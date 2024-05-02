Best Red Salsa Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
The best Red Salsa Recipe ever, easy, healthy + vegan, ready in 5 minutes, made with sweet San Marzano tomatoes (or fire roasted), an authentic touch of cumin and just the right amount of spicy. The perfect quick and easy 100% whole foods plant-based vegan dip or appetizer to bring to a game day party or backyard barbecue.
Red Salsa Recipe
Also known as“ Salsa Roja ” this is a simple restaurant style salsa sauce to enjoy with your favorite chips. It’sperfect for canning or serving right away with chunky guacamole and tortilla chips, pupusas, tamales or as a condiment to a main dish. I’ll even use it as a sauce to toss with capellini noodles or drizzle it over steamed rice, vegan potato pancakes,black beans , tofu scrambleor these vegan street tacos de carnitas.
About the Ingredients
Lycopene loaded tomatoes, spicy chile, garlic, a mix of scallions and red onions, cilantro, citrusy lime and the perfect amount of smoked paprika for the most delicious flavor profile.
Simply the Best!
Is Salsa Healthy?
I really can’t count the times I’ve been asked this question! Yes friends, homemade salsa is good for you! It’s an oil-free, low calorie sauce bursting with flavor and loaded with micro nutrients our bodies need to thrive. You control what goes inside!
Salsa Making Tips
- Restaurant Style – use a food processor to whip up a batch, but pay close attention that you don’t turn it into a smoothie. The “Pulse” button is your friend.
- Make it Chunky – If you prefer your salsa chunky, I’d suggest using a sharp knife instead of a processor and chop everything together by hand on a cutting board. Easy breezy, in any case it should be ready in about 5 minutes.
Best Tomatoes for Salsa
- Canned – The recipe calls for sweet canned San Marzano tomatoes because they are the best ever! You are free of course to use the fire roasted variety or whatever canned tomatoes you have in the pantry. However, keep in mind that you will be missing out on some amazing flavor, I’d go as far as to argue that the magic of this salsa is all in the sweet Italian tomatoes.
- Fresh – If you are wanting to make a “Salsa Fresca” aka“ Pico de Gallo “ or a fresh style salsa then you must use chopped “fresh tomatoes” instead of the canned variety.
watch how to make the best red salsa recipe
Best Red Salsa Recipe
Easy and healthy, the best salsa recipe ever, ready in 5 minutes, made with sweet San Marzano tomatoes ( or the fire roasted variety) plus an authentic touch of cumin.
Prep Time:5 minutes mins
Total Time:5 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 28 oz canned whole San Marzano tomatoes (drained of all the juices)
- 2 scallions
- 1/2 red onion - diced
- 2 cloves garlic - large & grated
- 1 jalapeno pepper - sliced (to your taste)
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 3/4 tsp ground cumin or to taste
- 1 tsp sweet smoked paprika ( + more to taste)
- 1 large lime - juiced
- 1 pinch sea salt + more to taste
Instructions
Add the red onion, scallions, garlic and jalapeño to the bowl of a food processor. Give it a buzz or two until chopped.
2 scallions, 1/2 red onion, 1 jalapeno pepper, 2 cloves garlic
Add the tomatoes (Without juices), spices and cilantro on top and pour in the lime juice.
28 oz canned whole San Marzano tomatoes, 3/4 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp sweet smoked paprika, 1 large lime, 1 pinch sea salt, 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Very carefully press the pulse button a few quick times making sure you don’t over chop the salsa. (Alternately you can chop everything by hand for a chunky version)
Transfer to a bowl and taste seasonings. Add more lime and sea salt as desired. At this point you can add the reserved tomatoes juices if you are wanting a thinner consistency. Add more smoked paprika for a deeper smokier flavor.
Notes
- Tomatoes - The recipe calls for sweet San Marzano tomatoes, you are free of course to use the fire roasted variety or whatever canned tomatoes you have in the pantry but i don't guarantee the wow factor.
- Smoked Paprika - Make sure to use Sweet smoked Spanish paprika not the bitter variety that could easily overpower the rest of the salsa flavors. Start with one teaspoon and work your way up from there as paprika varies a lot among brands. (I like to go heavy on paprika so if you know you are a fan of this flavor go for 1 Tbsp as I do, otherwise taste as you go and find your ideal flavor profile here).
- To make the salsa less spicy omit the chile pepper.
Nutrition
Calories: 62kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 2g | Sodium: 319mg | Potassium: 76mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1845IU | Vitamin C: 10.7mg | Calcium: 77mg | Iron: 1.8mg
