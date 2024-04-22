Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (2024)

Published: by Shane Martin · This post may contain affiliate links.

Jump to Recipe

The BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese recipe is melty and stretchy, just like the real thing. Enjoy on top of pizza, pasta bakes, or making gooey vegan grilled cheese sandwiches. 7 simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need.

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (1)

Admit it. You’ve missed real cheese, haven’t you? It’s ok. We’ve all been there. It’s hard saying goodbye to thatmelty, gooey, andstretchytexture.

Well, have I got a surprise for you?

This homemade vegan mozzarella cheese is one of the best vegan cheeserecipes you will ever make. It’s simple, uses only whole-food ingredients, and like eating real mozzarella.

Inspired by the OG herself, Somer McCowan, and her original recipe, “Fresh Moxarella,” this got me through some pretty rough times early on.

I didn’t set out to reinvent the wheel but adapted her recipe to fit my taste and needs. And I couldn’t be happier with the results.

Use this recipe to make a grilled cheese sandwich and pair it withtomato soup. You can eat it right out of the pan with somehomemade chipsor top myvegan lasagna rollswith it.

If you thought your days of eating cheese were over, think again, my friends.

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (2)

Table of Contents

Ingredients you’ll need to make this easy vegan mozzarella recipe

7 simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all that’s required to make the best dairy-free mozzarella! It uses everyday pantry staples you can find at any of your local grocery stores.

Exact amounts and detailed instructions can be found in the recipe card below the post.

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (3)

How to make stretchy vegan mozzarella cheese

This homemade vegan mozzarella recipe is so close to the real deal that you’ll think you’re eating cheese again. Cheesy flavor, stretchy texture, and one great food experience.

  1. Boilcashewsfor 5 minutes or soak in hot water for 15-20 minutes.
  2. Drain the cashews and add to a high-poweredblenderwith the rest of the ingredients. Blend until completely smooth.
  3. Pour the liquid cheese mixture into a smallsaucepanor small pot.Stir constantly over medium heat on the stove top until it starts to thicken and looks like melted mozzarella cheese.
  4. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

NOTE: If you want to make your kids happy, this vegan pizza toast is sure to make them smile 😊

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (4)

Variations and uses

It’s just like regular mozzarella, so do what you will. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Buffalo Mozzarella:Add 1-2 tablespoons of hot sauce to the liquid cheese mixture before cooking. Spicy and tasty!
  • Pizza:Spread some sauce on myeasy whole wheat vegan pizza dough, spoon the vegan mozzarella on top, add your favorite veggie toppings, and bake.
  • Caprese Salad:place the cheese in the fridge for a couple of hours, let it firm up, then pull off pieces to toss into your salad.
  • Mozzarella Balls:add the vegan mozzarella to a small glass mixing bowl and let the bottom rest in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes. Once the cheese firms up, pull equal pieces and roll them into balls, wrap them in plastic wrap, and store them in the fridge. Enjoy whenever and however you wish.

Storage

If you happen to have any leftover vegan mozzarella, place it in an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 1 week.

It can also be frozen for up to 1 month. Be sure to place it in a freezer-safe container first.

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (5)

Pro tips for making the best cashew mozzarella

If you’re going to make this recipe, make sure to follow these top tips!

  • For the best flavor, use only raw cashews.
  • Use ONLY tapiocaflourto get the perfect texture. Cornstarch or arrowroot starch will not give you a melty, stretchy consistency.
  • If you don’t have a high-speed blender, like a Vitamix, a normal blender will work. It’s best to boil the cashews rather than simply letting them soak.
  • Do not use a food processor to make this recipe. The liquid cheese mixture needs to be very smooth without any little chunky bits.

Recipe FAQs

Does vegan mozzarella melt?

The majority of store-bought vegan cheese options are terrible for melting. However, this recipe is essentially melted as soon as you make it. You add it to whatever you’re cooking, toss it in the oven, and bake.

Does vegan mozzarella taste like real mozzarella?

