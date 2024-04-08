Best VPN Deals: Sign Up for a Top-Rated VPN Subscription for Less Than $2 a Month (2024)

Surfshark: From $2.29 a month for 26 months
Billed $59.54 upfront
ExpressVPN: $6.67 a month for 15 months
Billed $99.95 upfront
NordVPN: From $3.39 a month
Billed at $81.36 to $153.36 for 24 months of service and Uber Eats voucher
PIA VPN: $2.19 a month for 26 months
Billed $56.94 upfront
IPVanish: $2.75 a month for 24 months
Billed $65.99 upfront
ProtonVPN: $4.99 a month for 24 months
Billed $119.76 upfront
PureVPN: $2.49 a month for 12 months
Billed $29.95 upfront
Atlas VPN: $1.64 a month for 30 months
Billed $49.21 upfront
VPNs can do a lot, including protecting the privacy of your browsing history, reducing the chance you'll be the victim of a cyberattack and even unlocking content while you're traveling. That's why signing up for a VPN service is a wise investment for the average internet user. There are a variety of VPN options to choose from, and many of them offer incredible deals on subscriptions, helping you keep more money in your pocket.
A VPN, or virtual private network, creates an encrypted connection between your device and the internet, keeping your personal data away from prying eyes as you surf the web. We've already tested and rounded up some of the mosttrustworthy VPN services of 2024, and below, we've put together the best ways to get signed up for less.
There are a plethora of reasons to use a VPN. For example, did you know your internet service provider amasses as much data as possible on your digital activity? A 2021Federal Trade Commission reportnoted that the leading ISPs have gathered user data on topics as personal as race, sexual orientation and real-time location. The ISPs have combined it, cross-referenced it and shared it with third-party partners.
A VPN can help protect you from such pervasive data-gathering practices. In addition to hiding your internet activity by providing a secure and private "tunnel" to your online destination, a VPN can let you virtually move your location to a different city or country -- a nice bonus if you're looking to get around local censorship laws or try out different streaming media offerings in different locales.
An important thing to keep in mind is that free VPN services aren't worth the risk. For the most part, they're playing that same game of scooping up and selling your data. The good news is there are some great VPN deals available right now, with prices starting at what amounts to less than $2 a month if you prepay for a year or two of service. We've tested a bunch of the market leaders and pulled together our recommendations for the best VPN deals. Just keep a few things in mind:
- Some of these offers have countdown clocks saying that the VPN deals are ending "today." These are usually marketing gimmicks that have no relationship to the deal's actual end date.
- We'll update sale prices when we notice a change, so check back often.
- The VPN industry has undergone significant change in the past few years, withall three of our top VPN choices announcing major shiftsin corporate ownership. In 2021,ExpressVPN announced that it had joined Kape Technologies, a company that already owned several other VPNs and hasraised privacy concerns in the past. In February 2022,NordVPN and Surfshark announced they were merging, although they continue to operate autonomously. We've givenExpressVPN,NordVPNand Surfshark fresh reviews in light of these changes, and we continue to evaluate other VPN services as well. Our rankings are subject to change as they reflect our latest findings.
- Most of the offers below are for subscriptions of two years or more, which is a long time to tie yourself to a service that could change ownership (see above) or terms of service, or even have a security incident. Although most services have a 30-day free cancellation policy, check the terms of service before signing up for a long-term commitment.
VPN deals: tested and recommended
The VPNs in this first group are also among our current top sixbest VPN picks. We can broadly recommend them -- albeit with the noted caveats. That said, the fast-changing ownership landscape in the VPN space may continue to shake things up, but we'll continue to update this list as we uncover more.
Devices: Unlimited
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
Surfshark is a relative newcomer to the VPN space, but it's quickly become known for its speed, which is why it's one of our VPN experts' top picks. Surfshark also supports unlimited devices, which is great for large households. Currently, all of the plans are discounted by up to 82%.
If you pick up 26 months of Surfshark Starter VPN right now, you'll pay only $2.29 a month, with two months free. That means you will be billed at $59.54 upfront. If you want a few more perks, you can try Surfshark One, which sets you back $2.89 a month. You will receive two months free on a 26-month subscription, paying $75.14 upfront. This gives you some added features like a private search engine and 24/7 virus protection. In a similar deal, you can get Surfshark One Plus for $4.49 a month, with two months free for a 26-month subscription, billed at $116.74 upfront. You'll get everything the other two packages offer plus data removal from companies' databases and people-search websites.
Note that Surfsharkmerged with rival NordVPNlast year, although the companies have continued to operate independently.Read our Surfshark review.
ExpressVPN still tops our list of the best VPNs, and you can save on a subscription by going for its 12-month plan, where you'll snag an additional three months of service for free, dropping the equivalent monthly cost to just $6.67 (billed as $99.95 upfront) with promo code SPECIALDEAL. Those three months of "free" access just drop the overall cost per month, but spread the savings out over the longer term of 15 months. We evaluate VPNs based on their overall performance in three main categories: speed, security and price. Express isn't the cheapest, but it's among the fastest and, so far, the most secure -- even after its acquisition by Kape Technologies. Read our ExpressVPN review.
