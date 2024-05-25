Best Irish Recipes: Traditional Dishes For St.Patrick's Day & More (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These Irish recipes are gathered here for you to serve for a wonderful St. Patrick's Day celebration or just to enjoy any day! From soups and stews to bread and desserts, if you're craving something Irish this list has it all! These are incredibly hearty, satisfying, comfort food dishes that are sure to delight everyone!

Tasty Irish Recipes To Make

If you're on the hunt for some traditional Irish food for St. Patrick's day or because you crave a hearty Irish dinner, you've come to the right place. We've featured the most tried and true Irish recipes that are guaranteed to, please!

Whether you have a hankering for something sweet or you're looking for some warm and cozy classic Irish cuisine, we've featured something for everyone!

Best Traditional Irish Recipes

1. Barmbrack

2. Irish Soda Bread

3. Irish Lamb Stew

4. Potato Leek Soup

5. Irish Apple Cake

6. Old Fashioned Irish Oatmeal Cake

7. Irish Soda Bread Pudding

8. Apple Blackberry Crumble

9. Shepherd's Pie

10. Fork Biscuits

11. Corned Beef and Cabbage

12. Railway Cake (Spotted Dog)

13. Colcannon

14. Corned Beef Hash

15. Cornish Pasty

16. Boxty

17. Potato Farls or Fadge (Irish Potato Cakes)

18. Dublin Coddle

19. Bangers And Mash

20. Irish Scones

21. Guinness Beef Stew

Best Irish Recipes: Railway Cake (aka Spotted Dog +More Great Recipes!)

IngredientsUS CustomaryMetric

Instructions

If you're cooking for St. Patrick's Day, don't forget to stop by and check out all of my incredible St. Patrick's Day recipes!

Best Traditional Irish Recipes

There are as many 'traditional' recipes as there are Grandmas that make them. Keep this in mind when searching for 'the one' that takes you back to enjoying meals with your family!

1. Barmbrack

Barmbrack is a traditional fruity spiced bread that is incredibly easy to make! It's not sweet enough to be considered a cake, but it is sweet enough to feel like a treat!

Spread some butter on a slice and you'll be wondering why you haven't made this more often!

Irish Barmbrack (Fruit Bread) Recipe Traditional Irish Barmbrack (Fruit Bread) is the best raisin bread you'll ever bake. It's incredibly easy to make and needs no yeast. It's so delicious that there's no sense waiting for an Irish holiday to roll around to enjoy this amazing bread. Bake it up anytime or for the holidays that barmbrack is a traditional part of, including St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, and New Year's Day! Check out this recipe

2. Irish Soda Bread

Irish soda bread is a simple quick bread that consists of just 4 ingredients! It is delicious as-is, but it also makes a great base for other quick bread recipes and desserts!

Traditional Irish Soda Bread (Easy No-Knead, No-Yeast Bread) Traditional Irish soda bread only requires 4 ingredients and is perfect for even the beginner bread maker. There is no yeast and no kneading required here. Add the amazing taste of buttermilk, and you have an easy bread that everyone will love. Check out this recipe

3. Irish Lamb Stew

This cozy, comforting stew is chock full of tender grass-fed lamb and lots of veggies!

The broth is thick enough to cling to all the tasty components and will have you savoring every bite. It's delicious during cold weather, but it's also enjoyable any time of the year!

Irish Lamb Stew This Irish lamb stew is loaded with vegetables and melt-in-your-mouth, tender, grass-fed lamb meat for the most amazingly tasty soup ever. The rich broth is incredibly savory and soul-warming. It's the perfect cozy comfort food soup for any day of the year! Check out this recipe

4. Potato Leek Soup

If you are a fan of classic potato soup, you will be even more impressed with potato leek soup! Leeks add some of the expected onion flavors, but with a totally different consistency.

This soup is extra creamy, and features a sprinkling of bacon and white cheddar- yes, it's as good as it sounds.

Potato Leek Soup with Bacon This potato leek soup with bacon is perfect for St. Patrick's Day or any other time. It's an easy 30-minute recipe that tastes like it was simmering on the stovetop all day. Add some shredded cheese, extra bacon, or a drizzle of heavy cream, and dig in. Check out this recipe

5. Irish Apple Cake

This apple cake is an Irish tradition, and it's speckled with bits of tender, fresh apples that add a delightful texture!

Add a drizzle of homemade custard sauce over the top while serving and you won't be able to stop at 1 slice!

