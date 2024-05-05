Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (2024)

  1. Home
  2. German Desserts
  3. Vanilla Sauce Recipe

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (1)

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

This post may contain affiliate links, whichmeans I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extracost to you. Please readfull disclosurefor more information.

My vanilla sauce recipe,VanillesosseorVanillesoße,is an easy one to make when you're needing that something special to go along with your dessert.

This is very similar toCrème anglaise (English cream) and is a light pouring custard that fits perfectly with some freshly baked apple strudel or over some stewed fruit.

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (4)

There are many variations of the sauce, from using vanilla pods (which, unfortunately, are not readily available everywhere), to using yellow food coloring to replace the yellow from the egg yolks!

There are three basic ways to make the German Vanillesosse, one uses egg yolks to thicken the sauce, another uses corn starch, and the third uses both. Below, my recipe uses both.

Try this variation ...

Whip 2 to 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the cold sauce and serve.

Super Rich Vanilla Sauce ...

After the vanilla sauce has cooled, whip 1 cup of heavy (whipping) cream until soft peaks form. Fold this into the vanilla sauce. YUMMY!

A simpler, less rich vanilla sauce ...

Mix together 1 tablespoon flour and 1 egg yolk and gradually stir in 2 cups 2% milk. Add 1 tablespoon vanilla sugar. Bring to a slow simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened to a sauce. Add sugar to taste.

Need that “all’s good with the world” feeling? Comfort food will do that. Get your copy of Oma's German favorites in herComfort Foods e-Cookbook.

See Also
Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes5 Ingredient Nut Bars Recipe – Homemade KIND Bars!Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit LyndseyGluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (5)

Take a peek at all Oma's eCookbooks. They make sharing your German heritage a delicious adventure!

Serve this Vanilla Sauce with ...

Desserts likeDampfnudeln, Götterspeise,Rote Grütze,Apfelstrudel,bread pudding,rice pudding, chocolate pudding, steamed fruit,Kaiserschmarrn,Hefeklösse, etc.

Ready to make this vanilla sauce?

Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy.

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (7)

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse

My vanilla sauce recipe,Vanillesosse or Vanillesoße, is an easy one to make when you're needing that something special to go along with your dessert. This is very similar to Crème anglaise (English cream) and is a light pouring custard that fits perfectly with some freshly baked apple strudel or over some stewed fruit.

Prep Time

15 minutes

Cook Time

5 minutes

Total Time

20 minutes

Servings:

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 egg yolks
  • 2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 cup milk
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoonvanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with cornstarch.
  2. In top of double boiler, combine milk with sugar and bring to a simmer.
  3. In a thin stream, whisk hot milk into the egg yolks and return to double boiler. Cook until sauce is thick enough to coat a wooden spoon, about 3 minutes. DO NOT let the sauce boil or it can curdle. Stir in vanilla extract.
  4. Serve hot or cover with plastic wrap right on top of the pudding so that no 'skin' forms and refrigerate.

Notes/Hints:

  • Use 6 egg yolks instead of the 4 if you'd like a thicker sauce.
  • If the sauce curdles, you can try putting it in a blender or you can put it into a cheesecloth-lined sieve. Both methods should give you a smooth sauce to use.
  • For a richer sauce, use cream instead of milk.

* * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com

You might like these

  • Oma's Kaiserschmarrn: Austrian Pancake Recipe – German Torn Pancakes

    Kaiserschmarrn are among those homemade pancake recipes that will remind you of Oma's kitchen. A traditional Austrian & German light and fluffy shredded pancake.

  • See Also
    These Christmas Candy Recipes Will Help You Sweeten the Season

    Easy Waffle Recipe for Breakfast or Dessert made Just like Oma

    Need an easy waffle recipe? Here's one that's healthy as well. With the added whole wheat flour, these have a nutty taste yet are light and airy. Anyone say 'whipped cream'?

  • German Frozen Fruit Dessert – Oma's Heiss und Eis

    This frozen fruit dessert (Heiss und Eis) is a favorite among my quick, easy dessert recipes. It uses frozen fruit made into a hot sauce that's poured over ice cream. Yummy!

Follow Oma on Social Media:

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (11)

Leave a comment about this recipe or ask a question?

Pop right over to my private Facebook group, the Kaffeeklatschers. You'll find thousands of German foodies, all eager to help and to talk about all things German, especially these yummy foods.

Meet with us around Oma's table, pull up a chair, grab a coffee and a piece of Apfelstrudel, and enjoy the visit.

Newest Recipes

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (12)

  1. Oma's Favorite Finds offer a range of Oma’s favorite German-inspired must-have items that make cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, yummy, and efficient.

    Go to Recipe

  2. Discover the Easter traditions in Germany that will engage your senses and uplift your spirit. Ostern is a cultural celebration filled with delight, wonder, and yummy food.

    Go to Recipe

  3. Pears, beans, and bacon: traditional Birnen, Bohnen, und Speck Recipe

    Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (18)

    If you've been to Bremen, you may have enjoyed this yummy traditional meal: Pears, beans, and bacon, known as Birnen, Bohnen und Speck. Perfect fusion of sweet pears, savory beans & smokey bacon. One…

    Go to Recipe

* * * * *

PIN to SAVE this recipe to your Pinterest board!

And let’s be friends on Pinterest!

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (19)

German Vanilla Sauce Recipe (Vanillesosse) made Just like Oma

  By Oma Gerhild Fulson
  Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (20)
  Oma's vanilla sauce recipe is an easy one to make when you're needing that something special to go along with your dessert. Classic!

 Ingredients: egg yolks,milk,vanilla,sugar,cornstarch,

For the full recipe, scroll up ...

Words to the Wise

"The blessing of the Lord makes a person rich, and He adds no sorrow with it."

Proverbs 10:22 (NLT)

Top of Vanilla Sauce Recipe

Best German Vanilla Sauce Recipe – Oma's Vanillesosse * (2024)
Top Articles
Homemade Fig Bars Recipe (Gluten-Free!) - Maebells
Gaming Headsets günstig online kaufen | Kaufland.de
5 Easy Tips to Save Money on a Wedding in Hawaii
Maximize Profits with Insightful Earneasy24 User Feedback Report
Latest Posts
Granny’s Award Winning Homemade Chili Recipe
Farmhouse Cheddar ~ 18th Century Recipe
Article information

Author: Greg Kuvalis

Last Updated:

Views: 5949

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg Kuvalis

Birthday: 1996-12-20

Address: 53157 Trantow Inlet, Townemouth, FL 92564-0267

Phone: +68218650356656

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Knitting, Amateur radio, Skiing, Running, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Greg Kuvalis, I am a witty, spotless, beautiful, charming, delightful, thankful, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.