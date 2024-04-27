Best smartwatches for Android in 2024 (2024)

Best Android smartwatch: Quick Menu 1. The list in brief

2. Best overall

3. Best for Pixel

4. Best for wellness

5. Best for fitness

6. Best for step counting

7. Best for running

8. Best for battery life

9. Best for outdoors

10. Best under $200

11. How to choose

12. How we test

The best smartwatches for Android range greatly in terms of style, price and functionality. In other words, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you have a handset from Samsung, Google or OnePlus, or any of the best Android phones, you’ll want to consider the smartwatches below. Some are optimized to work with specific smartphones, but all are among the best smartwatches for Android you can buy now.

Not all of the best smartwatches for Android are made the same, though. Some are sophisticated fitness trackers, while others are designed to make the ultimate fashion statement. A few of these smartwatches even support LTE, so you can communicate from your wrist untethered from your smartphone.

Written by Written by Kate Kozuch My name is Kate and I oversee our guides to the best smartwatches, best Android smartwatches, best Apple Watches, best Samsung watches and more. This means I usually walk around like a cyborg with multiple devices on my wrists. I've been testing wearable tech for Tom's Guide for more than 4 years, documenting my experience on the site, on our YouTube channel and on my Instagram.

The quick list

Here's a quick overview of the best smartwatches for Android you can buy right now based on our testing and reviews. In-depth analysis on each of the products can be found further down this page.

Best overall 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best overall The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best Android smartwatch we've tested. It has first-rate communication, fitness, health and safety features, making it the best smartwatch for most people. Read more below Best under $200 2. Fitbit Versa 3 Best under $200 The Fitbit Versa 3 is a previous-gen model, but packs plenty of features for a smartwatch under $200. It's especially good for basic fitness tracking and sleep tracking. Read more below Best for Pixel 3. Google Pixel Watch 2 Best for Pixel The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the first dedicated smartwatch for Pixel smartphone users, offering Google apps and the most Fitbit fitness tracking features. We like this watch's minimalistic design, too. Read more below Best for wellness 4. Fitbit Sense 2 Best for wellness The Fitbit Sense 2 is one the most intuitive smartwatches thanks to a proactive stress-detection feature. It has robust fitness tracking and a handful of Google apps, even if it's not a true Wear OS watch. Read more below Best for fitness tracking 5. Garmin Venu 3 Best for fitness tracking The Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile Garmin watch with a bright AMOLED display, thorough fitness tracking and accurate GPS. It has a long-lasting battery life and Garmin Coach for custom training plans, too. Read more below Best for step counting 6. Fitbit Versa 4 Bestfor step counting If you’re looking for a more affordable smartwatch, the Versa 4 ticks the right boxes. It’s not as high-tech as the Sense 2, but it still tracks over 40 different workout types. Read more below

View the next 3 products... Best for running 7. Garmin Forerunner 265 Best for running The Garmin Forerunner 265 is the best overall Garmin for most people. It has a bright AMOLED screen, comes in two different screen sizes, has accurate GPS, and advanced training metrics. Read more below Best battery life 8. TicWitch Pro 3 Ultra Best battery life The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is a rugged GPS watch with up to 45 days of battery life, making it perfect for people who need a smartwatch that goes the distance. Read more below Best for outdoors 9. Garmin Instinct 2 See Also Wear OS by Google | Das Smartwatch-Betriebssystem für deine vernetzte WeltBest Google Wear OS smartwatches and Android alternatives - WareableBeste Wear OS Smartwatch 2024: Unser Vergleich der besten Smartwatches mit Wear OSThe best Wear OS watches to buy in 2024 Best for outdoors The Garmin Instinct 2 is an adventure-ready sports watch for the right price. With solar charging for ongoing battery life and waterproofing up to 100m, it's up for the outdoors. Read more below

The best Android smartwatches you can buy today

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

The best Android smartwatch overall

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The best smartwatch for Android overall Specifications Sizes: 40mm, 44mm Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: Optional Mobile Payments: Samsung Pay Reasons to buy + Slimmer display bezels + Improved interchangeable band mechanism + Satisfying physical bezel on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Reasons to avoid - Same battery life

The Galaxy Watch 6 is thebest Android smartwatch thanks to design improvements, refreshed built-in apps and added health features. While Samsung's smartwatch lineup has received mostly iterative updates in past years, the Galaxy Watch 6 presents some truly substantial upgrades.

Samsung continues to offer one of the most robust smartwatch collections on the market with not one, but two wearable devices. The Galaxy Watch 6 strikes a balance of sleek and sporty, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic elevates style with the fan-favorite physical rotating bezel. Larger displays and a new interchangeable band mechanism make for a more user-friendly design, too. Our comparison of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can help you decide which is right for you.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review.

The best Android smartwatch under $200

2. Fitbit Versa 3 The best smartwatch for Android under $200 Specifications Sizes: 40mm Battery Life (Rated): 4 days GPS: No Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: Fitbit Pay Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Great sleep analysis + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Previous-gen model

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a highly capable smartwatch that won't cost you too much. It offers both Google's and Amazon's voice assistant, which lets you do such things as control smart home devices, look up the weather and news, and a lot more. It comes with advanced sleep-tracking features, which, when combined with the Versa 3's ability to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels, could help alert you to conditions such as sleep apnea.

