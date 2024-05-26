Best Safari VPN Of 2024 (2024)

- Advisor
- Business
Advertiser Disclosure
Kathy Haan
Contributor
Published: Feb 9, 2024, 3:30pm
Reviewed By
Laura Howard
Editor
Reviewed By
Important Disclosure: The content provided does not consider your particular circ*mstances and does not constitute personal advice. Some of the products promoted are from our affiliate partners from whom we receive compensation.
If you require any personal advice, please seek such advice from an independently qualified financial advisor. While we aim to feature some of the best products available, this does not include all available products from across the market. Although the information provided is believed to be accurate at the date of publication, you should always check with the product provider to ensure that information provided is the most up to date.
Choosing the Safari VPN requires considering various factors, including privacy features, server locations and speed. As one of the primary browsers available, Safari users often prioritise maintaining their online anonymity and security.
A VPN, or virtual private network, serves as a protective shield against unwanted prying eyes, encrypting your data and hiding your online activities. But, while many VPN services are compatible with Safari, not all deliver the consistent performance and security that users demand. Here are our top picks of those that do.
NordVPN Special Offer – get 69% Off + 3 months free
Get a fast and safe connection with increased privacy. Offer valid on 2-year plans with 30-day money-back guarantee.
On NordVPN’s Secure Website
{{ showMobileIntroSection ? 'Read Less': 'Read More' }}
{{ showSummarySection ? hideSummaryText : showSummaryText }}
- Featured Partner
- Top VPN for Safari of 2024
- Proton VPN: Best for Data Integrity
- Private Internet Access (PIA): Best for Versatility
- Speeds Surfshark: Best for Device Synchronisation
- hide.me: Best for Connection
- TorGuard VPN: Best for Encryption Standards
- VPN Unlimited: Best for Cost-Effective Plans
- NordVPN: Best for International Accessibility
- How to choose the best VPN for Safari
- Methodology
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Our Guides
- Best Website Builders
- Best E-Commerce Platforms
- Best Blogging Platforms
- Best Cheap Website Builders
- Best Free Website Builders
- Best Shopify Alternatives
- Best Web Hosting Services
- Best WordPress Hosting
- Best Antivirus Software
Featured Partner Deals
1
NordVPN
Plan Costs
£3.59/month or £53.85/year
# of Servers
5200+
Encryption
AES-256
1
NordVPN
On NordVPN’s Secure Website
Get 69% off + 3/mo free
2
UltraVPN
Plan Costs
£1.56/month or £18.75/year
# of Servers
1,000+
Encryption
AES-256 bit security
2
UltraVPN
On UltraVPN’s Website
Get 76% off
3
Surfshark
Plan Costs
As low as £1.69 per month
# of Servers
3200+
Encryption
AES with 256-bit keys
3
Surfshark
On Surfshark’s Website
Get 82% off + 4/mo free
4
ExpressVPN
Plan Costs
£5.61/month or £84.10/year
# of Servers
3,000+
Encryption
AES with 256
4
ExpressVPN
On ExpressVPN’s Secure Website
Get 49% off + 3/mo free
Top VPN for Safari of 2024
- Proton VPN: Best for data integrity
- Private Internet Access (PIA): Best for versatility
- Surfshark: Best for device synchronisation
- hide.me: Best for connection speeds
- TorGuard VPN: Best for encryption standards
- VPN Unlimited: Best for cost-effective plans
- NordVPN: Best for international accessibility
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Data Integrity
Proton VPN
4.5
Our ratings take into account a product's rewards, fees, rates and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
On Proton VPN's Website
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
For VPNs optimised for Safari, Proton VPN emphasises data integrity. Originating from Switzerland, a nation recognised for its stringent data protection laws, Proton VPN maintains a no-logs policy. This means the user’s online activities remain their own; there’s no record, no trace. Beyond this privacy-centric approach, Proton VPN bolsters its data protection arsenal with features such as Secure Core, which routes user traffic through privacy-friendly countries, such as Switzerland and Iceland, ensuring even potentially compromised servers don’t expose the user’s actual IP address.
