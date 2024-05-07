Best Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes (2024)

The 11 Best Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes. Learn how to make healthy salad dressings at home in under 5 minutes! Delicious and easy to make!

If you think salads are boring, these healthy salad dressing recipes will change your mind!

Unlike other salad dressings that are high in sugar and made with lots of preservatives – these homemade salad dressing recipes are made with simple ingredients that you have in your pantry and fridge!

We’ve perfected the art of making healthy homemade salad dressings and this post will show you just how easy they are to make.

If you’ve never made dressing before, don’t worry-even the most novice cooks can follow these healthy dressing recipes!

Say bye to boring salads forever, and make one of these easy healthy dressings!

why we love healthy salad dressing recipes There is a lot to love about healthy homemade salad dressings: Easy to make – It only takes 5 minutes to make a homemade dressing!

It only takes 5 minutes to make a homemade dressing! Great on salads or as a marinade – This tastes delicious on basically any salad especially a spinach salad ! You can also use them as a marinade for chicken breasts or marinade for salmon !

This tastes delicious on basically any salad especially a ! You can also use them as a marinade for or ! Tastes so delicious – Homemade salad dressings are ALWAYS better tasting than store bought!

Ingredients for Healthy Dressing Recipes

The best salad dressing are made with the following combination:

Fat: A fat source is a necessity for good dressings. Our favorite thing to use in dressing is olive oil. It gives dressings a rich taste and the perfect texture.

A fat source is a necessity for good dressings. Our favorite thing to use in dressing is olive oil. It gives dressings a rich taste and the perfect texture. Acid: All good healthy dressings have some sort of acid. You can use balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar or citrus juice.

All good healthy dressings have some sort of acid. You can use balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar or citrus juice. Flavorful add ins: Something sweet like honey/maple syrup, fresh or dried herbs, or condiments like mustard are all delicious add ins for homemade dressing.

You can find substitutions for all of these ingredients below in the green shaded box.

How to Make Healthy Salad Dressing

Making healthy salad dressings is not hard at all! Typically this is how they’re made:

Gather all you ingredients. Whisk together in a bowl or blend together depending on the recipe Store in a mason jar for 4-7 days.

Now let’s get into the best homemade dressing recipes

Lemon Dressing

This Easy Honey Lemon Dressing is so delicious and quick to make! Blend together a few ingredients for the best honey mustard lemon dressing.

To make this recipe you’ll need:

Serve it with:

Easy Kale Salad

Chicken Marinade

As a dressing on Healthy Pasta Salad

Healthy Blue Cheese Dressing

This Healthy Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe is SO easy to make. A Greek yogurt blue cheese that tastes just like the real thing!

To make greek yogurt blue cheese you’ll need:

Nonfat greek yogurt

Blue cheese crumbles

Fresh squeezed lemon juice

garlic powder

milk, water

Serve it with: Crockpot Wings, Buffalo Chicken Salad Recipe

Healthy Basil Vinaigrette

The Best Basil Vinaigrette Recipe! This easy Basil Salad Dressing can be made in under 5 minutes with only 5 ingredients. So delicious!

To make Basil Dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Caprese Pasta Salad, Italian Salad, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, Caprese Meatballs

Healthy Ranch Dressing

This Healthy Ranch Dressing Recipe is SO easy to make. A simple Greek yogurt Ranch dressing that tastes just like the real thing!

To make healthy ranch dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Slow Cooker Chicken Wings, Avocado Ranch Salad, Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Citrus Salad Dressing

This Easy Citrus Salad Dressing Recipe is so delicious and quick to make. A Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing that is great on any healthy homemade salad!

To make this citrus vinaigrette you’ll need:

Olive Oil

Zest and Juice of a Fresh Orange

Zest and Juice of a Fresh Lemon

Dijon Mustard

Maple Syrup

Pepper to taste

Serve it with: Blueberry Salad, Spinach Strawberry Salad, As a marinade on chicken

Honey Mustard Dressing

The Best Honey Mustard Dressing Recipe that is delicious! Made with only 6 ingredients, this honey mustard dressing is quick & easy to make!

To make honey mustard vinaigrette you’ll need:

Serve it with: Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Blueberry Feta Salad, on Vegetable Kebabs, as a marinade for chicken

Healthy Caesar Dressing

The Best Healthy Caesar Dressing Recipe! Easy to make with only a few ingredients, it’s made without anchovies, delicious & low calorie!

To make this creamy healthy caesar dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Caesar Salad, Grilled Chicken, Drizzled on top of Buffalo Chicken Salad Recipe

Italian Dressing

A Healthy Italian Dressing Recipe that is so easy to make! This delicious Italian Dressing Recipe is perfect on a healthy homemade salad or as a marinade.

Here’s what you need to make homemade Italian dressing:

Serve it with: Blueberry Salad, Grilled Vegetables in Foil, as a dressing on Healthy Pasta Salad

Greek Dressing

This Homemade Greek Salad Dressing Recipe is easy to make and delicious! Done in under 5 minutes – it’s the best Greek dressing recipe!

To make Greek Dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Strawberry Spinach Salad, Burger Salad, Strawberry Avocado Goat Cheese Salad, Mixed in with Corn Tomato Avocado Salad or Greek Salad

Creamy Balsamic Dressing

This Creamy Balsamic Dressing Recipe is SO delicious! Made with NO mayo, it’s vegan, keto, healthy and easy to make. Perfect on a healthy homemade salad!

To make thiscreamy balsamic dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Spinach Strawberry Salad, In place of the dressing on this Traditional Greek Salad, As a marinade on Balsamic Grilled Chicken or drizzled on Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Avocado Ranch Dressing

This Avocado Ranch Dressing Recipe is better than any store bought dressing! A healthy avocado dressing that is so delicious and easy to make!

To make Avocado Dressing you’ll need:

Serve it with: Spinach Strawberry Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Corn Tomato Avocado Salad, Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad, Greek Salad, on top of Avocado Ranch Salad

How to Store Homemade Dressings Storing: Most homemade dressings will last in the refrigerator for 4-5 days in an airtight container. I like to store them in glass mason jars. Store bought dressings have a lot of preservatives which allow them to last a long time in the refrigerator, but homemade dressings will not last for more than a week! Freezing: We don’t recommend freezing homemade dressings. They’re best if eaten fresh! Separating: Dressings will separate as they sit in the fridge. If your dressing separates you can whisk it together, shake vigorously or blend again to reconstitute the dressing. Solidifying: Your dressing might get a bit solidified in the refrigerator – don’t worry! Simply set it on the counter for 20 minutes or pop in the microwave for 5-10 seconds and stir.

Health Salad Dressing FAQ

What is the healthiest dressing for a salad? The healthiest dressing for a salad is a mix of good quality olive oil (like extra virgin olive oil), vinegar and dried or fresh herbs. See Also Christmas Salad Recipe What salad dressings are good for losing weight? Salad dressing are usually high in calories, so if you’re looking to lose weight, enjoy them in moderation! The best salad dressings are those made with high quality oils like olive or avocado oil, and organic vinegars and spices.

How to Serve Healthy Dressing Recipes

These healthy salad dressing recipes can be used in so many ways! Here are some of our favorites:

As a marinade on chicken, steak or seafood

Spinach Strawberry Salad

Blueberry Salad

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

Healthy Salad Dressing to buy:

If you don’t want to make your own dressing I totally get it! Here are some of my favorite healthy store bought dressings:

We try to look for dressings that are made with olive oil (not canola oil) when buying store bought dressings!

