Best UK VPN Services (2024) (2024)

Featured Partner Deals
1
NordVPN
Plan Costs
£3.59/month or £53.85/year
# of Servers
5200+
Encryption
AES-256
1
NordVPN
On NordVPN’s Secure Website
Get 69% off + 3/mo free
2
UltraVPN
Plan Costs
£1.56/month or £18.75/year
# of Servers
1,000+
Encryption
AES-256 bit security
2
UltraVPN
On UltraVPN’s Website
Get 76% off
3
Surfshark
Plan Costs
As low as £1.69 per month
# of Servers
3200+
Encryption
AES with 256-bit keys
3
Surfshark
On Surfshark’s Website
Get 82% off + 4/mo free
4
ExpressVPN
Plan Costs
£5.61/month or £84.10/year
# of Servers
3,000+
Encryption
AES with 256
4
ExpressVPN
On ExpressVPN’s Secure Website
Get 49% off + 3/mo free
Best VPNs of 2024
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST OVERALL
Private Internet Access
On Privateinternetaccess.com’s Secure Website
No. Servers
24,926
No. Server Locations
91
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
Why We Picked It
Private Internet Access’ massive number of servers far surpasses its competition while offering more simultaneous connections than many other providers.
Details
In test, we were able to achieve good download speeds, particularly from servers in the US and Australia, and connection was fast to every server we selected from Private Internet Access’ ample library.
We found its user interface a little basic, and while there are options to switch between VPN protocols, the presentation of these options felt a little techy, which could be daunting for less-savvy users.
Private Internet Access uses the same AES-256 encryption as its peers for security, and was able to unblock all the usual streaming services you’d expect around the world. Its pricing is also very competitive at both the 12 month and 24-month subscription levels.
Price
£32.49 for 1 year, £65 for 3 years, £9.99/month.
Pros & Cons
- Huge number of servers
- Very competitive pricing
- No-log policy
- Not as user-friendly as some
- No frills experience
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR EXPERIENCE
NordVPN
On NordVPN’s Secure Website
No. Of Servers
5,910
No. Of Server Locations
60
Max. No. Of Devices
6
Why We Picked It
NordVPN provides a good experience that allowed us to connect quickly to most of the servers in its impressive library of 5,910. A few hiccups weren’t enough to taint an otherwise fantastic experience.
Like Express VPN, Nord features DNS-leak detection and kill switches. Elsewhere, the VPN supports six simultaneous devices, and its split-tunnelling feature is very easy to use.
Starting Prices
£64.53 for 2 years, £53.85 for 1 year, £10.49/monthly (all Standard Plan)
Pros & Cons
- Very good user experience
- Generally fast download speeds
- No-log policy
- Relatively low number of simultaneous connections
- Some connection issues in test
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR TOR INTEGRATIONS
ProtonVPN
4.2
Our ratings take into account servers, encryption, number of simultaneous connections, user experience and more. All ratings are solely determined by our editorial team.
No. Servers
3,104
No. Server Locations
69
Max No. of Devices
10
On ProtonVPN’s Secure Website
No. Servers
3,104
No. Server Locations
69
Max No. of Devices
10
Why We Picked It
With a user interface that’s visually slicker than many in the list and quick connect options that make streaming and gaming easier, ProtonVPN is a worthy member of our best VPNs list.
Details
In test we were able to access every major streaming platform from every server location we chose. Like its peers, ProtoVPN offers super-secure AES-256 encryption and allows for up to 10 simultaneously connected devices, putting it at the upper-end of the non-unlimited scale.
If you’re more au fait with how VPNs work, ProtonVPN allows you to choose between protocols and has split tunnelling so that you can connect different apps through different servers. Add to that some swift connections and good download speeds from the servers we tested and it’s a decent package.
Price
£8.70/month, £62.61/year
Pros & Cons
- Cheap monthly cost
- Useful quick-connect options
- No-log policy
- No 24/7 support
- Relatively low number of servers
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR UNLIMITED CONNECTIONS
Surfshark
Via Surfshark's Secure Website
No. Servers
3,200+
No. Server Locations
100+
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
Why We Picked It
With an easily understandable user interface and no limits on the number of devices you can connect simultaneously, Surfshark is a great option for families or shared households.
Details
In test, we were able to get both impressive and disappointing speeds from a selection of 3,200+ severs. At the top end, our download speed barely changed from the 35Mbps we were able to get while disconnected. However, some servers gave us download speeds of less than 1Mbps. Connection to severs often took around 15 seconds too, which was noticeably slower than other VPNs we reviewed.
But there is a lot to like about Surfshark. Most of all, it places no limits on the number of devices you can connect at the same time. If your home is full of smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, smart televisions, tablets and other web-connected devices, this is great feature.
There are also quick connect options to jump onto your nearest and fastest server. This might be a boon for gamers, but may be less useful if you’re using a VPN to unblock the libraries of foreign streaming services.
Add an in-built ad blocker and ‘multi hop’ feature than effectively gives you the protection of a double VPN connection and Surfshark is an attractive package.