Personally, I think it’s impossible to make any vegan cheese taste just like dairy cheese. That being said, this vegan mozzarella cheese recipe is so close to the real thing I’d be willing to bet no one notices it’s not real cheese.

What is vegan mozzarella made of?

The vegan mozzarella you buy in grocery stores is usually made with terrible ingredients like coconut oil, kappa carrageenan, and other things. This homemade vegan mozzarella recipe uses cashews as the main ingredient and contains only whole foods.

Substitutions

  • If you don’t have raw cashews, blanched almonds are an option. It does affect the taste just a bit, but it is still delicious.
  • Sunflower seeds may be used instead of nuts if you or someone in your home has nut allergies.
Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (6)

More cheesy vegan recipes

Looking for more vegan cheese recipes to feed your cheese addiction?

Try my vegan nacho cheese, creamy ricotta, or best vegan cheddar cheese spread. There are a few more down below that blow your senses.

  • Easy Garlic Herb Vegan Cheese Spread
  • Plant-Based Parmesan Cheese
  • Easy Vegan Tofu Feta Cheese
  • Vegan Cheese Sauce

Don’t forget to check out this article about the Best Healthy Substitutes for Cream Cheese.

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (11)

I hope you enjoy this Vegan Mozzarella cheese recipe. Please leave a comment below with a star rating. And be sure to share a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #shaneandsimple. I want to see your work. Enjoy!

Print

BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese (Melts and Stretches)

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (12)

Print Recipe

5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star

5 from 28 reviews

The BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese recipe is melty and stretchy, just like the real thing. Enjoy on top of pizza, pasta bakes, or making gooey vegan grilled cheese sandwiches. 7 simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need.

  • Author: Shane Martin
  • Prep Time: 10 mins.
  • Cook Time: 5 mins.
  • Total Time: 15 minutes
  • Yield: 8 servings 1x
  • Category: Appetizers and Snacks, Vegan Main Dishes
  • Method: Blend, Stovetop
  • Cuisine: Vegan
  • Diet: Vegan

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

  1. Boilcashewsfor 5 minutes or soak in hot water for 15-20 minutes.
  2. Drain the cashews and add to a high-poweredblenderwith the rest of the ingredients. Blend until completely smooth.
  3. Pour the liquid cheese mixture into a smallsaucepanor small pot.Stir constantly over medium heat on the stove top until it starts to thicken and looks like melted mozzarella cheese.
  4. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Notes

  • For the best flavor, use only raw cashews.
  • Use ONLY tapiocaflourto get the perfect texture. Cornstarch or arrowroot starch will not give you a melty, stretchy consistency.
  • If you don’t have a high-speed blender, like a Vitamix, a normal blender will work. It’s best to boil the cashews rather than simply letting them soak.
  • Do not use a food processor to make this recipe. The liquid cheese mixture needs to be very smooth without any little chunky bits.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: ⅛ of recipe
  • Calories: 54
  • Sugar: 0.6 g
  • Sodium: 148 mg
  • Fat: 4.1 g
  • Carbohydrates: 3.3 g
  • Fiber: 0.3 g
  • Protein: 1.8 g
  • Cholesterol: 0 mg
Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (18)

More Helpful Guides

  • Vegan Sour Cream
  • How To Make Vegan Buttermilk (2 Ingredients!)
  • Easy Lemon Cucumber Water
  • Easy Plant-Based Dessert Recipes Everyone Will Love

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Let Me Hear From You!

  1. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (23)suky Lozano

    Delicious 😋 was shocked that my husband kept saying it’s really good because he’s a cows milkcheese lover. Another winner 🏆

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (24)Shane Martin

      That’s awesome!

      Reply

  2. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (25)Sandie

    I am very excited to try this recipe. If it is even half as good as your queso cheese dip recipe it will be amazing. It isn’t easy making a vegan cheese, but you are definitely on to something “plant-based” life changing!!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (26)Shane Martin

      Thank you so much!!!

      Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (28)Shane Martin

      Thank you so much!!! I’m so glad you enjoyed it…it makes a great grilled cheese as well:)

      Reply

  4. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (29)Stacey

    Oh my goodness!!! This is the best plant-based mozzarella cheese recipe I have found! It’s easy to make I have been plant-based for over two years now and I have tried many cheese sauces. And this is the very best! For pizza and nachos in anything like that! Thank you so much for creating this! I am making a plant-based pizza tonight and I know my husband is going to be thrilled With this recipe! Thank you again!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (30)Shane Martin

      Awesome!

      Reply

  5. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (31)Ashley

    So… I have recently switched to a plant-based/vegan lifestyle and honestly the only thing I have found to be difficult is finding substitutes for cheese — I have tried a few different recipes and thus far, none of them did it for me. I wasn’t an overly enthusiastic fan of cheese before going vegan (I enjoyed it on a moderate level), but there a a few dishes in which cheese is the main factor (think Mac and Cheese, Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, and of course Pizza). I was so happy to stumble upon this recipe. I just made it for my pizza and WOW! It’s amazingly delicious. Brilliant! I may or may not have licked the entire spoon clean after stirring on the stove 😋 Thanks for the amazing recipe!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (32)Shane Martin

      Awww, thank you so much, Ashley! That’s so great to hear and yes, including me, cheese was hard to give up initially. Welcome aboard! 🙂

      Reply

  6. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (33)Lynn Dover

    Amazing! And so simple to make. I put it in a small glass bowl and refrigerated for a few hours and when I was ready to use it, I popped it out of the bowl and it sliced up very nicely. I only wish I had made a double batch!

    Reply

  7. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (34)Susan Solak

    This is by far, the best vegan mozzarella recipe out there. The texture is PERFECT! I was skeptical but once I made it I was hooked. All of your recipes are keepers Shane. Thanks for all you do! Would you consider doing a cookbook? I love having hard copies of good recipe sources.

    Reply

  8. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (35)Susan

    Amazingly good. Taste better than real mozzarella IMO. I’ve stopped buying the vegan shreds because of all the added oil. I made this for my homemade vegan pizza and was blown away. I almost ate half of it straight from the sauce pan. Thanks again Shane for another great recipe. I can’t live without your cashew mayo. It was a game changer for me.

    Reply

  9. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (36)Tarah Rewoldt

    Good Morning! I would really like to try this recipe. However, I am very conscious about the nutritional information. Do you have that posted anywhere? or will I need to figure that out on my own.

    Thanks in Advance ,
    Tarah

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (37)Shane Martin

      It’s at the bottom of the post in the recipe card.

      Reply

  10. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (38)Sidney

    Shane, can this be refrigerated or frozen and then be shredded?

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (39)Shane Martin

      You could try but I’ve not let it sit up that long:) It usually goes pretty fast in our house. LOL!

      Reply

  11. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (40)Meg M

    Made this yesterday and it was perfect on my pizza! I followed the recipe and by accident found what I think may be a good shortcut! I let the vitamix run on “ soup” to kind of preheat before I finished it off in the sauce pan. I hate standing over the stove stirring! So I thought if I get it good and warm, less stand and stirring time. Well, the cheese was the consistency of melted mozzarella so I skipped the sauce pan. After an hour in the frig it was still a pudding like consistency. Hopefully it freezes and grates well!

    Reply

  12. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (41)Kevin Carr

    Dumb question but do you cook the pizza with the cheese on it or do you just place drop spoonfuls of the cheese on top of the cooked hot pizza. Many thanks.

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (42)Shane Martin

      You can actually do either. I got back and forth.

      Reply

  13. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (43)Madeline

    Amazing recipe – thank you! We made it for a pizza and I even used the leftovers on a breakfast sandwich. Possible uses are endless.

    Reply

  14. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (44)Joanne Silvestro

    Delicious! Thanks for all your recipes!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (45)Shane Martin

      My pleasure and thank you!

      Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (47)Shane Martin

      Thank you!

      Reply

  16. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (48)Shanda

    I was hesitant due to a difficult time getting off the casomorphin laden, (I call them quesomorphines jokingly because they interact with opiate receptors) cheeses a couple years ago. After reading the ingredients I was in! You are the real deal, thank you for not adding oil or some other junk. My question now is I have half of the mix from yesterday still in the Vitamix attachment. Do I just throw it back on and mix when ready, add anything, or throw out and begin again?