You can also download apps and music onto the Versa 3 itself. We liked being able to leave our phone at home and still listen to tunes during workouts. It even has on-board GPS, so it tracked our walks and runs again without needing our phone.

However, this watch is a generation old; the newer Fitbit Versa 4 has a physical, rather than a capacitive button, but we weren't as enthused about the newer model. At its discounted price, the Versa 3 remains a great value.

Read our full Fitbit Versa 3 review.

The best Android smartwatch for Pixel

3. Google Pixel Watch 2 The best Android smartwatch for Pixel smartphone users Specifications Sizes: 41mm Battery Life (Rated): 24 hours GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: Optional Mobile Payments: Google Wallet Reasons to buy + Stress-detection sensor + Safety Check feature + Improved battery life Reasons to avoid - Big bezel - No wireless charger

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users. A full collection of Google apps and fitness tracking powered by Fitbit’s platform make for a compelling smartwatch. In many ways, the Pixel Watch is the best of both worlds, pairing a top-notch Wear OS experience with Fitbit’s holistic health-tracking (which is further enhanced with a Fitbit Premium membership.) There are plenty of tools on-board for staying connected and getting active.

But there’s some room for improvement: the thick bezels and singular size option will still deter some users in terms of design. Luckily, an improved battery life compared to the original Pixel Watch makes up for it. Plus, we love the reassurance offered by the new Safety Check feature that shares your location with emergency contacts when you might need their help most.

Read our full Google Pixel Watch 2 review.

The best Android smartwatch for wellness

4. Fitbit Sense 2 The best Android smartwatch for understanding your overall health Specifications Sizes: 40.5mm Battery Life (Rated): 6 days GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: Fitbit Pay Reasons to buy + Proactive stress management with cEDA + Comfortable design + Robust fitness and health tracking with Fitbit Premiums See Also Samsung returns to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 | TechCrunch Reasons to avoid - No third party apps

Compared to the originalFitbit Sense, the Sense 2 features an upgraded design, interface and EDA sensor, making for Fitbit's most holistic smartwatch yet. Thanks to advanced health analysis and deep integration with Fitbit Premium, the Sense 2 also sustains an edge in fitness-tracking over many of thebest smartwatchesfor Android on this list.

An update to the stress-detecting EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor plays a large role in the device’s success: now called cEDA ('c' for continuous,) the sensor monitors stress levels or heightened responses throughout the day, prompting the user to take action on mood monitoring with Body Response notifications. However, added support for Google Wallet and Google Maps, while useful upgrades, won’t be available for the Fitbit Sense 2 at launch. There’s oddly no third-party app support, either. Still, for a smartwatch that helps you get in touch with how you feel, the Sense 2 succeeds.

Read our full Fitbit Sense 2 review.

The best Android smartwatch for fitness

5. Garmin Venu 3 The best fitness-tracking smartwatch Specifications Sizes: 45mm, 41mm Battery Life (Rated): 14 days GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: Garmin Pay Reasons to buy + Intuitive sleep and workout advice + Borrows features from high-end Garmin watches + Up to 14 days of battery life Reasons to avoid - Not enough third-party apps

The Garmin Venu 3 is one of thebest Garmin watchesthat’s both a capable workout companion and stylish lifestyle device. The $449 Garmin Venu 3 maintains Garmin’s reputation for thorough fitness tracking and accurate GPS, while having the smarts of mirrored notifications and an on-wrist voice assistant.

Though Garmin still lacks a large third-party app store and continues to steer clear of LTE support, nap-tracking and a new sleep coach work on tracking your rest while daily summaries offer behavioral insights. An abundance of sport profiles, added Recovery Time suggestions, and on-watch interval creation keep you tuned into your activity, too. What's more with a 14-hour battery life, you rarely need to stress about keeping the Garmin Venu 3 charged.

Read our full Garmin Venu 3 review.

The best Android smartwatch for step counting

6. Fitbit Versa 4 The best smartwatch for Android for step counting Specifications Sizes: 40mm Battery Life (Rated): 6 days GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: Fitbit Pay Reasons to buy + Great, slim-profile design + Accurate step counting + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Trouble with heart rate accuracy - No third-party apps

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the best smartwatch for step tracking based on our testing. We will say it's not the best smartwatch for fitness tracking overall, as it struggles to provide accurate heart rate readings. But if you're looking for something that will get you moving with hourly step reminders and alerts when you've reached your daily goal, this smartwatch is a great choice.

Not only that, the Versa 4 a lovely-looking smartwatch with a slim profile and sleek metallic finishes. It looks very similar to the Fitbit Sense 2, yes, but this is the better choice if you're on a tighter budget or aren't as interested in stress-tracking. The Versa 4 still has reliable sleep-tracking and other perks available via Fitbit Premium.

Read our full Fitbit Versa 4 review.

