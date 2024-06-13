Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (2024)

Even though it's about to get a successor very soon, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still (and will continue to be) an excellent smartwatch that's easy to recommend to anyone. Available in two sizes — 42mm and 46mm — the wearable has a Super AMOLED display that itself comes in two sizes, namely 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch.

But regardless of the size you choose, make sure you also get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors to shield that display from scuffs and scratches. From TPU films to tempered glass screen protectors, we've rounded up some of the best options available.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (1)

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (3 Pack)

Staff pick

Arguably among the best screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Supershieldz's tempered glass offering is a must-have if you have the smartwatch's 46mm size. It has a 9H hardness rating, and comes with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings that help in keeping sweat and fingerprints away.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (2)

Diruite Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (4 Pack)

Perfect fit

If you're planning to get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 42mm size, we recommend Diruite's premium tempered glass screen protectors. Having a hardness rating of 9H, they feature a 2.5D rounded edge that provides maximum coverage. The package also includes all the tools needed for a hassle-free application.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (3)

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (2 Pack)

Easy installation

Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT is a well-made and premium screen protector that ensures your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's display will keep shining like new. Made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, it comes with an auto-alignment kit as part of the package for hassle-free application.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (4)

Haojavo Tempered Glass Screen Protectors & TPU Bumpers (6+6 Pack)

Protects more than just the screen

With a total of six tempered glass screen protectors included, this offering from Haojavo brings amazing value for money. But what makes the package even better is that you also get six TPU bumpers that protect your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's body from damage. The screen protectors offer improved visual clarity and touch response too.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (5)

RinoGear TPU Film Screen Protectors (8 Pack)

Thin and tough

Tempered glass screen protectors are often quite thick, and if you'd prefer something a bit slimmer, take a look at RinoGear's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors. These are made from TPU material, and do a great job of keeping away scratches and fingerprints, while being barely noticeable. Applying them is a cakewalk too, thanks to the wet installation method.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (6)

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film Screen Protectors (6 Pack)

Self-healing properties

Made in the USA, ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors comprise a total of five layers that offer maximum protection, while also retaining visual clarity. Resistant to yellowing, they also feature self-healing properties that make minor scratches disappear over time automatically.

With features such as automatic workout tracking, solid battery life, and much more, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is easily among the best Android smartwatches you can currently buy. That said, it's important to pair it up with proper accessories if you want it to last a long time, and a screen protector will definitely help with that.

Our top vote goes to Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protectors, which have a 9H hardness rating, and feature a 2.5D rounded edge that ensures maximum touch sensitivity and clarity. They also come with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to keep away smudges and fingerprints.

On the other hand, RinoGear's TPU-based film protectors are an easy recommendation if you're extra careful about your wearables and just want a thin, yet capable screen protector.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors 2024 (7)

Courtney Lynch

Courtney Lynchis a freelance writer at Android Central. She's obsessed with all things health, fitness, and music. At any given time, she can be found checking out the latest and greatest gadgets while simultaneously petting her dog and sipping iced coffee.