Price
£38.95 for 12 months, £11.99/month
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Reasonably priced
- No-log policy
- Longer connection time than some
- Download speeds varied widely
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
IPVanish
4.0
Our ratings take into account servers, encryption, number of simultaneous connections, user experience and more. All ratings are solely determined by our editorial team.
No. Servers
2,200+
No. Server Locations
75+
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
No. Servers
2,200+
No. Server Locations
75+
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
Why We Picked It
Scoring similarly to Hotspot Shield but with fewer servers, IPVanish provides an uncomplicated and competitively priced option.
Details
We achieved reasonable to good speeds through IPvanish’s servers, which it owns and manages itself -a bonus for more security and privacy-concerned users. The user experience is straight-forward, but less visual than a lot of its rivals.
Again, an unlimited number of simultaneous connections makes it a good option for households with a lot of devices looking to connect.
Overall, its lower number of servers, basic user experience and some problems getting its map view to work properly went against it, but IPVanish is still a more-than-capable and great value for money option.
Price
£28.77 for 1 year, £10.42/month
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Great value
- No-log policy
- Basic user experience
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Hotspot Shield
4.0
Our ratings take into account servers, encryption, number of simultaneous connections, user experience and more. All ratings are solely determined by our editorial team.
No. Servers
800+
No. Server Locations
115+
Max No. of Devices
5
No. Servers
800+
No. Server Locations
115+
Max No. of Devices
5
Why We Picked It
Fast connections, powerful features and good speeds earn Hotspot Shield a place on Forbes Advisor’s Best VPNs list.
Details
Hotspot Shield was able to provide good download speeds, even from the farthest-flung servers, and connecting always took a couple of seconds in our tests. Categories for streaming and gaming take the guess work out of which server is fastest and there’s an in-built speed test to keep an eye on the Mbps rate you’re getting.
The okay, if slightly under-intuitive, user interface has a range of options to get the most of out of the VPN, including the option to switch protocols. In terms of pricing, Hotspot Shield is certainly in the more expensive range if you want to sign up for 12 months, and only allows for five simultaneously connected devices.
Still, we were able to enjoy smooth streaming from the full gamut of streaming sites and if you’re not sure you want to commit, Hotspot Shield offers the joint- longest free trial of all those we compared at 45 days.
Price
£71.99 for 1 year, £12.99/month
Pros & Cons
- Consistently fast download speeds
- Easy options for streaming and gaming
- No-log policy
- On the more expensive side for a 12-month contract
- Low number of simultaneous connections
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
SMOOTHEST APP INTERFACE
Express VPN
Via ExpressVPN's Secure Website
No. Servers
3,000+
Server Locations
105
Max No. of Devices
8
Why We Picked It
Details
In Forbes Advisor UK tests, we were able to quickly connect to any of Express VPN’s 3,000+ servers across 105 locations without suffering big drops in download speeds. With the most intuitive and accessible user experience of all the VPN products we tested and at a relatively affordable price, Express VPN more than earns our #1 spot.
Like every VPN we tested, Express VPN uses military-grade AES-256 encryption for robust security whether you’re accessing it via Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux or your router.
While Express VPN only allows for eight devices to be connected simultaneously, it gave us the least significant drop in download speeds of all the VPNs we reviewed once connected. That means users sacrifice less Megabits per second (Mbps) in return for access to geo-locked content from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and even newcomer HBO Max.
Express VPN scores particularly high for user experience. It has a simple, visual and intuitive user interface that still offers a degree of configurability for advanced users – such as the ability to switch VPN protocols or set one automatically, DNS leak detection and an in-built download speed test (available for Mac).
Price
£50.46 for six months, £67.32 for 12 months, £10.90/month
Pros & Cons
- Great user experience
- Fast, consistent download speeds
- No-log policy
- Relatively low number of simultaneous connections
- Not the cheapest option
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR INTERNATIONAL SERVER LOCATIONS
CyberGhost
On CyberGhost's Secure Website
No. Of Servers
10,210
No. Of Server Locations
125
Max. No. Of Devices
7
Why We Picked It
Cyberghost goes almost toe-to-toe with the like of Nord VPN and Express VPN, providing a range of features and some clever extras that add up to a great experience at a slightly lower cost.
Details
Cyberghost has more servers than the providers in the top two spots, and allows users to connect more devices simultaneously than both. On paper and in practice, it’s a real contender.
We were able to connect to all the servers we tested in around five seconds and recorded some impressive download speeds from servers in France and the US, if not from all we reviewed. All of that was made simple by Cyberghost’s accessible user interface.
The VPN sports some unique features that make the experience all the better. For example, there are one-click options to connect to the best servers for streaming, gaming and torrenting. It also has an in-built ad-blocker and options to either switch VPN protocols or have it set automatically. In terms of pricing, Cyberghost is similar to its rivals, if a little more competitive.
Cyberghost’s user interface is a lot more basic than the biggest names in the market. In fact, if you’re new to VPNs in general and you’ve been sold on the idea of accessing the libraries of foreign streaming services, you might feel thrown in the deep end when you boot up Cyberghost for the first time, since there’s little in the way of hand-holding, signposting or contextualisation for novices.
