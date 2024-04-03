Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (2024)

Steve May

last updated

Unlock the potential of your headphones with one of the best headphone amps. Here’s our pick of the best around, from pocket rockets to high-end audiophile models

If you’re looking for more devil in your musical detail, picking up one of the best headphone amps around is going to help drive your music and take it to the next level. Even a low cost portable headphone amp has the potential to dramatically improve your private listening, providing your headphones with more power and precision than a smartphone on its own ever could.

For home listening, a dedicated headphone amp connected to your laptop, tablet or phone will often outperform a speaker-based system available for a fraction of the price – and leave you more floor space to spread out your vinyl, CDs, editions of Classic Rock magazine and your collection of band merch.

Here's our pick of the best headphone amps around. Turn it up!

1. iFi ZEN

iFi Audio say the ZEN Air Blue can pump out 25 x the power of a regular smartphone to send your listening levels into the stratosphere. It's a neat piece of kit too, has three input options - and you can give the bass a bit of a boost!

Best small amp

2. Chord Mojo 2

The Mojo 2 is a little more expensive than some on the list, but it's a serious performer and is presented in a nice, small package. Battery life weighs in around 8 hours and will lift your music beautifully.

Best for bass

3. iFi Hip-dac

Another shout out to iFi Audio for the Hip-dac. It's a high performing headphone amp that has two outputs and a USB input. There's also a PowerMatch mode which optimises audio delivery and bass boost tool, XBass.

The Louder choice

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (5)

1. iFi ZEN Air Blue

This stylish headphone amp offers big bang for the buck

Specifications

Features: four stage gain control

Inputs: Analogue stereo, 3.5mm jack, 4.4mm Pentaconn

Bluetooth: Optional

Dimensions: 3.5 x 1.60 x 1.17cm (H/W/D)

Reasons to buy

+

Four level gain control

+

Volume control

+

XBass

UK-based iFi Audio says its Zen Can headphone amp offers 25x the power output of a typical smartphone. Using Class A amplification, and boasting stuff like ceramic capacitors and MELF resistors, it’s clear there’s a lot going on inside this diminutive unit.

We just know we dig the design, and love the way iFi Audio makes stuff sound.

There are three inputs - a 3.5mm jack, stereo phonos and 4.4mm Pentaconn - so it’s pretty versatile. The Zen Can offers a choice of balanced and unbalanced outputs, so you can confidently pair it with higher-end head-fi.

There’s also switchable XBass, a booster if your own headphones don’t drop deep enough.

Other niceties include a four stage gain control, to precisely match the Zen Can to your headphones. This means you can eke out more volume, without going into distortion, which is obviously something we approve of.

There’s no Bluetooth on board, although you could partner it with iFi Audio’s matching Zen Blue component if you feel the need.

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (6)

2. Chord Electronics Mojo 2

A gloriously capable portable headphone amp and DAC

Specifications

Features: 2 x 3.5mm headphone jacks

Inputs: Micro USB 768kHz/32-bit, 3.5mm Jack Coaxial 768kHz/32-bit, optical TOSLINK 96kHz/24-bit, 1amp Micro USB

Bluetooth: No

Dimensions: ‎8.28 x 6.2 x 2.29 cm; 308gms

Reasons to buy

+

Performs beautifully

+

Versatile connectivity

Reasons to avoid

-

Better options for the price

The Mojo 2 might come in a little pricer than some headphone amps, but it's excellent performance and handy size make it a serious contender. It's analytical of tone, but never dry or dull to listen to, and it’s unflinchingly dynamic, sledgehammer riffs landing unerringly on the chin.

It’s also able to drive a wide variety of quality headphones, with plenty of volume. True to form, it features a high-grade aluminium case and Chord’s idiosyncratic control spheres. The power button illuminates with different hues, depending on the sampling rate of the input signal. Battery life is a solid eight hours.

Pricey, but borderline perfect.

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (7)

3. iFi Audio Hip-dac

This lightweight DAC/headphone amp is a real tonic

Specifications

Features: 3.5mm headphone jack, Pentaconn 4.4mm balanced output

Inputs: USB

Bluetooth: No

Dimensions: 1.4 x 7 x 10.2cm (H/W/D)

Reasons to buy

+

Compact design

+

Works with a wide variety of headphones

+

Affordable

Reasons to avoid

-

No Bluetooth support

It may be styled after a hip flask, but the Hip-dac from iFi Audio is as sober as it gets. This compact headphone amp and DAC is easy to carry, and boasts some seriously high grade tech.

A Burr-Brown DAC makes the most of all key audio formats, including PCM, DSD and MQA, with sampling rates that go up to eleven (or more specifically, 384kHz),

Usability is good too, thanks to a dinky rotary volume control. Connectivity includes a USB input and two outputs, a standard 3.5mm socket and a Pentaconn 4.4mm.

If you favour over-ear headphones, there’s a PowerMatch mode which optimises its output, while XBass, a user-selectable bass boost tool, ripens low frequencies without damaging the mid-range.

Battery life lasts around eight hours. We think it’s a steal for the money.