Irish Apple Cake with Vanilla Custard Sauce This Irish apple cake with vanilla custard sauce is a wonderfully tasty cake with the perfect moist crumb studded with fresh apples. Serve this not-too-sweet apple cake up on its own, or drizzle some of my amazing custard sauce over the cake slices when serving. It is a well-loved apple cake that's the perfect dessert for any day of the year. Check out this recipe

6. Old Fashioned Irish Oatmeal Cake

This old-fashioned oatmeal cake is topped with heavenly caramel pecan frosting! The cake itself is moist and fluffy, with a delicious spiced flavor from nutmeg and cinnamon.

This cake is easy to whip up in a jiffy, so if you need a last-minute dessert you should give it a try!

Old Fashioned Irish Oatmeal Cake with Caramel Pecan Frosting This Old Fashioned Irish Oatmeal Cake with Caramel Pecan Frosting is another heavenly cake of Irish origin that is a super easy dessert treat for St. Patrick's Day and certainly any day of the year. Check out this recipe

7. Irish Soda Bread Pudding

This bread pudding with Bailey's Crème Anglaise is a perfect example of making something indulgent from the previously mentioned traditional soda bread recipe.

The chunky soda bread holds up well to moisture for a bread pudding unlike any you've had before! The Crème Anglaise is rich and velvety with a hint of Bailey's, making this bread pudding incredibly luxurious!

8. Apple Blackberry Crumble

This easy-to-make apple blackberry crumble is a popular dessert in Ireland, and you'll see why! Slightly tart blackberries and sweet apples contrast each other wonderfully, while the sweet crumble topping adds amazing texture!

Apple Blackberry Crumble This apple blackberry crumble combines two of my favorite fruits to make an easy and delicious dessert for any occasion. It's a wonderful use of your fall apples as the texture of the apple chunks contrasts perfectly with your fresh or frozen blackberries. This is a great St. Patrick's Day treat, as the apple blackberry crumble is a popular dessert in Ireland! Check out this recipe

9. Shepherd's Pie

When people think of traditional Irish cuisine, shepherd's pie is usually at the top of the list. This fantastic comfort food is stuffed with ground lamb meat, veggies, a saucy gravy, and a baked mashed potato topping to hold it all together.

Gordon Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie This Gordon Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie is a fantastic, classic recipe he has shared through multiple videos, including his popular 'F Word' series! Savory layers of ground lamb meat and a 'secret ingredient' mashed potato topping combine to make this internationally loved comfort food! Check out this recipe

10. Fork Biscuits

Fork biscuits are a simple 3-ingredient baked treat that tastes wonderful with coffee or tea. They are nice and crisp with just the right amount of sweetness!

Fork Biscuits These super easy Fork Biscuits are a wonderful treat to enjoy with tea, coffee, or as a stand-alone dessert! Plus, they're a perfect beginner baked item with only 3-ingredients and no special equipment needed! Check out this recipe

11. Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned beef and cabbage may not technically be Irish (in Ireland they enjoy a similar recipe of bacon and cabbage), but it's an incredibly popular dish in the states that you will often find served in Irish pubs or for St. Patrick's day.

The key is in slow-roasting the beef with Guinness beer! It's incredibly savory and melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Corned Beef and Cabbage This Irish corned beef and cabbage with Guinness beer is a traditional favorite that's super popular for St. Patrick's Day here in the States. It's incredibly easy to make and super flavorful, whether serving it fresh out of the oven or slicing it for leftover sandwiches. Check out this recipe

12. Railway Cake (Spotted Dog)

Railway cake, also known as 'spotted dog', is an Irish soda bread with dried fruits sprinkled throughout. This 'sweet cake' or quick bread was often served as a treat after a hard day's work.

Nowadays, there's no hard work required and you can enjoy a slice of delicious railway cake whenever you, please!

Railway Cake (aka Spotted Dog Irish Bread Recipe) Railway cake (or spotted dog) is a traditional Irish sweet cake, or soda bread, that features raisins or other dried fruits! This delicious quick bread can be thrown together in a flash and is the perfect pairing to a hearty Irish dinner or St. Patrick's day meal! Check out this recipe

13. Colcannon

Colcannon is an Irish mashed potato recipe that features greens like kale, cabbage, or Swiss chard and a hefty helping of butter and cream!

It makes a wonderful side dish for any of these Irish main courses, but it's always difficult to not eat a whole bowl of it by itself!

