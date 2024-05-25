Best Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors (2024)

TheGalaxy S21 series has been announced and some early S21 adopters may have even purchased one of these beautiful devices already.

There are some big changes this year. Samsung took a page from Apple’s book and went for flat displays in the Galaxy S21 and S21+, leaving the sexy curves exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra model. Furthermore, the ultra-premium variant features S-Pen support for the first time, maybe in a bid to replace the Note series (although Samsung is launching a Galaxy Note 21 model this year, so we’re talking about a smooth phase-out if there’s one).

Front view

Side view Samsung Galaxy S20+ Dimensions 6.37 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 6.56 oz (188 g) Samsung Galaxy S21+ Dimensions 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 7.13 oz (202 g) Samsung Galaxy S20+ Dimensions 6.37 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 6.56 oz (188 g) Samsung Galaxy S21+ Dimensions 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 7.13 oz (202 g) See the full Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Samsung Galaxy S21+ size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Contents: Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protector overall Samsung Galaxy S21+ privacy screen protectors Samsung Galaxy S21+ flexible polymer screen protectors Samsung Galaxy S21+ tempered glass screen protectors Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors with insurance

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protector overall





The term “best” is subjective to some extent but over the years this spot has been occupied by ZAGG products. The Glass Elite series is our all-time favorite, as it offers one of the most complete screen protection options on the market. ZAGG’s top model - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ - combines various levels of protection. You get the ion-exchange tempered aluminosilicate glass itself, which stands at the top of the tempered glass’ food chain, regarding durability and scratch-resistance. Then comes the antimicrobial protection - the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Galaxy S21 screen protector has a special coating that kills up to 95% of the human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. Last but not least, there’s the VisionGuard+ tech - it filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. If you want the absolute best for your Galaxy S21+, get this one.



Samsung Galaxy S21+ privacy screen protectors

Personal privacy became a significant consideration in the past few years. With big tech companies leaking personal data left and right, it’s really hard to feel safe in the modern tech world. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why privacy screen protectors have been on the rise lately. They use clever but old and simple technology to do their magic - a special polarization layer that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle.

Galaxy S21 Plus Privacy Screen Protector Easy Install] Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus / S21+ 5G (6.7-inch) Buy at Amazon You can get screen protectors with this option from almost every big manufacturer, including ZAGG, Belkin, Insignia, and more. Some of them are not yet available as the Galaxy S21 Plus has just been announced. Once they publish their privacy protectors for the Galaxy S21+, we will make sure to include the best of them here. Keep in mind that there are some caveats to choosing a privacy protector, though. If you put a polarization layer on your screen, you’ll need to look at it dead-on straight, otherwise, the image will be far from perfect. There’s also some brightness loss (nothing major) and funny image artifacts may occur. If you frequently access sensitive information on your phone, though, the aforementioned drawbacks are a small price to be paid for the additional peace of mind. Samsung Galaxy S21+ flexible polymer screen protectors

Flexible polymer screen protectors can make life a lot easier when it comes to curved displays. Now, the display of the Galaxy S21+ is flat, so any installation advantages over tempered glass screen protectors are negated. There are still merits to the plastic screen protector design. First, some models offer clever self-healing coatings, which can eradicate light scratches over time. The next big advantage is the price, of course.



Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Soft TPU Film+2 Pack Camera Lens Protector Tempered Glass for Galaxy S21 Plus, Fingerprint ID Compatible Bubble Free Buy at Amazon Plastic screen protectors are quite cheap, and you can get a pack of three or six sheets for just a couple of bucks. Six sheets will last you well over the lifecycle of the device itself, so it’s not a bad option, especially if you’re on a budget. You can find these plastic screen protectors online - ESR already offers its Liquid Skin screen protector pack for the Galaxy S21+, and there are other options from less known brands.





Of course, big brands also offer flexible screen protectors and OtterBox is one example. You can get the Alpha Flex Galaxy S21+ screen protector, and although it's a bit more expensive, you're getting the quality of a major brand and no nasty surprises. The Alpha Flex is strong, easy to install, and features a special crystal coating that makes it really tough to scratch.

OtterBox - Alpha Flex Series Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - Clear $3999 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21+ tempered glass screen protectors

Tempered glass has been the most popular option when it comes to screen protectors, and for quite some time, too. It’s not surprising at all, given the fact that these screen protectors offer great hardness and scratch resistance at moderate prices. Basically, it’s almost like you put another glass on top of your screen. With the flat display of the Galaxy S21+, tempered glass protectors are as easy to install as plastic ones, another reason to opt for this kind of protection.

TQLGY 3 Pack Screen Protector Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G - 6.7 inch 3 Pack Camera Lens Protector Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Tempered Glass [Fingerprint Support] [Easy Installation Frame] Buy at Amazon

Variety is the other key factor with tempered glass protectors. They come in different designs, with different features and extras. Some sport black borders and cover the whole front of the phone, others have a cutout or a notch for the selfie camera, not to mention the different coatings and glass treatments available.

PULEN Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus Screen Protector (3 Packs) ,S21+ Plus Tempered Glass 9H Hardness HD Clear Scratch Resistant Bubble Free Anti-Fingerprints Buy at Amazon If you don’t mind spending a bit more money, go for a screen protector with an antimicrobial coating. This is a very useful feature in the current pandemic situation. Another thing to look out for is the UV curing option. These screen protectors use special glues that harden under ultraviolet light. This means you can perfectly align and install your protector without worrying that the adhesive will dry out before you’re done. These UV curing screen protectors were extremely popular with curved screens but even with flat ones, it’s a nice option to have. One of the best in this category is the Whitestone Dome Glass Galaxy S21+ screen protector.

Dome Glass Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Protector, Full HD Clear 3D Curved Edge Tempered Glass Buy at Amazon





Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors with insurance

There's only one company that offers this cool option - Gadget Guard. ItsBlack Ice Flex screen protectors won’t chip or crack like traditional glass screen guards but in case they do - you'll get up to $250 to replace a screen damaged. Engineered by integrating five distinct layers, each layer performs an essential function of protection while maintaining clarity. The glass-like nano-technology surface provides reactive touch response for sensitivity, rapid fingerprint scans and stylus compatibility. Each guard is designed to fit the phone perfectly.