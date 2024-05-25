Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors (2024)

The design of the Galaxy S21 series is brand-new, with a cool camera bump on the back that seamlessly flows into the frame of the phones. The other big change is that Samsung has decided to ditch the curved edge display in the Galaxy S21 and S21+ (in favor of flat display panels) but kept this feature on the Ultra model. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also the first phone from the S series that supports Samsung’s proprietary stylus - the S-Pen, previously reserved for Note devices.

Let's say you've already bought the Galaxy S21 Ultra and coupled it with a nice case. The next logical step is to protect the beautiful curved AMOLED display with a screen protector. But before we continue...

Do Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors fit the Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Sadly, no. The display size is slightly different (6.8" LTPO with S Pen support vs 6.9" LTPS) between the two, which means you won’t be able to use leftover S20 Ultra screen protectors on your new phone. Of course, 0.1 of an inch is not that much and you might be able to fit an S20 Ultra protector on the S21 Ultra but it won’t be a perfect fit and frankly, it’s not worth the pain.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protector overall

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra privacy screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flexible polymer screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors with insurance

ZAGG GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O

When it comes to screen protection, ZAGG is hard to beat. The new GlassFusion series combine military-grade materials with the properties of glass to create powerful protection with a smooth finish. The D3O material is the final layer of our GlassFusion screen protection, making it the strongest GlassFusion screen protection of the company —more than 20% stronger than its predecessor. Then there's the anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector from bacteria and other microorganisms. To top it off, the protective Eyesafe layer in GlassFusion VisionGuard+ filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. It's the complete screen protection suite and it comes at a price. You can get one for $59.99, but it will probably outlive the Galaxy S21 Ultra itself.

ZAGG - InvisibleShield® GlassFusion VisionGuard+ - D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $5999 Buy at BestBuy



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra privacy screen protectors

Magglass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Privacy Screen Protector Buy at Amazon

The privacy screen protector is back in fashion - it’s a clever idea that uses special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your Galaxy S21 Ultra and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, the technology comes with some drawbacks - you need to look at the display dead-on straight for the best viewing experience, otherwise, the image starts to fade. There are already some privacy screen protector options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra - like the Magglass option above. Beware though - the fingerprint reader won't work with the polarization layer, so if you tend to use this kind of authentication, maybe you should skip on privacy screen protectors altogether. [1+1] Tempered Glass Screen Protector for S21 Ultra - Privacy+Lens Protector 9H Hardness Anti-Peeping Sensitive Touch Scratch-Resistant Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flexible polymer screen protectors

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector - Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (3 pack) Buy at Amazon

The tempered glass might be one of the strongest materials when we talk about screen protectors (there are sapphire glass screen protectors but they’re as rare as unicorns and equally expensive), but flexible screen protectors have their advantages. Given the curved design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen, using a flexible screen protector provides full-screen coverage, easy installation, and some of the polymers used offer self-healing features (such as the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector, or the Spigen Neo-flex). This means that light scratches will fade away with time. Of course, flexible screen protectors don’t offer nearly as much protection as their tempered glass counterparts. Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector - Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Buy at Amazon Otterbox Alpha Flex Series for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is another flexible option. This protector comes with OtterBox's reputation and is resilient and flexible. It features a crystal coating that is scratch and shatter resistant so your screen is safe in purses, pockets and bags. Plus, your device controls and features work just like you’d expect — so tap, type and swipe with Alpha Flex screen protection. OtterBox - Alpha Flex Series Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - Clear $3999 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protectors Tempered glass is the industry standard when it comes to screen protectors. There are so many models and variants - with curved edges, with or without cutouts for the camera, with various oleophobic coatings, and so on and so forth. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a curved display which makes things a tad more difficult when you need to apply a tempered glass screen protector. Fortunately, most companies include a mounting frame and other tools to make the process easier. There are some tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra available right now and we can see some different approaches.Some of these feature a UV curing light to ensure full adhesive contact between the protector and the screen - resulting in better touch-sensitivity and responsiveness when using an under-display fingerprint reader. What’s more, UV lamp curing screen protectors are easier to mount on curved surfaces, so watch out for this feature when you’re looking for a tempered glass protector for your Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Whitestone is the brand to look out for, when it comes to UV curing, and there's already a model specially designed for the S21 Ultra. It features a Semi-Automatic 4 Step Installation kit by Whitestone, UV lamp and all. It's a bit pricy, but also one of the best tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Whitestone Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen Protector, DomeGlass, 3D Curved Edge, Tempered Glass, UV curing light Buy at Amazon