooker does all of the work and cooks everything to perfection.
Around here, it’s not the holidays without stuffing. We love it so much that we make crock pot stuffing year round. It’s the best comfort food and makes an easy and delicious side dish.
It is such an easy side dish and we also love to make Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe. See more Thanksgiving Stuffing recipes.
You may also love this Easy Stuffing Recipe.
Table of Contents
Best Bread for Stuffing
You can easily use any type of bread to make stuffing. We have even used leftover hamburger buns when we had nothing else.
My favorite bread to use is white and wheat bread. The best time to make stuffing is when the bread has dried out. This allows the best texture and add in your favorite seasoning.
You can also use store bought bread cubes from the store. But we really enjoying making our own. See Best Bread for Stuffing for more ideas.
Ingredients
- Butter
- Black Pepper
- Salt
- Poultry Seasoning
- Onions, finely diced
- Celery, diced
- Cubed and Dried bread – I like to do half white and half Brown bread. We like rye bread or you can even do half dried cornbread.
- Chopped Parsley
- Chicken Broth
- Eggs, beaten
Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.
Variations Ideas
- Add Sausage – The Best Sausage Stuffing Recipe is a delicious stuffing recipes. It makes your stuffing rich and hearty.
- Cornbread – Use cornbread instead and make Cornbread Sausage Stuffing Recipe. For a twist on your classic stuffing recipe, use cornbread instead.
- Cranberries – If you prefer a hint of sweet to your stuffing, add in fresh or dried cranberries. We love the way it taste and it looks beautiful when serving.
- Vegetables – You can easily add in fresh mushrooms or bell peppers for added flavor.
Step by Step Instructions
Step 1 – Cook Vegetables – First, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Next, add celery & onions and cook until softened (do not brown). Cook the vegetables in a large skillet.
Step 2 – Cool – Cool completely the vegetables before mixing with the other ingredients. Stir in poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Cool completely before mixing with the other ingredients.
Step 3 – Add in Eggs – Stir in eggs. Place dry bread cubes in a large bowl. Add cooled celery and onion mixture, parsley and fresh herbs if using.
Step 4 – Refrigerate – Cover and refrigerate overnight if making ahead of time. Grease a 5-6 qt slow cooker well. Place bread mixture in the slow cooker. Pour the celery, butter mixture over the top. Add chicken broth a little bit at a time just to moisten and gently stir.
- Step 9 – Cover and Cook – Turn onto high for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to low and cook an additional 3-4 hours or until hot and cooked through.
- Step 10 – Serve and Enjoy – Top with more fresh parsley before serving.
Recipe Tips
- Stir Mixture – Make sure to check on the stuffing regularly and stir if needed. If the stuffing begins to dry out, add more broth.
- Turkey Dripping – You can use drippings from your turkey if making on Thanksgiving for even more flavor.
- Dry Bread – Make stuffing with dry bread. You can dry bread uncovered on the counter or in the oven. You want to use dry bread instead of fresh bread.
- Adding Chicken Broth – Add chicken broth until the mixture is moist. You do not want the mushy. If you add to much chicken broth, just add in more cubed bread or croutons.
- Refrigerate Mixture –After combining the ingredients, make to sure to refrigerate mixture.
- Prepare Slow Cooker –Before adding in the mixture to the slow cooker, make sure to spray cooking spray. This helps with clean up and serving the slow cooker.
We love this slow cooker stuffing recipe! It is so simple to make.
Can you Keep Stuffing Warm in a Slow Cooker?
Yes! Just turn the crock pot to warm and it will stay warm until you are ready to eat. This makes is so convenient to keep warm for the holidays.
What is the Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?
Many people use the words interchangeably. However, technically stuffing refers to a mixture that goes inside something such as turkey.
Whereas dressing is cooked in a baking dish or pan and not inside a turkey.
In my family we making dressing which is made outside of the turkey. But my family still calls it stuffing.
It is delicious with roast turkey.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to Store Leftovers
Place your leftovers in the fridge. Store in an air tight container and it will last about 4 days.
How to Freeze Stuffing
You can also freeze the easy crock pot stuffing if you prefer to double the batch.
Prepare the stuffing as directed, cover in foil and freeze. We recommend freezing in containers for the amount you would want to reheat. You can freeze up to 6 months.
Let the stuffing sit at room temperature and then bake as directed on a baking sheet. You might need to add a little broth on it to keep from drying out before baking.
You can also place back in the slow cooker to reheat to serve during the holidays. See Can You Freeze Stuffing for more tips on how to freeze stuffing.
How Long to Cook Stuffing in a Crockpot
We love cooking stuffing in the slow cooker. It saves oven space when making in the crockpot. We recommend cooking on low and it cooks in about 3 hours.
Cooking time may vary based on your slow cooker.
More Easy Side Dish Recipes
- Crock pot green bean casserole recipe
- Corn casserole recipe
- Easy cheesy potato casserole recipe
- Sausage stuffing
- Glazed carrots
- 30 Minute Dinner Rolls
More Crock Pot Side Dishes
- Crock Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe
- Crockpot Corn Casserole Recipe
- Easy Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
- Find more Crockpot Side Dishes
Make sure to leave us a comment if you make crock pot stuffing recipe. We love hearing from you.
Pin Print
Crockpot stuffing
4.83 from 34 votes
Crockpot stuffing is so simple to make and will be everyone's favorite side dish during the holidays. The slow cooker does all of the work!
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Total Time 3 hours hrs 45 minutes mins
Servings 12
Cuisine American
Course Side Dish
Calories 799
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
- 1 medium onions finely diced
- 2 cups celery diced
- 12 cups cubed and dried bread I like to do half white and half Brown bread – like rye bread – or you can even do half dried cornbread
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 2-3 cups chicken broth
- 2 eggs beaten
Instructions
Heat butter over medium heat until melted.Add celery & onions and cook until softened (do not brown). Cool completely.
Stir in poultry seasoning, black pepper and salt. Cool completely.
Stir in eggs.
Place bread cubes in a large bowl. Add cooled celery and onion mixture, parsley and fresh herbs if using.Cover and refrigerate overnight if making ahead of time.
Grease a 5-6 qt slow cooker well.
Place bread cuts in the slow cooker.
Pour the celery, butter mixture over the top.
Add chicken broth a little bit at a time just to moisten and gently stir. You may not need all of the broth
Turn onto high for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to low and cook an additional 3-4 hours or until hot and cooked through. If stuffing is done before your meal is ready it can remain on warm.
Notes – check on it regularly and stir if needed – if stuffing begins to dry out add more broth. You can use drippings from your turkey if making on Thanksgiving for even more flavor. Top with more fresh parsley before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Calories 799kcal, Carbohydrates 119g, Protein 27g, Fat 24g, Saturated Fat 12g, Cholesterol 68mg, Sodium 1496mg, Potassium 536mg, Fiber 10g, Sugar 15g, Vitamin A 601IU, Vitamin C 2mg, Calcium 349mg, Iron 9mg
Pin This Now to Remember It Later
Pin Recipe
Try these other recipes
Easy Slow Cooker
Crock Pot Dill Pickle Pot Roast
Easy Slow Cooker
Crockpot Applesauce
Easy Slow Cooker
Crock Pot Italian Beef Sandwiches
Easy Side Dishes
Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes
Easy Slow Cooker
Crockpot Chicken Fajita Pasta
Easy Slow Cooker
Crock Pot Pork Tenderloin
Easy Slow Cooker
Crockpot Pulled Pork
Easy Slow Cooker
Crockpot Olive Garden Chicken Pasta
About the Author
Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Eating on a Dime!
I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. Together we are going to cook real food… for real families!