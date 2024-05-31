Best Soup Recipes For One (2024)

Home › Cooking For One Recipes › Single Serving Soups › Best Soup Recipes For One
By Joanie Zisk
on Oct 01, 2020, Updated Dec 11, 2023
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
We’ve rounded up our best soup recipes for one! Each of these soup recipes is easy to make, incredibly delicious and will serve one or maybe two people. These soups are pure comfort in a bowl! From French Onion Soup to Broccoli Cheddar Soup, you are sure to find a few favorites.
Nothing beats a big bowl of hot, hearty soup when you’re thinking about lunch or dinner. We’ve rounded up our best fall soup recipes for one (or maybe 2), an outstanding stew recipe for one, and a few fantastic side dish recipes that are perfect to enjoy with a big bowl of soup.
There are few things more comforting than a big bowl of soup on a cool evening – in fact, quick-cooking soups such as the ones we have here make the ultimate weeknight meal.
Nearly every one of the soup recipes listed below cook quickly and don’t need a whole lot of fancy ingredients. In fact, you might just decide to make a new soup every night of the week.
Table of Contents
- Why These Recipes Work
- Soup Recipes
- Expert Tips
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Best Side Dishes To Serve With These Soup Recipes
Why These Recipes Work
- Each of these soup recipes are very easy to make.
- No fancy ingredients are needed.
- Every soup recipe listed will serve one or possibly two people.
RELATED: 4 Single Serving Pumpkin Recipes
Soup Recipes
These small batch soup recipes are sure to warm you up from head to toe. They’re each easy to make and so good too!
Lasagna Soup For One
5 from 4 votes
Enjoy Lasagna Soup, a comforting one-pot meal that's ready in 30 minutes. Perfect for solo dining, it blends lasagna noodles, meat sauce, and cheese.
Lasagna Soup Recipe
Broccoli Cheddar Soup For One
4.83 from 39 votes
Discover our Broccoli Cheddar Soup recipe for the ultimate comfort food: a single, creamy and cheesy bowl with tender broccoli. Easy to make with minimal ingredients, ready in under 30 minutes!
Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe
Creamy Tomato Soup For One
5 from 5 votes
This single serving comforting, creamy tomato soup comes together quickly and easily by using a few pantry staples. Ready in just 30 minutes!
Creamy Tomato Soup Recipe
Easy Cioppino For One
5 from 16 votes
Cioppino is a spectacular tomato based fish stew filled with seafood and vegetables. It's a delicious and hearty meal that cooks in just 15 minutes!
Easy Cioppino Recipe
Curried Butternut Squash Soup For One
5 from 7 votes
Create a warming Curried Butternut Squash Soup in just 30 minutes! Easy, flavorful, and perfect for any meal – you'll love this cozy, comforting soup.
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Taco Soup For One
5 from 8 votes
This big and bold taco soup makes the perfect meal. Filled with ground beef, vegetables and topped with cheese, this single serving soup can be ready in less than 30 minutes!
Taco Soup Recipe
Split Pea Soup For One
5 from 6 votes
A classic split pea soup recipe scaled down to serve one person. Green split peas are simmered with plenty of vegetables and flavorful ham until tender. Easy, packed with protein, hearty, and incredibly delicious!
Split Pea Soup Recipe
French Onion Soup For One
4.93 from 27 votes
Indulge in a comforting bowl of French Onion Soup. Rich, savory, and topped with melted cheese, this easy soup recipe brings gourmet flavor to your kitchen.
French Onion Soup Recipe
Chicken Tortilla Soup For One
5 from 4 votes
Enjoy a warm, satisfying Chicken Tortilla Soup made just for one. Quick and easy, it's packed with chicken, tomatoes, and corn, perfect for any meal.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
Vegetable Soup For One
5 from 15 votes
Hearty and delicious homemade vegetable soup ready in just 30 minutes! Packed with vegetables, this single serving soup tastes much better than canned soup!
Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe
Zuppa Toscana For One
4.97 from 27 votes
A single serving Zuppa Toscana soup recipe that tastes so much better than any restaurant version! It's easy to make and can be ready in less than 30 minutes!
Zuppa Toscana Recipe
Clam Chowder For One
5 from 9 votes
Easy to make, creamy clam chowder recipe made with bacon, a potato, cream, and plenty of chopped clams. Wonderfully creamy and incredibly delicious. This single serving New England clam chowder is hearty, comforting and can be ready in just 30 minutes!
Easy Clam Chowder Recipe
Black Bean Soup For One
4.84 from 6 votes
This black bean soup is easy to make with canned beans combined with fresh ingredients. Cooks in just 30 minutes, this vegan and vegetarian soup is healthy and so delicious!
Southwestern Black Bean Soup
Small Batch Thai Shrimp Soup
4.80 from 5 votes
Enjoy a cozy bowl of homemade Thai Shrimp Soup with this easy recipe. Fresh, flavorful, and ready in minutes—perfect for a quick, delicious meal!
Thai Shrimp Soup Recipe
Minestrone Soup For One
4.65 from 14 votes
Whip up a delightful single serving Minestrone Soup with a mix of vegetables, bacon, and pasta. Easy, nutritious, and perfect for a quick meal.
Minestrone Soup Recipe
Curried Carrot Soup For One
4.74 from 15 votes
Enjoy Curried Carrot Soup in less than 30 minutes: sweet carrots, curry spices, and coconut milk create a creamy, quick gourmet meal.
Curried Carrot Soup Recipe
White Bean Soup For One
4.91 from 21 votes
Make our easy White Bean Soup recipe for the perfect quick, nutritious single serving meal. Ready in 30 minutes, it's the epitome of comfort food.
