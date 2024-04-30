Best laptop stands 2022 (2024)

Sitting up straighter or standing is a great way to improve your posture when using a laptop, but this can sometimes result in your device feeling uncomfortable to use. Laptop stands are a fantastic way to solve this problem, as they allow you to elevate your computer above your desk. The laptop stand market is wide, but among the competition, we think the standout winner is the AOOU Laptop Stand as it maintains a fantastic balance between versatility, durability, and price.

Best overall: AOOU laptop stand

Best laptop stands 2022 (2)

AOOU laptop stand

Incredible value

Reasons to buy

+

Very versatile

+

Adjustable legs

+

Mouse table

+

Miniature fans

+

Amazing price

Reasons to avoid

-

Hard plastic not as durable

The AOOU Laptop Stand is the best overall laptop stand you can get on the market right now, as it offers pretty much everything you could ever want in a laptop stand for an excellent price. The best thing about it is its triple-jointed legs that can both rotate 360 degrees and also extend and retract fully, allowing you to adjust its height up to 19 inches and angle it into any configuration you want.

The stand is made up of hard plastic, which isn't the strongest material, but it's fine for what you're going to be using it for. In addition, the flatbed has two miniature fans (the power supply is included with the purchase) in it that help keep your laptop cool, and it also comes with a mini mouse table on the right side. When you consider just how much value you get for the price, it's clear why this desk is an amazing choice.

Best portable: Roost laptop stand

Best laptop stands 2022 (3)

Roost laptop stand

Take it anywhere

Reasons to buy

+

Amazing for travel

+

Height adjustable

+

No flatbed means maximum airflow

Reasons to avoid

-

Pricey

-

Hard plastic not as durable

This portable stand is a work of magic that can completely fold up into a frame small and thin enough to fit into a pocket. When you extend everything out, though, you'll have a fully functioning, height adjustable (6–11 inches) stand, which makes this product extremely useful for travelers. It's extreme compactness makes it a pricey option, though.

Best durable: Rain design mStand

Best laptop stands 2022 (4)

Rain design mStand

The tough stuff

Reasons to buy

+

Extremely durable

+

Aluminum cools off laptop

+

Good price

Reasons to avoid

-

No height adjustment

The Rain Design mStand trades height adjustment and overall versatility for a very durable build, as the entire stand is made out of sturdy aluminum that both resists damage and acts as a heat sink for the laptop. As long as you don't want to raise your device higher than six inches, this stand will be an excellent choice.

Best elevator-style: Griffin elevator laptop stand

Best laptop stands 2022 (5)

Griffin elevator laptop stand

Air flow for the win

Reasons to buy

+

Very durable

+

Plenty of airflow for laptop cooling

+

Great price

Reasons to avoid

-

No height adjustment

If you'd prefer something with an "elevator" type of style, look no further than Griffin Technology's offering. It stands at 5.5 inches tall and is constructed out of aluminum for high durability, but it uses two prongs instead of a full flatbed design to hold your device. This means that your laptop will have much more airflow than many other stands in this list.

Best thin: UPERGO laptop stand

Best laptop stands 2022 (6)

UPERGO laptop stand

You can almost see through it

Reasons to buy

+

Pretty durable

+

Very portable

+

Great price

Reasons to avoid

-

No height adjustment

-

Laptop may get hot after extended use periods

UPERGO's laptop stand isn't very tall, coming in at 3.7 inches, and you can't adjust the height, either. However, its aluminum frame is incredibly thin and you can fold the stand's brace into the flatbed for great portability as well. The thinness of the metal means it won't absorb heat as well as the Rain Design mStand will, but if you want a strong balance between portability and durability, UPERGO's solution is for you.

Best budget: AmazonBasics laptop stand

Best laptop stands 2022 (7)

AmazonBasics laptop stand

Affordable awesomeness

Reasons to buy

+

Mesh design is great for airflow

+

Small amount of angle adjustment

+

Most affordable

Reasons to avoid

-

Not nearly as durable

This 7.2-inch mesh stand from Amazon is incredibly affordable, and it can be adjusted a small amount between 12 and 35 degrees. It's not super durable, but the mesh design does mean that it gets a lot of airflow. For the low price, it's an excellent value pick if you're on a budget.