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (49)Shane Martin

      You can store it covered in the fridge for up to 3 days and then use it again. It should be just fine.

      Reply

  17. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (50)Sh

    Made this for my pizza tonight and it was perfect! All ingredients that I already keep on hand and much better than any vegan cheeses that I have purchased. I was pretty sure that this would be a winner after I tried Shane’s mayo (which I now can not live without). I was right. Thank you Shane.

    Reply

  18. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (51)Aimee

    Amazing tasty and easy!!! Thank you!

    Reply

  19. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (52)Stacy

    This recipe has fantastic flavor! I love it! One question though…I’m wondering if I cooked it long enough? It wasn’t quite the stiffness of say Velveeta (I definitely don’t eat it anymore!). Is that the right consistency? Or should I have cooked it a little bit longer? Also…if I freeze it, I’m assuming it will shred at that point? I tried it for the first time last night on a pizza and it was so good!

    Reply

  20. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (53)Karen

    Please clarify……out of ignorance I ask this question. I don’t use the cashew soaking water for the water in the recipe ?? Thank you. About to whip this up, and I need to know. Thanks in advance~

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (54)Shane Martin

      Great question. No, you don’t use the cashew-soaking water. I’ll go back and make sure it’s clear in the post. Thanks!!!

      Reply

      • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (55)Karen

        Thanks so much! I made the recipe, and it is fabulous!! Whoot! Whoot! My husband and I loved it on our pizza! Thanks for all you do!

        Reply

        • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (56)Shane Martin

          That’s awesome, Karen! Thank you so much. If you wouldn’t mind rating it I’d greatly appreciate it. It helps me out with the Google “authorities” and helps others to see it. Again, thank you!

          Reply

  21. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (57)Alexandra

    good and easy

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (58)Shane Martin

      Thank you!

      Reply

  22. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (59)Deborah Shields

    Sorry to hear about your hand! I hope it mends quickly! This looks like a great recipe! I can’t do anything fermented or with yeast. Could I just use extra lemon juice instead of apple cider vinegar and any thoughts on how I could zip things up without using nutritional yeast? Maybe some mustard powder? Would love to give this a try!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (60)Patrick

      I’d try a combination of dijon mustard, dried mushrooms and maybe garlic? It wont give the same cheesy flavour but should give a tasty umami alternative

      Reply

  23. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (61)Nita

    Yummer-Doodle. It is clear how much experimenting/testing work you put into your recipes to make them successfully delish for me. Thanks be for encouraging me to stay the path on this new lifestyle for me.
    Cheers, Nita

    Reply

  24. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (62)Vickie

    I really loved this… Is a tablespoon of garlic powder correct? I may cut it down a bit next time. Or it could be I used granulated garlic so maybe that’s stronger than powder@

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (63)Shane Martin

      Whoa! Good catch, Vickie. That should be 1 teaspoon. Man, I like garlic but even that would be a little too much for you me. LOL!

      Reply

  25. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (64)Lucille

    This recipe made my heart sing. I was very happy to enjoy a pizza with your cheese, sauce, and breakfast sausage crumbles and baby spinach.. top with a balsamic glaze. Delicious!!!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (65)Shane Martin

      Wow, that sounds amazing!

      Reply

  26. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (66)Elaine

    This is delish! I can’t believe how easy it was to make. Amazing how it can be meltable or not. But mostly, it is plain delicious.

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (67)Shane Martin

      Thank you! I’m so glad you enjoyed it. It’s a fave around our house.

      Peace,
      shane

      Reply

  27. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (68)Bobbie

    This is the first vegan cheese I have made and it is wonderful. They always seemed like too much trouble and many cannot be frozen. Used my food processor so maybe it would have been smoother using a blender but no complaints here. Can’t wait to try a grilled cheese and pizza. Maybe even on a baked potato. Thank you Shane.

    Reply

  28. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (69)Shane Martin

    So good.

