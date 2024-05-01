Best Ever Healthy Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake | Slimming World Friendly Recipe - Fatgirlskinny.net | Slimming Recipes, Healthy Eating & Weight Loss (2024)

by Fatgirlskinny · May 6, 2016
This microwave Chocolate Mug Cake will become your new obsession; it’s the easiest and fastest way to make dessert for one or two, and you wont believe how delicious it is! It is the perfect sweet tooth, late night kinda cake for only 2.5 Syns when following the Slimming World plan.
Over the years, I’ve fallen victim to dry, dense, chewy and rubbery healthy mug cakes that promised to be delicious but are more like a chocolate flavoured omelette!
If you are craving a sweet chocolate treat don’t reach for a 5 Syn chocolate bar that will giving you no filling power whatsoever. Reach for this 2.5 Syn recipe that will keep you fuller for longer and seriously satisfy the craving!
Why you’ll love this recipe….
- Tastes delicious
- Very quick and easy to make
- Low Syn
- Healthy
- Perfect for all of the family
Is this recipe Slimming World friendly?
Of course…
- 2 Syns for the Option Hot Chocolate
- 0.5 A Syn for 1 Teaspoon of Flour
Low Syn serving suggestions….
- Halo Top Icecream
- Mullerlight Banana and Custard
- Spoonful of Nutella
- Fresh Strawberries or Raspberries
Batch Cook – Storage Information
- Fridge: This cake tastes best straight away.
- Reheat: This cake tastes best straight away.
- Freezer:Not suitable for freezing.
Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake
Slimming World Syns: 2.5 Syns*
Weight Watchers Points: Coming Soon
Calories: 145
Course Dessert, Snack
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time 1 minute minute
Total Time 6 minutes minutes
Servings 1
Ingredients
- 11g Options Hot Chocolate, Any Flavour (or 1 Sachet, Any flavour)
- 1 tsp White Flour, Self Raising
- 1 Large Egg
- 2 tbsp Plain Quark
- ½ tsp Vanilla Essence
- 1 Level tsp Granulated Sweetener
Instructions
Add hot chocolate, flour and sweetener into a microwave friendly mug.
Make a small well in the powder and add the egg, quark and vanilla essence. Mix well to form a paste.
Place into the microwave for 1 minute for a soggy gooey cake. Cook for a further 1 minute for a firmer cake.
Notes
*Slimming World Syns and Weight Watchers Points are all approximate and estimated by thefatgirlskinny.net team. They have not been verified by an official source.
Have you created this recipe?
Please let me know how it turned out! Leave a comment below or share a photo on Instagram tagging me at @fatgirlskinny__ and the hashtag #fatgirlskinny.
AND NOW FOR MY FOLLOWERS CREATIONS……
18 Responses
- Comments12
- Pingbacks0
Kayleigh says:
January 19, 2020 at 8:54 pm
Hello, is there a substitute for the quark? I want to like it but I’m really not a fan. I don’t if it means a few extra syns x
Reply
Fatgirlskinny says:
January 19, 2020 at 9:33 pm
The quark is being used to create a cake mixture, you cannot taste it in the cake, it is disguised very well.
The same as you add egg but the mixture doesn’t taste of raw egg 🙂 Give it a try..
Failing that you could try fat free natural yogurt but I cannot comment how it would work.
Reply
Macy says:
May 25, 2020 at 9:30 pm
What sweetener can I use that I dont have to order off the internet. Is the sweetener even necessary?? Thx
Reply
Fatgirlskinny says:
May 25, 2020 at 11:04 pm
Hi there
You can buy granulated sweetener in any standard supermarket.. i.e candarel, or supermarket own make.
I would suggest using the sweetener yes
Reply
Niki says:
November 3, 2020 at 1:16 am
So we don’t have quark in supermarkets in New Zealand! What can be substituted?
Reply
Fatgirlskinny says:
November 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm
Sadly I have not found anything else that works as well as Quark. Sorry x
Reply
Clare Bowyer says:
January 25, 2021 at 7:46 pm
I made this tonight and had it on its own straight out of the mug and still a bit gooey. It was AMAZING, I loved it! Cant believe its only 2.5 syns!! Cant wait to try different serving suggestions and flavoured options.
Thankyou for the recipe ? x
Reply
Fatgirlskinny says:
January 26, 2021 at 10:46 am
Yummy in a mug x
Reply
Fiona says:
January 15, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Could I use 11g of cocoa powder instead of the options, thanks
Reply
Fatgirlskinny says:
January 15, 2022 at 4:03 pm
You are welcome to try but would need to Syn accordingly.. I don’t feel it would work out the same however. Options contains more than just cocoa powder. The other ingredients help this case to work.
Reply
Kathy Honey says:
February 26, 2022 at 1:36 pm
Wow just had this for lunch, I enjoyed it
Reply
Katherine Jarratt says:
May 1, 2022 at 8:55 pm
The options must make the difference I think. Used a different hot chocolate and it was still chocolate omelette. Much more anemic looking than the pics here. Not terrible but not sure it was worth the syns.
Reply
Leave a Reply
