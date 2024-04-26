Best Headphone Amplifier of 2024 - Ultimate List — Audiophile ON (2024)

Lists / Top 10'sNews
If you already have a good set of audiophile headphones and want to make sure you get every bit of performance out of them, you should invest in a good headphone amplifier.
Ensuring your headphones are sufficiently powered is critical to have the best sound quality possible.
Choosing the best amplifier isn't easy. The portable audiophile market has been inundated in the last few years with new models offering unique selling points, feature sets, and prices.
This has been a great year for buying amplifiers, with many new models hitting the market monthly. Competition from China has kept established brands on their toes, and the ultimate winner is the consumer, who now has a wider range of options at better prices than in previous years.
Of course, previous models have been great and are still relevant, but we wanted to keep it fresh and update our list of the top 10 headphone amps for 2023 because there are some interesting models you may have missed released over the past year.
Editors Choice - Best AMP 2024
BEST SOUNDING AMP
BEST TUBE AMP
BEST BUDGET AMP
Best Headphone Amplifiers 2024
1. Burson Audio Conductor 3X Reference Amp
Features:
Multiple inputs and output options
Best sound in its class
DSD 512, DXD, PCM 768, MQA (Decoder)
Wireless streaming
Remote Control
Review
The Burson Conductor X3 Reference is a headphone amp for those that want the utmost, class-defining transparency. I became very familiar with it this year, and the more I use it, the more I am blown away by how good it is.
MQA and DSD (DSD512 and 38bit/786khz audio) are ready right out of the box. It is a fully balanced XLR amplifier with two dedicated ESS9038 DAC units (1 per channel). Burson has gone out with the global master timing implemented to reduce jitter and remove artifacts from the audio outputs.
Throw in a nice little remote and some of the best build quality, and you have an amp that is pricey but is a class leader in amplifier technology and refinement for headphones.
The purity of this amp is so high that it is almost a requirement to feed it excellent-quality master files and pair it will a set of high-resolution headphones from our best headphones list to do it justice.
It is a powerful headphone amplifier with fantastic hardware and feature sets, making it worth every penny of its +$2000 RRP. Click the link below to find out more about this beauty.
2. Schiit Magni 3
Features:
Adjustable gain (6db and 17db),
For headphones 16-600 Ohms
Extremely low THD 0.001% @1V RMS
Compact design with a simple interface
Analog volume control
Review:
I have had my Schiit Magni 3 on my office desk for some time now, and I love it. This little guy is impossible to beat as a total package and with the price considered. The Schiit Magni is simple to operate,has a clean aesthetic, and has excellent build quality.
We love its ability to easily drive a wide range of headphones, and the sound is clear and well-balanced. A stellar little desktop amplifier that doesn't break the bank. The highlight is the transparency of the sound and the uncolored nature that rivals amplifiers more than twice the price.
3. Willsenton R8 - Best Tube Amplifier for Headphones
Features:
Multiple Tube Configurations
Class A Amplification
Drives headphones 16-1000 ohms
Remote Control
Analogue Volume Control
Review:
The Willsenton R8 is not cheap but still feels like outstanding value, but it is one of the tube amps for headphones on the market. It’s one of these products that I cannot fault, and every time I listen, I am blown away by how detailed and full my music sounds. Something so special about tube amplification is when used with a good set of headphones.
The sound is rich and spacious, with that excellent tube amp presence providing slight warm analog tones to the midrange, and at the same time, it allows the low-end space to growl. We also liked the ability to switch the sound to multiple modes depending on the configuration of the tubes, which made it a very versatile headphone to tune with different headphones.
Power and features aside, if you have the cash, the Willsenton R8 is an excellent purchase that is hard to top.
4. Sony TA-ZH1ES Signature Series Amp
Features:
Fantastic Build Quality
Excellent output support with Balanced/unbalanced options
DSD Supported
Class A amplification
Analog volume control
Review:
Sony just keeps pulling ahead of the traditional mainstream companies in the audio space through innovation and quality, and the TA-ZH1ES is just another example. With this amplifier, it's about being simple and well-executed. That's where its strengths lie. It's powerful and extremely transparent and pairs wonderfully with Sony's flagship headphones, the MDR-1ZR.
