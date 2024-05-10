Best Deviled Eggs Recipe [video] (2024)

Deviled Eggs are the perfect mini appetizers that can be enjoyedat Easter, potlucks, tailgates, and summer suppers. They are easy to make andvery delicious. It is one of the best recipes you can get!

This classic appetizer is our favorite to make because it is simple and inexpensive.When it comes to healthy snacks or appetizers, this homemade recipe is always the best candidate. Our other favorites are bacon cheddar ranch pinwheel, fried cheese sticks, and cheesy turkey sliders.

Best Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs are probably one of the best foods on the planet. You canhave them forbreakfast, lunch, dinner, or simply enjoyas a snack whenever desired. Also, you can make this dish with leftover eggs, itwill taste just as delicious. This dish isfilled with egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and sweet pickle relish.

To make them perfect, you have to start with hard-boiled eggs. Now, if you have trouble peeling hard-boiled eggs, there is a simple trick to it. After cooking them, place them in cold water for about 5 minutes. Then, try peeling them. The peels almost always come off much easier and effortless.

What are Deviled Eggs?

How to make perfect hard boiled eggs for this recipe?

For this recipe, you will need about a dozen hard-boiled eggs. There are many different methods for hard boiling them. If you are going to cook them on the stove-top, then we recommend boiling them for about 12-15 minutes. Bring a large pot of water to boil and add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to the water. This will help to peel them really easily.

Using a slotted or wooden spoon, gently lower them into the water. Boil them for about 12-15 minutes, then drain the water. After, transfer them quickly into ice-cold water and let them sit in for about 1-3 minutes. The cold water shock will stop the cooking process, and also make them peel very easily.

Can you boil eggs in the Instant Pot?

Absolutely! If you have an Instant Pot, we highly recommend cooking them that way. It’s actually our favorite way of boiling them since they always come out perfect and are extremely easy to peel.

You can check how to cook perfect hard-boiled eggs in the Instant Pot with our video instructions.

How to make Classic deviled eggs?

This popular appetizer is very easy and fun to make. Once you boiled them perfectly and cooled, it’s a breeze to make this recipe. Also, watch the recipe video attached and see how easy this recipe is!

Simply slice your eggs in half lengthwise, scoop out the yolks into a small bowl. Then, smash the yolk with a fork, and add mayonnaise relish, mustard, salt, pepper, and the rest of the ingredients. Mix everything together until the ingredients are smooth and creamy. Taste the mixture to your liking. If needed add some extra salt or more relish. Lastly, using a spoon, scoop out some of the mixtures and place them back into the egg white. Sprinkle a little paprika for the perfect finish! It’s best to refrigerate before serving.

Recipe flavor variations

Our recipe is the best classic one you can find. However, you can play with flavor variation by making this recipe sweeter, spicier, more savory, etc. For example, you could add additional ingredients such as bacon, avocado, chives, shallot, cajun spices, jalapeño, goat cheese or Feta cheese.

In addition, herbs can be added to it, such as dill, basil, or parsley. Adding herbs also make them look more festive and appealing.

How to store Deviled Eggs?

If you are short of time, you can boil the eggs up to 2 days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Similarly, the filling can be made up to 2 days in advance but should be properly stored. It’s best to store the filling in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed onto the surface in the refrigerator.

Similarly, if you have leftover, transfer them to an airtight container and make sure it’s covered tightly. Then store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.