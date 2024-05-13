Best Huawei P30 Lite Screen Protectors in 2022 (2024)

The Huawei P30 Lite might not turn heads like its larger sibling the P30 Pro, but it's still an impressive phone that you'll want to use throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond. The first part of a phone to show wear and tear is often the display, which you can prevent by applying a quality screen protector. We've rounded up your best options for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Tempered glass all the way down

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

When we're recommending screen protectors, we always lean towards tempered glass because it does the best job defending against the daily wear and tear of rubbing up against things in your pocket or bag while also defending against screen-down drops. You don't get the full edge-to-edge coverage because of the curved displays on phones such as the P30 Lite, but that's where a quality case can complete the protection.

Our top pick is the three-pack from Mr Shield, which offers the best value from a brand we trust. They're also entirely clear, which some people prefer over the bordered options, and backed by a solid lifetime warranty so you don't have to worry if they need to be replaced.

For bordered options, we'll recommend the SuperShieldz two-pack which are also guaranteed with a lifetime replacement warranty and come with everything you need for a clean installation the first time. Just be sure to watch the accompanying installation video first if it's your first time so that you don't make any rookie mistakes.