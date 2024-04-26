Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (2024)

Published by Allyson
Over 25 mouthwatering dips that are the Best Dips for New Year's Eve. From stuffed breads to hot gooey-cheese dips, there's something for everyone!

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (1)

The best Dips for New Year's Eve all look really yummy, and would be perfect to serve at your party...or any party really. I know when I am hosting a party, it is not complete without at least 2 dips. Any of these would be great to serve alongside a meal, or other appetizers. Some hot, some cold, something for everyone!

Baked Brie with Cranberry Sauce and Walnuts

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (2)

Hot and Cheesy Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Bread

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (4)

Jalapeno Ranch Black Bean Loaded Nachos

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (5)

Everything Bagel Dip (3 ingredients)

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (6)

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (7)

Now, this one isn't quite a dip, but it may as well be. It's a stuffed cheesy bread with spices and cheese that looks to die for. I love me some cheesy bread.

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (8)

Hot and Cheesy Corn Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (9)

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (10)

Jalapeno Popper Bombs

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (11)

Instant Pot Spinach Artichoke Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (12)

Hot Onion and Cheese Soufflé Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (13)

Artichoke Dip with Fontina Cheese

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (14)

Jalapeno Popper Cheese Bread

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (15)

Cheesy Baked Artichoke Bread

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (16)

Guilt FreeLow Fat Spinach Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (17)

Baked Fontina Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (18)

Million Layer Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (19)

Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (20)

Chipotle Ranch Dip

Cheesy Pizza Dip Bread Bowl

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (22)

Cilantro Lime Dip

Air Fryer Crab Rangoon

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (24)

Jalapeno Popper Cheese Ball

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (25)

Bruschetta Baked Brie

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (26)

Dill Pickle Dip

Best Dips for New Year's Eve (25+ recipes) (27)

That's all folks! You can also enjoy these delicious Popular New Year's Eve co*cktails!

I hope everyone has a very happy New year!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Kelli@littleCottageofMine

    That pull apart bread looks delish and bring on anything with Brie or fontina !

    Reply

    • Allyson

      I know! I am going to gain 20lbs this weekend, lol

      Reply

  2. De'nise

    Yummy! Gonna try me some cheesy bread too. Looks delicious! Thanks for sharing all these tasty looking recipes. Happy 2013 to you & your beautiful family. De'nise

    Reply

    • Allyson

      Thanks!

      Reply

  3. nowathomemom

    I would love to try any of these! 🙂 yummy! I already put on some weight for Christmas and I'm sure I will gain some more this weekend again 🙂 I think I will try the Mexican inspired dip, thanks for sharing! 🙂 btw, I followed your advice and just opened a Facebook page for nowathomemom, I just LIKED your page, would you please come and LIKE mine? Thanks 🙂 & Wish you and your family a Happy New Year 🙂

    Reply

  4. Allyson

    Yay! I liked your page from Domestic Superhero and my personal facebook! Happy New Year to you, too!

    Reply

  5. nowathomemom

    Thank you and Thank you very much! 🙂 Liked yours , let me know if it worked, I am so new at this and don't know if it works. Thanks again 🙂 take care

    Reply

    • Allyson

      I don't see your like....but maybe it's just not showing up? I guess you just click here, and then 'like' https://www.facebook.com/DomesticSuperhero Happy New Year, girl!

      Reply

      • nowathomemom

        Thanks for replying, OK, I definitely need a tutorial on how to use Facebook 🙂 I went back and can't like it, is it because I didn't open nowathomemom as personal acc? will try it again! 🙂 Allyson, hope you are having a wonderful new Year's day! 🙂

        Reply

  6. Claire @ The Rustic Pig

    OH. MY. GOODNESS.... YUM!!!! Those all look delish!!!!! I've made the brie with cranberry sauce before... it is fabulous!!!! I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to bookmark this for future reference!! OoOh... gonna pin it!! LOVE!!! Thanks for sharing!! Hugs!!

    Reply

    • Allyson

      LOL! Thanks Claire! I just finished making the corn dip, and will be making the fontina artichoke dip...so far, sooooo good!

      Reply

  7. Jessica

    O.M.G. These look amazing! I'm definantly going to try one for my next party or potluck!

    Reply

  8. Danni@SiloHillFarm

    What a great round up of dips! That cranberry brie one looks especially wonderful!

    Reply

  9. I Gotta Try That

    Wow, these all look amazing, but I'd probably go for the cheesy bread first. Thanks for sharing Allyson!
    Hugs,
    Marcie

    Reply

  10. Beth @ The First Year Blog

    Oh yum Allyson - great round up!

    Reply

  11. Betsy

    So many incredible dips! Maybe I should make ALL the spinach dips and ALL the artichoke dips and then decide which one is my favorite... lol! The corn one looks incredible and I've had the buffalo one -- so good! So many great choices here!

    Reply

  12. Taylor

    SO many delicious ideas! That spinach and artichoke cheese bread is calling my name. Thank you!

    Reply

  13. katerina @ diethood.com

    Oh my goodness! I want to try all of these!! AMAZING!

    Reply

  14. April

    Dips are my weakness. That stuffed cheesy bread looks absolutely to DIE for.

    Reply

  15. Lizzy

    Oh, wow! LOVE all these! They look ah-maze-ING! I'm totally making that million layer dip for New Year's! And I totally have to get on that Cheesy Pizza Dip, too! Maybe I'll just do dips & dippers for New Years! All these decisions! Yum. 🙂

    Reply

  16. Jessica Burgess

    This is the BEST list! I have to make 3 dips for New Years and had no idea what to even make... but now, I'm having trouble deciding which ones to make! Haha! Thank you!

    Reply

  17. Beth

    There are so many great options here. I've been looking for a new dip this year. Woo!

    Reply

  18. Erin | Dinners,Dishes and Dessert

    How can I pick a favorite? They all look amazing!

    Reply

  19. Catalina

    I've made the baked brie with cranberry sauce and the artichoke dip and both are now our new favorite appetizer. I will try the baked brie with other sauces too!

    Reply

  20. Debbie T

    I made that cheesy artichoke dip for Christmas and plan on making it again for NYE!! What an awesome collection!

    Reply

  21. Kristyn

    We love them all!! It's always so hard to know what to make for New Year's, because we want all the dips!! Luckily, a lot goes with each of them, so we make a few! All so yummy!

    Reply

  22. Natasha

    I'm definitely going to try all of these dips, we tried and love the Cheesy Artichoke Dip last New Year's eve and it was a huge hit!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