Colcannon {Irish Mashed Potatoes} Colcannon is a traditional Irish potato dish with a hearty combination of mashed potatoes, kale or cabbage, and rich butter. Add some bacon bits and chives for garnish, and you've got an amazing potato side dish that's wonderfully suited for any day of the year. Grab some potatoes and whip this classic recipe up for St. Patrick's Day festivities! Check out this recipe

14. Corned Beef Hash

This chopped meat and potatoes dish is salty, savory, and utterly delicious. It's a great way to use up any leftover corned beef from the holidays!

With some eggs and maybe even an Irish coffee, corned beef hash makes a hearty, enjoyable breakfast.

How To Cook Canned Corned Beef Hash Here's how to cook canned corned beef hash perfectly using the air fryer, stovetop, oven, or even the microwave! I'm going to show you all of the best methods for cooking this tasty dish as well as some tips and tricks! Once you see how easy it is to make, you'll be able to enjoy canned corned beef hash whenever you like! Check out this recipe See Also Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie Recipe

15. Cornish Pasty

A pasty is a hand-held meat pie. This version includes tender cabbage, corned beef (another good recipe for using up leftovers), and potatoes!

It's always a hit when entertaining if you serve up a tray full of Cornish pastys, especially on St. Patty's day!

Cornish Pasties Cornish pasties are savory pastry turnovers filled to the brim with hearty chunks of beef and tender vegetables! The flaky golden-brown crust absorbs all the delicious flavors from the meat filling within as they bake in the oven. After just one bite, you'll understand why these handheld meat pies are so popular! Check out this recipe

16. Boxty

Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake. Leftover mashed potatoes are often used in this recipe, as they make better pancakes when they are cold!

They have a crisp outside with a soft inside, and they are totally addicting!

Boxty (Irish Potato Pancakes) A traditional boxty recipe, these Irish potato pancakes are are fried until delightfully crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Check out this recipe

17. Potato Farls or Fadge (Irish Potato Cakes)

Potato farls (also referred to as 'fadge') are another tasty leftover mashed potato dish! It's a quick potato bread that traditionally was made on the griddle right in the leftover grease from breakfast.

Serve them warm with some butter and salt and you'll be in heaven.

Delicous Irish Fadge aka Potato Cakes: Pass Me the Butter Fadge is also known as potato cakes, or potato pancakes. The recipe is simple and quick and a loaf of fadge makes a great emergency bread. Check out this recipe

18. Dublin Coddle

Dublin coddle is a classic Irish sausage and potato stew. Bacon, sausage, onions, and potatoes are all slow-roasted in a thick brown gravy that might not be much to look at, but it sure is delicious!

If you are craving something hearty and comforting, this stew is for you!

Dublin Coddle Dublin coddle is a traditional Irish stew that is warm, cozy and loaded up with sausage, bacon, and potatoes. It is cooked low and slow and will make your entire house smell incredible. Serve it for St. Patrick's Day or any day of the year when you are in the mood for something extra comforting. Check out this recipe

19. Bangers And Mash

The term bangers and mash lovingly refer to sausages with mashed potatoes and gravy. It's simple, flavorful, and truly the epitome of comfort food.

You can use any sausage you like- pork, beef, lamb, you name it. This recipe calls for pork sausage and boy is it delicious.

Bangers And Mash With Onion Gravy Bangers and mash with onion gravy is a classic British dish that is hearty, comforting, and makes a great meal for the whole family! This recipe combines juicy pork sausages, creamy mashed potatoes, and rich onion gravy to create a simple yet filling meal that is perfect for weeknight dinners. With its simple list of ingredients and easy preparation, this dish is sure to become a staple in your household! Check out this recipe

20. Irish Scones

Irish scones are buttery and soft, perfect for spreading with jam, cream cheese, or butter. They are great for afternoon tea or as a quick breakfast because they only take about 30 minutes to make and there's no kneading!

Irish Scones Enjoy these Irish scones slathered with butter, jam or clotted cream alongside a cup of black tea. Check out this recipe

21. Guinness Beef Stew

The Irish love their stews almost as much as they love their beer and this recipe has both! What's not to love about tender chunks of beef and vegetables in a made-from-scratch tomato and stout broth?

Enjoy it as it comes or ladle it over some mashed potatoes for a truly comforting meal.

Beef and Guinness Stew This Guinness beef stew from Chef John is a very simple dish with a deep, complex, rich flavor. Dark beer does amazing things for the gravy. Check out this recipe

Any of the recipes mentioned here will make for a wonderful St. Patrick's day or traditional Irish meal! Try one recipe or try a few, just let us know which one is your favorite by sending us a message below!

Ritz Chicken - Juicy chicken breasts coated in a crisp and buttery Ritz cracker breading!

