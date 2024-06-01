Best Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Enjoy Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe in just 20 minutes any day of the week thanks to this easy recipe. If you are craving soup and need a super fast and delicious recipe, this is thebest chicken noodle soup.

Sometimes I am in the mood for homemade chicken noodle soup, but I simply don’t always have the time to make it. However, you really can have homemade chicken noodle soup recipe in 20 minutes or less for an easy stove top recipes.

All you need is the chicken already cooked. Now you can just shred up a rotisserie chicken or you can make your own. Not only does it save time and money but it tastes amazing.

If you love making quick and easy Soup Recipes, then this is the recipe to start with. Check out these other classic soup recipes – Crockpot Taco Soup Recipe and Crockpot Potato Soup Recipe.

This chicken soup taste so much better than store bought canned soup. You will love the fresh ingredients and how everything combines together easily in this quick and easy chicken recipes.

If you are looking for a soup that is the ultimate comfort food, this is the soup to make. Simple ingredients makes this soup a family favorite.

Cooked Shredded Chicken

Chicken Broth

Carrots

Onion

Celery

Thyme

Bay Leaf

Minced Garlic

Salt and Black pepper to taste

Egg Noodles

Make it creamy – Add in a cup of heavy cream or whole milk into the soup for the last 5-10 minutes of the cook time. This makes a creamy chicken noodle soup.

Add in a cup of heavy cream or whole milk into the soup for the last 5-10 minutes of the cook time. This makes a creamy chicken noodle soup. Add more veggies – This soup is a great way to get in some of those healthy veggies. You can add in your favorite type. Stir in fresh spinach or kale into the soup. Add in toward the end of the cook time is an easy way to add in my nutritional vegetables to this recipe.

– This soup is a great way to get in some of those healthy veggies. You can add in your favorite type. Stir in fresh spinach or kale into the soup. Add in toward the end of the cook time is an easy way to add in my nutritional vegetables to this recipe. Egg Noodles – I prefer egg noodles but rotini would work great too. Check the cook time on the pasta that you use in this recipe as more time might be needed.

I prefer egg noodles but rotini would work great too. Check the cook time on the pasta that you use in this recipe as more time might be needed. Add a little bit of lemon – If you love lemon, add a small amount of lemon juice (½ a lemon). Add right before serving to give this soup a delicious and sweet lemon flavor.

– If you love lemon, add a small amount of lemon juice (½ a lemon). Add right before serving to give this soup a delicious and sweet lemon flavor. Use Potatoes or Rice – If you don’t love noodles or maybe your family cannot have gluten. This soup is delicious with diced up potatoes or cooked rice stirred into it instead of the noodles.

– If you don’t love noodles or maybe your family cannot have gluten. This soup is delicious with diced up potatoes or cooked rice stirred into it instead of the noodles. Change Chicken – I usually use chicken breasts for this recipe but chicken thighs would work great too. You can use leftover chicken or rotisserie chicken or boil some chicken if you don’t have either of those on hand.

I usually use chicken breasts for this recipe but chicken thighs would work great too. You can use leftover chicken or rotisserie chicken or if you don’t have either of those on hand. Chicken Stock – Chicken stock can also work in this recipe.

Chicken stock can also work in this recipe. Carrots – Whole carrots that have been peeled and diced. You can use baby carrots. If you use baby carrots, ensure that you dice them up so that they are easy to eat in this soup.

Whole carrots that have been peeled and diced. You can use baby carrots. If you use baby carrots, ensure that you dice them up so that they are easy to eat in this soup. Garlic – Garlic salt or garlic powder would work great too if you don’t have any minced garlic on hand.

Step 1 – In a stock pot or large pot,drizzle olive oil. Add in the onions, carrots and celery and cook until they become soft.

Step 2 – Add chicken broth, chicken, water, and seasonings. Then bring to a boil.

Step 3 – Allow the vegetables to continue to cook and the chicken to thaw and heat up.

Step 4 – Add pasta and cook on medium-high for about 10 minutes until the pasta is cooked to al dente.

Step 5 – Then you can top with fresh parsley when serving. The entire family will love this easy chicken noodle soup recipe.

Use a Food Processor to Dice Veggies – I love using a food processor to dice the veggies for my favorite soup recipes. A food process is easy to use to dice up all my veggies and makes them small enough to easily serve on a spoon.

– I love using a food processor to dice the veggies for my favorite soup recipes. A food process is easy to use to dice up all my veggies and makes them small enough to easily serve on a spoon. Dice up extra Vegetables – When I make this soup, I will dice up all the vegetables at one time. Then freeze the leftovers to use in other soup recipe. For example, I will dice up the entire bag of celery, use what I need for this recipe. Then freezer the leftovers so they are easy to grab for when I’m ready to make another soup for my family.

When I make this soup, I will dice up all the at one time. Then freeze the leftovers to use in other soup recipe. For example, I will dice up the entire bag of celery, use what I need for this recipe. Then freezer the leftovers so they are easy to grab for when I’m ready to make another soup for my family. Use Leftover Chicken – This soup is great to make with leftover chicken. I will initially make extra chicken one night so that I can use the leftovers in this soup another night of the week.

– This soup is great to make with leftover chicken. I will initially make extra chicken one night so that I can use the leftovers in this soup another night of the week. Use what Herbs you have – I love using thyme in this recipe. But if you don’t have any on hand, use different herbs instead that you already have in pantry. The flavor will be a little different than in my recipe but will still be delicious. Rosemary, Oregano or Basil would all work great in this easy soup recipe.

The chicken broth combined with the seasonings give this soup the best flavor. You will absolutely love how amazing this tastes. Make sure that you use a good quality broth as this is what adds flavor to this soup.

I also prefer a low sodium broth as it has lower salt in it. Then I can easily control the amount of salt in this soup.

Also, you’ll be surprised on what a little salt and pepper can add to a soup recipe. I usually taste test my soups as they are cooking and add more salt and pepper at the end if more is needed.

We love to serve this soup with crackers or warm bread likeEasy Homemade Dinner Rolls Recipe or these Homemade Hawaiian rolls. Bread is my favorite side dish to serve with this soup.

I love serving soups with homemade breads that I can easily dip into the flavorful broth in this recipe.

Check out What to Serve with Chicken Noodle Soup for more chicken noodle soup side dishes.

Yes, you can make this soup ahead of time. Then store it in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. If you make this soup ahead of time, I recommend waiting to add in the noodles until you are ready to serve. The noodles will soak up the broth as it sits and they may become soggy

Then when you’re ready to enjoy the soup, heat it up in a large pot on the stovetop. Then add in the dried noodles and cook until the tenderness that you prefer.

Yes, this soup can be frozen for up to 3 months in a freezer safe, air tight container. Again, I would wait to add the noodles if you are going to freeze this soup as they will soak up the broth.

When ready to serve, defrost the soup out in the refrigerator. Then reheat on the stovetop and add in the dried noodles to cook to your preference.

See Can you Freeze Chicken Noodle soup for more information.

How to Store Leftovers: Store your leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to days. This makes for a great lunch the next day, so I like to store in individual containers. Can I Make in the Slow Cooker? Crock Pot Chicken Noodle Soup is easy to make as well. I use a different type of noodle in this recipe but either would work great in this soup. This soup can also be made in the Instant Pot too.

