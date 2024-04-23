Best Minecraft VPN - Play Minecraft with Low Ping via VPNs (2024)

Table of Contents Why Use Minecraft VPN

Why Use Minecraft VPN

Lower Pings One crux of online gaming is your experience relies on how smoothly the game is running. With VPN, you can get lower pings, making your game run faster than usual. This can be very helpful when playing multiplayer, allowing you to compete or collaborate better. Bypass IP Bans Minecraft has one of the highest ban rates of any multiplayer game. Since bans are placed on IP addresses, it can become more frustrating if the ban is caused by someone you share a PC with. However, you can use a VPN on Minecraft as it changes your IP address and location to something different. That way, you can have hitch-free gameplay. Privacy Although this seems obvious for Minecraft and possibly all online games. However, privacy is even more important in Minecraft especially if you are joining an unknown server. Joining such a server means the host can access a whole lot of information, especially your IP address. Using the best VPN for Minecraft ensures that neither your actual IP address nor your personal data can be accessed. Prevent DDoS Attack DDoS cyber attacks are becoming more rampant in the gaming world, and this is the second more common form of attack aside from doxxing. Distributed Denial-of-Server attack is when an attacker floods your IP address with traffic to cause your game to lag or even kick you out of the server. For this attack to happen, the hacker needs your IP address, but with Minecraft VPN, this makes it impossible for them due to the water-tight security.

Best VPN for Minecraft

1. CyberGhost - Overall Best

With over 9,400 servers in 91 countries, CyberGhost is easily the best VPN for Minecraft, especially if you want to bypass IP bans. The VPN provider also offers unlimited bandwidth, which is essential in gaming. Thanks to its OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec, and WireGuard protocols, players can switch their access based on preference (although we recommend WireGuard). While CyberGhost isn't as fast as some of the best VPNs for Gaming that we'll mention in this article, its dedicated gaming servers are on another level. By providing outstanding speed and lower latency, players can enjoy Minecraft with zero lags while still being protected. In terms of price, CyberGhost is also very affordable, with its 2-year plan costing $2.19/m. You also get 4 months free and 45 days money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN - Fastest VPN for Minecraft

Nord is the most popular VPN service in the world and our second-best VPN for Minecraft. With 5,600+ servers in 60 countries, Nord provides a reliable, lightning-fast internet connection that optimizes your game. Nord also has split tunnelling features, which allow you to divide your internet traffic. This way, you can use VPN on Minecraft while other traffic goes through your normal IP. In terms of security, NordVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption, which protects against any form of cyberattack. There is also an application-specific kill switch feature that prevents data leaks if your internet connection is disrupted.

While Nord is somewhat more expensive than CyberGhost, you can customize a plan that fits your budget. Also, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to cancel your subscription.

3. Surfshark - Best for Multiple Devices

Surfshark is one of the best VPN providers for unlimited simultaneous connection. Perfect for gamers and streamers with lots of devices, SurfsharkVPN provides unlimited bandwidth, which means regardless of how many devices are connected, you won't suffer any lags when playing Minecraft. Surfshark has over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, giving players a considerable number of options. Surfshark also has obfuscated servers if you want an added layer of security. These servers help shield the fact that you are using a VPN, so if a server has a no-VPN policy, you can still gain access to it.

4. ExpressVPN - Best Price per Value

ExpressVPN is popular for its Lightway VPN protocol which is one of the fastest in the industry. Besides this, the VPN provider also has 3,000 servers scattered across 94 countries, most of which are obfuscated. Like other VPNs for Gaming we've mentioned, Express also uses AES-256 encryption which is unhackable. There is a base internet speed of around 60Mbps when connected to the farther server and with max devices connected, which proves that you can have lag-free gameplay with ExpressVPN. With all the perks you'll get from this provider, you can get a 2-year subscription for as low as $6.67 with three free months tossed with it.

How to Use a VPN with Minecraft

Can you use a VPN on Minecraft? Off course, you can, and it is super easy to set up. Get started on playing Minecraft with a VPN with the following steps.

Subscribe to a VPN provider.

Download the app or extension (Minecraft VPN download can be done through the official site)

Connect your VPN to the server of your choosing

Launch Minecraft

Is a Free VPN for Minecraft safe?

No. We do not recommend using a free VPN to play Minecraft due to security reasons. Free VPNs are notorious for attacking your device with malware which can be used to steal your personal info, banking details, and sensitive data. Instead, you can make do with the free trials and money-back policy of the VPN for gaming we've highlighted above.

Getting Your Fun to Another Level with Minecraft VPN

If you are looking for a way to bypass restrictions and protect yourself from breaches and cyberattacks, VPN is the way to go. With the best VPN for Minecraft mentioned above, you can be assured of privacy, speed, and security.