    Reply

  29. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (70)Alisha

    So good! And so easy! Two things that are important to me. I didn’t have lemon juice so subbed lime juice and it is still delish. Thanks for an amazing recipe!

    Reply

  30. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (71)Stella

    You mention a high-speed blender. Is that a $500 Vitamix? I have a $40 Hamilton Beach blender. Will that work?

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (72)Shane Martin

      Hi, Stella! No, you don’t need a Vitamix, though it’s fun and helps:) You don’t want to use a 20 dollar bargain blender. Just be sure and either boil or soak your cashews.

      Reply

  31. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (73)Brenda G Hundley

    Just tried this. Goes together quickly. No cashews so I subbed raw pumpkin seeds. Other than giving a slight greenish tinge of color, this was so good. Mouth feel very melty cheese. Good neutral cheesy flavor. I have really missed this! Can’t wait to try it after it chills.

    Reply

  32. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (74)Mary

    Any chance white beans can be subbed for cashews (allergies here). Thanks!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (75)Shane Martin

      Hi, Mary! Unfortunately, white beans won’t give you the same texture.

      Reply

  33. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (76)Carla

    Hi Shane. This looks yummy but I cannot eat nuts or seeds. Any chance you have a substitute for the nuts?

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (77)Shane Martin

      Hi, Carla! I’m so sorry to hear that, but unfortunately, there’s really not another sub in the recipe. I’m sorry:(

      Reply

  34. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (78)Lester

    Can’t wait to try. Love oil-free.
    Ingredient list says tapioca starch; elsewhere says tapioca flour.
    Are they different?
    Which is correct?
    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (79)Shane Martin

      They are the same thing:)

      Reply

      • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (80)Kelly

        Curious… do you know if ground up tapioca pearls is the same thing as the flour? I think I have flour, but I know I have pearls. I haven’t tried making this yet, but certainly intend to!! THanks much!

        Reply

        • Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (81)Shane Martin

          I’ve never tried making it that way so I can’t say for sure.

          Reply

  35. Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (82)Shane Martin

    The BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese recipe is chewy, stretchy, and melts just like the real thing. Best of all, it’s completely healthy, plant-based, and so easy to make. Perfect for pizza, making the perfect vegan grilled cheese, or your favorite pasta bake.

    Reply

Best Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple (2024)

FAQs

Which vegan cheese gives the meltiest cheese pull? ›

Violife Epic Mature Cheddar Flavour Vegan Cheese

With a whopping 10 out of 10, the Violife Epic Mature Cheddar Flavour is one of the best rated vegan cheeses when melting is considered. If you're looking for a stronger tasting cheddar to melt, this is for you.

View More
Does plant-based mozzarella melt? ›

BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese (Melts and Stretches)

The BEST Vegan Mozzarella Cheese recipe is melty and stretchy, just like the real thing. Enjoy on top of pizza, pasta bakes, or making gooey vegan grilled cheese sandwiches.

Get More Info Here
Why does my vegan cheese not melt? ›

The reason for this, according to The Takeout, is that vegan cheese lacks casein, the protein that causes regular dairy cheese to melt.

Discover More Details
Why is my mozzarella not getting stretchy? ›

This is often caused by improper temperatures; either you used UHT (Ultra High Temperature) pasteurized milk or your curds got too hot when you were preparing for the stretching stage, or they didn't get hot enough. The temperature of the curds before stretching should be 160° to 170°F.

View Details
What brand of mozzarella is stretchy? ›

KRAFT 'super-stretchy' mozzarella cheese.

Discover More Details
What is the best vegan cheese that melts? ›

The Best Vegan Cheeses for Melting, Sprinkling, and Snacking
  • Best Shredded Cheese: Violife. ...
  • Best Cheese Slices: Field Roast Vegan Chao. ...
  • Best Snacking Cheese: Vegan Babybel. ...
  • Best Cream Cheese: Kite Hill. ...
  • Best Vegan Cheese Subscription: Rebel Cheese Club. ...
  • Best Fancy Cheese: Miyoko's Creamery.
May 18, 2022

Learn More
What is the best vegan cheese in the world? ›

North America
  1. #1 Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella. Miyoko's Creamery.
  2. #2 Creamy Original Chao Slices. Field Roast.
  3. #3 Boursin dairy free Garlic and Herbs. Boursin.
  4. #4 Just Like Mozzarella Shreds. Violife.
  5. #5 Dairy-Free Parmesan Shredded. Follow Your Heart.

