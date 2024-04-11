Best Los Angeles VPN (Get an LA IP Address Fast) | ExpressVPN (2024)

- Home
Get a Los Angeles IP address with ExpressVPN's fast and secure servers. Browse privately with unlimited bandwidth.
How to get an LA IP address
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN.
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a location in Los Angeles.
Choose an LA server location
ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica.
If you just need the fastest U.S. VPN server location, select “United States” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best American location for you.
For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Watch movies, TV, sports, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and more to deliver content at blazing speeds*. Follow your favorite SoCal sports teams and watch the latest Hollywood films securely with unlimited bandwidth.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in California or a VPN server location in any of 105 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Los Angeles VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
FAQ: Using a Los Angeles VPN
The cost of a Los Angeles VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Los Angeles VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Los Angeles and across the U.S.
Free VPNs simply don't offer the same high-quality experience as ExpressVPN.
Here’s how to get a Los Angeles IP address in 3 easy steps:
-
Subscribe to ExpressVPN
-
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
-
Open ExpressVPN and select any of our Los Angeles VPN locations
Connecting to the internet through a VPN is a good idea for all Angelenos, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your connection more private and anonymous.
ExpressVPN has multiple server locations in Los Angeles, but the best one for you depends on your network conditions.
If what you're looking for is the fastest VPN location in the U.S., select "United States" from the location menu to let the app choose the best U.S. location for your network, which may or may not be in Los Angeles.
The best VPN for Los Angeles is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select a Los Angeles server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
Although TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, Montana has introduced a bill to do so that will take effect on January 1, 2024 (pending challenges and delays).
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about propaganda being spread via TikTok and the addictive qualities of the app, especially for young people.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Los Angeles, or anywhere else in the world.