Price
£49.92 for 2 years, £37.14 for six months, £10.89 for one month
Pros & Cons
- Clever features
- Generally fast download speeds
- No-log policy
- May be daunting for novices
- Not the cheapest option
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
Windscribe
3.5
Our ratings take into account servers, encryption, number of simultaneous connections, user experience and more. All ratings are solely determined by our editorial team.
No. Servers
480
No. Server Locations
63
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
No. Servers
480
No. Server Locations
63
Max No. of Devices
Unlimited
Why We Picked It
A solid user experience and no limits on the number of devices that can connect combine in an attractive, cost-effective VPN.
Details
Windscribe is just one of five VPNs we reviewed with fewer than 1,000 servers to connect to, but connecting to them is swift and results in generally fast download speeds.
The user interface is basic, but offers advanced users a choice of protocols and even a debug mode for greater connection insight than many other providers.
Price
£55.38 for 1 year, £7.22/month
Pros & Cons
- Competitive pricing
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- No-log policy
- Low number of servers
- Basic user interface
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
HideMyAss VPN
3.0
Our ratings take into account servers, encryption, number of simultaneous connections, user experience and more. All ratings are solely determined by our editorial team.
No. Servers
1,100+
No. Server Locations
290+
Max No. of Devices
5
No. Servers
1,100+
No. Server Locations
290+
Max No. of Devices
5
Why We Picked It
With the ability to connect through all your devices, including PlayStation and Apple TV HideMyAss VPN offers a versatile option.
Details
HideMyAss VPN users can connect five devices simultaneously and take advantage of 1,060 servers across 290+ locations with military-grade AES-256 encryption.
In test, HideMyAss VPN offered quick connection and good download speeds, but was the only VPN we were unable to connect to HBO Max with through US servers that should have unblocked it. In fact, Netflix and YouTube were the only major video platforms we were able to consistently unblock. On one occasion, while connecting to a Canadian server via a German one, we were presented with the German Netflix catalogue.
But with a focus on security, a built-in speed test and competitive pricing, HideMyAss VPN is still worth your attention, particularly if you’re not just using a VPN for unblocking foreign content.
Price
£39.48 for one year, £86.04 for three years
Pros & Cons
- Competitive pricing
- Security-focused
- No-log policy
- Issues with content unblocking
- Relatively low number of simultaneous connections
Methodology
We’ve highlighted the number of servers, server locations and the number of devices each VPN supports, but our rankings are based on a number of factors.
We started by whittling down a long-list of 17 VPNs to a shortlist of 10 by comparing each provider’s number of servers, server locations, number of simultaneous connections, encryption standards, pricing, support, content unblocking and the extent of their free trial periods.
We then put each VPN in the top 10 to the test to get a feel for their user experience, checking download* and connection speeds, content unblocking, user interface and unique features.
Finally, we totalled the scores – with special weighting given to user experience – and gave each a Forbes Advisor star-rating out of a possible five stars.
* Download-speed tests were not conducted under scientific conditions. The time of day/week each was tested, the broadband connections that were available to the reviewer and other factors are likely to have affected the results.
What is a VPN on Android?
An Android VPN is a virtual private network you can use on your Android phone or tablet. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the VPN server. This tunnel protects your data from being intercepted by anyone else on the network, including your ISP.
A VPN also allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and censorship. By connecting to a server in a different country, you can access content that’s normally blocked in your area.
VPNs are also useful for protecting your privacy. When you’re connected to a VPN, your traffic is routed through the VPN server, rather than directly to the internet. This makes it difficult for anyone to track your online activities.
How we evaluate VPNs
Forbes Advisor reviewed 17 of the best VPNs on the market and scored them on eight primary factors and 33 subfactors. We used those scores to rate the VPNs on a scale of one to five.
Primary factors we tested included download and upload speeds, pricing and general features. Our Forbes Advisor experts’ hands-on experience with these VPNs were also factored into the final scores.
- General features (25%): These are the bare minimum features any VPN should have to be worth buying. This includes split-tunneling, anonymous browsing, DNS protection measures, dedicated IP addresses and kill switches
- Speeds (20%): One of the drawbacks of a VPN is how it can affect your device’s performance. Due to routing your connection to another IP address, upload and download speeds will often be slower than if you were browsing with your IP address
- Pricing and Fees (15%): Pricing is an important part of any product, and VPNs are no exception. While the price of VPN plans can vary, you’re generally looking at $3 to $5 per month for an annual subscription from most providers. In scoring this section, we considered the lowest price tier, the highest price tier, whether or not the service had a free version or a free trial, and whether or not the provider made their prices publicly available on their website
- Additional features (10%): While “general features” covers all the qualities a VPN should have, we also looked at qualities that aren’t necessarily required but are good to have nonetheless. Helpful features include browser extensions, simultaneous device connections, and whether or not the provider has a no-logs policy
- Expert score (10%): Our experts researched and tested each VPN and graded them based on their hands-on experience with the software. Stand-out features, overall value for your money compared to other VPNs, the VPN’s popularity and ease of use are some of the factors we evaluated as part of this score
- Customer reviews (10%): Of course, our experts’ experience with these VPNs aren’t necessarily indicative of the average user experience. As a result, we also factored in aggregate ratings from websites like G2, Trustpilot and Capterra as part of our scoring
- Service and support (7%): A provider’s customer service and support options can be a deciding factor for whether or not we recommend trying a VPN. Factors we considered when scoring this section include if the provider has 24/7 customer support, a live chat feature, phone support, and a knowledge base to answer questions without needing to contact someone directly
- Mobile apps (3%): Whether or not a VPN has a mobile app is particularly important when trying to access the Internet while traveling. Thankfully, all 16 VPNs we tested had mobile apps. The apps’ ratings on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store were factored into our score for this section.