The best Android smartwatch for running

7. Garmin Forerunner 245 The best smartwatch for Android for runners Specifications Sizes: 42mm Battery Life (Rated): 7 days GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: No Reasons to buy + Easy-to-read display + Many training metrics + Onboard music storage Reasons to avoid - No NFC

With an accurate GPS, a long-lasting battery, and the ability to track many types of workouts, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is one of the best sports watches. When synced with your Android phone, the Forerunner 245 can send (or cancel) emergency notifications at the push of a button, so you’ll have peace of mind wherever your next workout takes you.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is small and light, so it won’t weigh down your wrist during runs or feel uncomfortable during everyday wear or while you’re sleeping. And it gets the same fitness metrics as Garmin’s latest higher-end GPS watches: Training Status to track progress, Training Load to see workouts over a seven-day period, and Training Effect to measure anaerobic and aerobic. It also supports sleep, stress, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle tracking. Garmin even offers a Forerunner 245 Music edition, which comes with onboard storage for up to 500 songs and syncs with Spotify and Deezer accounts.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 245 review.

The best Android smartwatch for battery life

8. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS The best Android smartwatch for adventures on a budget Specifications Sizes: 47mm Battery Life (Rated): 3 days (up to 45 days in Essential Mode) GPS: Yes Swim-Proof: Yes LTE: No Mobile Payments: Google Pay Reasons to buy + Great always-on interface + Good fitness tracking + Long-lasting battery life Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have Wear OS 3 yet

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS might not be the most noteworthy Android smartwatch on the market, but it impresses where some of its competitors lack: battery life. Smart design, bright display and solid fitness tracking help round-out the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS to be one of the best smartwatches for Android you can buy. At $299, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is also more affordable than many of the outdoor sector-centered smartwatches you’ll find on the market now.

Again, it puts an emphasis on endurance—this smartwatch lasts up to 45 days with certain settings enabled.Regrettably, the software doesn’t run as smoothly as you might see onSamsung Galaxy Watch 5or theGoogle Pixel Watch, which both have the latest version ofWear OS 3(this TicWatch is eligible, but hasn’t yet been updated.) Though if you're looking for something that's durable and goes the distance, we think there's a lot to like about the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS.

Read our fullTicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS review.

The best Android smartwatch for outdoors

9. Garmin Instinct 2 An adventure-ready Android smartwatch at the right price Specifications Heart rate monitor: Yes GPS : Yes Water resistance: 100 meters On-board music: No Mobile payments: Yes Sleep tracking: Yes Battery life: 21 days (2S)/ 51 days (2) Solar battery life : 28 days (2S)/ Unlimited (2) Reasons to buy + New smaller size option + Killer battery life + Has Health Snapshot + Has Garmin Pay + Garmin Connect Reasons to avoid - Limited sport types

The Garmin Instinct 2 boasts an infinite battery life — yep, it has the power to last forever, charging with the sunlight. There are a few catches, from which features work on solar power, to which versions of the Garmin Instinct 2 even pack a solar panel, to how many hours a day the watch needs to be exposed to sunlight. But beyond that, the Instinct 2 is better than the firstGarmin Instinctin almost every way.

It retains it's rugged feel, while borrowing features from some of Garmin's more expensive watches. It also now comes in a smaller 40mm size — the 2S, designed for smaller wrists. Unlike the new Garmin Fenix 7 range, there's no touchscreen, but the five-button functionality is easy to figure out, and use on the move.

Read our full Garmin Instinct 2 review.

How to choose the best smartwatch for Android for you

When looking at the best smartwatches for Android, you have plenty of options, no matter the connected smartphone brand (as long it’s not an iPhone, obviously.) That said, if you have a Samsung smartphone, you’ll probably enjoy the ecosystem experience of a Samsung-made Galaxy Watch more than a smartwatch from Fitbit or other third-party maker. But if fitness tracking or working out is your priority, a Fitbit or Garmin wearable might be better for reaching your goals.

After that, when picking any smartwatch, you want to get one that fits your wrist comfortably. Those with smaller wrists may find larger smartwatches — ones with case sizes larger than 44mm — bulky and cumbersome. Many of the watches listed above are large, which might make them awkward to wear overnight. On the other hand, the larger displays make whatever is on your screen easier to read.

Lastly, consider style. Some of the best smartwatches for Android look like high-tech fitness trackers while others look like traditional timepieces. If you want something sporty, stick to sleek materials with fewer embellishments. If you want something you can wear on nicer occasions, look for bezels or other eye-catching accents.

How we test the best smartwatches for Android

Whenever an attractive, Android-compatible smartwatch is released, we fully charge it up, then strap it on our wrist for about a week or so to test out all the features.

We gauge how it feels on our wrist throughout our day-to-day, as well as how easy (or not) the interface is to navigate when we need to read notifications, set timers or change other settings. Next, we look at its fitness features, such as heart rate readings, blood oxygen readings, step counts and, when applicable, GPS. How accurate are all these readings?

Finally we consider battery life claims and compare it to our actual use. Some features like continuous GPS use, playing music or enabling an always-on display chew up juice faster than others. We understand that not all smartwatches last two weeks —we just want our experience to match up with the expectations put forth by the company.