Best Organizer App for iPhone (iPhone 15 Supported) (2024)

If you’re facing difficulties managing apps on your iPhone, this post offers you some of the best organizer apps for iPhone so you can manage the content and apps on your iPhone in a much better and enhanced way. Read on to find out what those apps are.

Joy Taylor Last Updated: Oct. 12, 2023

Organizing content has always been important as it helps you easily find the content you want at a later time. If you have not organized your apps on your iPhone, you would have issues finding them when you need them the most. Fortunately, Apple offers some of the best iPhone organization tips so your apps and content are always well organized. So, you ask:Is there an app that will organize my apps iPhone? The answer is YES.

Here in this post, we go beyond that and offer you some of the apps that will help you better manage applications and their icons on your iPhone. One of them that is worthy of mentioning is AnyTrans, which can help you do more than just organizing Apps but transferring videos and other data. Here are the best organizers for your iPhone and let’s keep reading and learn more:

Further Reading: How to Fix Can't Delete Apps on iPhone >

1. AnyTrans – The Best App Organizer for iPhone

AnyTransis a feature-rich application that works like iTunes in many ways and allows you to rearrange your apps on iPhone and manage the entire home screen contentto make it a better place. Oneof the things you can do with the app is use the intelligence of the app to group your apps by folders or colors.

The app works like a charm and has helped a number of users redo their home screens and be more productive. If you have never tried the app before, you may want to give it a try right away to see its magic for yourself.

Pros:

You can batch move multiple apps and organize them into folders by simple drag and drop.

AnyTrans supports all iPhones and iOS systems, including the latest iOS 17 and iPhone 15.

What’s more, you can download, install, update, uninstall apps, or move apps and app data to new iPhone easily.

You can also share App Files Between iDevice and Computer as you need.

Free and safe to use.

Cons：

Need a USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer.

And you can follow the steps below to organize iPhone apps on computer:

Step 1: Download AnyTransand launch it on your computer. Connect your iPhone with the USB cable andyou will see the interface as below. Then click the Home Screen Manager button.

Tap on Home Screen Manager from the Homepage

Step 2:Click the Arrange Home Screen button.

Click Arrange Home Screen

Step 3:There are several classification ways to orange apps – including Color (with folders or pages), Catalog, Manual Classification, and Other Options. You can preview the interface when you click the Preview button. Then choosethe ways you preferred, click Sync toDevice to apply.

Choose one Style and Sync to Device

Also, in Step 2, you can manage your home screen bythe buttons:Clean Gray App Icon,Backup Home Screen,Restore Home Screen.

What’s more, you can download, install, update, uninstall apps,andbackup Apps on iPhone by choosing the App Downloader function:

Install App that you Need

2. iTunes – App Organizers for iPhone(for iTunes 12.7 and earlier)

Organize Apps on iPhone with iTunes

If you have ever backed up your iPhone or restored your iPhone, you would know what iTunes is and what it can do for you. Among all the features the app offers, iTunes allows you to rearrange the app layouts on your iPhone right off of your computer.

All you need to do is connect your iPhone to your computer and launch the iTunes app. You can then click on the appropriate option to select a layout for the apps on your iPhone.

Pros:

You can also drag the app icons to place them at a new location.

You can play around with the feature for however long you want and until you are satisfied.

iTunes is a completely free app available for both Windows PCs and Apple Macs.

Cons:

With iTunes 12.7 abruptly removing the App Store, you can’t download iOS apps from computer anymore.

So without further ado, head over to the iTunes website and get the latest version downloaded and installed on your computer. Then, start playing around with various apps layout on your iPhone.

Apple has removed its ability to sync apps and ringtones, and now iTunes just focuses on transferring music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. This means you can’t use iTunes to arrange apps on iPhone anymore since the “Apps” tab is gone. So, maybe you want to back to the original methods tocategorize apps on iPhone.

3. AppButler –AnApp OrganizerforiPhone

AppButler – An App Organizer for iPhone

AppButlermay not be as popular as iTunes but it is an app dedicated solely to helping you with arranging app icons on the home screen of your iPhone. The app allows you to create various kinds of folders to put your apps in, lets you change app icons to an image, and so on.

Pros:

One of the features you are going to like about the app is its ability to create numbered pages to help you keep your apps organized.

It also comes with 39 app category icons to help you better manage apps.

If your iPhone’s home screen often gets clogged up, you can add empty spaces and line breaks in between the apps using the AppButler app.

In case you don’t like any of the existing app icons, you can choose one from your photo library for your apps.

Cons:

Not free.

Bonus Tip.Backup Apps on iPhone with AppTrans

Another choice is to use the wonderful iOS apps management tool – AppTrans which can help youback up, restore, and transfer all or any apps & app data you want in 1 click.Apart from backup apps, you can go back to the older version in a tap with AppTrans if you don’t like the new version of an app.

Step 1. Please free download AppTrans and follow the steps below to make a backup of your apps and app data:

Step 2. Launch AppTrans on your computer > Choose the App Backup option on the left control panel and then click on the Back Up Now button.

App Backup Overview

Step 3.Connect your iPhone to the computer > Tap on Back Up Now button.

Step 4. Select the apps that you want to backup to the computer and you can choose to backup both app and app Data only backup app by tapping on the button at the lower right corner.

Choose Apps to Make a Backup

Step 5. Now AppTrans is downloading your iPhone’s apps and app data.It may take some time to complete the backup process based on the amount of device data. Please keep patient.



Frequently Asked Questions and Answers

1. Is there an app organizer for iPhone without a computer?

On iOS 14, there is a new function called App Library,which organizes your apps in labeled groups to make them easier to find. So, you can organize your iPhone apps on your iPhone directly.

2. How do I organize my iPhone home screen?

You can touch and hold an empty area on your Home Screen on your iPhone. Then,tap the dots near the bottom of your screen. Finally, drag a page to reorder it. Tap Done.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to iPhone app organizers, there are not many choices available for users. However, the above ones are some of the best organizer apps for your iPhone that you can use to organize your content and find your content easily on your devices. Don’t forget to download AnyTrans to organize your iPhone apps as you like.

