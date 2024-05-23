Best Ham Glaze Recipes That Are Easy and Delicious! - Written Reality (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my fulldisclosure policyfor details.

Best Ham Glaze Recipes : Looking for the bestglaze for ham that is out-of-this world delicious? Try one of these fabulous and easy ham glaze recipes for your next family gathering. We love easy recipes!

We’re getting ready for Easter at the Smith house, with Easter treats and basket fillers, and all those springlike things we love. Beingraised in theSouth means that preparing our Easter dinner menu is all about the perfectly baked ham.

Ham is certainly a southern staple for almost every occasion and we have plenty of ideas on how to prepare and enjoy a good slice of pork. However, this year I decided I would try my hand at a new glaze for ham.

I wanted to surprise my family with something a little different, but still make sure that it would be a fabulous flavor, too. After all, I didn’t want to run the risk of ruining a good ham on Easter. They can be pretty pricey, so I will go to great lengths to choose the perfect one for whatever holiday we’re celebrating. Because, for us, we pretty much have ham for Christmas, Easter, and even birthday dinners, too.

>>Check out A Dozen Insanely Delicious Deviled Eggs Recipes, too!<<

That’s why I decided to check out a few ideas online to see if I could find the best ham glaze recipe ideas out there.

Have you seen these beautiful ham glaze recipes? Seriously, my mouth was watering just at the sight of these tasty selections and I could hardly wait to share them with you. After researching all sorts of ham recipes and ingredients, I narrowed the search down to only 7. These are the tastiest and most beautiful hams I could find. Check out the bestham glaze recipes I found that I know your family will love, too.

BestHam Glaze Recipes

Apricot and Macadamia Crusted Ham

For nut lovers like me, this one is a must-try and for good reason.The recipe is a simple one, and since it’s coated in jam and crusted with macadamia nuts–it’s one beautiful presentation on your plate.

Peach and Ginger Glazed Honey Ham

We love peaches at our house and this one is glazed withthe wonderful flavors of sweet peaches and spicy ginger. It’s certainly a showstopper and will have your family asking for more.

I want to devour this one from the picture alone! It’s a beautiful blend of pineapple and brown sugar, with a little cinnamon for the traditional flavors we love.

(If you love this one, Roti n Rice has a Marmalade Almond Crust Ham recipe, too.)

This ham glazewhich uses a balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard combination sounds heavenly. Again, it is super easy to put together with just a few ingredients to create one fabulous feast of ham.

See Also Weight Watchers Chili Recipe for ZERO Points!

I love cherry flavored everything! And this one is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. It’s glazed with a mixture of cherries, brown sugar, mustard and cinnamon. I can already smell the goodness coming from the oven. Yum!

Homemade Ham for Noche Buena

If you want to try your hand at a ham glaze that kicks up the flavor, try this one that’s marinated for 15 days! Seriously, this one is certainly a food favorite star! And if you’re wondering about the title, Noche Buena (goodnight) is another term for Christmas Eve.

The Perfect Holiday Ham

I’m rounding up this beautiful roundup of easy ham glaze recipes with this perfect holiday ham selection. I chose this one because it’s super close to how I’ve baked my hams for years, but with a few extra ingredients that kicks it up a bit, too.

Best Tools for Cooking a Ham

Trying one of these best ham glaze recipes for the very first time?

If it’s your first time cooking a ham for your upcoming family gathering, don’t panic. Baking a ham is actually pretty easy. If I can do this, believe me, anyone can bake one. It just takes a little bit of prep work, but after that it’s all about letting the ham bake at a low temperature, nice and slow.

Paring Knife– Use a sharp paring knife to score through the fat of the hamin a diagonal crosshatching pattern. You don’t want to cut through the meat, though, just cut through the fat so that the glaze can flavor the meat.

Shallow Roasting Pan– Even though a fully cooked ham doesn’t need more cooking time, baking it will pull out its delicious flavors and give that wonderful ham glaze time to penetrate and flavor the meat. I usually add a little water to the bottom of the pan to keep the cooking environment moist and then I cover my ham with aluminum foil, too.

Meat Thermometer– Make sure you have a trusty meat thermometer to check the temperature. Even though you can basically judge by the time, a meat thermometer is the most accurate method for checking to see if your ham is ready. I usually remove my ham when it’s almost ready–about 5 degrees below the desired temperature. Then I remove it from the oven and let it rest so that I don’t overcook or dry out the meat.

Carving Knife– Of course, you want a super sharp knife for carving thin slices and that is long enough to cut through the entire length to ensure a nice even cut.

Carving Fork– A carving fork helps anchor the meat as you carve it, and believe me, with a large heavy piece of meat like a freshly baked ham, you will certainly need a carving fork to keep your hand steady and away from the knife as you cut and serve your glazed ham.

Serving Platter– Finally, don’t forget a beautiful serving platter to show off your beautiful glazed ham, too. I have a basic white serving platter I’ve used for a long time that’s now become a centerpiece at just about every family gathering and holiday celebration.

Other Recipes You May Also Want To Try