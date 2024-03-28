Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Shane Martin · This post may contain affiliate links.

Jump to Recipe

Classic vinegar-based coleslaw recipe made with shredded cabbage, carrots, vinegar, and maple syrup, but no mayo. A low-calorie and easy-to-make recipe that’s the perfect side dish for your next potluck or barbecue.

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (1)

To say this is aneasy coleslaw recipewould be an understatement. There’s no chopping or shredding because we’re using a pre-packagedcoleslaw mix. Why? Because I’m lazy and like convenience.

I don’t do summer picnics without some type of coleslaw ready to go. And, lately, I’ve been obsessed with what is known as Carolinaslaw. Tangy vinegar and sweetmaple syrupcombined with a few spices create one amazing and flavorfulsalad.

There’s nomayonnaiseor oil in thiscoleslaw dressingso it’s very light. But, it’s heavy onflavor!

This tangy coleslaw is the perfect side dish and goes great withVegan Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Vegan Hamburgers,andCarrotHot Dogs. But, it’s also great eaten by itself as a stand-aloneside dish.

If you’ve always wanted to makehomemade coleslawbut just didn’t for one reason or another, now you can and it’s so simple.

Table of Contents

Is Vinegar Coleslaw Healthy

Yes! Most homemade coleslaw recipes and premade store-bought versions are not because they’re loaded with dairy, sugar, oil, and fat.

But, this recipe uses fresh vegetables that are tossed in a fat-free vegan dressing.Cabbage is also an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin K with healthy doses of calcium and potassium.

See Also
Clean Eating Vegan RecipesChinese Coleslaw Recipe

It’s also very low in calories so you can eat a ton of it. Yay, cabbage!

Origins Of Coleslaw

So, where did coleslaw come from exactly? The Dutch, who founded New York state, was very fond of cabbage salad. They grew cabbage around the Hudson River. They would shred the cabbage to make a salad and they calledkoosla. Koolmeans cabbage andslais salad. (resource)

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (2)

Ingredients

You’ll need:

  • Fresh vegetables: cabbage and carrots are the most common and perfect base for coleslaw. I use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix (vegetables only, not the dressing) but feel free to chop your own cabbage and carrots if you wish.
  • Apple Cider Vinegar: to make a tangy dressing for this slaw vinegar is absolutely essential.
  • Maple Syrup: most vinegar-based coleslaws use sugar as the sweetener. But, maple syrup is the perfect sugar substitute for this recipe.
  • Mustard: Dijon mustard for a little extra bite and sharpness. You could also use yellow or ground mustard if you wish.
  • Celery Seed: this provides an “earthy” essence and depth of flavor to the dressing.
  • Salt and black pepper: I like to wait and season with salt and pepper once the salad and dressing have been tossed together.
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (3)

How To Make Vinegar Coleslaw

This is such a simple recipe that’s made with a sweet and tangy vinegar dressing then tossed with shredded cabbage and carrots.

  1. Open the bag of coleslaw and empty it into a large bowl.
  2. To a small bowl add the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and celery seed. Whisk everything together until well combined.
  3. Pour the vinegar mixture over the cabbage mixture and toss until it is completely covered.
  4. Taste and season with sea salt and black pepper as needed.

You can enjoy theslawright away but I would suggest letting it chill in therefrigeratorovernight. It’s much better the next day.

If you prefer a creamy coleslawrecipe then try myBest Vegan Coleslaw.It uses my cashew mayo as a base. (I really do think it is the bestcoleslaw recipe. But, that’s just me.)

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (4)

What To Serve With Vinegar Slaw

  • Vegan Carrot Hot Dogs
  • Best Vegan BBQ Sandwich
  • Blackened Seasoned Tofu
  • Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich
  • Chipotle Chickpea Tacos
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (5)

Vinegar Coleslaw FAQ

How long will vinegar coleslaw keep?

Store any leftover slaw in an airtight container covered in the fridge for up to 3 to 4 days.

Which vinegar is best for coleslaw?