How we tested VPN speeds
- Choose a speed testing website:Many websites allow you to test VPN speeds, like fast.com or vpnmentor.com. At Forbes Advisor, we useOokla’s publicly available speed test for all our VPN tests
- Run a speed test without a VPN: It’s important to have a baseline to work off of. So, we always test our Internet speeds without a VPN first to better understand how these VPNs affect our connection
- Connect to a VPN: Once we have our baseline, we connect to a VPN. We usually try to connect to the nearest server to our real-world location. Most VPNs will have a simple “connect” button that will take you right to the nearest server
- Run the speed test: Once we’ve connected to our VPN, we go to our testing website and run the speed test. The website measures our download and upload speeds, as well as ping (latency), which is the time it takes for a packet of data to travel from your device to the server and back
- Record the results: Now that we have our results, we write them down, including the download speed, upload speed and ping (latency). This lets us compare with previous tests
- Repeat the test: It’s important to repeat the speed test multiple times, at different times of the day and on different days, to get an average of the results. This gives us a more accurate picture of the VPN’s speeds, as VPN speeds can fluctuate throughout the day because of factors like network congestion and the number of users on the server
- Compare the results: Once we have a nice grouping of tests for a VPN, we compare the results of the VPN speed tests with our internet connection speed without the VPN. This gives us an idea of how much the VPN is slowing down our connection; so we can give you the most accurate data possible.
What is VPN and how does it work?
When you use the internet without a Virtual Private Network, you send and receive unencrypted data from your computer or device to the places you visit online.
This means the website, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and potentially other third parties can see what you do online, where you are and lots more information about how you use the web.
When you connect to the internet via VPN, however, this data is first encrypted before being sent, via your ISP, to the places you visit online.
VPNs act as a shield against people looking to steal data, a cloak to those who want to invade your privacy, and as a mask you can wear to access parts of the web that are normally blocked because of your location.
The best way to think of a VPN is as a private tunnel between you and the website you’re visiting. Only you are allowed through this tunnel, and nobody (ISPs, criminals, governments, and so on) can see into the tunnel.
More than three quarters of Brits (76%) are familiar with Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), according to Forbes Advisor research.
What does a VPN not protect against?
While VPNs offer significant benefits in terms of privacy, security and bypassing geo-restrictions, they are not a one-stop solution for all online threats. It’s critical to understand the limitations of a VPN to ensure you’re taking adequate precautions to protect yourself. Here are some areas where a VPN might not offer protection:
- Malware and viruses: VPNs encrypt your data and provide privacy, but they usually don’t prevent malware or viruses from infecting your device. To protect against these threats, use reliable antivirus software and avoid downloading files from distrustful sources
- Phishing attacks: VPNs cannot protect you from falling victim to phishing attacks, where cybercriminals trick you into revealing sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details. To stay safe, be cautious when clicking on links and avoid entering personal information on suspicious websites
- Weak or compromised passwords: A VPN cannot protect your online accounts if you use weak or easily guessable passwords. It’s essential tocreate strong, unique passwordsfor each account and consider using a password manager to help you remember them
- Physical device theft: A VPN cannot safeguard your device from being stolen or accessed physically. To protect your data in such situations, use device encryption, strong passwords or biometric authentication, and enable remote wiping capabilities
- User error: A VPN can only protect your privacy and security if you use it correctly. Accidentally disabling the VPN, connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks or leaking personal information through social media can still put your data at risk
- Illegal activities: Using a VPN does not grant you immunity from the consequences of engaging in illegal activities online. While a VPN can help maintain your privacy, it is not a licence to break the law, and you can still face legal repercussions if caught participating in unlawful activities.
How to choose the best VPN
When it comes to choosing the best VPN, there are a few key factors to consider. Customers should look for an ideal balance of affordability, helpful privacy features, server locations and an intuitive user experience. Taking these features into account can help you find a VPN that offers the protection and privacy you need. Here’s what to watch out for:
Essential VPN features
- Security and encryption: A VPN should offer robust security measures, such as AES-256 encryption, to protect your online data and activity from hackers and other malicious actors
- Privacy policy: A VPN’s privacy policy should be clear, transparent and not allow any logging of your online activity
- Network of server locations: A VPN should offer a wide network of server locations, allowing you to choose the server that best meets your needs in terms of location and performance
- Compatibility: Your VPN should be compatible with all your devices and operating systems, such as Mac, iOS, Windows, Android and Linux
- Performance and reliability: Your VPN should have fast and reliable connections with minimal lag or downtime
- Killswitch:A killswitch is a feature that terminates your internet connection automatically if the VPN connection drops. This helps to protect your online data and activity from being exposed in the event of a disconnection.
