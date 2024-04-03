Best scotch egg recipe | Jamie Oliver picnic recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- What foods are good for gut health?
- Healthy eating tips
- Special diets guidance
- All about sugar
- Learn about portion size
- View more
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Proper Scotch eggs
Serve with lovely Scottish cheese & pickle
- Dairy-freedf
Serve with lovely Scottish cheese & pickle
- Dairy-freedf
“I like my Scotch eggs a little runny in the middle, but if you prefer a hard-boiled centre, leave the eggs in to boil for an extra couple of minutes at the start. These are the ultimate picnic snack. ”
Serves 8
Cooks In40 minutes
DifficultyShowing off
EggsWimbledonBritishPorkSausageSnacks
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 613 31%
-
Fat 47g 67%
-
Saturates 11.4g 57%
-
Sugars 1.2g 1%
-
Salt 2.6g 43%
-
Protein 28.6g 57%
-
Carbs 20.7g 8%
-
Fibre 1.3g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 10 large free-range eggs
- 8 higher-welfare sausages
- ½ a bunch of fresh chives
- ½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 whole nutmeg , for grating
- 1 tablespoon English mustard
- plain flour , for dusting
- 150 g fresh white breadcrumbs
- 2 litres vegetable oil
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Put 8 eggs into a pan of cold water and bring to the boil. Boil for 3 to 4 minutes, then transfer to a bowl of cold water. Once cooled, carefully peel them.
- Squeeze the sausages out of their skins and into a bowl.
- Pick and finely chop the herb leaves, add to the sausage meat along with a good grating of nutmeg, the mustard and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Give it all a good mix together then divide into 8 balls.
- Have 3 plates ready - one with a small handful of flour, one with the two remaining eggs (beat them together first), and a third with the breadcrumbs.
- Start by flouring your hands, then in the palm of one hand, flatten one of the sausage balls into an oval-shaped pattie.
- Roll a peeled egg in flour, then pop it in the middle of the patty Gently shape the meat evenly around the egg, moulding it with your hands until sealed.
- Roll the meat-wrapped egg in the flour, shake off any excess, then dip into the beaten egg, followed by the breadcrumbs. Roll in the egg and breadcrumbs again for a really good coating.
- Heat the oil in a deep pan or deep fat fryer to about 150ºC/300ºF. If you have a cooking thermometer it’s a good idea to use it. Otherwise, test if the oil is hot enough by adding a piece of raw potato and leaving it for about 1 minute – if it sizzles and browns, it’s ready.
- Carefully lower the eggs into the pan and cook for 4 minutes, or until golden, turning them every so often. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (if you’re worried about the meat being under-cooked, deep-fry the scotch eggs until they’re golden and crispy, then pop them in a hot oven for a couple of minutes.)
- Cool the Scotch eggs slightly, then arrange on board with a good piece of Scottish Cheddar, some pickle and a few pickled onions. Heaven.
Tips
It’s not always easy to tell if an egg is past its best. A quick way to test an egg’s freshness is to place it in a glass of cold water: if it sinks, it’s fresh; if it rises, it’s stale. And, the flatter the egg lies on the bottom of the glass, the fresher it is. Genius!
Related recipes
Scarlett Moffatt's Scotch eggs
Haggis scotch eggs
Related features
8 incredible quiche recipes
4 ways with Jamie’s hero pancake batter
Father’s Day with the Olivers
Related video
Incredible Italian scotch egg: Gennaro Contaldo
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited