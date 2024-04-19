Best UK VPN Services (2024) (2024)

When it comes to choosing the best VPN, there are a few key factors to consider. Customers should look for an ideal balance of affordability, helpful privacy features, server locations and an intuitive user experience. Taking these features into account can help you find a VPN that offers the protection and privacy you need. Here’s what to watch out for:

Essential VPN features

Your VPN should have fast and reliable connections with minimal lag or downtime Killswitch:A killswitch is a feature that terminates your internet connection automatically if the VPN connection drops. This helps to protect your online data and activity from being exposed in the event of a disconnection.

Types of VPN services

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, just over half (52%) of UK internet users have installed a free VPN service at some point, with 34% switching to paid VPN services.

There are different types of VPN software that you may use in different situations. The most common of all are personal VPNs, but you may find that you’ll need a remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN or mobile VPN.

A split tunnelling VPN allows you to route specific applications or web traffic through the VPN tunnel, while other traffic goes through your regular internet connection. This can be useful for organisations that want to protect sensitive data while still allowing employees to access nonsensitive information TOR over VPN:This type of VPN routes your internet connection through both a VPN and the TOR network. This provides an additional layer of encryption and anonymity, but it can also slow down your internet connection.

Server number and locations

Server numbers and locations are important factors to consider when choosing a VPN because they can affect the VPN’s overall performance and the level of privacy and security it can provide.

Server numbers: A VPN with a large number of servers is generally considered to be a good thing because it means that there are more options for connecting to the VPN and more servers to choose from.

This can help to ensure that you can find a server that is fast and reliable and that is located near your physical location.

A VPN with many servers also allows for more flexibility in terms of server switching and load balancing, which can help to improve the overall performance of the VPN.

Server locations:A VPN with a wide range of server locations is also considered to be a good thing because it allows you to choose a server that is located in a specific country or region.

This can be useful if you want to access geo-restricted content or if you want to ensure that your data is transmitted through a specific country’s jurisdiction.

The more server locations a VPN has, the more options you have to choose from and the more flexibility you have to ensure that your connection is fast and reliable.

A VPN service with few servers and few locations is considered bad because it could lead to over-congestion, low speed and difficulty in finding a server near your location.

It is also important that the VPN provider has servers in countries which are privacy-friendly and not part of any surveillance alliance, such as the 5-eyes, 9-eyes or 14-eyes.

Speed and performance

Speed is an important decision factor when choosing a VPN because it affects the overall performance of the VPN and your ability to use the internet effectively.

A VPN that’s slow can cause delays in loading web pages, buffering when streaming video and difficulty using real-time applications, such as online gaming or video conferencing.

Other performance factors include:

Bandwidth refers to the amount of data that can be transmitted over a connection. A VPN with high bandwidth can support more data-intensive activities such as streaming high-definition (HD) video Uptime:Uptime refers to the amount of time a VPN server is available and online. A VPN with high uptime will be more reliable and less likely to experience disruptions or downtime.

There may be some differences in speed across devices, as some devices may have faster processors or better network connectivity than others. However, a good VPN provider should be able to provide fast and reliable connections regardless of the device.

To evaluate a VPN’s performance, you can use online speed test tools to measure the VPN’s download and upload speeds, as well as its latency and jitter. They can also look at the VPN’s uptime records and read reviews from other users to get a general sense of the VPN’s performance.

Before subscribing to a VPN service, it’s important to have a free trial or money-back guarantee period. This way you can test the performance and see if it meets your needs prior to committing to a plan.

VPN costs

VPN pricing ranges from free to about £10 per month. Free VPNs usually limit you in the number of devices you can connect and locations. Thecheapest VPNsgenerally give you deep discounts for agreeing to pay for a VPN for multiple years in advance. The higher prices are typically reserved forbusiness VPNs, which usually have several devices connected simultaneously (justifying the premium cost).

Factors that impact the cost of a VPN

Factors that impact the cost of a VPN include the number of devices that can be connected simultaneously, the number of server locations available, the level of security and encryption provided and the quality of customer support.

Pricing plans for VPNs are typically structured as monthly, annual or multiyear subscriptions. Longer commitments tend to offer the best prices. Some VPNs offer a free version with limited features, while others offer a free trial period for users to test the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Promotional plans and discounts are often available, especially for new users or during special events, such as holiday sales. Check the provider’s website or subscribe to their newsletter to be informed of any promotions.

What’s a good price for a VPN?

A good price for a VPN can vary, but generally, a monthly subscription of £5 to £10 is considered reasonable for a premium VPN service. Some VPNs can cost less or more than this range, but it depends on the features and level of service they provide.

Keep in mind that no VPN is truly free.Those that advertise as such are likely not offering the strongest privacy settings and putting your data at risk. It is always preferable to test out a safe, paid service with a money-back guarantee, rather than choosing a free option.