Types of VPN services
According to a Forbes Advisor survey, just over half (52%) of UK internet users have installed a free VPN service at some point, with 34% switching to paid VPN services.
There are different types of VPN software that you may use in different situations. The most common of all are personal VPNs, but you may find that you’ll need a remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN or mobile VPN.
- Personal VPN: A personal VPN (also known as consumer VPN) shields your IP address and encrypts active data transfers (from you and to you). It also spoofs your location, which is how you can access previously inaccessible content from your country
- Remote access VPN: The most common use of a remote access VPN might be if you work for a company that requires you to log into a private network when you’re on open/public internet. The VPN protects the connection and the data transfer between the employee and the private network
- Site-to-site VPN: A site-to-site VPN is useful for companies that want to establish a single wide area network (WAN) between two or more other networks. A good example of this is a corporation that has multiple branches across the country with employees that need to access data across the combined network
- Mobile VPN: A mobile VPN is similar to a remote access VPN, except it’s designed for those using mobile devices when there’s an expectation that one’s internet service could be on Wi-Fi or a cellular network. So, if you log into a company’s network using Wi-Fi, but the Wi-Fi goes out, your phone may swap over to cellular data, but the VPN keeps the connection going
- Zero-trust VPN: Zero-trust VPN is a security model that assumes that all devices and users trying to access a network are untrusted until proven otherwise. This type of VPN is used by organisations with strict security requirements, such as financial institutions and government agencies
- Cloud VPN: Cloud VPN is a type of VPN that connects a user’s device to a cloud-based virtual private network. It allows users to access cloud-based applications and services securely and is particularly useful for organisations that use cloud-based infrastructure
- Free VPN: Free VPNs are VPNs that are offered for free, usually with limited features and capabilities. They may be suitable for casual internet users who want to protect their data on public Wi-Fi networks, but they may not be as secure or reliable as paid VPNs
- Split tunnelling VPN: A split tunnelling VPN allows you to route specific applications or web traffic through the VPN tunnel, while other traffic goes through your regular internet connection. This can be useful for organisations that want to protect sensitive data while still allowing employees to access nonsensitive information
- TOR over VPN:This type of VPN routes your internet connection through both a VPN and the TOR network. This provides an additional layer of encryption and anonymity, but it can also slow down your internet connection.
Server number and locations
Server numbers and locations are important factors to consider when choosing a VPN because they can affect the VPN’s overall performance and the level of privacy and security it can provide.
Server numbers: A VPN with a large number of servers is generally considered to be a good thing because it means that there are more options for connecting to the VPN and more servers to choose from.
This can help to ensure that you can find a server that is fast and reliable and that is located near your physical location.
A VPN with many servers also allows for more flexibility in terms of server switching and load balancing, which can help to improve the overall performance of the VPN.
Server locations:A VPN with a wide range of server locations is also considered to be a good thing because it allows you to choose a server that is located in a specific country or region.
This can be useful if you want to access geo-restricted content or if you want to ensure that your data is transmitted through a specific country’s jurisdiction.
The more server locations a VPN has, the more options you have to choose from and the more flexibility you have to ensure that your connection is fast and reliable.
A VPN service with few servers and few locations is considered bad because it could lead to over-congestion, low speed and difficulty in finding a server near your location.
It is also important that the VPN provider has servers in countries which are privacy-friendly and not part of any surveillance alliance, such as the 5-eyes, 9-eyes or 14-eyes.
Speed and performance
Speed is an important decision factor when choosing a VPN because it affects the overall performance of the VPN and your ability to use the internet effectively.
A VPN that’s slow can cause delays in loading web pages, buffering when streaming video and difficulty using real-time applications, such as online gaming or video conferencing.
Other performance factors include:
- Latency: Latency refers to the time it takes for data to travel from your device to the VPN server and back. A low latency is important for real-time applications such as online gaming or video conferencing
- Bandwidth: Bandwidth refers to the amount of data that can be transmitted over a connection. A VPN with high bandwidth can support more data-intensive activities such as streaming high-definition (HD) video
- Uptime:Uptime refers to the amount of time a VPN server is available and online. A VPN with high uptime will be more reliable and less likely to experience disruptions or downtime.
There may be some differences in speed across devices, as some devices may have faster processors or better network connectivity than others. However, a good VPN provider should be able to provide fast and reliable connections regardless of the device.
To evaluate a VPN’s performance, you can use online speed test tools to measure the VPN’s download and upload speeds, as well as its latency and jitter. They can also look at the VPN’s uptime records and read reviews from other users to get a general sense of the VPN’s performance.
Before subscribing to a VPN service, it’s important to have a free trial or money-back guarantee period. This way you can test the performance and see if it meets your needs prior to committing to a plan.
VPN costs
VPN pricing ranges from free to about £10 per month. Free VPNs usually limit you in the number of devices you can connect and locations. Thecheapest VPNsgenerally give you deep discounts for agreeing to pay for a VPN for multiple years in advance. The higher prices are typically reserved forbusiness VPNs, which usually have several devices connected simultaneously (justifying the premium cost).