I preferapple cider vinegar. Red wine vinegar, champagne vinegar, and white vinegar are also options.

Can vinegar coleslaw be frozen?

NO! I don’t feel the need to elaborate. Just don’t do it.

Can I use green or red cabbage?

Yes, both work equally well. Red cabbage tends to be a little milder but I prefer green cabbage.

What’s the best way to shred cabbage?

If you prefer to make your own as opposed to using the prepackaged slaw like me, you can use a knife so that the shreds are a little chunkier. If you prefer finely shredded cabbage use a handheld grater or the attachment on yourfood processor.

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (6)

Recipe Variations and Add-Ins

This is a very basic and simple recipe. But, you could always add more veggies and other things if you like. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Onion: chopped red onion, sweet onion, or green onions are delicious and adds even more crunch
  • Bell Peppers: Green bell pepper or red bell pepper
  • Broccoli:freshbroccoliflorets make a great addition to this refreshingslawrecipe.
  • Nuts: it sounds weird but chopped walnuts work very well in this recipe

Recipe Tips and Suggestions

  • Let the slaw sit in the fridge overnight. It’s better the next day.
  • Use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix and add some chopped red cabbage and extra carrots for a nice pop of color.
  • Celery seed can be a bit strong. So, if you’re new to this seasoning I would add half the amount at first. Then taste and add more if you like.
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (7)

More Vegan Summer Salad Recipes

  • Macaroni Salad
  • Three Bean Salad
  • Best Vegan Potato Salad
  • Tomato Cucumber Salad
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (8)

I hope you enjoy this healthy vinegar coleslaw recipe. It’s full of flavor and sure to be hit at your next summer potluck.Please leave a comment below with a star rating. I would greatly appreciate it.

Print

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo)

Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (9)

Print Recipe

5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star

5 from 16 reviews

This vinegar coleslaw recipe is made with an oil-free, mayo-free dressing that’s tangy, sweet, and delicious. Just 7 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes.

  • Author: Shane Martin
  • Prep Time: 5 mins.
  • Chill Time: 60 mins.
  • Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
  • Yield: 6 cups 1x
  • Category: Vegan Side Dish Recipes
  • Method: Raw
  • Cuisine: Vegan
  • Diet: Vegan

Ingredients

UnitsScale

  • 1 bag pre-packaged coleslaw of choice (1416 ounce)
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp celery seeds
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Open the bag of coleslaw mix and empty it into a large bowl.
  2. In a small bowl add the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and celery seeds. Whisk everything together until well combined.
  3. Pour the sauce over the coleslaw and toss until completely covered. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
  4. For best results let the slaw chill for at least an hour in the fridge or optimally overnight. But, it can be served immediately if desired.

Notes

Let the slaw sit in the fridge overnight. It’s better the next day.

Use a pre-packaged coleslaw mix and add some chopped red cabbage and extra carrots for a nice pop of color.

Celery seed can be a bit strong. So, if you’re new to this seasoning I would add half the amount at first. Then taste and add more if you like.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size:
  • Calories: 91
  • Sugar: 13 g
  • Sodium: 160.2 mg
  • Fat: 0.4 g
  • Carbohydrates: 20.4 g
  • Fiber: 3.9 g
  • Protein: 2.4 g
  • Cholesterol: 0 mg
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (12)
Best Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo) | Shane & Simple (2024)
Top Articles
8 Easy Homemade Dog Food Crockpot Recipes Your Dog Will Love You For
7 Tips for Perfect Flakey Pie Crust and recipe for No-Fail Pie Crust
The Best Gravy | Slimming Eats Recipes
Gluten Free Dinner Rolls Recipe SUPER SOFT and Easy! - Life After Wheat
Latest Posts
4 Simple Appetizer Recipes to Amaze Your Friends in Retirement | Sixty and Me
70 Budget-Friendly Ground Beef Recipes That Are Weeknight MVPs
Article information

Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Last Updated:

Views: 6472

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Birthday: 1992-02-16

Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

Phone: +67618977178100

Job: Manufacturing Director

Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.