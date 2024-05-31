Best Soup Recipes For One (2024)

We’ve rounded up our best soup recipes for one! Each of these soup recipes is easy to make, incredibly delicious and will serve one or maybe two people. These soups are pure comfort in a bowl! From French Onion Soup to Broccoli Cheddar Soup, you are sure to find a few favorites.

this Recipe

Nothing beats a big bowl of hot, hearty soup when you’re thinking about lunch or dinner. We’ve rounded up our best fall soup recipes for one (or maybe 2), an outstanding stew recipe for one, and a few fantastic side dish recipes that are perfect to enjoy with a big bowl of soup.

There are few things more comforting than a big bowl of soup on a cool evening – in fact, quick-cooking soups such as the ones we have here make the ultimate weeknight meal.

Nearly every one of the soup recipes listed below cook quickly and don’t need a whole lot of fancy ingredients. In fact, you might just decide to make a new soup every night of the week.