The sound is energetic and very lively. The soundstage is incredible and class-leading. It’s so spacious and clear that I recommend listening to some live recordings or concert tracks to absorb the full effect.
It does lend itself well to music with many high emphases on its top-leaning sound, so lovers of bass-heavy music might berepresented better with other amps on this list. The Sony does good accurate bass, but there is no coloration to give an artificial bump to the low end.
5. Auris Audio Nirvana
Features:
Top of line end game DAC & Amp combo
Reference level amplification
Looks stunning
Multiple sets of configurations
Large display and control
Review:
Ok, the Auris Audio Nirvana is the most expensive headphone amp on our list of the best models, is not cheap. Nothing from Auris is, but this kit will make headphones and speakerssing to the best of their ability.
I have only managed to spend a few months with a Nirvana but believe me when I say it’s one of these products that I wish I could justify owning.
The Nirvana amplifier is one of the best-sounding products I have ever had when paired with my Audeze LCD-5 or Focal Utopia. The sound is devoid of distortion, and the space given when paired with good headphones is second to none. As you would expect, it supports tracks up to 384khz and provides upsampling when needed.
I particularly like how it auto-switched the PCM and DSD signal, a very nice touch I have not seen before. I would only like a more intuitive interface out of the box.
6. Sennheiser HDV820
Features:
DAC Chip - ESS 9028PRO SABRE DAC
Balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs; Outputs: XLR3, XLR4, 6.3mm (1/4-inch), dual 4.4mm Pentaconn (balanced) and stereo XLR analog pass-thru
Formats: PCM up to 32-bit / 384 kHz; DSD up to DSD256 / 12.3 MHz
Review:
This is Sennheiser’s highest-performing reference-grade headphone amplifier with integrated DAC. They went all out to produce something to compliment Sennheiser Headphones and create a truly cohesive listening experience for their customers.
When were paired it with our own HD820 and HD800s we never felt they were wanting more power even though both are considered to be hungry units. That allowed us to actualize the true potential lying within the headphones.
It adds no coloration at all and is one of the most transparent and clean-sounding headphone amps you can buy.
7. Topping DX7 Pro
Features:
By far the best price-to-performance ratio on this list
Outstanding performance similar to amp/DAC units up to $2000
Excellent connectivity options
Jaw-dropping sound
Review:
This is a real wake-up call to the mainstream brands because the topping matches their performance while costing half the price. The design might be boring, but the DX7 Pro is very well-made, small, and immensely powerful.
It’s feature-packed with awesome stuff like Bluetooth 5.0 (LDAC/AAC/SBC/APTX/APX LL/APX HD). ESS DAC ES9038PRO chip with optical, Coaxial, and AES inputs supporting 24bit 192khz.
This is our winner of DAC/Amp of the year in 2024 in the desktop category.
8. Monolith Liquid spark - by Cavalli
Features:
High quality
XLR balanced Inputs and outputs
Crystal clear sound
It forgives with midrange headphones
Review:
The Monolith is an outstanding headphone amplifier designed by one of the world’s leading manufacturers. He has resisted getting all crazy with gadgets and add-ons; they have managed to keep the price down.
It’s quite a subtle design and hardly stands out when sitting on a desk, but the level of smoothness from this little amp is incredible.
You get tons of detail and extreme transparency for not much money spent, which we like.
The only thing we would want to see on a future version of the monolith would be the inclusion of a balanced output in a standard jack point option, given that these headphones are becoming more common over the past few years.
9. Fosi BT20A
Features:
A lot of value for money
An excellent introduction to tube amps
Well-made and long-lasting
Review:
The Fosi T20 takes the Bravo Audio Ocean's place as our pick for the best budget tube amplifier for headphones.
It has done a great job of introducing people to tube amps. It's not the most transparent, and you won't experience the warmth of a far pricier tube amp, but for what it is, it's damm charming.Plus, you can again play with the tubes and do some upgrades to make the T20 sing.
It looks great on the desk, adds a little oomph if your headphones are struggling can be picked up very cheap year-round.
