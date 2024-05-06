Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Consumer Reports (2024)

When Consumer Reports first tested true wireless earbuds in 2016, we weren’t impressed. Connections cut out, controls were finicky, and the sound was nothing special. For a while, reliable earbuds without a cord or cable connecting the earpieces were little more than a tantalizing promise.
Six years later, all that has changed. The best true wireless earbuds are now among the highest-scoring models in our ratings. Below you’ll find our top picks. First, though, there are a couple of factors to consider before you buy your next pair.
For one, these earbuds sometimes have a relatively limited battery life. To make up for that, they come in a carrying case with a built-in battery that doubles as a portable charger. The cases typically give your earbuds at least one full charge, and many can top your earbuds off multiple times.
It can also be tricky to get a comfortable fit with true wireless earbuds depending on the size of your ears, and some models can feel heavy. But with more options to choose from than ever before, there’s sure to be a pair that meets your needs.
With those details in mind, here are CR’s picks for the best true wireless earbuds, from least to most expensive.
Best Bargain True Wireless Earbuds
At around $30, the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds are an absolute steal. Their sound quality isn’t outstanding, but it’s above average—and very impressive considering the price. They have an advertised 3.5-hour battery life and a carrying/charging case good for an additional 8.5 hours of power.
This is an update to the previous version of the Skullcandy Dime, which gets the same rating in our tests. The two models are very similar, but the new one comes with some updates, including a newer version of Bluetooth that’s more energy-efficient on compatible devices, and compatibility with the Tile app, which will help locate the headphones if you misplace them. The price difference is only $5 to $10.
One caveat: Skullcandy received a dismal rating for owner satisfaction in our latest member survey on headphones. That doesn’t mean every product is a dud, though, and the Dime 2 may be worth a gamble at this price.
Best Cheap Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds
1More has a reputation for top-of-the-line performance at midrange prices, and the company’s ColorBuds 2 are a perfect example. You get the convenience of true wireless headphones, great sound quality, and superb noise cancellation, all for around $100.
These headphones also deliver modern noise-canceling features, including adjustable levels of sound blocking and a monitor mode that pipes in outside sound when you want to hear it.
With noise cancellation turned on, 1More advertises a 6-hour battery life backed by a charging case that will power up the headphones twice before it needs to be plugged in again. To sweeten the deal, the ComfoBuds feature a quick-charging function for an extra 2 hours after just 15 minutes of charging.
Best True Wireless Earbuds for Battery Life
You’ll find the original Samsung Galaxy Buds just below on this list, and even though we think the earlier model sounds better, the updated Galaxy Buds+ are a great choice if battery life is a top priority. These headphones will run for 11 hours, according to the manufacturer, more than enough for a full day of listening.
The carrying case is marked for one extra full charge on the go, plus Samsung boasts that a quick-charging feature will top the earbuds off with an extra 3 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes. It’s also comparable with wireless chargers if you have one. The audio isn’t as outstanding as the original Galaxy Buds, but tests found that these earbuds deliver better-than-average sound quality. Ironically, because the older Buds are a bit harder to find these days, they cost more than the new model.
Best True Wireless Earbuds for Sound Quality
The Samsung Galaxy Buds’ superb audio quality isn’t just the best on this list; it ranks among the best of any headphone in our ratings. Samsung has put out several updated models, such as the Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds 2, but in our tests, the original Buds still come out on top.
The Galaxy Buds come in an unobtrusive charging case that rivals the portability of AirPods, and like Apple’s offering, the case can be charged wirelessly if you own a compatible charging pad. Samsung says earbuds have a 6-hour battery life, but the case only holds enough charge to power the earbuds a little over one time between its own charges. That’s a bit low compared to other models.
These earbuds have integrated touch controls for calls, volume, and playback, and according to Samsung, they’re water-resistant. Unlike many true wireless models, our testers say, the Galaxy Buds shouldn’t pose problems with comfort or fit for most users.
Best True Wireless Earbuds for Apple Users
If you want outstanding sound quality, there are better headphones for less money than Apple’s AirPods. But there’s a reason for the AirPods’ enduring popularity. If you have an iPhone or other Apple products, the AirPods will give you a more seamless experience. Pairing is simple, you can switch from phone to a MacBook without much thought, and newer AirPods models are built for effortless compatibility with Siri. (None of those benefits apply if you have an Android phone, and some features don’t even work.)
In the past, the AirPods’ sound was so mediocre that we couldn’t recommend them, but the third-generation AirPods were redesigned for a significant improvement in audio quality. Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro, also earn a CR recommendation, but the 3rd generation is a lot cheaper. Other models on this list sound better, but if you’re an iPhone owner and ease of use is a top priority, it may be worth the trade-off.
Best Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds
The WF-1000XMM4 is our top pick for noise-canceling earbuds, and it’s even cheaper than the AirPods Pro. The XM4 has outstanding sound quality and top-of-the-line noise cancellation. Sony’s latest comes packed with additional features, including variable noise cancellation, which you can adjust to let in more or less sound, a monitoring mode to actively pipe in audio from your surroundings, and Speak-to-Chat, which can automatically pause the music when you start talking.
According to Sony, the XM4 has a 5.5-hour battery life and comes with a portable charging case that holds 16 hours’ worth of power before it needs to be plugged in again. But our testers say that some users, particularly people with larger ears, may feel that this model doesn’t fit securely.
How to Choose Headphones
