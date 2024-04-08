Best Vegan Persimmon Recipes - Vegan Yack Attack (2024)

Are you enticed by persimmons in the winter but perplexed on what to do with them once you get them home? Let me help you out with some of THE BEST vegan persimmon recipes!
From breakfast to dessert, with a couple fun savory recipes mixed in too, I have some great dishes to inspire you. Now, before we get into the list, I always love to share my illustrator friend Stacy Michelson’s illustration about persimmons. So informative, AND adorable!
About Persimmons:
As Stacy mentions in here illustration, there are two most common types of persimmon (in the US): fuyu and hachiya. Personally, fuyus (the tomato-lookalike) are my favorite because you don’t have to wait until they’re mushy to eat them. Plus, they’re not astringent like hachiya persimmons. Meaning, you shouldn’t eat a hachiya persimmon before it’s very ripe, or else you will have a VERY poor experience.
Because of the very soft texture of hachiya persimmons they’re excellent in baked goods or even sauces! In the list you’ll see them featured in muffins, cheesecake, and more. Because of the more firm structure of fuyu persimmons, they’re wonderful in salads, breakfasts, or just sliced up! Easy enough, right? 😉
When I explain the flavor of persimmons to those that haven’t had them yet, I do my best, saying that they’re as if an apple and a peach had a cinnamon-y baby. Lol! They’ve definitely become something I look forward to enjoying at the end of Fall each year.
From breakfast to dessert to snacks, these vegan persimmon recipes are sure to delight! There are also plenty of allergy-friendly options for those that need them.
Pomegranate Persimmon Crostini
While dips are great for parties, finger foods are my favorite! These Pomegranate Persimmon Crostini are as delicious as they are gorgeous. Plus, VERY easy-to-make!
Persimmon Cheesecake in a Glass
Persimmon Cheesecake in a Glass! An easy, nearly raw dessert that is perfect for using up persimmons and fun for get togethers.
Persimmon Apple Salad
This Persimmon Apple Kale Salad is SO easy-to-make, healthy, and perfectly seasonal with its fresh ingredients.
Persimmon Crème Brûlée with Sugared Cranberries
Looking for a stunning holiday dessert that is easy-to-make? Check out this impressive, vegan Persimmon Crème Brûlée with Sugared Cranberries!
Mini Persimmon Coffee Cakes
These Mini Persimmon Coffee Cakes make for a fantastic Autumn treat, and are great for sharing. Layers of goodness with a crumb topping!
Pineapple-Poached Persimmons
"Gently simmered in pineapple juice spiked the ginger and citrus, these dainty orange orbs are a study in elegant simplicity."
Pecan Persimmon Oatmeal
This breakfast of pecan persimmon oatmeal is warm, aromatic, filled with sweet persimmon, plus crunchy pecans and spices. Delicious and quick!
Persimmon Ricotta Scones (Vegan + Healthy)
"Vegan Persimmon Ricotta Scones bake up perfectly moist and tender for a delicious breakfast or healthy snack!"
Persimmon Oatmeal Cookies
Chewy, satiating, and delicious, these persimmon oatmeal cookies are the perfect fall snack!
Avocado, Persimmon and Beet Tartare
"Persimmons are joined by avocado and beets for a beautiful and delightful tartar, topped with a ginger dressing."
Roasted Persimmon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Ice cream is typically reserved for warmer months, but persimmons - winter's bounty - make this dairy-free ice cream incredible! Vanilla bean and a little cardamom, plus caramelized sugar don't hurt either.
Vegan Persimmon Bread Recipe
"This Vegan Persimmon Bread Recipe is moist and delicious, made with juicy ripe Florida grown persimmons, pecans, raisins and sweetened with coconut sugar. This persimmon bread recipe is vegan, gluten-free, healthy and scrumptious!"
Shredded Brussels Sprout Persimmon Salad
"Filled with some of falls finest like pomegranates and walnuts, this Shredded Brussels Sprout Persimmon Salad with a light homemade dijon vinaigrette is guaranteed to be an instant favorite."
Persimmon Smoothie (Vegan)
"This delicious Asian fruit makes the most perfect vegan autumnal smoothie. It takes less than 10 minutes to whip up using only 7 ingredients."
Persimmon Bread | FatFree Vegan Kitchen
“This moist, oil-free vegan persimmon bread is made with 100% whole wheat flour and no refined sugar. It’s the perfect winter dessert!”
Spinach salad with persimmons & delicata squash
"Spinach salad with persimmons and delicata squash is a hearty and robust side dish. It’s finished with caramelized onions, pistachios, and white wine vinaigrette."
Citrus Persimmon BreadPudding
"Bright citrus and aromatic spices really compliment the sweet persimmons in this recipe. A cozy addition to any holiday table!"
Persimmon Habanero Soup
"A sweet and spicy soup made with persimmons and habanero peppers for a delightful and healthful yet easy meal."
Back to Basics Fruit Tart
A simple, sweet, and healthy this Back to Basics Fruit Tart is a tasty,gluten-free dessert!
Vegan Millet Porridge with Persimmon and Chia
"Rise and shine with this millet porridge, using with persimmon, almonds, chia seeds, and coconut."
Persimmon Smoothie with ginger
"A fabulous, energy-boosting persimmon smoothie is necessary to try this fall. The robust blend of coconut milk, ginger and persimmon is for everyone."
