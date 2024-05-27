Best Pumpkin Bread Recipe | Soft & Moist With A Whole Can Of Pumpkin! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This soft, moist, and tender pumpkin bread recipe is packed with a whole can of pumpkin and warm fall spices. It’s incredibly easy to make and ready to go in the oven in just 10 minutes!

Why You Will Love This Pumpkin Bread Recipe

This homemade pumpkin bread is so incredible, it’s probably the best you’ll ever have! Here’s why I know you will love it:

Easy: This quick bread recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, with no mixer required!

This quick bread recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, with no mixer required! Pumpkin Flavor: This pumpkin bread recipe uses one whole can of pumpkin, making it packed with pumpkin flavor with no leftover pumpkin to worry about!

This pumpkin bread recipe uses one whole can of pumpkin, making it packed with pumpkin flavor with no leftover pumpkin to worry about! Texture: Super soft and moist pumpkin bread every single time! Serve it warm with butter, room temperature or even chilled. It’s insanely delicious all three ways.

Super soft and moist pumpkin bread every single time! Serve it warm with butter, room temperature or even chilled. It’s insanely delicious all three ways. Starbucks Copycat: If you add pepitas on top, this becomes a great copycat recipe for the Starbuck’s pumpkin loaf. For the price of one piece, you can bake an entire loaf at home!

If you add pepitas on top, this becomes a great copycat recipe for the Starbuck’s pumpkin loaf. For the price of one piece, you can bake an entire loaf at home! Great For Gifting: This pumpkin bread travels easily and stays delicious for days, making it a great homemade gift.

Watch How To Make It

Watch how to make this easy pumpkin bread recipe step-by-step:

Ingredients Needed

Most ingredients needed are pantry staples that you hopefully already have! For full ingredient amounts and directions, scroll to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Flour : I used regular all-purpose flour.

: I used regular all-purpose flour. Pumpkin Spice : I shared my homemade pumpkin spice mix in the recipe card.

: I shared my homemade pumpkin spice mix in the recipe card. Baking Soda

Salt

Pumpkin : I use a 15 oz can of pumpkin. Make sure it is pure pumpkin puree , not pumpkin pie filling which is already sweetened.

: I use a 15 oz can of pumpkin. Make sure it is pure , not pumpkin pie filling which is already sweetened. Granulated Sugar

Brown Sugar

Eggs

Vegetable Oil : You can use canola oil or melted butter, if you prefer.

: You can use canola oil or melted butter, if you prefer. Vanilla Extract

How to Make Pumpkin Bread

If you can measure ingredients and use a whisk, you’ve got this!

Dry ingredients : Whisk to combine the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt.

: Whisk to combine the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Wet ingredients: Whisk together the pumpkin, sugar and brown sugar. Then beat in the eggs, vegetable oil, and vanilla.

Combine: Slowly whisk the flour mixture into the wet mixture until there are no lumps.

Slowly whisk the flour mixture into the wet mixture until there are no lumps. Bake: Pour the batter into a 9×5 loaf pan. Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.Half way through baking, lightly cover with foil.

Pour the batter into a 9×5 loaf pan. Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.Half way through baking, lightly cover with foil. Serve: Serve bread warm, or cool completely and store.

Tips And Variations

Guarantee your pumpkin bread turns out just the way you want with these recipe tips and variations:

Don’t Over-Mix : Stir the batter just long enough to remove the lumps and then pour into loaf pan.

: Stir the batter just long enough to remove the lumps and then pour into loaf pan. Parchment Paper: Greasing your baking pan and then lining it with parchment paper will help the bread to not stick to the pan. It also makes it very easy to lift the pumpkin bread out of the pan.

Greasing your baking pan and then lining it with parchment paper will help the bread to not stick to the pan. It also makes it very easy to lift the pumpkin bread out of the pan. Cover With Foil : This is a very moist and dense pumpkin loaf, which means it will take a while to bake through. The outside will be done quicker than the center. To prevent the top from over-browning, loosely cover the pumpkin bread with aluminum foil half way through baking.

: This is a very moist and dense pumpkin loaf, which means it will take a while to bake through. The outside will be done quicker than the center. To prevent the top from over-browning, loosely cover the pumpkin bread with aluminum foil half way through baking. Add Nuts or Chocolate Chips: I love adding chocolate to create a pumpkin chocolate chip bread ! You can add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, chopped pecans or walnuts to the batter.

