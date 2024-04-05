Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (2024)

Published Dec 29, 2023 by Allyson This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

Over 25 mouthwatering dips that are the Best Dips for New Year's Eve. From stuffed breads to hot gooey-cheese dips, there's something for everyone!

The best Dips for New Year's Eve all look really yummy, and would be perfect to serve at your party...or any party really. I know when I am hosting a party, it is not complete without at least 2 dips. Any of these would be great to serve alongside a meal, or other appetizers. Some hot, some cold, something for everyone!

Baked Brie with Cranberry Sauce and Walnuts

Hot and Cheesy Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Bread

Jalapeno Ranch Black Bean Loaded Nachos

Everything Bagel Dip (3 ingredients)

Now, this one isn't quite a dip, but it may as well be. It's a stuffed cheesy bread with spices and cheese that looks to die for. I love me some cheesy bread.

Hot and Cheesy Corn Dip

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Jalapeno Popper Bombs

Instant Pot Spinach Artichoke Dip

Hot Onion and Cheese Soufflé Dip

Artichoke Dip with Fontina Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Cheese Bread

Cheesy Baked Artichoke Bread

Guilt FreeLow Fat Spinach Dip

Baked Fontina Dip

Million Layer Dip

Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon

Chipotle Ranch Dip

Cheesy Pizza Dip Bread Bowl

Cilantro Lime Dip

Air Fryer Crab Rangoon

Jalapeno Popper Cheese Ball

Bruschetta Baked Brie

Dill Pickle Dip

That's all folks! You can also enjoy these delicious Popular New Year's Eve Cocktails!

I hope everyone has a very happy New year!

Related