Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (2024)

Classic vinegar-based coleslaw recipe made with shredded cabbage, carrots, vinegar, and maple syrup, but no mayo. A low-calorie and easy-to-make recipe that’s the perfect side dish for your next potluck or barbecue.

To say this is aneasy coleslaw recipewould be an understatement. There’s no chopping or shredding because we’re using a pre-packagedcoleslaw mix. Why? Because I’m lazy and like convenience.

I don’t do summer picnics without some type of coleslaw ready to go. And, lately, I’ve been obsessed with what is known as Carolinaslaw. Tangy vinegar and sweetmaple syrupcombined with a few spices create one amazing and flavorfulsalad.

There’s nomayonnaiseor oil in thiscoleslaw dressingso it’s very light. But, it’s heavy onflavor!

This tangy coleslaw is the perfect side dish and goes great withVegan Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Vegan Hamburgers,andCarrotHot Dogs. But, it’s also great eaten by itself as a stand-aloneside dish.

If you’ve always wanted to makehomemade coleslawbut just didn’t for one reason or another, now you can and it’s so simple.

Is Vinegar Coleslaw Healthy

Yes! Most homemade coleslaw recipes and premade store-bought versions are not because they’re loaded with dairy, sugar, oil, and fat.

But, this recipe uses fresh vegetables that are tossed in a fat-free vegan dressing.Cabbage is also an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin K with healthy doses of calcium and potassium.

It’s also very low in calories so you can eat a ton of it. Yay, cabbage!

Origins Of Coleslaw

So, where did coleslaw come from exactly? The Dutch, who founded New York state, was very fond of cabbage salad. They grew cabbage around the Hudson River. They would shred the cabbage to make a salad and they calledkoosla. Koolmeans cabbage andslais salad. (resource)

Ingredients

You’ll need:

Fresh vegetables: cabbage and carrots are the most common and perfect base for coleslaw. I use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix (vegetables only, not the dressing) but feel free to chop your own cabbage and carrots if you wish.

cabbage and carrots are the most common and perfect base for coleslaw. I use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix (vegetables only, not the dressing) but feel free to chop your own cabbage and carrots if you wish. Apple Cider Vinegar: to make a tangy dressing for this slaw vinegar is absolutely essential.

to make a tangy dressing for this slaw vinegar is absolutely essential. Maple Syrup: most vinegar-based coleslaws use sugar as the sweetener. But, maple syrup is the perfect sugar substitute for this recipe.

most vinegar-based coleslaws use sugar as the sweetener. But, maple syrup is the perfect sugar substitute for this recipe. Mustard: Dijon mustard for a little extra bite and sharpness. You could also use yellow or ground mustard if you wish.

Dijon mustard for a little extra bite and sharpness. You could also use yellow or ground mustard if you wish. Celery Seed: this provides an “earthy” essence and depth of flavor to the dressing.

this provides an “earthy” essence and depth of flavor to the dressing. Salt and black pepper: I like to wait and season with salt and pepper once the salad and dressing have been tossed together.

How To Make Vinegar Coleslaw

This is such a simple recipe that’s made with a sweet and tangy vinegar dressing then tossed with shredded cabbage and carrots.

Open the bag of coleslaw and empty it into a large bowl. To a small bowl add the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and celery seed. Whisk everything together until well combined. Pour the vinegar mixture over the cabbage mixture and toss until it is completely covered. Taste and season with sea salt and black pepper as needed.

You can enjoy theslawright away but I would suggest letting it chill in therefrigeratorovernight. It’s much better the next day.

If you prefer a creamy coleslawrecipe then try myBest Vegan Coleslaw.It uses my cashew mayo as a base. (I really do think it is the bestcoleslaw recipe. But, that’s just me.)

What To Serve With Vinegar Slaw

Vinegar Coleslaw FAQ

How long will vinegar coleslaw keep?

Store any leftover slaw in an airtight container covered in the fridge for up to 3 to 4 days.

Which vinegar is best for coleslaw?

I preferapple cider vinegar. Red wine vinegar, champagne vinegar, and white vinegar are also options.

Can vinegar coleslaw be frozen?

NO! I don’t feel the need to elaborate. Just don’t do it.

Can I use green or red cabbage?

Yes, both work equally well. Red cabbage tends to be a little milder but I prefer green cabbage.

What’s the best way to shred cabbage?

If you prefer to make your own as opposed to using the prepackaged slaw like me, you can use a knife so that the shreds are a little chunkier. If you prefer finely shredded cabbage use a handheld grater or the attachment on yourfood processor.

Recipe Variations and Add-Ins

This is a very basic and simple recipe. But, you could always add more veggies and other things if you like. Here are a few suggestions:

Onion: chopped red onion, sweet onion, or green onions are delicious and adds even more crunch

chopped red onion, sweet onion, or green onions are delicious and adds even more crunch Bell Peppers: Green bell pepper or red bell pepper

Green bell pepper or red bell pepper Broccoli: freshbroccoliflorets make a great addition to this refreshingslawrecipe.

freshbroccoliflorets make a great addition to this refreshingslawrecipe. Nuts: it sounds weird but chopped walnuts work very well in this recipe

Recipe Tips and Suggestions

Let the slaw sit in the fridge overnight. It’s better the next day.

Use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix and add some chopped red cabbage and extra carrots for a nice pop of color.

Celery seed can be a bit strong. So, if you’re new to this seasoning I would add half the amount at first. Then taste and add more if you like.

More Vegan Summer Salad Recipes

I hope you enjoy this healthy vinegar coleslaw recipe. It’s full of flavor and sure to be hit at your next summer potluck.Please leave a comment below with a star rating. I would greatly appreciate it.

