Best over-ear headphones (2024)

There are no two ways about it: those who value sound quality and comfort above all else should get over-ear headphones. There are some sacrifices that you make with over-ears compared to earbuds or even on-ear headphones, but the sonic payoff is worth it for many of us. In this list of the best over-ear headphones, we include wired and wireless options to accommodate most prospective buyers’ needs. As always, price is considered a factor, and you can be sure that the best-value products will shine through.

What's new? This article was updated on March 21, 2024, to update formatting, add more notable mentions, and ensure the timeliness of the information within.

Why is the Sony WH-1000XM5 the best pair of over-ear headphones?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 features ear cups designed with minimal seams and sharp edges.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 ticks enough boxes on your typical consumer’s wishlist of features that it’s an easy pick. With top-end ANC and microphone performance, this is an office jockey’s dream and is a great pair of daily headphones. You get premium features like 360 Reality Audio optimization, speak-to-chat functionality, transparency mode, and more.

Whether you want headphones for the office, your next vacation, or working from home, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is an excellent buy.

Although Sony boosts the bass response on these headphones, it still sounds quite good out of the box and takes little effort to EQ through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Additional notable features include automatic on-ear detection, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, support for multiple Bluetooth codecs (SBC, AAC, and LDAC—but no aptX), stellar mic quality, and USB-C fast charging. Although these headphones cost $399, for many, the expense is worth it as this is a true jack of all trades.

Loading chart ... Like mostconsumer ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 boosts bass probably a little too much, and definitely to the detriment of the midrange. We’re used to seeing this by now, but compared to more “high-end” headphones, you’ll notice the very strong bass emphasis right away. The comparatively subdued midrange (from 300Hz to around 1050Hz) might sound a bit off as it gets drowned out by the much louder highs and lows.

The chart below shows how the sound of the Sony WH-1000XM5 was assessed by the Multi-Dimensional Audio Quality Score (MDAQS) algorithm from HEAD acoustics. The Sony WH-1000XM5 rates pretty well in terms of audio quality, with good results across the board.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the most future-proof

Austin Kwok / SoundGuys The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is one of the best ANC headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones represent a significant advancement in Bose’s lineup of active noise canceling (ANC) headphones, designed to remain competitive and relevant for years.

These headphones prioritize user comfort over flashy aesthetics, avoiding heavy metal construction for a lightweight experience at 253g. Their wide ear cups and soft padding, particularly accommodating for glasses wearers, combine with angled dynamic drivers for a comfortable fit. These headphones also feature fast pairing and a robust 27 hours and 37 minutes of battery life, with fast charging capabilities offering 2.5 hours of listening time after just a 15-minute charge.

If you’re looking for ANC headphones that will keep up with your current (and next) Android phones, seriously consider these.

Sound-wise, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones stand out with their CustomTune feature, which adjusts the sound profile according to the user’s ear anatomy. This feature, along with their support for aptX Lossless and Snapdragon Sound, positions these headphones as a forward-looking choice, especially for users with compatible Android devices. While they demand a premium price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer a combination of advanced audio technology, comfort, and future-proofing that make them a top pick in the over-ear noise canceling headphones category.

Loading chart ... Our reviewer, Christian Thomas’s experience listening to the headphones largely reflects what’s on the chart above. He elected to use the bass reducer (essentially, bass -8) preset in the Bose Music app. Our headphone preference curvecan be used to compare these headphones to what we think they should sound like, but remember that these headphones adjusttheir soundto meet your biology with their CustomTune feature.

The chart below shows how the sound of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was assessed by the Multi-Dimensional Audio Quality Score (MDAQS) algorithm from HEAD acoustics. Though there’s a little bit of distortion, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have rock-solid audio quality. See Also Die 10 besten kabellosen Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit ANC: Sony vor Apple Airpods MaxThe best over-ear headphones: Expert tested and reviewed

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 has great battery life

Sennheiser is one of Sony’s fiercest competitors, and the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless comes really close to offering a better package than the WH-1000XM5. These two over-ear wireless headphones are head-to-head in terms of sound quality, with the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless delivering a slightly better midrange. While Sony and Bose may feature better ANC, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless offers over 56 hours of battery life with ANC on, which is an incredible 24 hours more than the WH-1000XM5. If longevity is key to you, then the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is an easy choice.

Let’s address ANC. The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless achieves a noise reduction of up to 95% for high-pitched noise and up to 75% for lower-pitched noise. It’s not the best ANC out there, but it’s second-best in this roundup, and you’ll find it highly effective during your daily activities.

Not a fan of Sony’s LDAC? In Bluetooth mode, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless supports SBC, AAC, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. Should you ever run out of battery or not have access to Bluetooth, you can switch to wired mode with the included audio cable.

