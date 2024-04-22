Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (2024)

Published: Mar 19, 2024 by Shane Martin · This post may contain affiliate links.

The BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese recipe is melty and stretchy, just like the real thing. Enjoy on top of pizza, pasta bakes, or making gooey vegan grilled cheese sandwiches. 7 simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need.

Admit it. You’ve missed real cheese, haven’t you? It’s ok. We’ve all been there. It’s hard saying goodbye to thatmelty, gooey, andstretchytexture.

Well, have I got a surprise for you?

This homemade vegan mozzarella cheese is one of the best vegan cheeserecipes you will ever make. It’s simple, uses only whole-food ingredients, and like eating real mozzarella.

Inspired by the OG herself, Somer McCowan, and her original recipe, “Fresh Moxarella,” this got me through some pretty rough times early on.

I didn’t set out to reinvent the wheel but adapted her recipe to fit my taste and needs. And I couldn’t be happier with the results.

Use this recipe to make a grilled cheese sandwich and pair it withtomato soup. You can eat it right out of the pan with somehomemade chipsor top myvegan lasagna rollswith it.

If you thought your days of eating cheese were over, think again, my friends.

Table of Contents Ingredients you’ll need to make this easy vegan mozzarella recipe

How to make stretchy vegan mozzarella cheese

Variations and uses

Storage

Pro tips for making the best cashew mozzarella

Recipe FAQs

Substitutions

More cheesy vegan recipes

BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese (Melts and Stretches)

Ingredients you’ll need to make this easy vegan mozzarella recipe

7 simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all that’s required to make the best dairy-free mozzarella! It uses everyday pantry staples you can find at any of your local grocery stores.

Exact amounts and detailed instructions can be found in the recipe card below the post.

How to make stretchy vegan mozzarella cheese

This homemade vegan mozzarella recipe is so close to the real deal that you’ll think you’re eating cheese again. Cheesy flavor, stretchy texture, and one great food experience.

Boilcashewsfor 5 minutes or soak in hot water for 15-20 minutes. Drain the cashews and add to a high-poweredblenderwith the rest of the ingredients. Blend until completely smooth. Pour the liquid cheese mixture into a smallsaucepanor small pot.Stir constantly over medium heat on the stove top until it starts to thicken and looks like melted mozzarella cheese. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

NOTE: If you want to make your kids happy, this vegan pizza toast is sure to make them smile 😊

Variations and uses

It’s just like regular mozzarella, so do what you will. Here are a few suggestions:

Buffalo Mozzarella: Add 1-2 tablespoons of hot sauce to the liquid cheese mixture before cooking. Spicy and tasty!

Add 1-2 tablespoons of hot sauce to the liquid cheese mixture before cooking. Spicy and tasty! Pizza: Spread some sauce on my easy whole wheat vegan pizza dough , spoon the vegan mozzarella on top, add your favorite veggie toppings, and bake.

Spread some sauce on my , spoon the vegan mozzarella on top, add your favorite veggie toppings, and bake. Caprese Salad: place the cheese in the fridge for a couple of hours, let it firm up, then pull off pieces to toss into your salad.

place the cheese in the fridge for a couple of hours, let it firm up, then pull off pieces to toss into your salad. Mozzarella Balls:add the vegan mozzarella to a small glass mixing bowl and let the bottom rest in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes. Once the cheese firms up, pull equal pieces and roll them into balls, wrap them in plastic wrap, and store them in the fridge. Enjoy whenever and however you wish.

Storage

If you happen to have any leftover vegan mozzarella, place it in an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 1 week.

It can also be frozen for up to 1 month. Be sure to place it in a freezer-safe container first.

Pro tips for making the best cashew mozzarella If you’re going to make this recipe, make sure to follow these top tips! For the best flavor, use only raw cashews.

Use ONLY tapiocaflourto get the perfect texture. Cornstarch or arrowroot starch will not give you a melty, stretchy consistency.

If you don’t have a high-speed blender, like a Vitamix, a normal blender will work. It’s best to boil the cashews rather than simply letting them soak.

Do not use a food processor to make this recipe. The liquid cheese mixture needs to be very smooth without any little chunky bits.

Recipe FAQs

Does vegan mozzarella melt? The majority of store-bought vegan cheese options are terrible for melting. However, this recipe is essentially melted as soon as you make it. You add it to whatever you’re cooking, toss it in the oven, and bake. Does vegan mozzarella taste like real mozzarella? Personally, I think it’s impossible to make any vegan cheese taste just like dairy cheese. That being said, this vegan mozzarella cheese recipe is so close to the real thing I’d be willing to bet no one notices it’s not real cheese. What is vegan mozzarella made of? The vegan mozzarella you buy in grocery stores is usually made with terrible ingredients like coconut oil, kappa carrageenan, and other things. This homemade vegan mozzarella recipe uses cashews as the main ingredient and contains only whole foods.

Substitutions

If you don’t have raw cashews, blanched almonds are an option. It does affect the taste just a bit, but it is still delicious.

Sunflower seeds may be used instead of nuts if you or someone in your home has nut allergies.

More cheesy vegan recipes

Looking for more vegan cheese recipes to feed your cheese addiction?

Try my vegan nacho cheese, creamy ricotta, or best vegan cheddar cheese spread. There are a few more down below that blow your senses.

I hope you enjoy this Vegan Mozzarella cheese recipe. Please leave a comment below with a star rating. And be sure to share a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #shaneandsimple. I want to see your work. Enjoy!

