Best Ever Ambrosia Salad - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Ambrosia Salad is filled with mandarin oranges, pineapple, maraschino cherries, coconut, and marshmallows and mixed in a fluffy cool whip! This is a potluck classic!

What is Ambrosia Salad?

Now I will be the first to admit that I am not above cool whip or marshmallows in a fruit salad. I mean, we grew up on this Pistachio Salad when I was little. And no potluck is complete in Utah without a cool whip marshmallow salad. I love them! I am always making Ambrosia Salads for potlucks. Because let’s be honest, have you ever met someone that doesn’t love it? Why haven’t I put this out on the blog until now!? This is a true potluck classic.

Ambrosia is an American variety of fruit salad. Most ambrosia recipes contain canned fruit, miniature marshmallows, and coconut. But the great thing about this is that you can put whatever you want in it which is why everyone loves it! The combination of pineapple, cherries, mandarin oranges, crunchy pecans, and then mixed into a cool whip sour cream fluff of glory is absolutely heavenly to me! So add in other fruits, different nuts, and then make this again and again! Because no potluck is complete without this cool and creamy summer salad, and I know that your family will love it!

Ingredients in Ambrosia Salad

These ingredients are so fresh and delicious, and when you combine them, it makes my mouth water! See the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements and then get mixing!

How Do You Make Ambrosia Salad?

Combine: In a large mixing bowl add thawed cool whip and sour cream and stir until combined. Then, add in the mandarin oranges, pineapple, cherries, marshmallows, coconut and pecans. Stir and Chill: Stir until combined and then chill salad for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Substitutions Sometimes, you just don’t have on hand what a recipe calls for! If that’s happened to you before then here are a few ideas on making this still work! I don’t have any cool whip, what can I use? Mix 1/3 cup softened butter with 3/4 cup milk for a whipping cream substitute. Using an electric mixer will help achieve the desired consistency. This is not a dairy-free option, but it works if you are out of whipping cream and need it for a recipe. This ratio is the equivalent of 1 cup of cream.

Mix 1/3 cup softened butter with 3/4 cup milk for a whipping cream substitute. Using an electric mixer will help achieve the desired consistency. This is not a dairy-free option, but it works if you are out of whipping cream and need it for a recipe. This ratio is the equivalent of 1 cup of cream. No sour cream? No problem! Go for whole-milk Greek yogurt: The yogurt closest in texture and flavor to regular sour cream is whole-milk Greek yogurt. While you can use plain regular yogurtinstead, it might be worthwhile to strain some of the liquid out of it first so that it thickens up slightly.

Ingredients to Mix-In Additional fresh fruit will taste great with this ambrosia salad. If you decide to add in more fresh fruit then you will want to pat the fruit dry before adding it to the salad. Mango

Strawberry

Kiwi

Grapes

Banana

Pistachios

Walnuts

Cashews

Leftover Ambrosia Salad Can you make ambrosia salad a day ahead? Yes! You can make ambrosia salad a day ahead. It is always best to let fruit salads chill to let the cream settle and fruits to chill.

Yes! You can make ambrosia salad a day ahead. It is always best to let fruit salads chill to let the cream settle and fruits to chill. How long can you keep ambrosia salad in the fridge? Properly stored fruit salads will last 3-5 days in the fridge.

Properly stored fruit salads will last 3-5 days in the fridge. Can you freeze ambrosia salad? You can; however I do not recommend it. You will want to place the Ambrosia Salad in a airtight container. Serve while it is still frozen with an ice cream scoop or something similar. Leave the Ambrosia Salad in the fridge to defrost if you would like to enjoy it fresh. Add the Mandarin oranges after it is defrosted.