I love adding chocolate to create a ! You can add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, chopped pecans or walnuts to the batter. Pumpkin Muffins: Want to use this recipe to make muffins? Bake them in a standard sized muffin tin for about 18 minutes. I love to add a little cream cheese swirl to create pumpkin cream cheese muffins !

Want to use this recipe to make muffins? Bake them in a standard sized muffin tin for about 18 minutes. I love to add a little cream cheese swirl to create ! Cream Cheese: Want to add cream cheese to the bread? I tried it and it creates a gorgeous pumpkin cream cheese bread .

How to Store Pumpkin Loaf

To store, tightly wrap the completely cooled pumpkin bread in plastic wrap and then place it in an airtight container. Store the bread on your counter for about 4 days, or in the fridge for up to a week.

To warm, you can lightly toast a slice in your toaster oven or a standard toaster. You can also microwave it for 10 seconds for that freshly baked taste.

Can I Freeze This?

You can freeze an entire loaf, or individual slices, for up to 3 months. Allow bread to cool completely, then wrap the entire loaf, or single slices of pumpkin bread, tightly in Saran Wrap. Place the wrapped bread in a freezer friendly ziplock bag and freeze for up to 3 months. For best results, allow bread to thaw in the fridge for 24 hours before serving.

More Must Make Pumpkin Recipes

Maple Glazed Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

Best Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Pie Cookies

Pumpkin Roll with Toffee Filling

Pumpkin Cookies

4.5 from 392 votes Print Pin Recipe Yield: 8 slices Pumpkin Bread Recipe This super soft, moist pumpkin bread recipe is made with a whole can of pumpkin and tastes even better than the Starbucks pumpkin loaf. Bonus: it’s incredibly easy to make with just 10 minutes of work! Prep Time10 minutes minutes Cook Time50 minutes minutes Total Time1 hour hour See Also World's Best Irish Soda Bread Recipe! Ingredients 1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice or cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 (15 oz) can pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie filling

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9×5 loaf pan and line with parchment paper (where it hangs over the edges) for easy removal. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In large bowl, whisk to combine the pumpkin, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Beat in eggs, vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Slowly whisk in the flour mixture, until there are no lumps.

Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Around the 30 minute mark, lightly cover the top of the bread with foil, to make sure the top does not overly brown.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then slice and serve warm, or allow to cool completely. Video Notes Storage: To store, first let the homemade pumpkin bread cool completely and then tightly wrap the bread in plastic wrap and then place it in an airtight container. You can then store the bread on your counter for about 4 days, or in the fridge for up to a week. Freeze: You can freeze an entire loaf, or individual slices, for up to 3 months. Allow bread to cool completely, then wrap the entire loaf, or single slices of pumpkin bread, tightly in Saran Wrap. Place the wrapped bread in a freezer friendly ziplock bag and freeze for up to 3 months. For best results, let bread thaw in the fridge for 24 hours before serving. Parchment Paper: Greasing your baking pan and then lining it with parchment paper will help the bread to not stick to the pan. It also makes it very easy to lift the bread out of the pan. Cover With Foil: This is a very moist and dense pumpkin loaf, which means it will take a while to cook through. The outside will be done quicker than the center. To prevent the top from over-browning, loosely tent aluminum foil over the top of the pumpkin bread about 30 minutes into the total baking time. Add Nuts or Chocolate Chips: I love pumpkin chocolate chip bread! You can add up to 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, chopped pecans or walnuts to the batter. Love Starbucks pumpkin loaf? Add pepitas on top of the batter to create a copycat version. Pumpkin Muffins: Want to use this recipe to make muffins? Bake them in a standard sized muffin tin for about 18 minutes. I love to add a little cream cheese swirl on top of the batter before baking to create pumpkin cream cheese muffins! Cream Cheese: Want to add cream cheese? I tried it and it makes a perfect base to create a gorgeous pumpkin cream cheese bread. DIY Pumpkin Pie Spice:Combine 4 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp ginger, 1 tsp cloves, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp allspice. Nutrition Serving: 1slice, Calories: 410kcal, Carbohydrates: 64g, Protein: 5g, Fat: 15g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 8g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 0.1g, Cholesterol: 41mg, Sodium: 306mg, Potassium: 180mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 40g, Vitamin A: 8334IU, Vitamin C: 2mg, Calcium: 41mg, Iron: 2mg © Jessica – The Novice Chef Cuisine: American Category: Pumpkin

Categories: Bread

Breakfast Ideas

Desserts

Fall

Family Recipes

Holidays

Pumpkin

Recipes

Thanksgiving

Videos

Post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.