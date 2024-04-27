BEST Deviled Eggs Recipe - How to Make Deviled Eggs | Downshiftology (2024)

Home › Recipes › Courses › Appetizers and Snacks › Classic Deviled Eggs by Lisa Bryan 758 Comments Updated Nov 13, 2023 This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy. Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Deviled eggs are a classic recipe and perfect for the holidays, Easter, potlucks, parties and other gatherings.

My best deviled eggs recipe is a combination of a few simple ingredients including hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. That’s it. Along with a little sprinkle of paprika that extra pop of flavor.

Deviled eggs win as a healthy snacks or appetizer. They’re easy to make, only have a handful of ingredients and most people love them.

I’ve loved them for years, but it wasn’t until recently that I asked the question that had long been rolling around in my brain – “why are deviled eggs called that?“

So I Googled it. And here’s the response from Wikipedia: The term “deviled”, in reference to food, was in use in the 18th century with the first known print reference appearing in 1786.In the 19th century, it came to be used most often with spicy or zesty food, including eggs prepared with mustard, pepper or other ingredients stuffed in the yolk cavity.

Ah, makes sense. And now you can rest assured that there’s nothing truly sinister about deviled eggs!

How to Make Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are easy to make and you can make themeven easierby hard boiling your eggs ahead of time. But the key to the BEST deviled eggs is boiling your eggs perfectly and not overboiling and ending up with that green tinge around your yolk. Trust me, no guests want green-tinged deviled eggs.

Make sure to watch my video on how to boil eggs perfectlyto get it right!

After your eggs have boiled and cooled, the rest of this recipe is a breeze. Slice your eggs in half lengthwise, scoop out the yolk to a small bowl, smash it with a fork and place the egg white on a serving tray.

To the egg yolk add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper and stir it all together until creamy. Use a small spoon to scoop out some of the deviled egg mixture and place it back into the egg white. Sprinkle a little paprika for that extra dash of devil-ness and serve them up to some happy guests.

Deviled Egg Recipe Flavor Variations

The deviled egg recipe I’m sharing with you today is the best classic recipe. But you can also have fun with deviled eggs. Make them sweeter, more savory, more spicy or just more jazzed up.

Consider additional ingredients such as bacon, chives, shallot, cajun spices, sriracha sauce, jalapeno, goat cheese and more. Of course a variety of herbs such as dill, basil and tarragon would also pair beautifully with those ingredients as well.

So keep your deviled eggs classic or get creative – it’s up to you! And if you’ve got an awesome flavor variation you love, let me know in the comments below. Enjoy!

BEST Deviled Eggs Recipe 4.85 from 343 votes Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 14 minutes mins Total: 34 minutes mins Servings: 12 deviled eggs Author: Lisa Bryan PrintPinReviewSave See Also Traditional Scottish Tattie Scone Recipe - Scottish Scran Description Deviled eggs are hard boiled eggs where the yolk is mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. The little sprinkle of paprika on top is the perfect finishing touch. Watch the video below to see how easy it is to make this recipe! Video Ingredients ▢ 6 large eggs

▢ 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

▢ 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

▢ 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

▢ salt and pepper , to taste

, ▢ paprika for garnish Instructions Bring a pot of water to a boil. Reduce the heat to low (or off) to ensure the water is no longer boiling or has bubbles and use a skimmer to place the eggs in the water. Then increase the heat back to high and set a timer for 14 minutes.

While the eggs are boiling prepare an ice water bath and set aside. After 14 minutes, remove the eggs from the water and place in the ice water bath.

Once the eggs have cooled completely, peel them and slice in half lengthwise. Remove the yolk to a small bowl with a spoon and place the egg whites on a plate.

Mash the yolks with a fork and add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir everything together until it's smooth.

Use a spoon to add a portion of the deviled egg mixture back into the hole of each egg white. Sprinkle on paprika for garnish. Lisa’s Tips Make sure to watch my video above for a tip on easily removing the egg yolk from the white. You can also use a piping bag to make the yolk mixture prettier if you’d like.

I do recommend Dijon mustard rather than yellow mustard for more flavor. This Dijon mustard is also Whole30 compliant, if you’re doing a Whole30.

Please watch the measurements on the vinegar as well, some people have accidentally added 1 tablespoon of vinegar, but it’s 1 teaspoon of vinegar. If you’re not a fan of vinegar, you can use pickle juice as well.

You can store the deviled eggs for up to two days in a sealed storage container . This means you can make them the day before a party, potluck or gathering.

Nutrition Serving: 2deviled eggs halves | Calories: 125.3kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.7g | Protein: 6.4g | Fat: 10.5g | Saturated Fat: 2.4g | Cholesterol: 189.4mg | Sodium: 125.7mg | Sugar: 0.6g Course: Appetizer, Snack Cuisine: American

Recipe originally posted October 2018, but updated to include new information.