Another layer of defence is the VPN Accelerator, which, by reimagining VPN protocol processing, can amplify VPN speeds substantially. With an emphasis on open source, Proton VPN extends an invitation to the wider tech community, promoting full scrutiny of its software. The Kill Switch and NetShield Ad-blocker elevate the user experience, with the former safeguarding IP addresses in the event of VPN disconnection and the latter ensuring an ad-free, tracker-free browsing environment.
Learn more: Read our full Proton VPN review.
Who should use it:
Safari users who prioritise a blend of speed, transparency and unmatched data integrity.
Pros & Cons
- Strict no-logs policy aligning with Swiss privacy standards
- Secure Core technology for added protection
- Open-source apps inviting external review
- VPN Accelerator to optimise connection speeds
- NetShield Ad-blocker for enhanced browsing
- Speed enhancement might vary by region
- Limited servers and countries available under its free plan
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Versatility
Private Internet Access (PIA)
On Privateinternetaccess.com's Website
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
Private Internet Access (PIA) offers Safari users a distinct edge in maintaining online privacy. With a clear emphasis on not storing any activity logs, PIA prioritises the concealment of users’ online activities and IP addresses. This focus on privacy is complemented by its ability to encrypt sensitive information, preventing potential threats from accessing emails or financial details.
Another notable feature of PIA is its ability to offer unrestricted content access, sidestepping limitations set by ISPs or regional blocks. In a move towards transparency, PIA supports open-source software, inviting tech enthusiasts to scrutinise its foundational components. Adding to its suite of features, the Privacy-First Antivirus provides an extra shield against malware without compromising data privacy. For those seeking stable online interactions, the option of a dedicated IP address reduces common issues, such as CAPTCHAs.
Learn more: Read our full Private Internet Access review.
Who should use it:
Individuals prioritising transparency, encryption and unfettered online access.
Pros & Cons
- Clear no-activity log policy
- Support for open-source scrutiny
- Antivirus that upholds data privacy
- Option for a unique IP address
- Bypasses content access limitations
- Limited server locations compared to others
- Headquartered in a Five Eyes country
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Device Synchronisation
Surfshark
On Surfshark's Website
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
Surfshark’s core strength lies in its capacity to synchronise devices effortlessly, ensuring a unified online experience regardless of the device in use. It addresses breaches, hacking and unwanted snooping, offering a protective cloak to users. In a world where digital privacy is increasingly under threat, Surfshark’s firm stance on a no-logs policy is a requirement. This policy guarantees users that their online activities remain confidential, leaving no trace behind. Beyond privacy, Surfshark excels in user experience. The VPN service is designed for immediate use without steep learning curves, making digital security accessible even to those less technologically inclined.
Among its features, the ability to counteract the omnipresent ads and trackers with CleanWeb is particularly noteworthy. The VPN’s global network, with servers in over 100 countries, allows for a localised browsing experience irrespective of user location. Innovations such as Surfshark Nexus leverages Software Defined Networking to bolster security and stability. For Safari users who prioritise both functionality and security, Surfshark presents a balanced, tech-forward option.
Learn more: Read our full Surfshark review.
Who should use it:
Safari users seeking a synchronised browsing experience across devices with an emphasis on enhanced security and privacy.
Pros & Cons
- Device synchronisation capability
- Strict adherence to a no-logs policy
- Global server presence for localised browsing
- Advanced features such as CleanWeb and Surfshark Nexus
- Multi-platform support, ensuring wide compatibility
- Requires occasional manual configuration for some protocols
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Connection Speeds
hide.me
3.6
Our ratings take into account a product's rewards, fees, rates and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
For Safari users who desire rapid connection speeds without compromising their privacy, hide.me is a leading figure in the VPN market. Its explicit emphasis on a no-logs policy ensures that users’ digital footprints remain invisible. Originating in Switzerland, a nation renowned for its stringent data protection regulations, it provides an additional layer of assurance for its user base. Rather than acting as just another VPN provider, hide.me takes pride in its complete independence. This translates to decision-making driven solely by user needs and data protection, unswayed by external corporate pressures.
The introduction of its SmartGuard feature exemplifies its commitment to innovation, offering users real-time protection against a variety of cyber threats. When streaming, hide.me further demonstrates its proficiency. Many Safari users are all too familiar with interruptions to their streaming sessions. With hide.me, this becomes a relic of the past. Its servers, calibrated for streaming, promise minimal buffering. In a world where every second of buffering can hamper the online experience, hide.me’s commitment to speed and consistency makes it an optimal choice for Safari users.
