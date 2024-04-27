Best Recipe for Texas Sheet Cake - Balancing Motherhood (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. Please seeDisclosure Policiesfor more information.

With over 250 five-star reviews, our Texas sheet cake recipe is one of the most popular recipes on our website. It’s the perfect easy dessert that’s satisfies your chocolate cravings and will have everyone raving about. One reviewer says, “This is a real winner! I have made several times now … it is the first dessert gone every time. They eat everything but the pan!!

TEXAS SHEET CAKE

Our Texas Sheet Cake recipe is from a good friend who brought it to an office pot luck. I was lucky enough to get a piece before the entire cake was demolished by my coworkers and I quickly asked for the recipe. I’ve updated the recipe to make it easy to follow and fool-proof to make so you can taste the same delicious chocolate cake that everyone enjoys.

WHAT IS TEXAS SHEET CAKE?

Texas sheet cake is one of the best cakes out there.

It was created by the Texas Settlers when they wanted to make an easier version of German Chocolate cake.

With the ingredients and cookware they had on hand, they made a rich and delicious “sheet cake” which was an instant hit!

And that is how Texas sheet cake was created!

Texas sheet cake is known for its rich flavor and simple ingredients to become a tantalizing treat in your mouth with its no-fuss recipe.

I first found this cake recipe at an office I worked at where a friend brought it in for a birthday potluck. Everyone raved and raved and she kept telling everyone it as no biggie — “it was easy,” she said.

Since then, I’ve made this cake dozens of times: for our family, church potlucks, gatherings with friends … it’s the easiest cake to make, but tastes rich and creamy.

Texas Sheet Cake Recipe ingredients

Flour – Flour helps provide the structure needed to help keep the cake together.

– Flour helps provide the structure needed to help keep the cake together. Sugar – When sugar bonds with water it helps give this cake a sweetness and helps provide moisture to the cake.

– When sugar bonds with water it helps give this cake a sweetness and helps provide moisture to the cake. Baking soda – Baking soda is what helps the cake rise when it bakes.

– Baking soda is what helps the cake rise when it bakes. Salt – Don’t forget the salt. It is used to help enhance the flavor of all the other ingredients and even provides a balance to the sweetness this cake has to offer.

– Don’t forget the salt. It is used to help enhance the flavor of all the other ingredients and even provides a balance to the sweetness this cake has to offer. Milk – The milk helps add density and flavor to this decadent treat. I love to use whole milk with this recipe.

– The milk helps add density and flavor to this decadent treat. I love to use whole milk with this recipe. Eggs – Eggs keep your cake moist and helps your cake rise.

– Eggs keep your cake moist and helps your cake rise. Vanilla – Vanilla is the perfect addition to this simple cake as it adds flavor to the cake. Use a higher quality vanilla for this recipe.

– Vanilla is the perfect addition to this simple cake as it adds flavor to the cake. Use a higher quality vanilla for this recipe. Butter Unsalted butter works best for Texas Sheet cake because it allows you to control the amount of salt in the recipe.

Can I make Texas Sheet Cake without a jelly pan?

This recipe can be baked in any pan, but Texans believe bigger is better even with their cakes, so that is why they use jelly pans!

When baking your cake on a jelly pan it makes a thin cake that has just the right amount of icing.

If you do not have a jelly pan, try baking it in a 9×13 dish, but just be sure to cook it longer. You may also cook it in an 18×13 sheet pan, but you will want to reduce the baking time to only 15 minutes.

For the Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake frosting:

Confectioners sugar -Confectioners sugar is used to sweeten and give a smooth texture to the frosting. You do not want to substitute for a different type of sugar because it will drastically change the texture and the flavor of the frosting.

-Confectioners sugar is used to sweeten and give a smooth texture to the frosting. You do not want to substitute for a different type of sugar because it will drastically change the texture and the flavor of the frosting. Vanilla – Just like in the cake vanilla flavoring helps flavor the icing to be more than just sugar.

– Just like in the cake vanilla flavoring helps flavor the icing to be more than just sugar. Cocoa – Cocoa gives this frosting the chocolate flavor you are looking for when adding it to the top of your Texas Sheet Cake.

– Cocoa gives this frosting the chocolate flavor you are looking for when adding it to the top of your Texas Sheet Cake. Milk – Milk helps control the thickness of the icing. Use whole milk for this frosting for an even richer flavor.

HOW TO MAKE TEXAS SHEET CAKE

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a jelly roll pan with non-stick cooking spray. Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl, set aside. Grab a small mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla, and set aside. Heat the butter, cocoa, and water in a saucepan on medium heat. Bring this mixture to a boil, Stir frequently to prevent burning. Pour saucepan mixture into the large bowl of dry mixture. Stir to combine. Quickly add the wet ingredients and mix. Pour mixture into jelly roll pan. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the toothpick comes out clean. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool. Prepare frosting.