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (8)

4. Topping DX3 Pro headphone amplifier and DAC

The desktop headphone amp that punches well above its weight

Specifications

Features: aptX-HD and LDAC, AKM DAC

Inputs: digital optical and coaxial audio, USB

Bluetooth: Yes

Dimensions: 12 x 16.5 x 4cm (H/W/D)

Reasons to buy

+

Excellent spec for the price

+

On-body display

+

Bluetooth

Reasons to avoid

-

Looks industrial

This rugged headphone amp will give your headphones a high fidelity lift without putting undue strain on your pocket. Designed for desktop at-home use, it comes with a remote control for easy volume control, and offers a range of tasty features.

There’s Bluetooth built-in (v5.0) with support for aptX-HD and LDAC, and unlike most every other headphone amp and DAC we’ve seen of this size, there’s a clear on-body status display too. High-res audio support is good, up to DSD512 - Topping is using an AKM DAC chip inside.

Input options cover coaxial and optical digital audio, plus USB. There’s also a stereo analogue output. With a decent power output, and adjustable gain, it’s good for a wide range of headphones.

You might say this Topping is pure cream.

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (9)

5. Creative Sound Blaster X G6

This headphone amp is a gaming upgrade too

Specifications

Features: 7.1 virtual sound processing, Scout mode

Inputs: 3.5mm jack, digital optical audio

Bluetooth: No

Dimensions: 11.1 x 2.4 x 7cm (H/W/D)

Reasons to buy

+

Proprietary 7.1 virtual sound

+

Scout Mode game enhancement

+

32-bit 384kHz DAC

Reasons to avoid

-

Voice comms not supported on Nintendo Switch or Xbox

The Sound BlasterX G6 from Creative is a headphone amp and gaming DAC, designed principally to upgrade the audio from games consoles. A wacky combo? Not if you listen to metal playlists on Spotify while perfecting Mortal Kombat fatalities!

The G6 boasts a Creative-designed Xamp amplifier module with adjustable gain control, to drive both in-ear monitors and audiophile over-ears. A 32-bit 384kHz DAC ensures you're always listening to the highest fidelity.

Outputs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, mic socket and optical output, along with a digital optical input and Micro-USB (which works with consoles but not smartphones).

Unlike other headphone amp DAC units in this roundup, this Sound BlasterX supports 7.1 virtual audio from your PlayStation, Xbox or Switch, using Sound Blaster’s proprietary surround sound encoder.

We particularly like Scout Mode, which enhances in-game audio cues (like footsteps), theoretically giving an edge on opponents. So even when you’re playing Call Of Duty to Sabaton, they won’t hear you coming.

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (10)

6. Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M

This multifunction headphone amp and DAC is brilliant value for money

Specifications

Features: MQA support, dual ESS ES9028Q2M DACs

Inputs: Digital optical, digital coaxial and USB inputs

Bluetooth: Yes

Dimensions: 21.5cm x 19.1cm

Reasons to buy

+

Multiple connection options

+

Volume control

Reasons to avoid

-

Bluetooth aptX

Both a dedicated headphone amplifier and a system defining desktop DAC, this combi from Cambridge Audio is a great upgrade for headphones, laptop and Hi-Fi components for the price.

The DacMagic 200M uses twin ESS ES9028Q2M DACs, coupled to some clever audio upscaling, to improve the quality of streaming services.

Connectivity is versatile, with digital optical, digital coaxial and USB inputs, plus USB for your laptop. There’s a 6.3mm headphone output on the front fascia. Outputs include both optical and coaxial digital outputs, along with analogue stereo and XLR - and it features Bluetooth aptX.

Buying Advice

Best headphone amps 2024: Enhance your music listening at home or on the go (11)

So what exactly is a headphone amp, and how do you use one?

A headphone amp is essentially a power amplifier designed to drive headphones rather than loudspeakers. They can be small, light and utilise either a single amplifier chip, or embrace a more audiophile approach, with a separate output stage and premium componentry.

Consequently, they come in all shapes and sizes, from small portable pocket units, to more traditional looking Hi-Fi kit.

A headphone amp sits between your source component and your headphones. Depending on the inputs available, you’ll be able to connect anything from a smartphone or laptop, to CD player and one of the best record players. It’ll then amplify the source to drive your headphones.

Some offer Bluetooth connectivity, for convenience, others don’t.

The question is, do you need a headphone amp at all? If all your listening is done on wireless headphones, save your money for cheap vinyl records and gig tickets. That said, if you really like the idea of a headphone amp, read our guide to the best audiophile headphones, and then jump on board.

Many headphone amps also have a DAC (digital to analog converter) built-in, another big sonic upgrade, and some offer additional functionality (but let’s not concern ourselves too much about that).

Buy the best headphone amp for the job, one that will match both your cans and how you intend to use them. Connectivity can also be a minefield, so double check before you write that cheque.

  • The best over-ear headphones: Get the most from your music
  • Best headphones for music: For on the go or on the sofa
  • The loudest headphones: Turn up the volume
  • The best kid's headphones: Top picks for little rockers

Steve May

Steve May