Who should use it:
Individuals using Safari who prioritise fast, uninterrupted browsing and streaming while ensuring their online privacy remains intact.
Pros & Cons
- Strict no-logs policy
- Real-time protection via SmartGuard
- Servers optimised for smooth streaming
- Swiss-based data protection standards
- Limited free features
- Premium features come at a higher price
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Encryption Standards
TorGuard VPN
3.4
Our ratings take into account a product's rewards, fees, rates and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
With its emphasis on strong encryption standards, TorGuard doesn’t merely ensure online safety; it raises the bar. When online, threats such as data breaches, hacks and surveillance become all too common. TorGuard combats these threats by hiding real IP addresses, thus safeguarding user identity and location. Its Stealth VPN feature offers an extra layer of disguise, making it a challenge to detect VPN traffic. This blend of features ensures that data is not just encrypted but fortified against potential breaches. For Safari users, this means a secure, private and unhindered browsing experience.
Complementing this is the integration of protocols, such as Stunnel, OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2. Each protocol plays a pivotal role in enhancing security measures, ensuring not only encryption but also reinforcing the defences against possible online intrusions. For Safari users, all these elements come together to promise an online experience that’s not just secure but also private, granting them the liberty to explore the web without constraints.
Who should use it:
Those valuing stringent encryption while browsing on Safari.
Pros & Cons
- Rigorous AES-256 encryption paired with SHA-512
- Stealth VPN feature for added privacy
- Network presence in over 50 countries
- Round-the-clock responsive support
- Strict no-logs policy
- Headquartered in a Five Eyes country
- Some may find the interface technical
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for Cost-Effective Plans
VPN Unlimited
3.4
Our ratings take into account a product's rewards, fees, rates and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
VPN Unlimited offers cost-effective plans without compromising quality. It has a zero-log policy, ensuring that user activities remain undisclosed and untracked. VPN Unlimited encrypts personal data, including passwords and credit card details, offering a shield against third-party intrusions and hackers. The software offers more than just anonymity; it ensures absolute privacy by changing one’s physical location via IP address modifications. For Safari users, this guarantees unhindered access to content, without the constant shadow of potential surveillance.
One of VPN Unlimited’s hallmarks is its adaptability. Its global presence, reflected in the 3,000-plus high-speed servers across 80-plus locations, ensures that users can access content without geographical restrictions. Its software is part of the MonoDefence security bundle, strengthening its credibility and scope of protection.
Who should use it:
Individuals seeking a balance between cost, online privacy and security on Safari.
Pros & Cons
- Strong encryption ensures top-tier security
- Changes physical location, enhancing privacy
- Compatible with multiple devices and platforms
- Offers both anonymity and access to geo-restricted content
- Limited to five devices on a basic plan
- Not the fastest compared to some competitors
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Best for International Accessibility
NordVPN
On NordVPN's Website
Free trial or free version
Yes
Kill switch
Yes
Split tunneling
Yes
Why We Picked It
With a broad network of servers across more than 60 countries, NordVPN is perfect for Safari users who need access to global content. This network spans not only many locations but also ensures users can bypass geographical restrictions with ease. This allows for a more fluid browsing experience and the ability to circumvent region-locked content, such as international news sites or geo-locked movies on streaming platforms.
Its security infrastructure is another reason we recommend NordVPN. It offers users a multi-layered defence against various online threats, going beyond standard encryption, allowing for safeguards against a variety of cyber risks. It uses AES-256 encryption, a high-standard protocol used by governments for securing sensitive information.
Additional layers of security are provided through features such as Double VPN, which encrypts data twice by routing it through two servers, significantly enhancing data protection. The Dark Web Monitor actively scans for compromised user data, alerting users if their personal information surfaces on the dark web.
It also employs the NordLynx protocol, which helps ensure fast and reliable connections. This is especially beneficial for Safari users engaging in activities such as high-definition streaming or downloading large files, where connection stability is key. The ability to connect up to six devices on a single account offers flexibility, particularly for users with multiple gadgets, without necessitating separate subscriptions.
Learn more: Read our full NordVPN review.
Who should use it:
Safari users in need of a broad server network, strong encryption and efficient connections.