Loading chart ... The measured responseof the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is extremely close toour headphone preference curve: most people will like the sound a lot.

The chart below shows how the sound of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 was assessed by the Multi-Dimensional Audio Quality Score (MDAQS) algorithm from HEAD acoustics. These are similar to the Bose QC Ultra but with less distortion.

Shure AONIC 50 (Gen 2): A tinkerer’s delight

The yoke of the Shure AONIC 50 (2nd Gen) is one of the heaviest parts of the headphones.

Let’s talk versatility. The Shure AONIC 50 (Gen 2) is a Swiss Army knife in the world of over-ear headphones. Forget being tethered to one connection method; these bad boys offer 3.5mm, USB-C, and a laundry list of Bluetooth codecs. Whether you’re an audiophile obsessed with lossless audio or a casual listener, these headphones adapt to your needs. Bonus: they last nearly 42 hours on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute charge gets you 5 more hours.

Now, they’re not just feature-packed; they’re built like a tank. With an aluminum chassis and leather-analog ear pads, they strike a balance between durability and comfort. A little on the heavy side at 334g, but the weight is so well-distributed that you might just forget you’re wearing them. They even come with a carrying case that makes them travel-friendly.

But let’s cut to the chase: how do they sound? Out-of-the-box, they’re decent but benefit from some EQ fine-tuning via Shure’s PLAY app. The app is a gem, offering parametric EQ settings and other customization options. The sound may need a bit of tweaking, especially in the mids, but if you’re willing to tinker, you can make them sing. At $349, these headphones offer a ton of features and customization options usually reserved for pricier competitors. If you’re an audio nerd willing to invest some time, the Shure AONIC 50 (Gen 2) could be your next perfect pair.

Loading chart ... The Shure AONIC 50 (Gen 2) doesn’t match up as well to our headphone preference curve. Adding a wide-band boost of about 3-5dB around 420Hz goes a long way to lessening the annoyance of this feature.

The 1MORE SonoFlow is the best bang for the buck

The original 1MORE SonoFlow headphones offer wired mode, a carrying case, and Hi-Red audio.

The 1MORE SonoFlow is a top-budget pick. These over-ear headphones combine a stylish and foldable design with practicality, particularly for commuters and travelers. They include a long battery life, plush ear pads, and a fitted travel case, enhancing their appeal for users on the go.

In terms of performance, the SonoFlow offers a comfortable fit, albeit with a slightly headband-heavy design and lower clamping force, which may not be ideal for vigorous activities. The sound quality is commendable, with the added flexibility of in-app equalization (EQ) options, allowing users to tailor the sound to their preferences. The headphones provide effective ANC, capable of diminishing low-frequency noises and creating a distraction-free listening environment, particularly useful in public transit or office settings.

Furthermore, the 1MORE SonoFlow supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and includes a 2.5mm to 3.5mm TRS jack cable for wired listening, though it’s noted that ANC is unavailable in wired mode. The battery can last almost 57 hours with ANC engaged, surpassing the advertised 50-hour lifespan, and offers fast charging capabilities.

Loading chart ... While the measuredfrequency response curvefor the 1MORE SonoFlow doesn’t deviate too far fromour headphone preference curve. The presets are a great starting point for fine-tuning the 1MORE SonoFlow to your taste, and you can always return to the headphones’ default EQ settings by selecting the ‘Studio’ preset.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a steal

You’re not paying much, but you get some premium features, like great battery and fine ANC.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is the go-to option for those craving active noise cancelation without breaking the bank. Priced under $60, it delivers effective ANC, robust battery life, and a no-nonsense approach to audio performance. While you shouldn’t expect flashy, high-end features, what you get is a headset that does exactly what it promises.

With a basic, user-friendly button setup, this headset is easy to operate. Despite a slim profile, these headphones provide soft padding that’s easy on your ears for long listening sessions. And speaking of long sessions, you’re in for a treat with its battery life. The Life Q20 lasts an impressive 51 hours and 50 minutes on a single charge.

Loading chart ...

Sound-wise, the Life Q20 provides emphasized sub-bass and high-frequency ranges. While it may not offer audiophile-level quality, it certainly punches above its weight class for its price point. The ANC effectiveness hovers around 75%, blocking out most ambient noise. However, it does struggle a bit with constant, low-frequency sounds like that of an airplane engine.

Sure, the Life Q20 has its limitations—a micro-USB charging port, no Bluetooth multipoint, and no frills like a carrying case. But these drawbacks are minor when you consider the overall value. With a rapid fast-charge feature and straightforward functionality, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Spend a little more for the Anker Soundcore Q30

Chase Bernath / SoundGuys These headphones are a great value buy.