- Juicy chicken breasts coated in a crisp and buttery Ritz cracker breading! Chili Con Carne - This hearty beef and bean chili has just enough spice and loads of flavor!

- This hearty beef and bean chili has just enough spice and loads of flavor! Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak - This easy recipe for slow cooker salisbury steak makes a fantastic family dinner any day of the week!

- This easy recipe for slow cooker salisbury steak makes a fantastic family dinner any day of the week! Baked Rigatoni - Nothing beats a bowl of warm, saucy pasta when you're craving some comfort food!

- Nothing beats a bowl of warm, saucy pasta when you're craving some comfort food! - A hearty bowl of shrimp & grits makes a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

- A hearty bowl of shrimp & grits makes a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Chicken and Dumplings - No one can resist a warm bowl of chicken and dumplings made from scratch!

Print Recipe Leave A Comment Love This Recipe?Click On A Star To Rate It! 5 from 9 reviews Best Irish Recipes: Railway Cake (aka Spotted Dog +More Great Recipes!) These Irish recipes are gathered here for you to serve for a wonderful St. Patrick's Day celebration or just to enjoy any day! From soups and stews to bread and desserts, if you're craving something Irish this list has it all! These are incredibly hearty, satisfying, comfort food dishes that are sure to delight everyone! Author | Angela Servings: 8 servings Calories: 306kcal Prep 10 minutes minutes Cooking 35 minutes minutes Total Time 45 minutes minutes Pin Recipe Ingredients ▢ 4 cups all-purpose flour (sifted)

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda (sifted)

▢ 1 tablespoon sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ ¾ cup raisins (or golden raisins (sultanas), or dried currants)

▢ 1 ¼ cup buttermilk (plus more, as needed)

▢ 1 large egg (at room temperature) Help Us Out!If you love a recipe, be sure to come back and share your ratings. This helps future users, and allows me to continue sharing free recipes! Angela Instructions Preheat your oven to 400°F (205°C) and generously grease or spray an 8 inch round cake pan with non-stick cooking spray. *I prefer to use the 2-inch deep cake pans, with a second pan to add as a lid. This simulates the bastibles that Irish soda bread and railway cakes were baked in originally.

Sift your all-purpose flour into a large mixing bowl (or the bowl of your stand mixer) then add the baking soda, sugar, and salt. Whisk the dry ingredients together then form a well in the center of the bowl.

Whisk the buttermilk and egg together in your measuring cup. Add the raisins to the well in the middle of your dry ingredient, then pour the buttermilk and egg combo in as well. Mix until just combined. You do not want to keep working your dough!

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pull any pieces together, shaping it into your 1 ½-2 inch tall round loaf. Transfer the rounded dough to your baking pan or baking sheet.

Use a sharp knife (or a bread makers lame) cut a cross over the top of the loaf to make 4 quarters. Use your index finger and poke a hole into each of the quarters.

If you have a second 8-inch cake pan, use it to cover the first pan to replicate the bastible style cooking method originally used with this type of soda bread.

Bake at 400°F (205°C) for 30 minutes then remove the top cake pan, if using. Continue baking an additional 15 minutes. The bread is done when the top is golden and the loaf sounds hollow when the bottom is tapped.

Remove the loaf from your baking pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool slightly before serving. Equipment You May Need 8-inch round cake pan Mixing Bowl Measuring Cups Notes You can use a variety of different dried fruits depending on what you have on hand. The raisins, sultanas, and currants were commonly used in this recipe, but dried cherries, cut dried apricot, chopped dates, or a combination would also be tasty!

If you don't have the 8-inch cake pans, your loaf can also be baked on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Cutting the cross into the top of the bread (like an Irish soda bread loaf) was done to bless the bread. Poking the holes into each quarter lets the steam escape while cooking, but was also believed to let the fairies escape. Fun stuff! Nutrition Calories: 306kcal (15%) | Carbohydrates: 62g (21%) | Protein: 9g (18%) | Fat: 3g (5%) | Saturated Fat: 1g (6%) | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 27mg (9%) | Sodium: 481mg (21%) | Potassium: 238mg (7%) | Fiber: 3g (13%) | Sugar: 4g (4%) | Vitamin A: 96IU (2%) | Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) | Calcium: 60mg (6%) | Iron: 3mg (17%) Did you try this recipe? Rate it below!I can’t wait to see your results! Mention @bake_it_with_love or tag #bake_it_with_love! irish recipes, Railway Cake, Spotted Dog Course Bread Recipes, Quick Bread Recipes, St. Patrick's Day Cuisine Irish