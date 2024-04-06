Best Vegan Recipes of 2019 (2024)

These are the 10 Best Vegan Recipes on A Virtual Vegan in 2019, as voted by you the readers with your views, likes, comments and shares!

It's that time of year again. Where we wrap things up and take a look back at what recipes were most popular on A Virtual Vegan in 2019.

I’ve made it a bit of a tradition and if you want to, you can look back at the top 10 vegan recipes for2016and2017 and 2018 too.

That time between Christmas and new year is always a funny one. What day is it? I don't even know. Eating appetizers and drinks instead of a proper dinner, staying up late watching Christmas TV (top highlight the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special. I might live in Canada now, but nothing can beat British TV!)

... The days kind of all run in together.

It's been a year of ups and downs for me. Personally it's been a very tough one. It's the year I said goodbye to my dear Dad :O(

But along with the lows there have been highs. Like becoming a best selling author. Did you check out my book Vegan Comfort Cooking yet?

Sit back, grab a warm drink, maybe a snack (I'm still all about the Vegan Gingerbread Cake), and cozy up with the recipes that were loved the most in 2019, in case you missed them the first time around!

Count down with me in reverse order to see which recipe claimed the Best Vegan Recipe of 2019 Number 1 spot!

10 Vegan New York Cheesecake Super easy, ultra-rich, decadently creamy, and smooth Vegan New York Cheesecake! Enjoy as it is or get a little fancy with your choice of topping. It is vegan dessert perfection and you absolutely need it in your life... make this recipe

9 One-Pot Spicy Vegetable Rice One-Pot Spicy Vegetable Rice made in one-pot in under 30 minutes. It's easy, flavorful, and will be your new favorite mid-week dinner! make this recipe

8 Vegan Potato Soup Thick, hearty and creamy Vegan Potato Soup. It's really simple to make and very budget friendly. You can enjoy it just as it is, or get crazy with toppings. I like to finish mine off with some crumbled tempeh bacon, crispy roasted potato chunks & a sprinkle of parsley for a pop of colour! make this recipe

7 Vegan Meatloaf with Gravy This vegan meatloaf is incredibly easy to make & is sure to please with it's deep & savoury flavour. Serve sliced & smothered in rich, thick gravy for a truly satisfying meal! make this recipe

6 Perfect Vegan Yorkshire Puddings Perfect Vegan Yorkshire Puddings - Tall, crispy, golden sides, soft and slightly gooey bottoms, and a deep hollow just waiting to be filled with tasty gravy! And there's a gluten-free option! make this recipe

5 Easy Tomato Basil Soup The easiest Tomato Basil Soup EVER and it's so fresh & vibrant. Ready in just 10 minutes and made with only 4 ingredients (plus salt, pepper & optional olive oil)! make this recipe

4 Oat Milk Recipe Make homemade Oat Milk in minutes with just 2 ingredients. This oat milk recipe is super quick, easy and very budget friendly! make this recipe

3 Vegan Butter The best tasting vegan butter! It's plant based, super buttery, smooth, rich & creamy & can be made in minutes. Use it for all of your spreading and baking needs. No fancy ingredients are required and unlike most store bought vegan butters it is palm oil free. make this recipe

2 Vegan Banana Pancakes Hands down THE best Vegan Banana Pancakes. Made from pantry staples, they are quick and easy to make andsosoft and fluffy! make this recipe

1 Cinnamon Roll in a Mug A single-serving Cinnamon Roll in a Mug that is so simple to make, takes less than 1 minute to cook in the microwave, and is made with just a handful of pantry staples. Perfect for when those sweet cravings hit & you NEED a decadent dessert or sweet breakfast, like now! make this recipe

This 10 Best Vegan Recipes of 2019 post wraps the year up nicely. Thank you all for being a part of the AVV family, and here's to many new recipes and adventures in 2020!

Let me know in the comments what your favourite recipe of 2019 is. I would love to know.

Happy New Year!