Easy White Bean Soup Recipe
Pumpkin Soup For One
5 from 9 votes
Enjoy the flavors of fall with this quick, single serving Pumpkin Soup recipe! Rich, velvety, and cooks in 20 minutes. A perfect meal for one!
Pumpkin Soup Recipe
Small Batch Chicken Noodle Soup
4.92 from 36 votes
This homemade chicken noodle soup is hearty and perfect for those times you find yourself craving something to warm your heart and soul.
Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Beef Stew For One
4.87 from 23 votes
A hearty, classic Beef Stew filled with amazingly tender beef, onions, carrots, and gold potatoes. You'll love how easy this stew is to make and how rich and satisfying it tastes! This recipe makes the ideal amount for one person.
Beef Stew Recipe
Potato Soup For One
4.85 from 60 votes
This single serving potato soup is made with just one potato! It's creamy, comforting, and so easy to make. Filled with bacon and cheese, this soup can be ready in 30 minutes.
Easy Potato Soup Recipe
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup For One
5 from 4 votes
Creamy Instant Pot butternut squash soup is a healthy and hearty soup recipe made in a pressure cooker. Get the slow simmered flavor in half the time with this flavorful butternut squash soup recipe.
Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup For One
5 from 5 votes
Enjoy a quick & comforting single serving of Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup. Perfect for chilly days or a cozy pick-me-up with classic home flavors.
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Sometimes, a comforting bowl of soup is all you need. These easy soup recipes are our absolute favorites and I hope you find a few you really enjoy.
RELATED: The Best Cookie Recipes For One
Expert Tips
- If you’d like to make two servings of any of these soup recipes, double the ingredients.
- If you’d like to make your soup creamier, add a little heavy cream of plain yogurt.
- If you would like to freeze any soup made with pasta, leave the pasta out and add it when you are ready to eat the soup. Freezing pasta can make the noodles mushy.
- Consider garnishing your soup with cooked and crumbled bacon, chopped fresh herbs or cilantro, or a sprinkling of shredded cheese.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best way to thin a soup that is too thick?
Add a little extra liquid; cream, broth, or water work very well. Gradually stir in more liquid until your soup reaches the perfect consistency.
Is there any way to thicken soup?
Try cooking the soup with the lid off. The liquid will evaporate which will result in a thicker soup. You can also puree the soup using an immersion blender or a stand blender. Mashed potato flakes also make a good thickener.
Best Side Dishes To Serve With These Soup Recipes
Cornbread For One
4.83 from 68 votes
Discover how to make a quick and easy small batch of homemade cornbread! Ideal for single servings or small groups, it's the perfect snack or side dish.
Cornbread Recipe
French Bread – Small Loaf
4.95 from 184 votes
Learn how to easily bake a small French bread loaf, perfect for beginners. Follow this simple recipe for a delicious bread with a golden crust and a soft, fluffy center. Perfect for sandwiches, browned toast, or simply with butter and jam.
French Bread Recipe
Avocado Salad For One
4.75 from 4 votes
Create a delightful Avocado Salad in minutes! This single serving recipe features creamy avocado, fresh berries, and a homemade blueberry vinaigrette. Perfect for a quick, healthy meal.
Avocado Salad Recipe
Small Batch Crawfish Beignets
5 from 6 votes
CrispyCrawfish Beignets Recipe with spicy Remoulade Sauce – this New Orleans inspired small batch recipe yields 5-6 savory, fried crawfish-filled beignets and a side of easy to make Remoulade sauce. A Louisiana tradition, ready in minutes!
Crawfish Beignets Recipe
Small Batch Ham and Cheese Scones
5 from 6 votes
Bake a batch of delightful Ham and Cheese Scones today! Perfect for a quick snack or a delicious addition to any meal.
Ham and Cheese Scones Recipe
Fresh Tomato Salad For One
5 from 3 votes
Craving fresh, summer flavors? Whip up this easy single serving tomato salad! Bursting with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and a flavorful dressing – ready in minutes!
Tomato Salad Recipe
RELATED: 20 Single Serving Breakfast Recipes Worth Waking Up For
For more information on the cooking and baking dishes I use in our “recipes for one”, please visit ourFAQ page.
For examples of the dishes used at One Dish Kitchen, please visit ourStore page.
RELATED: Empty Nest Recipe Ideas – The Joy Of Cooking For Two
If you’ve tried any of these soup recipes or any recipe on One Dish Kitchen please let me know how you liked it by rating the recipe and telling me about it in the comment section below.
If you take a picture please tag us on Instagram (@onedishkitchen) we’d love to see it!
Make 80+ Recipes With This Dish!
Ideal for home chefs, this individual square ceramic baking dish is safe for oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Simple to use & easy to clean!
Shop Now
Cooking for One Articles Soups
Welcome!
I’m Joanie and I’m incredibly happy you’re here! Our aim is to inspire individuals with access to single serving recipes, education, and a supportive community that will enable them to enjoy the preparation of a meal that will nourish both body and soul.
Cookbook
About Us →
More Ideas
Lasagna Soup For One
Split Pea Soup For One
Creamy Tomato Soup For One
Chicken Tortellini Soup For One
6 Comments
I just made a pot of your potato soup for one, it is delicious, I am just wondering how I missed these recipes for one before, I am so glad I found them, will be using these a lot now, this is better than having to keep cutting recipes in half…
Reply
Love your recipes
Reply
Thank you!
Reply
Love your recipes and many thanks for the nutritional information at the end of each one. Makes my life much easier when planning what to eat!
Reply
Your recipes and great and I thank you but where can I get that soup bowl shown in the French Onion Soup??
Reply
Hi David,
I’m glad you are enjoying the recipes, thank you! That beautiful bowl came from a gallery/shop in England. I fell in love with it and actually bought the same bowl in three colors. The website for the gallery is http://www.newashgate.org.uk/.
Joanie
Reply