Best Gluten-Free Angel Food Cake Recipe – Gluten-Free Palate (2024)

Indulge in a heavenly treat with this gluten-free angel food cake recipe - light, airy, and absolutely scrumptious! Not only is it easy to make, but you can also get creative and add some fresh berries and whipped cream for a touch of elegance. Perfect for any occasion, even breakfast!

With my step-by-step photos and tips, you'll make a perfect gluten-free angel food cake every time.

This gluten-free angel food cake is a staple recipe in our house. It's light and airy, and no one can tell that it's gluten-free.

I've included a lot of valuable information in this post, so please be sure to read it before you start baking the best gluten-free angel food cakes!

WHY YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE THIS GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE RECIPE

Simple ingredients -This gluten-free angel food cake is made with simple ingredients you most definitely have on hand.

Customizable - You can leave it plain or add your favorite seasonal fruits and whipped cream. You can also use it for making a trifle.

Easy to make for all occasions - This GF angel food cake is simple and great for breakfast, afternoon tea, or a special occasion like Mother's Day.

INGREDIENTS IN GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE

Egg whites - are the main ingredient; therefore, I currently don't have an egg-free version.

Powdered Sugar - Adds sweetness.

Granulate Sugar - Adds sweetness and moisture and helps to stabilize the egg whites.

Gluten-Free Flour Blend- I used Bob's Red Mill 1-to-1 Gluten-Free Baking Flour. I don't recommend Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour or Namaste in this recipe.

Cream of Tartar - Cream of tartar adds volume and stabilizes and whitens whipped egg whites.

Vanilla Extract - Use pure vanilla extract.

Almond Extract - Adds flavor. Don't worry if you don't have any on hand. You can leave it out.

Salt - Flavor enhancer.

EQUIPMENT NEEDED FOR THIS GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE

10 Inch Cake Pan - I recommend a 10-inch tube cake pan if you have one. The one with a removable inner core is handy as it stops the cake from deflating.

Handheld mixer - I like to use my handheld mixer to reach the stiff peaks for this recipe. You can also use a stand mixer.

If you have any questions about making Gluten-Free Angel Food Cake, please leave a comment and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

HOW TO MAKE GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE

Place egg whites in a large mixing bowl; set aside. Sift ½ cup powdered sugar and gluten-free flour together into a separate medium mixing bowl; set aside. Add cream of tartar, both vanilla and almond extracts and salt to the bowl of egg whites and beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. It takes about 5-10 minutes. Gradually add 1 cup of granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in the GF flour mixture, about ½ cup at a time. Gently spoon the cake batter into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through the batter with a butter knife to remove any air pockets. Bake as directed.

These numbered steps match the numbered photos above and are for illustration purposes. Please see the recipe below for the complete ingredient list and instructions.

TIPS FOR MAKING GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE

No substitutes - Angel food cake really is a finicky recipe. You'll want to follow the instructions exactly and not substitute any ingredients.

Cooking time - If gluten-free angel food cake is underdone, it will collapse. It's better to overcook your angel food cake than pull it out of the oven too soon.

No liquid eggs - I don't recommend using liquid egg whites because not all liquid egg whites are the same. After the eggs are broken and separated, the whites go through pasteurization which changes the consistency of the egg whites. Some people have good luck with some brands, while others don't.

Don't overbeat eggs - When whipping the eggs, keep whipping them until stiff peaks form. Don't overbeat them.

Don't grease the angel food cake pan - After this gluten-free angel food cake bake, invert the pan onto a plate. As the gluten-free cake coils, it will shrink away from the pan and settle onto the plate and not stick. If it does stick, use a spatula.

Frequently Asked Questions

CAN I MAKE THIS WITHOUT ALMOND EXTRACT?

The almond extract is for added flavor and is traditionally used in angel food cakes. You can leave it out if you don't have any on hand.

CAN YOU FREEZE GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE?

Yes, you can freeze gluten-free angel food cake. Let the angel food cake cool to room temperature. Place it in an airtight container before freezing it. It should stay good for 3-6 months in the freezer.

WHY DOES MY GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE FALL OUT OF THE PAN?

It's generally undercooked if it falls out of your pan. Troubleshoot with these reasons: the baking temperature being too low, too short cooking time, or the egg whites not being beaten to stiff peaks.

WHY DOES MY GLUTEN-FREE ANGEL FOOD CAKE COME OUT DENSE?

