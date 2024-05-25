Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (2024)

These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors

There are a few key things to be aware of when it comes to finding the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors. First, you should know that there's one already installed, but it's just a piece of plastic that is easily removable. Next, you're going to want to make sure you find a screen protector that is compatible and works with the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. And if you already snagged the best Galaxy S21+ cases, then it's important to make sure that your screen protector lines up. Luckily, there are already some pretty great options available for one of the contenders for best Android phones of the year.

A good phone needs a good screen protector.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (1)

MagGlass Tempered Glass with Matte Anti-Reflective Finish

Cut the glare

There's nothing worse than looking at your phone outdoors only not to read a text through the harsh glare of the sun. This matte-finished screen protector cuts down on glare while also limiting smudges, scuffs, and shatters, keeping your screen pristine.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (2)

InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ with D3O

Extra impact protection

D3O is a wonderful substance that has added its impact resistance to hundreds of cases and accessories over the years, but adding it to a screen protector while keeping it pristinely clear takes talent and a little magic. Luckily, InvisibleShield has both.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (3)

Supershieldz Premium Temepred Glass (3-Pack)

Value pick

Supershieldz was the first Galaxy S21+ screen protector to sell out after it launched, and for good reason: They are strong, scratch-resistant, and they're drop-dead easy to install. You also don't have to worry about keeping some bulky installation frame around.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (4)

Best case-friendly

This pair of screen and camera lens protectors from UniqueMe is sturdier than a film screen protector and will play nice with bulkier cases. It has a 9H level of hardness, so if you need heavy-duty protection, this one is for you. You get a frame to assist with the at-home installation process, making the initial setup as easy as 1,2,3!

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (5)

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Case-Friendly Film

Made in America

Film screen protectors aren't as impact-resistant as tempered glass, but they're easier to apply and tend to play nicer with cases. The margins on this film, in particular, leave a little more room at the edges for thicker bumpers and cases. This ArmorSuit model is also made in the U.S.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (6)

Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack)

Upgrade pick

Whitestone Dome Glass was the first and originally the only tempered glass screen protector that worked with Samsung's Ultrasonic sensor thanks to its UV curing system. Of course, it's not the only one anymore, but it's still the best — if you can afford it.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (7)

Zeking Camera Lens Protector (3-Pack)

Just the camera

The cameras on the Galaxy S21+ are some of the best on the market, and they're 110% worth protecting. This three-pack will give you spares, should you somehow drop your new phone on the camera corner twice in a row.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (8)

ESR Liquid Skin (3-Pack)

Self-healing

If a scratch or bubble appears on the display, ESR's Liquid Skin will heal itself, so you don't have to see it forever. ESR also walks the knife-edge between "edge-to-edge protection" and case friendliness.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (9)

WRJ Clear Case + Screen Protectors (5-Piece Kit)

Protect everything

Want to be done with accessory shopping altogether? This kit contains two tempered glass screen protectors for the front, two for the rear camera module, and a clear TPU case, which is everything you need to protect your shiny new S21+.

These are the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors

Attempting to provide your Galaxy S21+ with the most protection possible can seem like a daunting task. Tempered glass offers more protection against shattering drops. Still, it can interfere with the touch sensitivity and the fingerprint sensor; while PET films are thin and sensitive, but they don't offer the same impact protection or durability. I highly recommend going with tempered glass now that we've had a few years to ensure that more of them work with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The MagGlass Matte Tempered Glass gives you a durable screen protector that's easier to read in bright environments and won't strain your wallet like the UV-curing Whitestone Dome Glass.

If you prefer your screen protectors thinner but don't want the pre-installed film — or you're like me and managed to get just enough dirt under the corners to peel it up already — then there's a great domestically-made option in the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield, which comes in both case-friendly and matte variants depending on your needs. The ESR Liquid Skin also does a great job and gives you a few spares if you tend to scratch your screen protectors regularly.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors 2024 (10)

Andrew Myrick

Senior Editor - Chromebooks, tablets, and wearables

Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.

