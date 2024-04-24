Best headset for conference calls of 2024: best headphones with a mic for working from home and more (2024)

EDITOR'S NOTE: March 2024 Due to the ongoing pandemic, where many people are now working remotely, the best headsets for conference calls are now more important than ever before. Sony's wh-2000MX4 is still at the top of our list with a perfect review score. And, with the upcoming Black Friday sales, we expect to see just about every one of these headsets see some kind of discount, making purchasing one of these even more enticing. Collin Probst, B2B Hardware Editor

The headsets you'll find on this page will ensure you are heard loud and clear, even in busy environments, and they also offer superb sound quality as well. Not only that, but they are comfortable to wear as well, which is vital if you spend lots of time in long conference calls.

We've picked headsets that offer brilliant value for money, while also featuring top-notch audio and recording quality - as well as noise cancellation to eliminate environmental noise - just like other wireless headphones, over-ear headphones and noise-cancelling headphones.

They are also compact enough to carry around with you, while looking smart and professional.

The best headset for conference calls

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best all-around business headphones, thanks to their combination of excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, as well as being wireless.

Not only do they sound great and pack excellent noise cancellation, but they manage to do this all wirelessly.

While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, several new features, including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness, and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor, all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones available.

Offering all of this without a serious price premium over the competition means the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a great all-around choice.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM4

2. Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 Solid, affordable, mid-range noise-cancelling headphones Specifications Weight: 10.19oz / 289g Battery life: 24 hours Wireless range: 30ft / 10m Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Warm, balanced sound + Reliable wireless connection Reasons to avoid - Hiss when music isn't playing

For years, the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 (below) was among our favorite wireless headphones because of their excellent sound, build quality, and features.Unfortunately, they were also kind of expensive.

For a lot less ($150 / £140 / AU$240), Plantronics now sells the brilliant BackBeat Go 810, which uses fewer premium materials but sounds nearly identical to its more expensive predecessor – and sport an equally chic design.

With that in mind, the BackBeat Go 810 is the best headphones for those that want wireless connectivity without the high price tag.

Read more: Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 review

A stylish headset well suited for business audiophiles Specifications Weight: 9.95oz / 282g Battery life: 24 hours Wireless range: 40ft / 12m Reasons to buy + B&O quality + No visible microphones + Excellent noise cancelling Reasons to avoid - High purchase cost - Lacks a charging dock

When any audio product has the B&O logo, the implications are that the product won’t be a cheap and cheerful solution. The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 underlines that assertion in red sharpie.

These are some of the most expensive business headphones; they feel and sound appropriately sumptuous. They come with the cables needed to recharge them using a PC and connect to a 3.5mm jack on any HiFi, along with Bluetooth technology to connect a mobile device or computer.

They don’t come with a docking station, and disappointingly one isn’t listed as an available accessory.

The 980 is a high-quality option, sounds fantastic, and the noise canceling is especially strong in this design. It is also possible to monitor and manage it with Cisco Webex tools, and the headset is UC but not MS Teams compliant.

But the cost is remarkably high, and those buying numerous devices for wider deployment are likely to blow the budget out of the water.

4. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 See Also The 7 Best Headphones For Work - Winter 2024: Reviews A business traveler’s best friend Specifications Weight: 9.95oz / 282g Battery life: 24 hours Wireless range: 30ft / 10m Reasons to buy + Incredible 24-hour battery life + Active noise cancelling + Great sound quality Reasons to avoid - Styling isn't for everyone

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 offers excellent battery life, great sound quality, and good active noise cancellation for the business man or woman in your life. They may not offer the best noise cancellation –especially compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35s or the Fidelio NC1 – but at only $200 / £230 / AU$250, it’s hard to think of a better travel headphone for the price.

Ultimately, with the BackBeat Pro 2, you’re getting a travel headphone with incredible battery life, supreme comfort, the ability to pair two devices as one, and, most importantly, good sound quality for the cost.

Read our full review: Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

5. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Incredible audio fidelity backed by a serious price Specifications Weight: 10.76oz / 305g Battery life: 22 hours Wireless range: 30ft / 10m Reasons to buy + Best-in-class sound + Everlasting battery life Reasons to avoid - Finicky multi-function button - High purchase cost

These no-holds-barred wireless headphones ooze with positive qualities, but they're almost prohibitively expensive for many. However, if you're an audio lover that can spare the expense, do not hesitate on this comfortable, hard-working set of headphones that will likely last for years.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

6. Jabra Evolve2 75 Premium design, but is it worth the price? Specifications Weight: 6.95oz / 197g Battery Life: 25 hours Wireless Range: 100ft / 30m Reasons to buy + High-end design + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - High purchase cost - Lacks 3.5mm audio option

A revamp of the popular Evolve 75 design. The new Evolve2 75 features enhanced microphones for greater call clarity, advanced noise-canceling, a retractable mic, and a superior charging base design.

It’s not like they tweaked the previous model. The new headphones are a complete reimagining of this product from the ground up, addressing the minimal issues that the original had.

They’re comfortable for extended wear and have good battery life, and Jabra makes specific versions for UC and Microsoft Teams users.

They will work wired by USB or via the provided Bluetooth adapter, but no option for a legacy 3.5mm audio jack connection was included.

Unless you use phones with audio jacks, there is only one significant caveat to these headphones; a high price. For those who want a high-quality solution, these will never be cheap, but you get what you pay for. Available in Black or Beige, depending on your mood.

Read the full review: Jabra Evolve2 75