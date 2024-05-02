Best Tourtiere Recipe (2024)

Share

This Best Tourtiere Recipe also know as Tourtiere de Maman is a Canadian meat pie that is spiced. And is the perfect recipe to accompany your holiday festivities.

Gather your friends and family to enjoy a stress-free comfort meal, with my French Canadian Tourtière

WHERE DID TOURTIERE ORIGINATE

Tourtiere originated from Quebec from as early as 1600.

And is traditional served during the Christmas holidays.

IS TOURTIERE FRENCH

Yes, French Canadian.

WHEN IS TOURTIERE EATEN

Nothing beats this pie on the table on Christmas day, well next to some mashed potatoes and gravy of course. Or my popularShredded Brussel Sprouts recipe!

Tourtiere spices

1 tbsp Savory

1 tsp Ground cloves

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp Sage

1 tsp Thyme

1 tsp Celery Salt

1 tsp Season with salt and pepper

Note: not everyone likes Cinnamon in there meat pies, so to each there own.

How To Make Canadian Tourtière

Start with apyrex baking dish that is 9.5 x 1.6 deep.

Then make the butter crust (see recipe card)

And the pie filling

Stuff the Tourtière and bake at 375 f for 45 minutes till golden brown.

CAN TOURTIERE BE FROZEN

Yes, as long as the meat that was used was fresh not frozen to begin with.

So how do I know how to make a traditional Tourtière you may be asking?

Well, I am Canadian, but not Acadian. And have strong French roots on one side of my family.

What is Acadian you may be asking? Acadian peoples originate from eastern Canada.

They actually are the ones who created this recipe to begin with. Then the French out there ran with it and it is now known as a French Canadian or Acadian dish.

This particular recipe for my best Tourtière Pie has been past down from my Great Grandma who was 100% French Canadian. And her ancestors are all from Newfoundland and Labrador territories.

I have been gifted with her original recipe which was hand written by her a few decades ago.

And, so I had to share it all with you here.

Growing up Canadian, I was influenced by many cultural groups and thus foods so it wasn’t like I stuck to just one type of food then or now.

However I’ve appreciated all that was taught to me along the way.

One fond memory I do have is that of my great grandma and grandma both in the kitchen together making Tourtièreright before Christmas.

I must have been somewhere from 5-10 years old then. And I never knew how precious that memory would be for me as my great grandmother past shortly after.

I also remember enjoying this dish during Christmas dinner over the years as my aunts always carried the tradition of making it.

HOW MANY PEOPLE DOES A TOURTIEREMEAT PIE SERVE

One pie typically serves 8-10.

Over the years this recipe has been changed across the generations and each family does prepare it somewhat differently. In eastern Canada, most people there use pork or even rabbit in this pie.

Oh and be sure to serve this CANADIAN TOURTIÈRE with a dollop of Ketchup. The kids will love that addition too.

PS: don’t skip on the potatoes they really help to hold the pie together. I hope you give it a try this holidays season and let me know what you think.

Could you serve a traditional French Canadian meat pie this Christmas? Could your family like it more than the more traditional Turkey? I would love to know.

Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas!

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!

WHICH WINE WITH TOURTIERE

Whites, sparkling or reds all go with them a tourtière pie.

Note: You can freeze this ahead of time, and bring it to any gathering to bake fresh.

WHAT TO SERVE WITH TOURTIERE

