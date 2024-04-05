Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (2024)

Published by Allyson
Over 25 mouthwatering dips that are the Best Dips for New Year's Eve. From stuffed breads to hot gooey-cheese dips, there's something for everyone!
The best Dips for New Year's Eve all look really yummy, and would be perfect to serve at your party...or any party really. I know when I am hosting a party, it is not complete without at least 2 dips. Any of these would be great to serve alongside a meal, or other appetizers. Some hot, some cold, something for everyone!
Baked Brie with Cranberry Sauce and Walnuts
Hot and Cheesy Artichoke Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Bread
Jalapeno Ranch Black Bean Loaded Nachos
Everything Bagel Dip (3 ingredients)
Now, this one isn't quite a dip, but it may as well be. It's a stuffed cheesy bread with spices and cheese that looks to die for. I love me some cheesy bread.
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Jalapeno Popper Bombs
Instant Pot Spinach Artichoke Dip
Hot Onion and Cheese Soufflé Dip
Artichoke Dip with Fontina Cheese
Jalapeno Popper Cheese Bread
Cheesy Baked Artichoke Bread
Guilt FreeLow Fat Spinach Dip
Million Layer Dip
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon
Chipotle Ranch Dip
Cheesy Pizza Dip Bread Bowl
Cilantro Lime Dip
Air Fryer Crab Rangoon
Jalapeno Popper Cheese Ball
Bruschetta Baked Brie
Dill Pickle Dip
That's all folks! You can also enjoy these delicious Popular New Year's Eve Cocktails!
I hope everyone has a very happy New year!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kelli@littleCottageofMine
That pull apart bread looks delish and bring on anything with Brie or fontina !
Reply
Allyson
I know! I am going to gain 20lbs this weekend, lol
Reply
De'nise
Yummy! Gonna try me some cheesy bread too. Looks delicious! Thanks for sharing all these tasty looking recipes. Happy 2013 to you & your beautiful family. De'nise
Reply
Allyson
Thanks!
Reply
nowathomemom
I would love to try any of these! 🙂 yummy! I already put on some weight for Christmas and I'm sure I will gain some more this weekend again 🙂 I think I will try the Mexican inspired dip, thanks for sharing! 🙂 btw, I followed your advice and just opened a Facebook page for nowathomemom, I just LIKED your page, would you please come and LIKE mine? Thanks 🙂 & Wish you and your family a Happy New Year 🙂
Reply
Allyson
Yay! I liked your page from Domestic Superhero and my personal facebook! Happy New Year to you, too!
Reply
nowathomemom
Thank you and Thank you very much! 🙂 Liked yours , let me know if it worked, I am so new at this and don't know if it works. Thanks again 🙂 take care
Reply
Allyson
I don't see your like....but maybe it's just not showing up? I guess you just click here, and then 'like' https://www.facebook.com/DomesticSuperhero Happy New Year, girl!
Reply
nowathomemom
Thanks for replying, OK, I definitely need a tutorial on how to use Facebook 🙂 I went back and can't like it, is it because I didn't open nowathomemom as personal acc? will try it again! 🙂 Allyson, hope you are having a wonderful new Year's day! 🙂
Reply
Claire @ The Rustic Pig
OH. MY. GOODNESS.... YUM!!!! Those all look delish!!!!! I've made the brie with cranberry sauce before... it is fabulous!!!! I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to bookmark this for future reference!! OoOh... gonna pin it!! LOVE!!! Thanks for sharing!! Hugs!!
Reply
Allyson
LOL! Thanks Claire! I just finished making the corn dip, and will be making the fontina artichoke dip...so far, sooooo good!
Reply
Jessica
O.M.G. These look amazing! I'm definantly going to try one for my next party or potluck!
Reply
Danni@SiloHillFarm
What a great round up of dips! That cranberry brie one looks especially wonderful!
Reply
I Gotta Try That
Wow, these all look amazing, but I'd probably go for the cheesy bread first. Thanks for sharing Allyson!
Hugs,
Marcie
Reply
Beth @ The First Year Blog
Oh yum Allyson - great round up!
Reply
Betsy
So many incredible dips! Maybe I should make ALL the spinach dips and ALL the artichoke dips and then decide which one is my favorite... lol! The corn one looks incredible and I've had the buffalo one -- so good! So many great choices here!
Reply
Taylor
SO many delicious ideas! That spinach and artichoke cheese bread is calling my name. Thank you!
Reply
katerina @ diethood.com
Oh my goodness! I want to try all of these!! AMAZING!
Reply
April
Dips are my weakness. That stuffed cheesy bread looks absolutely to DIE for.
Reply
Lizzy
Oh, wow! LOVE all these! They look ah-maze-ING! I'm totally making that million layer dip for New Year's! And I totally have to get on that Cheesy Pizza Dip, too! Maybe I'll just do dips & dippers for New Years! All these decisions! Yum. 🙂
Reply
Jessica Burgess
This is the BEST list! I have to make 3 dips for New Years and had no idea what to even make... but now, I'm having trouble deciding which ones to make! Haha! Thank you!
Reply
Beth
There are so many great options here. I've been looking for a new dip this year. Woo!
Reply
Erin | Dinners,Dishes and Dessert
How can I pick a favorite? They all look amazing!
Reply
Catalina
I've made the baked brie with cranberry sauce and the artichoke dip and both are now our new favorite appetizer. I will try the baked brie with other sauces too!
Reply
Debbie T
I made that cheesy artichoke dip for Christmas and plan on making it again for NYE!! What an awesome collection!
Reply
Kristyn
We love them all!! It's always so hard to know what to make for New Year's, because we want all the dips!! Luckily, a lot goes with each of them, so we make a few! All so yummy!
Reply
Natasha
I'm definitely going to try all of these dips, we tried and love the Cheesy Artichoke Dip last New Year's eve and it was a huge hit!
Reply