Pros & Cons
- Server network covering over 60 countries for diverse content access
- Advanced encryption with AES-256 and Double VPN features for security
- NordLynx protocol for reliable and quick connections
- Supports six devices simultaneously on one account
Active scanning of the dark web for compromised user data
- Some configurations require manual intervention for best performance
- Some users might find advanced features complex to navigate
How to choose the best VPN for Safari
When you’re selecting the best VPN for Safari, it’s not just about picking the first one you come across. Instead, consider various factors to ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck and the security you need.
Essential features
- Encryption standards: Encryption is what prevents your online data from being intercepted and read by third parties. Modern VPNs use AES-256 encryption—a standard considered unbreakable. This level of security means that even if someone intercepts your data, decoding it would be near-impossible without the encryption key. It’s an essential feature if your priority is maintaining privacy and protecting sensitive information
- Server locations: The geographical spread and number of servers influence a VPN’s speed and its ability to bypass geo-restrictions. For instance, if you wish to access content available only in the U.K., you’d connect to a U.K. server. More server locations also mean better speed optimisation options, as you can choose servers closer to your actual location
- No-log policy: A no-log policy ensures that the VPN provider doesn’t record your online activities. It’s a testament to the service’s commitment to user privacy. Even if governmental or legal bodies request user data, the VPN provider simply doesn’t have any data to provide
- Device compatibility: While your primary focus might be Safari, it’s beneficial if the VPN supports multiple platforms, such as Android, iOS and Windows. This ensures protection across all your devices
- Bandwidth and speed: A top-tier VPN won’t throttle your connection speed and provides unlimited bandwidth. This is especially important for activities, such as streaming or large file downloads, where consistent speeds are imperative.
Types of VPN protocols
- OpenVPN: An open-source protocol that offers a balanced combination of speed and security. It’s adaptable to most encryption algorithms and is widely regarded for its reliability and security
- PPTP: While it’s one of the oldest protocols and offers faster speeds, it’s not the most secure. It’s suitable for streaming but not ideal if security is a primary concern
- L2TP/IPsec: Combines the L2TP protocol with the IPsec security suite, offering decent speeds and security. However, some believe it can be compromised by specific governmental agencies.
Ease of use
- Setup process: A user-friendly VPN will have a straightforward installation process, usually accompanied by guides and customer support assistance
- Interface: The software’s interface should be intuitive, allowing even the least tech-savvy users to connect to servers, tweak settings and understand their connection status.
Additional features
- Kill switch: Internet connections aren’t infallible. If your VPN connection unexpectedly drops, a kill switch ensures your internet connection is immediately terminated, preventing sudden data exposure
- Multi-device support: In a time where the average individual owns several internet-connected devices, VPNs that support multiple simultaneous connections are immensely beneficial
- Customer support: Issues can arise. A VPN provider with a responsive customer support system, preferably 24/7, can be a lifesaver. Whether it’s troubleshooting, setup guidance or general queries, immediate assistance is invaluable.
Methodology
To determine the most suitable VPN for Safari, we adhered to a meticulous methodology, evaluating VPNs across multifaceted criteria. Each was assigned scores based on its performance in various categories. These scores collectively determined the total score for a product, with a potential perfect score of five stars. This methodology was established to provide an objective assessment and ranking based on performance in the following key areas:
- Pricing (15%): The evaluation of each VPN’s pricing took centre stage. This encompassed the assessment of both the transparency and fairness of displayed prices. We studied the value each subscription tier offered against its cost and any unique offerings, such as free trials. The optimal balance between cost-efficiency and rich feature offerings at elevated pricing tiers was deemed paramount
- Customer reviews (10%): An understanding of user satisfaction and the VPN’s real-world performance was considered using platforms such as Trustpilot, G2 and Capterra, each contributing to the total score
- Service and support (7%): A reflection of the VPN provider’s commitment to user service. Live chat facilities, availability of comprehensive knowledge bases, phone support options and the presence of round-the-clock customer support mechanisms were evaluated
- General features (25%): These are intrinsic to a VPN’s core offerings and hold a significant weight in our assessment. Elements, such as anonymous browsing, DNS protection measures and dedicated IP address options, highlight the essence of privacy and online safety. Features such as kill switch functionality are integral for maintaining data integrity, while options such as split tunneling provide users with nuanced traffic routing choices
- Additional features (10%): This category looks into auxiliary offerings. The geographical spread of server locations, the adherence to a strict no-logs policy, the availability of browser extensions and the ability to support simultaneous connections were all evaluated
- Speeds (23%): A quintessential metric, the average download and upload speeds were examined in depth. Aspects such as download speeds, upload speeds and server response times (ping) were investigated to determine the VPN’s influence on overall internet usage efficiency
- Expert score (10%): This score, while subjective, drew from our accumulated expertise. It placed an emphasis on discerning standout features, the value proposition of the VPN, its traction among the user base and its overall usability. This score provided a holistic view, capturing the nuances not strictly bound by data.
