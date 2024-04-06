Best Raspberry Coconut Bars (Sugar Free) Recipe | Seeking Good Eats (2024)

Published: Sep 7, 2020 · Modified: Mar 22, 2021 by seekinggoodeats · This post may contain affiliate links

Raspberry Coconut Squares are moist and tasty little dessert bars that the whole family will love! Layered with a buttery crust, raspberry filling, and topped with a sweet coconut topping. The perfect guilt-free sweet treat! These cookie bars are sugar-free, gluten-free, low-carb, and keto. Enjoy!

Recipe Video

You'll Love Sugar Free Raspberry Coconut Squares

"These raspberry coconut squares are the sugar-free, gluten free, low carb, keto version of my Grandmother's recipe that she used to make for us as kids. I think they come pretty darn close to her recipe and I'm super excited to share them with you... " -Kori

The BEST cookie bars. My Grandmother used to make coconut linzer bars when we were growing up. Her bars were amazing, and I think I've managed to recreate her recipe pretty close. I tested them on my family, and no one knew they were sugar free. 🙂

Easy To Make. As far as cookie bars go, I think these are pretty easy to make. YOu simply mix the crust, press it in the bottom, and bake. Once it comes out, you spread the raspberry filling, then top with the coconut filling and bake. Voila! Delicious raspberry coconut squares.

Healthy. One of the hardest things about following any kind of healthy eating plan - at some point, you will get a sugar craving. These will absolutely satisfy your sweet tooth - guilt-free. These are sugar-free, low-carb, keto, and gluten-free. Just don't eat too many!

Coconut Raspberry Bar Ingredients

Butter

Cream Cheese

Almond Flour

Coconut Flour

Sugar Substitute: used in the filling and crust, you'll need a sugar substitute with a 1:1 sugar ratio.

used in the filling and crust, you'll need a sugar substitute with a 1:1 sugar ratio. Egg: used in the filling and crust.

used in the filling and crust. Sugar-Free Raspberry Preserves: for test purposes, I used Smucker's Sugar-Free Red Raspberry Preserves. You can also use cherry preserves, cranberry, strawberry, and apricot too! Try not to pick one that is too sweet. It is best to choose one that will have a little tartness to balance the sweetness of the crust and coconut topping.

for test purposes, I used Smucker's Sugar-Free Red Raspberry Preserves. You can also use cherry preserves, cranberry, strawberry, and apricot too! Try not to pick one that is too sweet. It is best to choose one that will have a little tartness to balance the sweetness of the crust and coconut topping. Almond Extract

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

For exact ingredient quantities, please see the recipe card below!

How To Make Sugar Free Raspberry Coconut Bars

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line an 8 x 8" square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an inch or more to hang over the edge for handles.

2. Mix flour, butter, cream cheese, and sugar in a bowl using a pastry cutter or food processor until the mixture is crumbly. Add egg and process a few times until egg is incorporated.

3. Press crust mixture into the bottom of the pan. Bake 375 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Meanwhile, add eggs to a medium-sized mixing bowl and beat with a whisk. Add sugar, almond extract, and coconut flakes to the bowl. Stir until incorporated.

5. Remove crust from oven and spread raspberry filling evenly over crust.

6. Top with the egg and coconut filling, spreading evenly over the raspberry layer.

7. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Allow bars to cool completely then remove from pan and cut into 20 squares.

Raspberry Coconut Squares Top Tips

Soften cream cheese in the microwave for a few seconds until you can easily stir it with a spoon.

Add the fresh toppings on last as it gives them a chance to bake a little.

Sugar Free Keto Coconut Squares FAQ's

How long will coconut squares keep? The coconut bars taste best if eaten within 3 to 4 days after baking. This is optional, but I keep them in the refrigerator which seems to preserve the freshness longer. Can I freeze coconut bars? Definitely. Coconut bars can be frozen. I like to cut them into bars first, then layer them in an airtight freezer-proof container. I use parchment paper to separate each layer of bars. The bars can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Can I substitute ingredients? Some ingredients can be substituted in the coconut bars, yes. You can easily use a different sugar free berry preserve instead of raspberry. Raspberry is my favorite because of the tartness it provides against the sweetness of the bars.

You can also substitute any of your favorite sugar free and keto-friendly sweeteners as long as it has a 1:1 sugar ratio.

Raspberry Coconut Bars Recipe You'll love these moist and tasty dessert bars! Layered with a buttery crust, raspberry filling, and topped with a sweet coconut topping. The perfect guilt-free sweet treat! These cookie bars are sugar free, gluten-free, low carb, and keto. Enjoy! See Also Pioneer Woman Swiss Steak Recipe - Delish Sides 4.76 from 25 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Author Kori Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Course Desserts Cuisine American Servings 20 bars Calories 130 kcal Ingredients Crust ▢ ½ cup butter

▢ 4 ounces cream cheese

▢ 1¾ cup almond flour

▢ ¼ cup coconut flour

▢ ⅓ cup sugar substitute 1:1 sugar ratio

▢ 1 egg Filling ▢ ½ cup raspberry preserves sugar-free

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 1 cup sugar substitute with a 1:1 sugar ratio

▢ ½ teaspoon almond extract

▢ 2½ cups unsweetened flaked coconut Instructions Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line an 8 x 8" square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an inch or more to hang over the edge for handles.

Mix flour, butter, cream cheese and sugar in a bowl using a pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. Alternatively, you can use a food processor and pulse ingredients until crumbly. Add egg and process a few times until egg is incorporated.

Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the pan. Bake 375 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, add eggs to a medium-sized mixing bowl and beat with a whisk. Add sugar, almond extract, and coconut flakes to the bowl. Stir until incorporated.

Remove crust from oven and spread raspberry filling evenly over crust.

Top with the egg and coconut filling, spreading evenly over the crust and raspberry layer.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Allow bars to cool completely then remove from pan and cut into 20 squares. Video Nutrition Serving: 20barsCalories: 130kcalCarbohydrates: 14.4gProtein: 2.3gFat: 10.7gCholesterol: 30.8mgSodium: 12.4mgFiber: 12.1gSugar: 1.2g DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?Mention @seekinggoodeatsofficial or tag #seekinggoodeats! © 2024 Seeking Good Eats™

