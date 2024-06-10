Best Crockpot Stuffing Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Crockpot Stuffing is so simple to make and will be everyone’s favorite side dish during the holidays. The slow cooker does all of the work and cooks everything to perfection.

Around here, it’s not the holidays without stuffing. We love it so much that we make crock pot stuffing year round. It’s the best comfort food and makes an easy and delicious side dish.

It is such an easy side dish and we also love to make Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe. See more Thanksgiving Stuffing recipes.

You may also love this Easy Stuffing Recipe.

Best Bread for Stuffing

You can easily use any type of bread to make stuffing. We have even used leftover hamburger buns when we had nothing else.

My favorite bread to use is white and wheat bread. The best time to make stuffing is when the bread has dried out. This allows the best texture and add in your favorite seasoning.

You can also use store bought bread cubes from the store. But we really enjoying making our own. See Best Bread for Stuffing for more ideas.

Ingredients

Butter

Black Pepper

Salt

Poultry Seasoning

Onions, finely diced

Celery, diced

Cubed and Dried bread – I like to do half white and half Brown bread. We like rye bread or you can even do half dried cornbread.

Chopped Parsley

Chicken Broth

Eggs, beaten

Variations Ideas

Add Sausage – The Best Sausage Stuffing Recipe is a delicious stuffing recipes. It makes your stuffing rich and hearty.

– is a delicious stuffing recipes. It makes your stuffing rich and hearty. Cornbread – Use cornbread instead and make Cornbread Sausage Stuffing Recipe . For a twist on your classic stuffing recipe, use cornbread instead.

Use cornbread instead and make . For a twist on your classic stuffing recipe, use cornbread instead. Cranberries – If you prefer a hint of sweet to your stuffing, add in fresh or dried cranberries. We love the way it taste and it looks beautiful when serving.

If you prefer a hint of sweet to your stuffing, add in fresh or dried cranberries. We love the way it taste and it looks beautiful when serving. Vegetables – You can easily add in fresh mushrooms or bell peppers for added flavor.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1 – Cook Vegetables – First, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Next, add celery & onions and cook until softened (do not brown). Cook the vegetables in a large skillet. Step 2 – Cool – Cool completely the vegetables before mixing with the other ingredients. Stir in poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Cool completely before mixing with the other ingredients.

Step 3 – Add in Eggs – Stir in eggs. Place dry bread cubes in a large bowl. Add cooled celery and onion mixture, parsley and fresh herbs if using. Step 4 – Refrigerate – Cover and refrigerate overnight if making ahead of time. Grease a 5-6 qt slow cooker well. Place bread mixture in the slow cooker. Pour the celery, butter mixture over the top. Add chicken broth a little bit at a time just to moisten and gently stir.

Step 9 – Cover and Cook – Turn onto high for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to low and cook an additional 3-4 hours or until hot and cooked through.

Turn onto high for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to low and cook an additional 3-4 hours or until hot and cooked through. Step 10 – Serve and Enjoy – Top with more fresh parsley before serving.

Recipe Tips

Stir Mixture – Make sure to check on the stuffing regularly and stir if needed. If the stuffing begins to dry out, add more broth.

Make sure to check on the stuffing regularly and stir if needed. If the stuffing begins to dry out, add more broth. Turkey Dripping – You can use drippings from your turkey if making on Thanksgiving for even more flavor.

You can use drippings from your turkey if making on for even more flavor. Dry Bread – Make stuffing with dry bread. You can dry bread uncovered on the counter or in the oven. You want to use dry bread instead of fresh bread.

Make stuffing with dry bread. You can dry bread uncovered on the counter or in the oven. You want to use dry bread instead of fresh bread. Adding Chicken Broth – Add chicken broth until the mixture is moist. You do not want the mushy. If you add to much chicken broth, just add in more cubed bread or croutons.

Add chicken broth until the mixture is moist. You do not want the mushy. If you add to much chicken broth, just add in more cubed bread or croutons. Refrigerate Mixture – After combining the ingredients, make to sure to refrigerate mixture.

After combining the ingredients, make to sure to refrigerate mixture. Prepare Slow Cooker –Before adding in the mixture to the slow cooker, make sure to spray cooking spray. This helps with clean up and serving the slow cooker.

We love this slow cooker stuffing recipe! It is so simple to make.

Can you Keep Stuffing Warm in a Slow Cooker?

Yes! Just turn the crock pot to warm and it will stay warm until you are ready to eat. This makes is so convenient to keep warm for the holidays.

What is the Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?

Many people use the words interchangeably. However, technically stuffing refers to a mixture that goes inside something such as turkey.

Whereas dressing is cooked in a baking dish or pan and not inside a turkey.

In my family we making dressing which is made outside of the turkey. But my family still calls it stuffing.

It is delicious with roast turkey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Store Leftovers Place your leftovers in the fridge. Store in an air tight container and it will last about 4 days. How to Freeze Stuffing You can also freeze the easy crock pot stuffing if you prefer to double the batch.

Prepare the stuffing as directed, cover in foil and freeze. We recommend freezing in containers for the amount you would want to reheat. You can freeze up to 6 months.

Let the stuffing sit at room temperature and then bake as directed on a baking sheet. You might need to add a little broth on it to keep from drying out before baking.

You can also place back in the slow cooker to reheat to serve during the holidays. See Can You Freeze Stuffing for more tips on how to freeze stuffing. How Long to Cook Stuffing in a Crockpot We love cooking stuffing in the slow cooker. It saves oven space when making in the crockpot. We recommend cooking on low and it cooks in about 3 hours.

Cooking time may vary based on your slow cooker.

