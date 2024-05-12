Best Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Homemade vegan scalloped potatoes from scratch, made with cashews, nutritional yeast and a few other spices. Easy, creamy comfort food ready in less than 1 hour, NO Dairy, meatless, oil-free + gluten-free! + Recipe Video!

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

I’ve made these creamy, cheesy, vegan scalloped potatoes a few times this week. Each time we ate them before I got a chance to take a decent photo, so here they are finally ready for you to try as well.

A casserole i would normally make during the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but if there was a time when the world needed comfort food is right now, today and tomorrow and next week.

The Cream Sauce

It’s made with a handful of cashews, water and spices in my Vitamix or any powerful blender you happen to have. Simple ingredients like onion and garlic powders, nutritional yeast and a pinch of smoked paprika make this sauce insanely delicious and finger licking good. Really, taste it as soon as you blend it, this stuff is legit!

Best Potatoes for Scalloped Potatoes

I prefer to use Yukon gold or red potatoes scrubbed and rinsed well so i don’t need to peel them. In a pinch you could go for Russets but you must peel them first as their skins are very tough. Also their texture doesn’t hold together as nicely as the others which is why I find them more suitable for mashing or making french fries.

how to make vegan scalloped potatoes

Preheat your oven to 375”F. Start with yukon gold or red potatoes scrubbed and rinsed well so you don’t need to peel them. Use a mandolin slicer and slice the potatoes into 1/8 inch thick slices. It’s important that they aren’t too thin and you should be able to do this with a sharp knife if you don’t have a mandolin. Season with a pinch of sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Transfer the potato slices to an 8×10 inch lightly oiled baking dish. (use a seasoned cast iron dish or line with parchment paper to stay Plantricious WFPB compliant). Use a powerful blender like a Vitamix and blend the sauce ingredients until smooth and creamy.Pour the creamy sauce over the potatoes. At this point you can layer the top with some plant based pepper jack or smoked gouda cheese slices like I did here on one side. We love the Follow Your Heart cheese, it melts amazingly and the flavor is on point. (omit the cheese to stay oil-free or use a Plantricious compliant cheese). Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes. Turn the heat up to 400”F and continue baking another 15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender to your liking. Garnish with fresh dill, thyme or chives and extra red chili flakes.

Recipe Variations

Leeks : I’m a leek lover so I love caramelizing one large leek in a drop of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt then adding it in the middle of the potatoes. You add half of the potato slices to the pan, spread the caramelized leeks on top then layer the remaining potatoes. Pour the cream sauce all over and bake according to the instructions.

: I’m a leek lover so I love caramelizing one large leek in a drop of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt then adding it in the middle of the potatoes. You add half of the potato slices to the pan, spread the caramelized leeks on top then layer the remaining potatoes. Pour the cream sauce all over and bake according to the instructions. Spinach : Make them “Florentine style” by adding about half pound of sautéed spinach in the center. Just make sure to drain it well in a colander and remove as much of the liquid as possible before adding to the casserole.

: Make them “Florentine style” by adding about half pound of sautéed spinach in the center. Just make sure to drain it well in a colander and remove as much of the liquid as possible before adding to the casserole. Mushrooms : Sautéed wild mushrooms and onions with thyme and a splash of white wine make a fab filling as well. Remember these divine wild mushroom potatoes ?!

: Sautéed wild mushrooms and onions with thyme and a splash of white wine make a fab filling as well. Remember these divine ?! Plant-based cheese: Top with a few slices of your favorite vegan cheese for an extra gooey and cheesy top layer.

Recipe Tips + FAQ

Can I make the potatoes ahead of time? I would suggest baking this dish before you are ready to serve. You could slice them in advance and keep in a bowl in the refrigerator covered with water to prevent browning until ready to cook.

I would suggest baking this dish before you are ready to serve. You could slice them in advance and keep in a bowl in the refrigerator covered with water to prevent browning until ready to cook. Can I make it totally oil-free? Absolutely, the sauce is naturally oil-free but you can also choose not to oil the baking dish and line with parchment paper instead + omit using the plant-based cheese slices on top.

Absolutely, the sauce is naturally oil-free but you can also choose not to oil the baking dish and line with parchment paper instead + omit using the plant-based cheese slices on top. What is the difference between scalloped and au gratin potatoes? They are both delicious casseroles, the difference is that thescalloped one is cooked in a cream sauce while the au-gratin is a more indulgent option with cheese being added in between the layers of potatoes.

what to serve with

