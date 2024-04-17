Best selfie sticks 2023: Take picture-perfect self-portraits | Expert Reviews (2024)

Selfie sticks have gotten a bit of a bad rap. Sure, they can seem a bit gimmicky, but the best selfie sticks can be a genuinely useful tool in the smartphone photographer or videographer’s backpack.

At their most basic, selfie sticks are an extension of your arm: they allow you to hold your smartphone well beyond your arm’s natural reach. This makes them ideal for grabbing snapshots clear of crowds in tourist hotspots, and, as the name suggests they’re perfect for snapping selfies and group photographs. Get a little more advanced and some of the best selfie sticks also offer up the ability to wirelessly trigger your smartphone’s camera or transform into an impromptu tripod, and some even feature built-in stabilisation for smoother videos.

You’ll find selfie sticks stocked in most tourist hotspots and so at first glance it may not seem like something worth researching, never mind splurging on. Not all selfie sticks are created equal, however, so it’s worth taking the time to find the best selfie stick for you before you entrust it with your expensive smartphone.

Below you’ll find a brief guide covering everything you need to know when shopping for a selfie stick, followed by our pick of the best selfie sticks on the market.

