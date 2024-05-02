Best Red Salsa Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

The best Red Salsa Recipe ever, easy, healthy + vegan, ready in 5 minutes, made with sweet San Marzano tomatoes (or fire roasted), an authentic touch of cumin and just the right amount of spicy. The perfect quick and easy 100% whole foods plant-based vegan dip or appetizer to bring to a game day party or backyard barbecue.

Red Salsa Recipe

Also known as“ Salsa Roja ” this is a simple restaurant style salsa sauce to enjoy with your favorite chips. It’sperfect for canning or serving right away with chunky guacamole and tortilla chips, pupusas, tamales or as a condiment to a main dish. I’ll even use it as a sauce to toss with capellini noodles or drizzle it over steamed rice, vegan potato pancakes,black beans , tofu scrambleor these vegan street tacos de carnitas.

About the Ingredients

Lycopene loaded tomatoes, spicy chile, garlic, a mix of scallions and red onions, cilantro, citrusy lime and the perfect amount of smoked paprika for the most delicious flavor profile.

Simply the Best!

Is Salsa Healthy?

I really can’t count the times I’ve been asked this question! Yes friends, homemade salsa is good for you! It’s an oil-free, low calorie sauce bursting with flavor and loaded with micro nutrients our bodies need to thrive. You control what goes inside!

Salsa Making Tips

Restaurant Style – use a food processor to whip up a batch, but pay close attention that you don’t turn it into a smoothie. The “Pulse” button is your friend.

– use a food processor to whip up a batch, but pay close attention that you don’t turn it into a smoothie. The “Pulse” button is your friend. Make it Chunky – If you prefer your salsa chunky, I’d suggest using a sharp knife instead of a processor and chop everything together by hand on a cutting board. Easy breezy, in any case it should be ready in about 5 minutes.

Best Tomatoes for Salsa

Canned – The recipe calls for sweet canned San Marzano tomatoes because they are the best ever! You are free of course to use the fire roasted variety or whatever canned tomatoes you have in the pantry. However, keep in mind that you will be missing out on some amazing flavor, I’d go as far as to argue that the magic of this salsa is all in the sweet Italian tomatoes.

– The recipe calls for sweet canned San Marzano tomatoes because they are the best ever! You are free of course to use the fire roasted variety or whatever canned tomatoes you have in the pantry. However, keep in mind that you will be missing out on some amazing flavor, I’d go as far as to argue that the magic of this salsa is all in the sweet Italian tomatoes. Fresh – If you are wanting to make a “Salsa Fresca” aka“ Pico de Gallo “ or a fresh style salsa then you must use chopped “fresh tomatoes” instead of the canned variety.

P.S. If you enjoyed this recipe please come back here to rate it in the comments section below, It always makes my day ~ Florentina Xo's