Keep Reading
What is the stretchiest cheese when melted? ›

Some of our stretchiest, meltiest local favorites include:
  • Gouda.
  • Cheddar.
  • Fontina.
  • Havarti.
  • Muenster.
  • Mozzarella.
  • Gruyere.

Learn More Now
Is vegan cheese inflammatory? ›

Is vegan cheese inflammatory? The vegan cheeses produced on a large scale that we are most likely to find in grocery stores are processed foods. As is the case with all processed foods, they can cause some inflammation in some consumers.

Show Me More
Does vegan mozzarella taste like mozzarella? ›

This shredded, yellow-white cashew-milk-based vegan mozzarella had some vanilla and coconut notes, which, while not unpleasant, weren't exactly the flavors we thought we'd encounter. Raw, Parmela Creamery Plant-Based Mozzarella had a nice mouthfeel and a dairy cheese-like texture.

Learn More Now

Does Daiya vegan cheese melt? ›

Daiya's dairy-free cheese is a game-changer, melting flawlessly for that ooey-gooey satisfaction you love. Thanks to our Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, each bite is a creamy, dreamy delight. Who knew plant-based could taste this good and melt so right?

Learn More
Does Violife vegan cheese melt? ›

Now, everyone can indulge, thanks to 100% dairy-free and vegan Violife Just Like Cheddar Shreds. Violife's Just Like Cheddar Shreds melt, stretch, pull, and give you all that great cheesy deliciousness you crave.

Read More
Does any vegan cheese melt? ›

Granted, melting might not be your general ambition when it comes to buying a vegan brie, but you get the point. All cheese should melt, and now (nearly) all plant-based cheeses do.

Discover More
How do you make cheese elastic? ›

Make sure that you use a high quality cheese. Bagged Kraft isn't high enough quality and won't provide stretch. Go for something you have to shred yourself and get the full-fat version of it. Make sure to shred it into fairly large pieces - the smaller your cheese shreds, the more likely they are to burn or brown.

Get More Info
How do you loosen mozzarella? ›

Use low heat: Mozzarella cheese should be melted over low heat to prevent it from separating into solids and oil. High heat can cause the cheese to burn and become oily. Grate or shred the cheese: Grated or shredded mozzarella cheese will melt more quickly and evenly than sliced cheese.

View More
How does cheese become stretchy? ›

Stretch requires an intact, interconnected casein network and is lost as the interactions between casein molecules (or aggregates) decrease. Stretch is the result of casein–casein interactions that are broken easily but also readily reform at different locations in the casein network.

Discover More Details
How do you make mozzarella not rubbery? ›

Mozzarella is Dry and Rubbery

Simply let the cheese fall on its self a few times and put it in your container. It loses a lot of moisture during the stretching process. If it is still too dry, next time, add the rennet at a temperature 2-5 degrees lower and do less cutting and stirring before the stretching stage.

Read On
Top Articles
P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins
3 Simple, Creamy Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette Recipes
san antonio motorcycles/scooters - craigslist
hudson valley motorcycles/scooters - craigslist
Latest Posts
50+ Incredibly Delicious Vegan Christmas Recipes
Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO)
Article information

Author: Melvina Ondricka

Last Updated:

Views: 6355

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Melvina Ondricka

Birthday: 2000-12-23

Address: Suite 382 139 Shaniqua Locks, Paulaborough, UT 90498

Phone: +636383657021

Job: Dynamic Government Specialist

Hobby: Kite flying, Watching movies, Knitting, Model building, Reading, Wood carving, Paintball

Introduction: My name is Melvina Ondricka, I am a helpful, fancy, friendly, innocent, outstanding, courageous, thoughtful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.