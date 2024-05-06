Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Consumer Reports (2024)

For one, these earbuds sometimes have a relatively limited battery life. To make up for that, they come in a carrying case with a built-in battery that doubles as a portable charger. The cases typically give your earbuds at least one full charge, and many can top your earbuds off multiple times.

It can also be tricky to get a comfortable fit with true wireless earbuds depending on the size of your ears, and some models can feel heavy. But with more options to choose from than ever before, there’s sure to be a pair that meets your needs.

With those details in mind, here are CR’s picks for the best true wireless earbuds, from least to most expensive.