Devices: Up to 6
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
An industry heavyweight and still one of CNET'stop picks, NordVPN is celebrating two years of business by discounting any of the two-year subscription plans. This makes the Standard plan by 51%, the Plus plan by 52% and the Ultimate plan by 64%.
For the Standard plan, you'll pay the equivalent of $3.99 per month (billed as $95.76 upfront) for 24 months of service. The VPN Plus plan is equal to $4.99 a month for an upfront cost of $119.76 With the VPN Ultimate being discounted by 64%, you essentially pay $6.99 a month, billed upfront at $167.76, for a total of 24 months. You also get a coupon for 3 months of NordVPN that you can use or gift to a friend.
The one-year plans are also discounted, although not as steeply. Standard is $4.99 per month for 12 months, billed at $59.88, a 39% savings. The Plus plan will save you 43% off the regular cost, or $5.99 a month billed upfront at $71.88. The one-year subscription to the Ultimate plan will save you 59% off the regular cost, billed at $95.88; the equivalent of $7.99 per month.
(Note that NordVPN and Surfshark merged last yearbut have continued to operate autonomously so far.)
Read our NordVPN review.
Devices: Unlimited
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
PIA, or Private Internet Access, earned a spot on our list of the best VPN services of 2024 as one of our favorite budget options. Right now, you can get signed up for even less. The two-year plan is currently 82% off and includes two free months, which drops the price to just $2.19 a month for your first 26 months. After that, it will renew at the $56.94 price every year.
Despite its affordable price, PIA's VPN tested fairly well in our tests. It offers AES 256-bit encryption, as well as a kill switch function and boasts a respectable speed loss of just 24%. It's worth noting that PIA does fall under US jurisdiction, which may be a concern if you're a security-focused user, although the company appears to be doing everything in its power to alleviate those concerns, including making its source code openly available. Read our PIA VPN review.
Devices: Unlimited
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
With one of the best user interfaces in the field, according to our reviewer, IPVanish is good for those who want to be able to customize settings and those who are new to a VPN. If this is your first time at the rodeo and you want to know more about the technology, IPVanish is a reliable service with a gentle learning curve. Normally, IPVanish goes for $90 a year, but this deal gets you two years of IPVanish for $65.99 ($2.75 per month). If you want to save without a multiyear commitment, there is a discount on the yearly plan which scores you 12 months for $39.99 ($3.33 per month). Note that IPVanish is owned by US-based Ziff Davis, which may be a concern if you're a security-focused user.Read our IPVanish review.
Devices: Up to 10
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
Go off the grid with ProtonVPN for around $5 a month, good for two years. Keep in mind that this deal is billed as $119.76 upfront. ProtonVPN Plus (the paid plan) has no data caps or server-switching limits. Its ease of use, Tor support and ad-blocking feature make ProtonVPN a favorite with many users. You may also opt for the 12-month plan at $5.99 per month (billed at $71.88). To access the biggest savings, choose the 24-month plan option.Read our ProtonVPN review.
Additional VPN deals
We either haven't fully tested the following VPNs or have only tested them anecdotally. Because of that, we can only recommend them for casual use, such as bypassing geographic restrictions while streaming media.
Devices: Up to 10
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 31 days
PureVPN presents another affordable option if you're in the market for a simple VPN without a big price tag. With a solid server fleet numbering over 6,500 in 78 countries, PureVPN promises reliable service, although we haven't had the chance to verify that. Another disclaimer: PureVPN was reported by our sister site ZDNetas having provided timestamp-only logs to the FBI in a cyberstalking case in 2018. PureVPN has since stopped the timestamp logging practice and undergone a third-party audit to ensure that it keeps to its no-log policy. Its one-year standard plan is currently discounted by 80%, which drops the price to $2.49 a month for the first 12 months ($29.95 upfront).
Devices: Unlimited
Refund policy: Fully refundable for 30 days
Atlas VPN is a budget VPN aimed at casual users whose main requirements are video streaming and P2P file sharing. It has all the features you would expect from a VPN, such as strong encryption, a no-log policy and a network kill switch. Atlas VPN's server fleet is currently around 700 across 28 countries, which is smaller than those of the major VPN providers. The service wasacquired by rival NordVPNin 2021, which may involve terms-of-service changes going forward. Since we already like Nord, we're hoping this is a step forward, not a step back. (Atlas offers a free version, although we always suggest you steer clear of those.) Use code PRIVACY2024 at checkout to get 30 months of Atlas VPN for $1.64 a month ($49.21 upfront), and an 86% discount. Keep in mind that this deal is billed as two years of service, but the six free months drop the monthly cost lower, spreading out the savings over the longer term of 30 months. The one-year plan is currently 73% lower than the regular price, so it's billed at $39.42, the equivalent of $3.29 per month.