Factors that impact the cost of a VPN
Factors that impact the cost of a VPN include the number of devices that can be connected simultaneously, the number of server locations available, the level of security and encryption provided and the quality of customer support.
Pricing plans for VPNs are typically structured as monthly, annual or multiyear subscriptions. Longer commitments tend to offer the best prices. Some VPNs offer a free version with limited features, while others offer a free trial period for users to test the service before committing to a paid subscription.
Promotional plans and discounts are often available, especially for new users or during special events, such as holiday sales. Check the provider’s website or subscribe to their newsletter to be informed of any promotions.
What’s a good price for a VPN?
A good price for a VPN can vary, but generally, a monthly subscription of £5 to £10 is considered reasonable for a premium VPN service. Some VPNs can cost less or more than this range, but it depends on the features and level of service they provide.
Keep in mind that no VPN is truly free.Those that advertise as such are likely not offering the strongest privacy settings and putting your data at risk. It is always preferable to test out a safe, paid service with a money-back guarantee, rather than choosing a free option.
Popular VPN uses
According to a Forbes Advisor study, 42% of UK internet have VPN either for personal or business use. Here is a list of popular VPN uses and key features to look for:
- General internet browsing: Strong encryption, a no-logging policy and a wide range of server locations
- Streaming: Fast speeds, plenty of server locations and the ability to unblock geo-restricted content
- Gaming: Low latency, fast speeds and lots of server locations
- Torrenting: Strong encryption, a no-logging policy and support for P2P file sharing
- Business use: Strong encryption, support for simultaneous connections, no-logging policy and the ability to establish a site-to-site VPN.
Every use case may require different features. For more information on specific use cases, learn more about the reasons to use a VPN.
How to use a VPN
The majority of VPNs today are exceptionally easy to use. Once you’ve created an account with the provider, all you need to do is download the VPN app on your computer or smartphone.
Once you’ve signed in with your account, you typically choose from a list of remote servers located around the world. Click on the one you’d like and the system should connect you automatically.
Once you get confirmation that you’re connected, you can use your device as you normally would without your VPN. You can disconnect or change your server from your app’s home screen.
To set up your VPN manually, you can follow specific steps for your operating system. Many of the apps follow a similar process, as outlined below:
- Download and install the app or software.
- Click on “Settings” or “System Preferences”
- Choose “Network” or “VPN”
- Fill out fields for “Server Name,” “VPN Type,” “Remote ID,” “Local ID” and your account info (some of the fields may vary depending on the OS)
- Connect to your VPN.
For more detailed information, check out our step-by-step guide onhow to set up a VPN.
How check if your VPN is working
There are a number of ways to check if your VPN is working, from checking your location or IP address to looking for domain name system (DNS) leaks or WebRTC leaks.
Here are the most common ways to quickly check if your VPN is working:
- Check your IP address: One of the most basic ways to check if your VPN is working is to check your IP address. If you’re connected to a VPN, your IP address should be different from the one that you see when you’re not connected to the VPN. You can check your IP address by googling “what is my IP address?”
- Check your location: You can also check your location to see if your VPN is working by visiting a website, such as mylocation.org. If your VPN is working, your location should be different from the one that you see when you’re not connected to the VPN
- Check for domain name system (DNS) leaks: DNS leaks can occur when your device is using a different DNS server than the one provided by the VPN. You can check for DNS leaks by using a website, such as dnsleaktest.com
- Check for WebRTC leaks: WebRTC leaks can occur when your browser is leaking your real IP address. You can check for WebRTC leaks by using a website, such as browserleaks.com
- Check your VPN’s connection status: Most VPN software has a connection status indicator that tells you if the VPN is connected or disconnected. This is a reliable way to check if your VPN is working
- Try accessing blocked content:If you are trying to access content that is blocked in your region, you can try accessing it to check if your VPN is working properly. If your VPN is working, you should be able to access the content.
It’s important to note that even if your VPN appears to be working, it does not guarantee that your internet connection is secure. It’s always a good idea to test your VPN regularly to ensure that it’s working properly and to check for any potential leaks or vulnerabilities.
5 reasons why you need a VPN
Using a VPN at home can keep your data safe from those who want to use your data for targeted advertising. On your mobile device, a VPN can protect your login details and other data you send when you connect to public Wi-Fi. It can be especially useful for businesses that have proprietary information to protect.
Here are five of the most common VPN uses:
1. Keep data private from your ISP
Because of the relationship between you and your internet service provider (ISP), it can track what you do online, such as what sites you visit, the time you spend browsing, and more.
Depending on the terms of service and what you’ve agreed to, your ISP may even sell your personal data to advertisers. Your stored data is kept confidential otherwise, according to most internet providers.
2. Use public wi-fi safely
Whether you’re at an airport waiting for a flight and checking your email or at a local restaurant reading news on your phone, you may be tempted to use public wi-fi. It seems safe enough, right? The free internet connection is offered by the airport or business and they mean well.
The good news is that browsing online has become safer in recent years, thanks to most people adopting HTTPS over HTTP. That “S” is a security protocol that comes from a secure sockets layer (SSL) certificate and helps protect internet data that’s shared to and from a site. That’s what makes it safer for you to pay for products and services online, for example.