When comparing the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 to its predecessor, the Life Q20, several key improvements make the Q30 a worthwhile upgrade for those willing to spend a bit more. For starters, it has a more modern USB-C charging port that’s compatible with a wider range of devices. The fast charging will also get you 4 hours of playback from just a 5-minute charge.

These are very impressive scores for a budget headphone.

Additionally, the Life Q30 offers customizable sound settings through the Soundcore app, a feature absent in the Q20. This app integration allows users to tailor their listening experience more precisely, adjusting EQ settings and selecting from different ANC modes to suit their environment. The Q30’s ANC capability is also a step up, offering more nuanced noise cancelation that can be customized for specific scenarios like indoor, outdoor, or transport settings.

The best over-ear headphones: Notable mentions

We have to really nitpick to find flaws in the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X.

Who is the Apple AirPods Max for?

You may be wondering where the Apple AirPods Max is in all this and why it didn’t make it as one of our top picks.

There are two reasons why this hasn’t made our list: firstly, it’s costly. Maybe perceptions have shifted regarding the price of consumer electronics since Apple’s flagship handheld devices sell for over $1,000. But in the real world, walking around with headphones that cost $549 doesn’t seem like a great idea, especially if you want to keep them.

Secondly, many of their coolest features are available exclusively to those who have a (current) Apple device to pair them with. And that includes getting the best out of the Bluetooth link. Since most people fall outside that category, the price is an even more significant hurdle to overcome.

Loading chart ...

If you’ve got cash to burn and are already invested in Apple’s ecosystem/walled garden, check out the AirPods Max. They sound fantastic, and like the popular AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max features impressively effective noise canceling technology. Additional features include a bold yet comfortable design, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, and the inclusion of Apple’s H1 Chip for seamless connection with Apple devices.

What else you should know aboutover-ear headphones

What is isolation? Isolation refers to the ability of your headphones to block outside noise from reaching your ears. This might sound like active noise cancelation, but it isn’t. Active noise canceling uses microphones to pick up the sounds that are going on around you and then uses clever processing to cancel them out. In physics, it’s called destructive interference, and you can learn more about that in our article on how noise canceling works, but that isn’t what isolation is.

Isolation affects sound quality and bass response; if you can’t get a good seal, both things are heavily degraded.

Isolation is simply having a physical barrier between your ears and the outside noises. Every time you stuff your fingers in your ears, you’re isolating yourself. You might hear certain loud noises around you, but for the most part, sounds are blocked out. A good pair of over-ear headphones can do something similar. They’ll cover your ears and block noises that would otherwise interfere with the music you’re listening to.

Do Bluetooth headphones have the same sound quality as wired headphones? Nope, while Bluetooth has become way better and more convenient in the last few years, it still can’t compete on a technical level with wired over-ear headphones. Sure, we might be a little biased against removing the headphone jack. Still, evenour objective testing of the LDAC codec(which is arguably one of the top transfer methods currently available) revealed that Bluetooth falls short. Of course, you probably won’t have to worry about it too much if you’re over the age of 24 because our hearing tends to go a lot sooner than you might realize, but it’s still something you should be aware of. At least for now, wired headphones still reign supreme.

Why you should trust SoundGuys

We test all our over-ear headphones using the B&K5128.

We want you to be happy with your purchase—none of our writers see a dime from partnership deals or referral purchases—and nobody here is allowed to benefit from steering you towards one product or another. While this site does make money from referrals, the individual writers are paid based on their work, regardless of whether or not people click that “buy” icon. They will never even know if anyone did, though the site going under might be a good hint.

Frequently asked questions about over-ear headphones

Over-ear headphones generally offer superior sound quality due to their larger drivers and better isolation, which minimizes ambient noise and allows for a more immersive listening experience.

Pros: Better sound quality

Comfortable for long listening sessions

Noise isolation/active noise cancelation Cons: Bulkier and less portable

Can be hot or sweaty during extended use

Typically more expensive than in-ear models

It’s normal for ear pads to become dirty after a while. If you’re wondering how to change your headphones’ ear pads, be sure to check out our complete guide!

Most consumer-oriented headphones aren’t ideal for serious audio work. For the best results, use a pair of studio headphones that feature a flat frequency response for accurate sound reproduction.

Over-ear headphones are recommended for those who value sound quality and comfort. They offer a superior sonic experience compared to on-ear headphones.

Just like humans, headphones come in all shapes and sizes. Discomfort can arise from factors such as weight, clamping force, or ear pad material of the headphones. It’s crucial to find a pair that fits well for extended comfort.