10. Drop THX AAA One
Features:
Excellent file support
Solid Build Quality
A true all-in-one DAC/Amp solution
Review:
I have a love-hate relationship with Monolith. Some of their products are simply outstanding, and many others fail to make an impact. Thankfully the THX AAA falls into the former camp.
It’s a classy, understated bit of kit that is beautifully made, and simple to operate. It uses a high-end DAC unit and Class A amplification to produce an extremely crisp sound. There is nothing detectable in the coloration of the sound, and it’s mighty.
Best portable headphone amp 2024
Originally, we were going to write a full article on the best portable stand-alone amps, but now, in 2024, you should be looking at a full-size DAP instead of running a brick amplifier off your smartphone.
I have a list of the best DAC’s for audiophiles in 2024, and in it, I touch on a few recommendations for running DAC and amp sections out with your phone’s internal architecture.
These options significantly improve sound quality, but they are not too intrusive to carry around daily. So, while I suggest you go and read the full article, I will include a mini list of the best portable amplifiers for use with your smartphone below.
1. Dragonfly Cobalt by AudioQuest
The Dragonfly cobalt is an excellent little DAC and Amp unit with a design similar to a USB stick. It has support for 24-bit files and has a Sabre DAC unit inside giving off a very clean and detailed sound.
The amp unit is more than enough to support most portable headphones and IEM and the price is very good. This used to be the DAC and Amplifier we recommended for use with a smartphone but it has been superseded by the Nextdrive Spectra X which has virtually indistinguishable sound and a better design due to the integrated USB cable.
2. Fiio Q7
It really is a revelation when you consider the extremely high level of technical performance and price when compared to high-end DAPs from the likes of Astell and Kern.
It has a fantastic build quality and is well connected, but most impressive. It is powerful enough to replace most desktop amps, thus greatly expanding its versatility with many high-end audiophile headphones.
3. iFi Hip DAC
The ifi Hip DAC is a portable amplifier and DAC combo that punches well above its diminutive size. Its relativley simple in operation but has very high quality hardware on the inside that helps create its distinct sound.
I like the design and especially the volume pot located on the top. It has power to drive most full size headphones and supports high resolution file formats such as MQA and DSD.
Best Portable Bluetooth amps (wireless):
1. Ifi Go Blu
The Go Blu by iFi is a standout product of the past few years, and despite its small size, it delivers a lot of power. This amplifier uses hi-res Bluetooth codecs to free you from tethering to your phone or DAP via cables.
Things I liked about it were the codec support (AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, HWA Codec), balanced connector, and support for 24-bit audio. Oh, and it even has a microphone built in so it can be used for calling, and due to the low latency, it’s one of the best options out there.
The size is small but it packs a serious punch and some eq can be adjusted using the bass switch for an extra low-down grunt.
2. EarStudio ES100 MK2
Using Bluetooth 5.0 and with support for many high-end codecs, including LDAC and APTX HD, the Earstudio ES100 is a portable wireless headphone amp designed for power-hungry IEMs.
The unit’s prowess comes from the dual AK4375a DAC units inside, and the company designed an app with an in-built 10-band EQ to customize your sound. It’s a powerful little thing with a standard 3.5mm output and a balanced 2.5mm port.
Build quality is decent; I like the built-in volume control buttons, and while it’s not as accurate to get dialed in as on the iFi model listed above, this one gets bonus points for having its built-in clip.
What should you look for in a headphone amp?
The sound quality was the main priority when compiling this list of 2024's best headphone amps. There is no point in having a good set of headphones if you attach them to an inferior amplifier. That said, several other factors came into play when we chose our recommendations.
Features and connectivity were essential during our amp tests. As a result, many of the units listed below have many different features or designs that different buyers might use.
As amplifier technology has advanced, many models integrate extra connectivity options such as balanced outputs and EQ functionality.
Price is another consideration that played a big role, as there was a point where some units didn't get included because they didn't do anything notably better than another amp yet cost significantly more cash.
Value for money, I think, is essential to everyone, and at a certain point, the law of diminishing returns kicks in, and it’s hard to recommend specific models.
Finally, build quality and design are worth considering. I don't just want some monstrosity if something sits on our desk. I don't need to be all bells and whistles, but a little thought going into the aesthetic goes a long way.
