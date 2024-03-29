Best Homemade Toffee Crunch Recipe (2024)

This is theBestHomemade Toffee Crunch Recipeever! It’s super easy to make and is PERFECT for beginning candy makers. It turns out delicious and perfect every single time. There are only 5 simple inexpensive ingredients in this Old-Fashioned candy recipe. You’ll be the envy of all when you hand this delicious candy out for gifts! I think you’ll LOVE it!

We don’t have a crazy amount of traditions in our family, but candy-making is one of those that has been passed down to me by my Grandmother, and Mother. Our homemade Toffee Crunch Recipe is a family favorite because of its buttery toffee flavor. What I like personallyis the crunchy toffee because I’m such a crunchy girl!

Helpful Tools for Best Results:

Candy thermometer ~ This is needed to make sure that you reach the correct temperature to have a crunchy candy. They are pretty cheap…you can pick one up almost anywhere. If you don’t have one, this recipe has details and tips that will show you what to look for when candy is done cooking to hard crack stage.

~ This is needed to make sure that you reach the correct temperature to have a crunchy candy. They are pretty cheap…you can pick one up almost anywhere. If you don’t have one, this recipe has details and tips that will show you what to look for when candy is done cooking to hard crack stage. Wooden Spoon or Silicone Spatula ~ Wood or the silicone spatula’s are best used when working with candies. This is because you will be cooking candy at a very high temperature and metal spoons just get too hot.

~ Wood or the silicone spatula’s are best used when working with candies. This is because you will be cooking candy at a very high temperature and metal spoons just get too hot. Non-Stick Pan~ not totally necessary but easier for clean up!

Here is a step-by-step tutorial to walk you through this easy candy-making process.Made in about 20 minutes this buttercrunch toffee is the place to start for first time beginners, so simple!

Best Homemade Toffee Crunch Candy Recipe

My Toffee Crunch Recipe does not call for Corn Syrup.Toffee is simply a combination of Molasses or in this case brown sugar and butter.Did you know that Brown Sugar has molasses in it? If you want tomake your own Brown Sugar recipeit’s so easy!

INGREDIENTS:

Light Brown or Dark Brown Sugar

Unsalted Butter

Vanilla Extract

Milk Chocolate Chips or Dark Chocolate Chips (your choice)

Nuts ~ Almonds or Walnut are best

Salt to Sprinkle on after ~ Optional

Baking tips for making Toffee Crunch Candy If not using Parchment Paper for pouring your candy onto, use a GLASS baking dish. You’ll be happier than if you use a metal baking sheet. You don’t have to add nuts if you don’t like them! DON’T TEST CANDY WITH YOUR FINGERS. Might not have to say that…but it WILL burn badly. Be careful when adding Vanilla at the end…it sort of zizzles and spurts! Start with small batches until you are used to making your candy Be sure to check out the full recipe below for more tips along the way

DIRECTIONS:

Before you start, prepare your baking sheet either by laying out a layer of Parchment Paper or you can give your baking sheet a light spray with cooking oil ~ very light spray.

Chop up your choice of nuts. I love almonds but walnuts are great too! Whatever nuts you don’t use this time, you can try them out next time.

Sprinkle your chopped nuts on top of the parchment paper.

Now we will begin by adding your Butter and Brown Sugar to your sauce pan

Bring these 2 ingredients to a low boil for 6 minutes. Start with medium heat then turn to low heat…but keep it low boiling. If using your candy thermometer you want it to register tohard crack stage.

Why is my toffee separating?

It is perfectly alright and normal for your toffee to separate. As the butter and sugar are cooking it looks like it’s not mixing at first, but it will! Just keep stirring and it will mix up.

VERY IMPORTANT You must stir constantly or it can burn!

The brown sugar and butter will go through a couple of stages while boiling, this is normal. It will start to pull away from the side of the pan when it’s nearing the time to remove from the heat. If your mixture starts smelling like it’s burning, remove from heat…it’s done.

Add Vanilla…be careful as the Vanilla kind of makes a big sizzle when poured into this very hot candy mixture.

Is Toffee Hard or Soft?

This butter Toffee recipe is hard and crunchy. It may look soft when you are cooking it but it will quickly harden. Toffee is more like a brittle but not quite as crunchy…kind of an in-between texture of a soft caramel and brittle.

Pour the Toffee mixture over the Nuts on your baking sheet.

Carefully spread the toffee mixture around with your spoon or spatula if needed. The toffee candy will start to harden quickly.

Quickly top with your Chocolate Chips. Now cover your dish for 1 ~ 2 min. with anything. I use a cookie sheet over my pans. This will hold in the heat and allow the Chocolate Chips to soften super fast. If you don’t have anything to put on top of your pan, it’s ok! Just let it sit for a couple more minutes until your chocolate chips are soft.

Remove the Cookie Sheet and spread the melted chocolate.

Put your pan into the frig for about 5 minutes so that the chocolate hardens faster.

Break up into pieces and eat! OR break up into tiny Toffee Crunch Pieces and put on top of your ice cream!! Deeelish!

This Homemade Toffee Crunch Candy is perfect for the holiday season and makes a super sweet andquickgift for neighbors, co-workers, teachers, hostesses, and coaches gifts! Guaranteed EVERYONE will LOVE it! It’s a decadent treat and the easiest candy ever to make!

How long is homemade toffee good for?

How long will Toffee last? Store your Toffee Crunch Candy in an airtight container in a cool place. If stored at room temperature Toffee will stay fresh for about 2 weeks. If you put it in the refrigerator it will last about 4 weeks. You can also freeze this Toffee Crunch Candy.

I usually don’t freeze for more than a couple of months because the chocolate can start to get weird. I love this candy recipe because I can make several small batches ahead of time and freeze them for the holidays or busy times of the year and give them as gifts!

I personally love putting Homemade Candy into Mason Jars. There are just so many cool Candy Jars that come in such uniquefun shapes and sizes! LOVE! You can use this prettyChristmas Recipe Cardtoo if you would like to give your Toffee Crunch as a gift!

PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER!

Have a super blessed day today!