However, most public wi-fi connections are open and not password protected, so you might put yourself at risk of your connection being intercepted by a hacker who is trolling the network.
If you have a VPN service to log into first, you can anonymously connect to public wi-fi nd essentially remain hidden on the network. A VPN will hide your identity on an open internet connection and encrypt active data, so even if a cybercriminal is on the same network, you’ll be safe.
3. Protect your personal data from businesses
Lots of retailers offer apps and free wi-fi to shoppers and they make it hard to not use them. For one, if you download a retailer’s app, you may get access to exclusive coupons and deals, so that’s tempting. Also, a lot of physical locations block mobile phone service simply because of the metal in structures.
Businesses that offer these perks for free or incentives to use their apps and wi-fi are doing so to collect your data, which is extremely valuable to them. This is another good reason to use a VPN if you want to protect your personal data. Plus, you’ll still be able to safely access your apps and use free wi-fi while you’re shopping.
4. Protect proprietary information
Many companies now adopt a remote or hybrid working policy, which is convenient for a lot of employees. However, there is a security concern about having remote workers log into company servers from home because you don’t know how secure an employee’s connection is. They could be working from home or in a coffee shop. If a connection is intercepted, there’s a concern that active data could go from an employee to a hacker, rather than the wi-fi the employee is trying to use. Providing all employees with remote access and a VPN will help keep your company’s files and projects safe.
5. Access blocked content
A VPN does more than protect your data – it can unlock your access to media you can’t get to now. There are benefits here for a few different reasons.
Some citizens in countries with strict governments may not be able to visit websites with opposing views to their politicians. A VPN can make it appear as though you’re located in a different location, so you can access otherwise blocked websites or media. Your connection to the VPN can keep your actual location and IP cloaked, so you can’t be pinpointed.
Another benefit to using a VPN is that you can use it to find media you can’t get otherwise. For example, Netflix and Hulu offer different types of programing per location. If you’re in the UK, you might not be able to watch what’s available on Netflix in the US. A VPN can make it appear as though you’re in another country, thereby unlocking that exclusive content.
These are just a few examples of how a VPN can help protect you or help you access blocked information. There are plenty of other reasons why everyone should use a VPN.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are VPNs legal?
Yes, it’s 100% legal to use a VPN in the UK. The only places in the world where VPNs are illegal are the likes of China and North Korea. VPNs are a legitimate way to protect your privacy online and bypass geo-restrictions on certain websites.
Crimes committed while using a VPN are still crimes. Illegally downloading media could still land you in trouble, and you shouldn’t expect a VPN to shield you from prosecution.
Do VPNs prevent buffering?
Using a VPN can, in many cases, slow your broadband connection down a little. If you’re having trouble with buffering before a VPN, it might not fix the issue.
However, if your broadband provider was throttling your download for taking up a lot of bandwidth, a VPN would circumvent their efforts.
How does a VPN work?
A VPN creates a secure ‘tunnel’ between your computer/device and the places you visit online. The information you send and receive through this tunnel can’t be intercepted by anyone else, making it private, anonymous and secure.
Can a VPN connection be tracked?
Not easily. While VPNs offer strong protection against prying eyes, a government agency or internet service provider could use specialist tools and techniques to identify you.
You could be unmasked via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) – algorithmic analysis of web traffic, browser fingerprinting – analysis of your screen size, language, installed plugins, browser version and OS, or website tracking cookies.
Even your own VPN provider could give you up if it keeps logs of user activity and complies with an order to hand over its records.
Why does a VPN slow down my internet connection?
A VPN puts extra steps between you and the content you’re trying to access in order to protect you. These extra steps slow your connection.
Why use a VPN?
There many reasons to use a VPN, including:
• To watch content in foreign Netflix libraries. Since Netflix and other streaming services offer different films and shows to customers in different countries, you can use a VPN to pretend you’re watching from a different country and maximise your subscription
• To stream sporting events. Other countries may have streams of sporting events you can’t access from the UK. With a VPN you can access those streams
• For stronger security. A VPN encrypts your data, making it much harder for cyber criminals to target you – especially if you’re using a public access point like Wi-Fi in an airport or coffee shop
• For privacy. When you use a VPN, your online activity is encrypted and invisible to anyone but yourself. Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) won’t even be able to see where you’ve been online.
• To circumvent censorship. Some countries prohibit citizens from accessing certain material online. A VPN can help you to access blocked content.
|Primary reasons for using VPNs in the UK
|Downloading/uploading files
|33%
|Online banking
|33%
|Streaming movies/TV shows
|30%
|Online shopping
|27%
|Accessing social media in restricted areas
|19%
|Online gaming
|14%
Source: Forbes Advisor survey
What's our pick for best VPN?
In our tests, we found Express VPN to be the best overall VPN, offering good value, a decent number of servers and locations, fast download speeds and connections, as well as a user-friendly interface.
If, however, you have a large family or share your home with others who want to connect, the best VPN may be one that offers unlimited connections, such as Surfshark.