Featured Partner Deals
1
NordVPN
Plan Costs
£3.59/month or £53.85/year
# of Servers
5200+
Encryption
AES-256
1
NordVPN
On NordVPN’s Secure Website
Get 69% off + 3/mo free
2
UltraVPN
Plan Costs
£1.56/month or £18.75/year
# of Servers
1,000+
Encryption
AES-256 bit security
2
UltraVPN
On UltraVPN’s Website
Get 76% off
3
Surfshark
Plan Costs
As low as £1.69 per month
# of Servers
3200+
Encryption
AES with 256-bit keys
3
Surfshark
On Surfshark’s Website
Get 82% off + 4/mo free
4
ExpressVPN
Plan Costs
£5.61/month or £84.10/year
# of Servers
3,000+
Encryption
AES with 256
4
ExpressVPN
On ExpressVPN’s Secure Website
Get 49% off + 3/mo free
*Conversion correct as of 8th February 2024*
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Why should I use a VPN with Safari?
Using a VPN with Safari enhances your online privacy by encrypting your data, protecting it from prying eyes. Additionally, VPNs can grant access to geo-restricted content, allowing you to view websites or services not usually available in your country.
Will using a VPN slow down my Safari browsing speed?
While encryption processes can sometimes introduce a slight delay, modern VPNs are designed to offer fast connection speeds. Factors such as the server location, server load and your original internet speed can influence the overall browsing experience.
Is it legal to use a VPN with Safari?
Yes, in most parts of the world, using a VPN with Safari is perfectly legal. Although, some countries have limits or bans on VPN use, so it’s always a good idea to check local laws before connecting.
Can I access streaming services via Safari with a VPN?
Yes, a VPN can help bypass restrictions given by streaming services. By connecting to a server in a location where the content is available, you can enjoy shows, movies or other content you wouldn’t normally be able to watch in your country.
How do I know if my VPN is working properly with Safari?
To ensure your VPN is functioning correctly with Safari, you can run a simple IP address check. Visit a website such as “WhatIsMyIPAddress.com” while connected to your VPN. The site should display an IP address that’s different from your actual one, indicating that your VPN is masking your real location. Additionally, some VPN services offer built-in leak tests, ensuring that your DNS requests and other data aren’t inadvertently exposed outside the secure tunnel.
Is it complicated to set up a VPN for Safari on macOS or iOS?
Not at all. Most reputable VPN services offer native apps for both macOS and iOS. After downloading and installing the app, you usually just need to log in, select a server and activate the VPN connection. Safari and other apps on your device will then automatically route their traffic through this secure connection.
Does Apple have an built-in VPN?
No, Apple does not provide a built-in VPN service for its devices. However, both macOS and iOS support VPN configurations, making it easy for users to set up and connect to a VPN service of their choice. Apple’s App Store also hosts a variety of third-party VPN apps, designed to integrate smoothly with Apple devices. Always ensure you choose a reputable VPN service to maintain privacy and security.
Our Guides
- Best Website Builders
- Best E-Commerce Platforms
- Best Blogging Platforms
- Best Cheap Website Builders
- Best Free Website Builders
- Best Shopify Alternatives
- Best Web Hosting Services
- Best WordPress Hosting
- Best Antivirus Software
Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circ*mstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Forbes adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by ourpartners.
Kathy HaanContributor
Kathy Haan, MBA is a former financial advisor-turned-writer and business coach. For over a decade, she’s helped small business owners make money online. When she’s not trying out the latest tech or travel blogging with her family, you can find her curling up with a good novel.