How to make Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake frosting

Melt in a saucepan, 4 tablespoons cocoa and 6 tablespoons buttermilk and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add confectioners sugar and vanilla and stir to combine. Pour frosting evenly over the warm cake. Allow frosting to cool, before cutting and serving.

Can Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake be made ahead of time?

If you want to make your Texas sheet cake a day or two before you are planning on serving it your cake will stay moist and fresh. Just be sure that you store it properly.

Best Texas Sheet Cake Recipe tips

Use a spatula to help spread the frosting after pouring it over the cake.

If you want a richer Texas Sheet Cake, you can double the cocoa for all the chocolate lovers.

If you do not have a jelly pan you can bake your Texas sheet cake in a 9×13 pan, but you will want to increase baking time for about 25 minutes.

You can add nuts to the frosting to help add a little crunch. Be sure to chop them finely and stir in after adding your vanilla.

How to store Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

When storing your cake you will want to cover your cake with foil or plastic wrap and place it on the counter (if it is not humid where you live).

DOES TEXAS SHEET CAKE NEED TO BE STORED IN THE FRIDGE?

You do not need to store this Texas Sheet cake in the fridge, but if it is really humid where you live it is best to store it in the fridge so it stays fresher.

How to serve this recipe for Texas Sheet Cake

Texas sheet cake is so versatile. This is why I love this recipe.

It can be served anywhere and is the perfect dish to take to your next potluck, family gathering, neighborhood picnic, or even company luncheon.

Texas Sheet cake really is perfect for any party or gathering you may be having.

Texas Sheet Cake Recipe FAQs

What’s the difference between sheet cake and regular cake? A sheet cake is a thinner cake that’s baked in one layer in a sheet pan or jelly roll pan. It’s an easy way to bake a cake without having to ice and stack a layer cake. Why do they call it Texas sheet cake? Texas sheet cake is named for its size and style of preparation rather than its specific origin in Texas. This dessert is baked in a large rectangular sheet pan, hence the “sheet” in its name. The “Texas” part emphasizes its generous proportions, aligning with the Texan saying that everything is bigger in Texas. Why did my Texas sheet cake sink in the middle? If your Texas sheet cake sank in the middle, don’t worry; it can happen for a few reasons. One common cause is over mixing the batter, which can lead to excess air being incorporated, causing the cake to rise and then collapse in the center during baking. Another factor could be inaccurate measurements or substitutions in the recipe, as precise ingredient proportions are crucial for the cake’s structure. Additionally, opening the oven door too often or too early during baking can cause a sudden drop in temperature, leading to sinking. To avoid this, make sure to follow the recipe closely, mix the batter gently, and refrain from opening the oven door until the cake is nearly done. Why is my Texas sheet cake dry? If your Texas sheet cake turned out dry, there could be a few reasons behind it. Over baking is a common culprit, so be sure to follow the recommended baking time closely and use a toothpick or cake tester to check for doneness. Additionally, using too much flour or not enough liquid in the recipe can lead to a dry texture. Another factor might be over mixing the batter, which can cause excess gluten development, resulting in a drier cake. To ensure a moist and delicious Texas sheet cake, carefully measure your ingredients, avoid over mixing, and keep a close eye on the baking time.

The Best Texas Sheet Cake Recipe

Ingredients Cake: ▢ 2 cups flour

▢ 2 cups sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ cup buttermilk

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla

▢ 2 sticks butter unsalted

▢ 4 Tablespoons cocoa

▢ 1 cup water Frosting: ▢ 1/2 cup butter 1 stick

▢ 6 Tablespoons buttermilk

▢ 1 lb. confectioners sugar

▢ 4 Tablespoons cocoa

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla Instructions Preheat oven to 350.

Spray a jelly roll pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In small mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Set aside.

In saucepan on medium heat, add butter, cocoa, water. Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring frequently.

Add saucepan mixture to the large bowl of dry mixture. Mix to combine.

Quickly add the wet ingredients and mix.

Pour mixture into jelly roll pan. Bake 15-20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Place on wire rack to cool and make the frosting. For the frosting: Melt in a saucepan, butter, 4 tablespoons cocoa and 6 tablespoons buttermilk and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.

Add confectioners sugar and vanilla and stir to combine.

Pour evenly over warm cake.

Let frosting cool, then cut and serve. Nutrition Calories: 5421kcal | Carbohydrates: 1078g | Protein: 52g | Fat: 117g | Saturated Fat: 69g | Cholesterol: 594mg | Sodium: 3465mg | Potassium: 1282mg | Fiber: 20g | Sugar: 856g | Vitamin A: 3658IU | Calcium: 407mg | Iron: 19mg Did You Make This Recipe? Don’t forget to share it with me on @thebalancingmom and follow on Tiktok @balancingmotherhood and Pinterest @thebalancingmom for more! See Also Best Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe (Copycat)