This best VPN for you really depends on what you want to use a VPN for, how much you want to spend, how many people need to connect and many other factors – that’s why we’ve created this list of the best VPNs for 2023 – breaking down 10 VPNs to look at the most important aspects of each.
How do you use a VPN?
Each VPN has a different user interface, but you essentially download an application to your computer or device, choose a server from a list or map of the world and press a connect button. In a few seconds, you’ll connect to that server and you can start using apps through it – whether that’s your web browser or the Netflix app.
You’ll stay connected until you tell the VPN to disconnect or choose another server to connect to.
How do you set up a VPN?
Setting up a VPN is simple. Once you’ve chosen a VPN, you set up an account, pay for your subscription and download the app. Once downloaded, you log into the app using the account details you provided and you’re ready to begin.
How much does a VPN cost?
VPN costs vary from supplier to supplier. You can pay for a month’s access at a time, a year’s access or more. Longer subscriptions tend to be more cost effective, but payment is taken up front, which means then initial outlay tends to be higher.
In our list of the best VPNs for 2023, the average price for a 12-month subscription tends to fall in the £30-£40 region.
Which is the best VPN for an Android phone?
There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best VPN for your Android phone will vary depending on your needs. However, Private Internet Access scored 4.7 out of 5 stars in our analysis across dozens of data points, making it a solid contender to consider.
What is the best free VPN for Android?
The best free VPNs for Android include NordVPN, TunnelBear and ProtonVPN. Each offers privacy protection and attractive pricing.
Does Android have a built-in VPN?
Yes, most Android phones have a built-in VPN. However, you can install a VPN app on your device for even more features.
Can I use my Android VPN on other devices?
Yes. Most VPN service providers offer apps for Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices. All you need to do is download the app on your machine of choice and log in with your account information.
Can I use a VPN for streaming services?
VPNs let you connect to servers in other countries, making it easy to access content on streaming platforms that might not be available in your region. However, not all VPNs work well for streaming.
Do I need a VPN on my Android phone?
You don’tneed a VPN for everyday use but it can help protect your privacy and access geo-restricted content.
Can I change my IP address on my Android device without a VPN?
You can change your IP address by connecting to different Wi-Fi networks or using mobile data, but using a VPN is a more secure and consistent way to change your IP while keeping your privacy intact. Some VPNs even allow you to purchase private IP addresses, which makes it a little easier to access banking sites or other websites that don’t work well with VPNs others have access to.
Is it safe to use a VPN on Android devices?
VPNs are typically safe for Android devices, but it’s crucial to select a trustworthy VPN provider that prioritises security and privacy.
How do I check if my VPN is working on Android?
To make sure your VPN is functioning on Android, connect to the service and then use an IP address checking tool or visit a site, such as whatismyipaddress.com. This will help you confirm that your IP address and location have been altered successfully.
VPN jargon buster
Here are some common VPN terms you may come across and what they mean.
ISP – Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) is the company you pay for access to the internet. Big UK ISPs include the likes of SKY, BT, Plusnet and TalkTalk.
Server – A machine (physical or virtual) that serves a computer (your laptop or smartphone) with the resources, data, services, or programs they ask for.
Tunnelling – The process of creating a secure and private channel of communication between a user (you) and a website or service.
Split-tunnelling – The ability to send data from different apps to different servers through separate tunnels. For example, you might use one tunnel for your web browser and another for your Netflix app.
Logs – In VPN parlance, a log is a record of your online activity. Every VPN in our best VPNs for 2022 list has a strict no-log policy, which means they don’t keep records of how you use them and therefore can’t be ordered to hand them over to anyone else.
Encryption – The process of translating information into code that can’t be deciphered without the correct encryption keys.
Megabits per second (Mbps) – Units used to measure download and upload speeds. Megabits per second is an expression of the amount of digital data transferred from one terminal to another in one second.
DNS – DNS stands for Domain Name Servers. A DNS translates a web address like forbes.com into a string of numbers. When you type a web address into your web browser, you make a request to a DNS and it returns the corresponding string of numbers your web browser needs to visit the website.
DNS leak – When you use a VPN, DNS requests as described above should be encrypted and sent through a ‘tunnel’. It’s possible that this information can ‘leak’ from the tunnel if your VPN doesn’t properly protect you or was misconfigured, exposing details of the website you visit to your ISP and other third parties.
Protocol – A protocol is way of doing things. A VPN protocol is a set of rules that determine how a VPN application connects to a server. Some protocols offer faster download speeds than others, while others are more secure or offer a balance between speed and security.
Kill switch – A VPN kill switch automatically disconnects you from the internet in the event your VPN connection is lost. This protects you from temporarily exposing unencrypted data.
Double VPN – Some VPN services allow you to connect from your computer to another server via a server in the middle as an additional layer of security. For example, you might connect to a server in Germany and then connect to a server in Canada via that German server.
Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circ*mstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Forbes adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by ourpartners.
Mark HoosonEditor
Staff writer Mark Hooson has been a journalist within the personal finance, consumer affairs and fraud sectors for more than 10 years. He is also Forbes Advisor UK’s resident tech expert. Mark says he thrives on making ‘complicated and dry topics easier to digest’.