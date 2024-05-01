Best Ever Healthy Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake | Slimming World Friendly Recipe - Fatgirlskinny.net | Slimming Recipes, Healthy Eating & Weight Loss (2024)

This microwave Chocolate Mug Cake will become your new obsession; it’s the easiest and fastest way to make dessert for one or two, and you wont believe how delicious it is! It is the perfect sweet tooth, late night kinda cake for only 2.5 Syns when following the Slimming World plan.

Over the years, I’ve fallen victim to dry, dense, chewy and rubbery healthy mug cakes that promised to be delicious but are more like a chocolate flavoured omelette!

If you are craving a sweet chocolate treat don’t reach for a 5 Syn chocolate bar that will giving you no filling power whatsoever. Reach for this 2.5 Syn recipe that will keep you fuller for longer and seriously satisfy the craving!

Why you’ll love this recipe….

Tastes delicious

Very quick and easy to make

Low Syn

Healthy

Perfect for all of the family

Is this recipe Slimming World friendly?

Of course…

2 Syns for the Option Hot Chocolate

0.5 A Syn for 1 Teaspoon of Flour

Low Syn serving suggestions….

Halo Top Icecream

Mullerlight Banana and Custard

Spoonful of Nutella

Fresh Strawberries or Raspberries

Batch Cook – Storage Information

Fridge: This cake tastes best straight away.

Reheat: This cake tastes best straight away.

Freezer: Not suitable for freezing.

Print Pin Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake Slimming World Syns: 2.5 Syns* Weight Watchers Points: Coming Soon Calories: 145 Course Dessert, Snack Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Cook Time 1 minute minute Total Time 6 minutes minutes Servings 1 Ingredients 11g Options Hot Chocolate, Any Flavour (or 1 Sachet, Any flavour)

1 tsp White Flour, Self Raising

1 Large Egg

2 tbsp Plain Quark

½ tsp Vanilla Essence

1 Level tsp Granulated Sweetener Instructions Add hot chocolate, flour and sweetener into a microwave friendly mug.

Make a small well in the powder and add the egg, quark and vanilla essence. Mix well to form a paste.

Place into the microwave for 1 minute for a soggy gooey cake. Cook for a further 1 minute for a firmer cake.

*Slimming World Syns and Weight Watchers Points are all approximate and estimated by thefatgirlskinny.net team. They have not been verified by an official source.

Have you created this recipe?

Please let me know how it turned out! Leave a comment below or share a photo on Instagram tagging me at @fatgirlskinny__ and the hashtag #fatgirlskinny.

AND NOW FOR MY FOLLOWERS CREATIONS……