Bottom line

Laptop stands are an incredibly efficient tool that will allow people to elevate their devices so that they can comfortably use them with a better posture, or even while standing. They're also not terribly expensive either (most of the time), which makes purchasing one an awesome investment if you're interested in using your laptop in a healthier way in the long run.

All of the laptop stands on this list are excellent, and each one is sure to appeal to someone based on what they're specifically looking for. However, in the end, we feel that the AOOU Laptop Stand is the king of the hill in the laptop stand market since it offers an incredible amount of value for a fantastic price. The other options are going to be better for people looking for specific things, like very high durability or tons of airflow, but the AOOU Laptop Stand is a phenomenal jack-of-all-trades pick that does it all and does it well.

Are laptop stands a good idea? ›

Heat accumulates when you use a laptop on a flat surface. This can degrade your laptop's performance and result in a shorter-than-average lifespan. By raising the height of your device, you increase the airflow underneath, which helps keep the device cool, reducing the risk of damage and ensuring its longevity.

How do I choose a laptop stand? ›

When choosing a laptop stand, consider ergonomics, portability, durability, compatibility, style, and value for money. With these factors in mind, you can find the perfect laptop stand to improve your comfort, productivity, and overall work from home experience.

What can I use instead of laptop stand? ›

Stack of books: You can stack books on top of each other to create a stable base for your laptop. Make sure to stack the books evenly so that your laptop doesn't wobble. Lap desk: A lap desk can provide a stable and comfortable surface to place your laptop on your lap.

What are the disadvantages of a laptop stand? ›

Takes Up Space. Another downside of using a laptop stand is that it takes up space on your desk or table. If you have a small workspace, a laptop stand may not be practical. You'll need to find a place to store it when it's not in use, which can be a challenge if you're short on space.

Do laptop cooling stands make a difference? ›

If you're using an older laptop that is prone to overheating – meaning it gets so hot that it shuts down or reboots, or is too hot to touch – then a cooling pad may make enough of a difference to squeeze some more usability out of the machine. That said, it's a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

What is the best height for a laptop stand? ›

However, as a general rule, the top of the laptop screen should be at or slightly below the user's eye level, and the keyboard should be at elbow height or slightly below. Depending on your height, the height of the laptop desk you are using should be anything between 24.5″ to 34 inches.

What are the best materials for a laptop stand? ›

Metal stands are ideal

As mentioned above, even a stand made of wood or laminate will not be the best option for travelling. Moreover, if you plan to use the stand to also hold your laptop while you watch your favourite show in the bath or in bed, for example – water will harm the wooden stand.

Is a vertical laptop stand worth it? ›

Putting your laptop in a vertical stand gives the underside (where vents and hardware are located) full exposure to air which ensures a much more efficient position for cooling than just leaving the device on your desk.

Why do people buy laptop stands? ›

A laptop stand or tablet stand raises the height and angle of the monitor to make working more comfortable. Using a laptop stand on your desk can bring the monitor up to your eye level, which in turn can help: Reduce neck and back pain. Prevent slouching.

Are plastic laptop stands good? ›

Wood and plastics trap heat and can contribute to laptop overheating. If you select a wooden or plastic laptop stand, it is advisable to choose one with vents or fans to help prevent heat build up and keep your laptop running cooler.

Do I need a separate keyboard with a laptop stand? ›

Will I need other equipment to use alongside the laptop stand? Yes, you'll need a separate keyboard and mouse, as the laptop stand will position your laptop keyboard and touchpad too high or at an angle.

What is the best surface for a laptop to sit on? ›

That being said, you simply want a firm solid surface. Metal, wood, marble, glass, etc wouldn't make a significant difference in terms of cooling a laptop, though ambient temperature would, as your laptop is pulling air from the surrounding area in effort to cool its internals.

What is the best laptop working posture? ›

Place the laptop on your lap to help keep your wrists straight while typing. Try a binder or lap platform to maximize the height of the screen and maintain an upright head posture. Use a chair that supports a comfortable upright or slightly reclined posture.