You could not have mixed the egg whites to the stiff peak stage.

WHY DO I NEED TO SIFT THE DRY INGREDIENTS, AND HOW MANY TIMES?

Sifting the dry ingredients allows everything to mix evenly. For this recipe, you only need to sift the ingredients once.

DOES ANGEL FOOD CAKE CONTAIN GLUTEN?

Angel food cake is not traditionally gluten-free, but since the main ingredient in angel food cake is egg whites, it's easy to make a gluten-free angel food cake.

Why Is A Tube Pan The Best Pan For A Angel Food Cake?

A tube pan is the best pan for angel food cake because its tall, straight sides and tube in the center help the cake rise and bake evenly. The tube in the center also allows air to circulate through the middle of the cake, which helps it rise properly and maintain its light, fluffy texture. Additionally, the straight sides of the tube pan make it easy to remove the cake from the pan without damaging it.

WHAT CAN I USE INSTEAD OF AN ANGEL FOOD CAKE PAN?

If you don't have a tube cake pan, use two high-sided nonstick loaf pans and check after 20 minutes if it's done, or else cook it for longer, but check regularly. Another kitchen hack I read but haven't tried is to take your regular round cake pan and place a ramekin in the center.

I don't recommend a Bundt cake pan as it's too intricate for this cake.

How Do You Handle The Gluten-Free Angel Food Cake After It's Baked?

After baking, remove the pan from the oven and promptly invert it onto a cooling rack. Let the cake cool completely before removing the pan, which usually takes about an hour, during which time the cake will shrink and loosen. If the cake remains attached to the pan after cooling, use a rubber spatula to gently separate it from the sides and center tube of the pan. Once separated, transfer the cake to a serving plate and cover it for storage at room temperature for up to 4 days.

How Can I Serve This Gluten-Free Angel Food Cake?

Add fruit - Top the GF Angel food cake with fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries.

- Top the GF Angel food cake with fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Whipped cream - Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or coconut cream.

- Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or coconut cream. Drizzle with sauce - Drizzle with a fruit sauce or caramel sauce.

- Drizzle with a fruit sauce or caramel sauce. Sprinkle - Add a sprinkle of powdered sugar or cinnamon for extra flavor.

Enjoy plain for a simple and delicious treat.

RECIPES TO MAKE WITH THE LEFT-OVER EGG-YOLKS

You will have 9 egg yolks left after you make this gluten-free angel food cake recipe. It's best to plan in advance if you want to use the egg yolks.

Here are a few recipes that use egg yolks:

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie

Gluten-Free Chai Crème Brulee

Gluten-Free Mug Coffee Cake

Gluten-Free Mug Cookie

Yield: 16 Make this simple, delicious, gluten-free angel food cake for any occasion! Jazz it up with berries & whipped cream or enjoy it plain, even for breakfast Prep Time15 minutes Cook Time40 minutes Additional Time20 minutes Total Time1 hour 15 minutes Ingredients 1 ¼ cups egg whites (about 9 large eggs worth), room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose gluten free flour (I used Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1 Gluten Free Baking Flour

1 ¼ teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

¼ teaspoon salt Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Place oven rack in the lowest position. Place egg whites in a large mixing bowl; set aside. Sift ½ cup powdered sugar and gluten free flour together into a separate medium mixing bowl; set aside. Add cream of tartar, both vanilla and almond extracts, and salt to the bowl of egg whites and beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add 1 cup of granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in the flour mixture, about ½ cup at a time. Gently spoon the batter into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through batter with a butter knife to remove any air pockets. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and set. Remove the pan from the oven and immediately invert the pan onto a cooling rack. The cake will shrink and loosen as it cools. Completely cool before removing the pan, about 1 hour. If the cake doesn’t separate from the pan after cooling, run a rubber spatula around the side and center tube of pan to separate the cake from the pan. Remove cake to a serving plate. Store covered at room temperature for up to 4 days. Notes Angel food cake really is a finicky recipe. You'll want to follow the instructions exactly and not substitute any ingredients.

If gluten-free angel food cake is underdone, it will collapse. It's better to overcook your angel food cake than pull it out of the oven too soon.

I don't recommend using liquid egg whites because not all liquid egg whites are the same.

When whipping the eggs, keep whipping them until stiff peaks form. Don't overbeat them.

Angel Food 10 inch Tube Cake Pan Nutrition Information: Yield: 16 Serving Size: 1 slice

